Tewksbury Country Club

318 Reviews

$$

1880 Main St

Tewksbury, MA 01876

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Tips
Arancini
Hamburger

Shareables

Arancini

$11.00

5 house-made Arancini served with a Marinara and Cream Sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese -GF-

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

5 Boneless Wings tossed in Buffalo Sauce. -GF-

Calamari

$13.00

Tossed in a Grand Marnier Sauce with Sweet and Hot Peppers -GF-

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Dill Pickle Chips served with a Chipotle Aioli -GF-

Honey Mustard Wings

$15.00

5 Boneless Wings tossed in Honey Mustard Sauce. -GF-

Plain Wings

$15.00

Steak & Cheese Eggrolls

$14.00

Shaved Steak, American Cheese, Onion. Served with Spicy Ketchup

Sweet Chili Wings

$15.00

5 Boneless Wings tossed in Sweet Chili Sauce. -GF-

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Kale & Romaine Mix, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons. -GF-

Greek Salad

$11.00

Tew-Mac Tabbouleh, Cucumber, Tomato, Olives, Feta, Vinaigrette

Tavern Mixed Green

$10.00

Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Artisan Mix. -GF-

Soups

Clam, Potatoes, Celery, Bacon. Served with Oyster Crackers.

New England Clam Chowder

$9.00

Sandwiches

Club House

$14.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Hamburger

$15.00

Reuben

$14.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Slow-roasted in-house, cooked medium to medium-rare, and thinly sliced. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Steak & Cheese

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$8.00

Entree

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Chicken, Garlic, Bacon, Shiitake Mushrooms, and Fresh Fusilli

Famous Tew-Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Tew-Mac Infamous Sauce, Cavatappi

TCC Classic Haddock

$25.00

Fresh Haddock topped with Ritz Crackers and a Lemon Butter Sauce, served with a side of Broccoli and Garlic and Mashed Potatoes.

Roasted Turkey Dinner

$22.00

House Roasted Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, House-Made Cranberry Relish, and Gravy. -GF-

Blackened Salmon

$24.00

8oz of Fresh Wild Atlantic Salmon with a Blackened Cajun Seasoning, topped Lemon Butter and served with Sweet Potato and Kale Hash -GF-

Steak Tips

$28.00

Brandt All Natural Steak Tips, Mashed Potatoes, and Haricot Verts. -GF-

Sides

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Green Salad

$4.00

Side of Broccoli

$2.00

Side of Green Beans

$2.00

Side of Mashed

$2.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Sweet Fries

$4.00

Rookies

Chicken Fingers & French fries

$9.00

-GF-

Grilled Cheese & French Fries

$9.00

Pasta & Butter

$9.00

Kids Hot Dog & French Fries

$9.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tew-Mac Tavern offers a warm & cozy atmosphere with panoramic views of the golf course, fountains & gardens year-round. The Interior is comfortable with warm wood tones and a large native fieldstone fireplace. The traditional New England Menu is extensive, crafted from scratch with local farm-fresh ingredients, and offers something for everyone.

Website

Location

1880 Main St, Tewksbury, MA 01876

Directions

Gallery
Tew-Mac Tavern image
Tew-Mac Tavern image

