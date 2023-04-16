  • Home
TEX 808 BBQ + Brews - Hawaii Kai 377 Keahole St Unit C1-A

No reviews yet

377 Keahole St Unit C1-A

Honolulu, HI 96825

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Smoked BBQ Sandwich
Single Plate
Smoked Brisket

Food Menu

Starters

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$16.00+

Dry rub, Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Butter, or Lemon Pepper

Texas Chili & Rice

$12.00

Our famous smoked brisket chili over rice topped with cheese and onions

Frickles

$14.00

Crispy fried pickle chips served with ranch

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Crispy tortilla chips and salsa

Texas Nachos

$17.00

Crispy tortilla chips loaded with cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, and topped with lime crema

Chicharrones

$7.00

Crispy seasoned pork rinds with house-made chipotle aioli

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Our crispy onion rings with a side of ranch

Edamame

$7.00

Smoked Ahi Dip

$14.00

Homemade Guacamole

$14.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$14.00

Three sliders made with Pulled Pork, slaw, & pickles

Seared Ahi Appetizer

$16.00

Flash seared sliced ahi with a side of chipotle aioli.

BBQ Plates

Single Plate

Single Plate

$19.00

Choose any one of our famous smoked meats and one side. Comes with slaw, a dinner roll and pickles

Double Plate

Double Plate

$24.00

Choose two of our famous smoked meats and one side. Comes with slaw, a dinner roll and pickles

Triple Plate

Triple Plate

$29.00

Choose three of our famous smoked meats and one side. Comes with slaw, a dinner roll and pickles

Brisket Loco Moco

Brisket Loco Moco

$18.00

A local favorite!  Our tender hickory smoked brisket on a bed of white rice topped with an over easy egg and smothered in gravy. Try it Redneck style with it over Tots instead of rice.

Smoked Kalbi Plate

$24.00

Our local favorite. Dusted with our dry rub, slow smoked, and finished with a caramelized Hawaiian BBQ sauce. Served with Rice and Tater Salad.

Fish N' Chips

$18.00

Beer battered Ono deep fried and served with crispy fries, homemade tarter sauce, and lemon

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Dry rub, Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Butter, or Lemon Pepper

Country Fried Steak

$18.00

Breaded and fried steak cutlet smothered in gravy served with BBQ corn on the cob, and mashed potatoes

BBQ Family Pack

$99.00

SMOKED BRISKET, PULLED PORK, ST. LOUIS RIBS, MAC N' CHEESE, BBQ BEANS, & ROLLS Feeds 4 to 6 people

Seared Ahi

$24.00Out of stock

Ahi Filet dusted with our own dry rub and. quick seared. Served with rice and chopped salad.

Garlic Shrimp Plate

$24.00Out of stock

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in our dry rub and garlic marinade. Served with rice and chopped salad.

Grilled Cajun Mahi

$24.00

Tender Mahi filets dusted with. our cajun dry rub and pan sautéed, Served with rice and chopped salad.

Sandwiches & Tacos

Smoked BBQ Sandwich

Smoked BBQ Sandwich

$15.00

Your choice of brisket, pulled pork, or smoked turkey topped with slaw and fried pickles on a brioche bun.  Served with fries or tots

Big Ol' Texas Chili Dog

$16.00

Half pound smoked sausage on a toasted hoagie roll smothered in chili, cheese, and onion

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Mahi Mahi filet with slaw and tartar sauce on a brioche bun.  Served with fries or tots

Street Taco Plate (3)

$17.00

Your choice of Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork, or Grilled Mahi Mahi, stuffed into a flour tortilla and topped with chipotle aioli and a lime crema.  Served with chips and salsa

Fish Street Tacos (3)

$20.00

Crispy fried Ono or Cajun Mahi topped with slaw, chipotle aioli, & lime crema. Served with chips & salsa.

Big Texan

$18.00

Our version of the Cuban.Slow smoked brisket, pulled pork, cheese, pickles, mustard, and BBQ sauce. on a hoagie roll. Served with fries.

Double Smash Burger

$17.00

Two all chuck burgers dusted with our dry rub and seared crispy. Topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, & garlic aioli. Served with fries

By the Pound

Smoked Brisket

$7.75+

Pulled Pork

$6.50+

St. Louis Ribs

$16.00+

Smoked Turkey

$6.50+

Smoked Sausage

$13.00

Sides

BBQ Beans

$6.00+

BBQ Corn on the Cob

$6.00+

Mac N' Cheese

$6.00+

Slaw

$6.00+

French Fries

$6.00+

Tater Salad

$6.00+

Tater Tots

$6.00+

White Rice

$6.00+Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00+

Side Salad

$6.00

Dinner Roll

$1.00

Side Of

Desserts

Fried to order with vanilla dippin puddin!

Banana Pudding

$10.00

Just like Mom used to make

Mini Cinnamon Churros

$10.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids Grilled. Cheese

$12.00

Kids Pulled Pork

$12.00

Kids Turkey

$12.00

Kid's Corn Dog

$12.00

New Items

NA Beverages

Lemonade

$4.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99

Mango Lemonade

$4.99

Sweet Tea

$3.99

Unswt Iced Tea

$3.99

Fountain Drink

$3.99

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.99

Pineapple Juice

$4.99

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$4.99

Catering Menu

Catering Proteins

Wings - Pan (40)

$79.99

Smoked Brisket

$7.75+

Smoked Turkey

$6.50+

Pulled Pork

$6.50+

Smoked Sausage

$13.00

Catering Sides

BBQ Beans - Pan

$30.00

Chili & Rice - Pan

$60.00

Corn - Pan (10)

$30.00

Mac & Cheese - Pan

$35.00

Rice - Pan

$20.00

Tossed Salad - Pan

$35.00

Slaw - Pan

$30.00

Tater Salad - Pan

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

377 Keahole St Unit C1-A, Honolulu, HI 96825

Directions

