Tex Mex Burrito - Newport 2307 W Newport Pike
137 Reviews
$$
2307 W Newport Pike
Wilmington, DE 19804
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cheese Dip
Guacamole Dip
Ceviche De Camaron
Buffalo Wings
choridip
Coctel de camaron (Shrimp cocktail)
Mexican Sampler
Stuffed jalapeno, fried chicken taquitos, cheese quesadilla, chicken fingers. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Tostadas de Tinga
Chorifries
Guacamole Sour Cream Chips
Jalapenos Poppers
Nachos Togo
Burritos
Burrito Gringo
A large flour tortilla with ground beef american cheese French fries and rice
Burrito Carnitas
Marinated pork and melted cheese dip. Served with pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Burritos Fajita
Two burritos stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, onions and bell peppers. Served with tomatoes and salad, with rice or beans.
Shrimp Burritos Fajita
Two burritos stuffed with shrimp, onions and bell peppers. Served with salad and rice.
Mega Burrito
A large flour tortilla with steak. chicken and shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and topped with cheese dip and rice and beans and a salad.
Burrito Madness
A large flour tortilla with steak, chicken, and chorizo bell peppers, onions, jalapenos, mushrooms and tomatoes with rice beans and a salad
Burrito Huevon
A large flour tortilla with scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo with american cheese and refried beans.
Burrito Del Mar
Grilled tilapia, shrimp, scallops filled with grilled peppers, onions, and mushrooms
Shrimp Burrito wrap
Chicken Burrito wrap
Steak Burrito wrap
Alpastor Burrito wrap
Chorizo Burrito wrap
Tinga Burrito wrap
Suadero Burrito wrap
Burrito Carnitas Wrap
Salad Bowls
Bowl de Pollo asado
meat of your choice. Rice black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
Bowl de Bistec
meat of your choice. Rice black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
Bowl de Al pastor
meat of your choice. Rice black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
Bowl de Carnitas
meat of your choice. Rice black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
Shrimp bowl
meat of your choice. Rice black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
Nachos
Nachos with Chicken
Cheese Nachos
Beans Nachos
Nachos with steak
Nachos with chorizo
Nachos with Al Pastor
Nachos with shrimp
Nachos fajita
Grilled chicken, or steak with grilled vegetables
Seafood Nachos
Shrimp, tilapia and scallops with melted cheese dip
Nachos Vegetarianos
Nachos Campechanos
Nachos D Mesa
Tortas
Torta de chorizo
Torta de Carnitas
Torta de AL Pastor
Torta de Suadero
Torta de Milanesa de rez
Torta de Milanesa de pollo
Torta Hawaiiana
Hotdogs franks, ham, pineapple, and oaxaca cheese
Torta cubana
Salchicha, chorizo, huevo, millanesa de rez
Torta De Bisteck
Quesadillas
Quesadilla de suadero
Quesadilla de chorizo
Quesadilla de Alpastor
Grilled quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, grilled steak or chicken
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla Stuffed with cheese, fresh shrimp, onions, bell peppers and mushrooms
Quesadilla De Pollo
Quesadilla de Steak
Quesadilla de Carnitas
Quesadilla Campechana
Single Quezadilla
Sinqle Quezadilla De Lengua
Quesadilla De Queso
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Verdes
Enchiladas Rojas
Enchiladas de mole
Enchiladas tricolor
2 Chicken 1 cheese each individualy Smothered in our enchilada sauce, tomatillo sauce, and our poblano sauce with cheese on top and a side of rice and beans with a side salad
Shrimp enchiladas
Enchiladas Verdes De Bisteck
Enchiladas Verdes De Chorizo
Chimichangas
Taquitos Dorados
Tacos
Taco platter de Carne asada
They come with A side of rice and beans, Cebbolas alcambri and nopales
Taco platter de Carnitas
Taco platter de Chorizo
Taco platter de Al Pastor
Taco platter de Pescado
Taco platter de camaron
3 Taco Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken)
3 Tacos Hawaino
3 Tacos with corn or flour tortillas, (one with grilled chicken, one with sauteed shrimp and one with flaky tilapia) topped with a delicious mango pico, pineapple pico and our traditional pico. Served with black beans with queso and salsa picante.
4 Amigos Platter
(4) one chorizo, one steak, one chicken and one pork. With onion, cilantro and hot salsa. Served with rice and beans.
Tacos Campechanos
Chicken
Pollo En Mole
Grilled chicken covered with mole sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicekn breast topped with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
pollo asado (grill chicken)
marinated chicken breast grilled with pepper and onions. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Fajitas
Steak Fajita
Grilled steak strips with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
Chicken Fajita
Grilled chicken strips with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
Hawaiian Fajitas
Grilled chicken strips and shrimp with mushrooms, pineapple, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas.
Mixed Fajita
Grilled steak and chicken strips with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
Seafood Fajita
Grilled shrimp, scallops and tilapia with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita
Grilled shrimp with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
Texas Fajita
Grilled setak, chicken strips and shrimp with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
Veggie Fajita
Grilled bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
Fajita Picante
Dinner Entrees
Platillo al pastor
Pineapple marinated pork grilled with grilled with onions and jalapeno peppers served with rice and beans
Bistec encebollado
Marinated steak grilled with onions and jalapenos peppers served with rice and bean
Platilo de carnitas
Marinated pork chunks grilled with onions and jalapeno peppers served with rice and beans
platillo de suadero
Mexican brisket grilled with onions and jalapeno peppers served with rice and beans
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips smothered with green or red sauce with the meat of your choice sour cream and chopped onions on top served with rice and beans
Texmex Alambre
Marinated chicken breasts shrimps tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms our secret melted cheese on top served with rice and a salad
Alambre alpastor
Alpastor meat, bacon, mushrooms green peppers jalapenos onions covered with oaxaca cheese and our special cheese served with rice and beans
Tex-Mex steak
T-bone steak with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes with shrimp on top served with rice beans and tortillas
Pollo asado
Marinated chicken grilled with peppers and onions served with rice and beans.
Choripollo
Marinated chicken breasts cooked on the grill with mexican sausage, pineapple jalapenos and cheese served with rice and beans with tortillas
Carne asada
Char-boiled flank steak topped with jalapenos peppers and onions with one cheese enchilada rice beans, salad, sour cream, and tortillas
Molcajete
Grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, salsicha, queso, fresco, cambray onions, cactus leaves pick your choice of sauce red or green served with rice beans and tortillas
Parrilada
Chicken, steak, chorizo, carnitas, shrimp, grilled jalapenos, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, green onions and salad. Two orders of corn or flour tortillas.
sopes mexicanos
One chicken 1 chorizo 1 steak 3 small discs of fried corn dough topped with meat beans lettuce, queso fresco, onions and sour cream
Menudo
Caldo De Camaron
Sopa De Mariscos
Alambre Mexicano
Parrillada Mexicana
Huevos Al Gusto
Mole Poblano
Sope De Bistec
Dinner Entrees Seafood
Grilled Tilapia
two fish fillets, served with rice, side salad and tortillas
Camarones A La Diabla
Delicious but very spicy. Shrimps sauteed in our special spicy sauce. With rice, beans a side salad
Camarones al mojo de ajo
Sauteed shrimp, spiced in garlic sauce served with a small salad rice and beans
quesadilla de camaron
Camarones en salsa verde
Camarones al chipotle
Mexican Burgers
Kids Menu
Desserts
Sopapilla
Flour tortilla with butter cinnamon sugar, chocolate syrup sweetened condensed filled milk.
Churros
Mexican pastry sticks seasoned with cinnamon and sugar with chocolate syrup and cream.
Xangos
Creamy cheese cake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, fried until flaky and golden, topped with chocolate, sugar and cinnamon.
Flan
pastel tres leches (tree milk cake)
Side Orders
Avocado Slices
Bag Of Chips
Black Beans
Cilantro
French fries
Grated Cheese
Lettuce
Lime
Onion
Order chorizo
Pico De Gallo
Refried Beans
Salsa 14oz
Salsa 20oz
Salsa Picante
Salsa Verde Tomatillo
side steak
Sour Cream
Spanish Rice
Table Chips
Table Salsa
Tomatoes
Tortillas
Tostada
With ground beef.