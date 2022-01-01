Tewksbury Country Club
318 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tew-Mac Tavern offers a warm & cozy atmosphere with panoramic views of the golf course, fountains & gardens year-round. The Interior is comfortable with warm wood tones and a large native fieldstone fireplace. The traditional New England Menu is extensive, crafted from scratch with local farm-fresh ingredients, and offers something for everyone.
Location
1880 Main St, Tewksbury, MA 01876
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Tewksbury
Tewksbury Country Club - Golf Course & ProShop
4.5 • 1,151
1880 Main Street Tewksbury, MA 01876
View restaurant