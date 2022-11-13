A map showing the location of Tex Mex Burrito - Newport 2307 W Newport PikeView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Tex Mex Burrito - Newport 2307 W Newport Pike

137 Reviews

$$

2307 W Newport Pike

Wilmington, DE 19804

Popular Items

Taco de Al Pastor
Taco de Carnitas
Taco de Pollo

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$6.99

Guacamole Dip

$6.99

Ceviche De Camaron

$15.99

Buffalo Wings

$13.99

choridip

$7.99

Coctel de camaron (Shrimp cocktail)

$15.99

Mexican Sampler

$16.50

Stuffed jalapeno, fried chicken taquitos, cheese quesadilla, chicken fingers. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Tostadas de Tinga

$13.99

Chorifries

$9.99

Guacamole Sour Cream Chips

$8.00

Jalapenos Poppers

$6.99

Tostadas De Tinga

$13.99

Nachos Togo

$3.99

Burritos

Burrito Gringo

$13.50

A large flour tortilla with ground beef american cheese French fries and rice

Burrito Carnitas

$17.99

Marinated pork and melted cheese dip. Served with pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Burritos Fajita

$17.49

Two burritos stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, onions and bell peppers. Served with tomatoes and salad, with rice or beans.

Shrimp Burritos Fajita

$17.99

Two burritos stuffed with shrimp, onions and bell peppers. Served with salad and rice.

Mega Burrito

$19.00

A large flour tortilla with steak. chicken and shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and topped with cheese dip and rice and beans and a salad.

Burrito Madness

$18.50

A large flour tortilla with steak, chicken, and chorizo bell peppers, onions, jalapenos, mushrooms and tomatoes with rice beans and a salad

Burrito Huevon

$11.99

A large flour tortilla with scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo with american cheese and refried beans.

Burrito Del Mar

$17.99

Grilled tilapia, shrimp, scallops filled with grilled peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Shrimp Burrito wrap

$14.99

Chicken Burrito wrap

$10.99

Steak Burrito wrap

$10.99

Alpastor Burrito wrap

$10.99

Chorizo Burrito wrap

$10.99

Tinga Burrito wrap

$10.99

Suadero Burrito wrap

$10.99

Burrito Carnitas Wrap

$11.99

Salad Bowls

Salad Bowls

meat of your choice. Rice black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.

Bowl de Pollo asado

$11.99

Bowl de Bistec

$11.99

Bowl de Al pastor

$11.99

Bowl de Carnitas

$11.99

Shrimp bowl

$14.99

Nachos

Nachos with Chicken

$13.99

Cheese Nachos

$9.99

Beans Nachos

$9.99

Nachos with steak

$13.99

Nachos with chorizo

$13.99

Nachos with Al Pastor

$13.99

Nachos with shrimp

$15.99

Nachos fajita

$14.99

Grilled chicken, or steak with grilled vegetables

Seafood Nachos

$16.99

Shrimp, tilapia and scallops with melted cheese dip

Nachos Vegetarianos

$10.50

Nachos Campechanos

$13.99

Nachos D Mesa

$4.51

Tortas

Torta de chorizo

$11.99

Torta de Carnitas

$11.99

Torta de AL Pastor

$11.99

Torta de Suadero

$11.99

Torta de Milanesa de rez

$11.99

Torta de Milanesa de pollo

$11.99

Torta Hawaiiana

$13.99

Hotdogs franks, ham, pineapple, and oaxaca cheese

Torta cubana

$13.99

Salchicha, chorizo, huevo, millanesa de rez

Torta De Bisteck

$11.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla de suadero

$14.99

Quesadilla de chorizo

$13.99

Quesadilla de Alpastor

$13.99

Grilled quesadilla

$13.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, grilled steak or chicken

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.50

Grilled flour tortilla Stuffed with cheese, fresh shrimp, onions, bell peppers and mushrooms

Quesadilla De Pollo

$13.99

Quesadilla de Steak

$13.99

Quesadilla de Carnitas

$13.99

Quesadilla Campechana

$13.99

Single Quezadilla

$9.50

Sinqle Quezadilla De Lengua

$12.00

Quesadilla De Queso

$9.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.99

Enchiladas Rojas

$13.99

Enchiladas de mole

$13.99

Enchiladas tricolor

$13.99

2 Chicken 1 cheese each individualy Smothered in our enchilada sauce, tomatillo sauce, and our poblano sauce with cheese on top and a side of rice and beans with a side salad

Shrimp enchiladas

$16.99

Enchiladas Verdes De Bisteck

$15.99

Enchiladas Verdes De Chorizo

$15.99

Chimichangas

Seafood chimichangas

$17.99

steak chimichangas

$14.99

Shredded Chicken Chimichangas

$14.99

Shrimp chimichangas

$17.99

Carnitas chimichangas

$14.99

Taquitos Dorados

Taquitos dorados de pollo

$13.99

Taquitos dorados de Res

$13.99

Taquitos dorados de Carnitas

$13.99

Taquitos dorados de Queso

$11.99

Tacos

Taco platter de Carne asada

$15.99

They come with A side of rice and beans, Cebbolas alcambri and nopales

Taco platter de Carnitas

$15.99

Taco platter de Chorizo

$15.99

Taco platter de Al Pastor

$16.99

Taco platter de Pescado

$16.99

Taco platter de camaron

$17.25

3 Taco Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken)

$15.99

3 Tacos Hawaino

$17.50

3 Tacos with corn or flour tortillas, (one with grilled chicken, one with sauteed shrimp and one with flaky tilapia) topped with a delicious mango pico, pineapple pico and our traditional pico. Served with black beans with queso and salsa picante.

4 Amigos Platter

$17.50

(4) one chorizo, one steak, one chicken and one pork. With onion, cilantro and hot salsa. Served with rice and beans.

Tacos Campechanos

$15.99

Chicken

Pollo En Mole

$15.99

Grilled chicken covered with mole sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Chori Pollo

$17.99

Grilled chicekn breast topped with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

pollo asado (grill chicken)

$15.99

marinated chicken breast grilled with pepper and onions. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Fajitas

Steak Fajita

$17.75

Grilled steak strips with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.

Chicken Fajita

$16.99

Grilled chicken strips with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.

Hawaiian Fajitas

$17.99

Grilled chicken strips and shrimp with mushrooms, pineapple, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas.

Mixed Fajita

$17.99

Grilled steak and chicken strips with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.

Seafood Fajita

$21.00

Grilled shrimp, scallops and tilapia with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.

Shrimp Fajita

$18.99

Grilled shrimp with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.

Texas Fajita

$19.50

Grilled setak, chicken strips and shrimp with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.

Veggie Fajita

$15.99

Grilled bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.

Fajita Picante

$19.00

Dinner Entrees

Platillo al pastor

$16.99

Pineapple marinated pork grilled with grilled with onions and jalapeno peppers served with rice and beans

Bistec encebollado

$16.99

Marinated steak grilled with onions and jalapenos peppers served with rice and bean

Platilo de carnitas

$17.99

Marinated pork chunks grilled with onions and jalapeno peppers served with rice and beans

platillo de suadero

$17.99

Mexican brisket grilled with onions and jalapeno peppers served with rice and beans

Chilaquiles

$15.50

Tortilla chips smothered with green or red sauce with the meat of your choice sour cream and chopped onions on top served with rice and beans

Texmex Alambre

$17.50

Marinated chicken breasts shrimps tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms our secret melted cheese on top served with rice and a salad

Alambre alpastor

$17.99

Alpastor meat, bacon, mushrooms green peppers jalapenos onions covered with oaxaca cheese and our special cheese served with rice and beans

Tex-Mex steak

$21.00

T-bone steak with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes with shrimp on top served with rice beans and tortillas

Pollo asado

$15.99

Marinated chicken grilled with peppers and onions served with rice and beans.

Choripollo

$17.99

Marinated chicken breasts cooked on the grill with mexican sausage, pineapple jalapenos and cheese served with rice and beans with tortillas

Carne asada

$17.50

Char-boiled flank steak topped with jalapenos peppers and onions with one cheese enchilada rice beans, salad, sour cream, and tortillas

Molcajete

$30.50

Grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, salsicha, queso, fresco, cambray onions, cactus leaves pick your choice of sauce red or green served with rice beans and tortillas

Parrilada

$45.00

Chicken, steak, chorizo, carnitas, shrimp, grilled jalapenos, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, green onions and salad. Two orders of corn or flour tortillas.

sopes mexicanos

$15.50

One chicken 1 chorizo 1 steak 3 small discs of fried corn dough topped with meat beans lettuce, queso fresco, onions and sour cream

Menudo

$16.50

Caldo De Camaron

$16.99

Sopa De Mariscos

$16.99

Alambre Mexicano

$17.50

Parrillada Mexicana

$45.00

Huevos Al Gusto

$9.99

Mole Poblano

$15.99

Sope De Bistec

$4.50

Dinner Entrees Seafood

Grilled Tilapia

$16.99

two fish fillets, served with rice, side salad and tortillas

Camarones A La Diabla

$17.99

Delicious but very spicy. Shrimps sauteed in our special spicy sauce. With rice, beans a side salad

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$17.99

Sauteed shrimp, spiced in garlic sauce served with a small salad rice and beans

quesadilla de camaron

$14.99

Camarones en salsa verde

$17.99

Camarones al chipotle

$17.99

Mexican Burgers

Hamburguesa Hawaiana

$9.99

Hamburguesa Mexicana

$11.99

Kids Menu

One Burrito & One Taco

$6.99

One Taco, Rice & Refried Beans

$6.99

One Cheese Quesadilla, Rice & French Fries

$6.99

Hamburger & French Fries

$6.99

Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$6.99

One Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$6.99

Desserts

Sopapilla

$4.99

Flour tortilla with butter cinnamon sugar, chocolate syrup sweetened condensed filled milk.

Churros

$4.99

Mexican pastry sticks seasoned with cinnamon and sugar with chocolate syrup and cream.

Xangos

$4.99

Creamy cheese cake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, fried until flaky and golden, topped with chocolate, sugar and cinnamon.

Flan

$4.99

pastel tres leches (tree milk cake)

$4.99

Side Orders

Avocado Slices

$3.50

Bag Of Chips

$3.50

Black Beans

$2.99

Cilantro

$1.99

French fries

$2.50

Grated Cheese

$1.50

Lettuce

$1.25

Lime

$0.99

Onion

$0.99

Order chorizo

$4.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.29

Refried Beans

$2.99

Salsa 14oz

$3.99Out of stock

Salsa 20oz

$8.50Out of stock

Salsa Picante

$1.99

Salsa Verde Tomatillo

$1.99

side steak

$5.50

Sour Cream

$1.25

Spanish Rice

$2.99

Table Chips

$0.99

Table Salsa

$0.99

Tomatoes

$0.99

Tortillas

$1.99

Tostada

$3.50

With ground beef.

veggie soft taco

$2.75

Salsa Poblana Mole

$1.99

Nopales

$3.50

Side Rice Y Beans

$1.99

Catering Dinner Entrees

Chicken fajita large

$125.00

Beef Fajita Large

$125.00

Chicken Fajita Small

$73.50

Beef Fajita Small

$73.50

Chimichangas Beef Large

$95.00

Chimichangas Beef Small

$66.50

Chimichangas Chicken Large

$95.00

Chimichangas Chicken Small

$66.50

Beef Quesadillas Large

$95.00

Chicken Quesadillas Large

$95.00

Rice Large

$80.00

Rice Small

$50.00

Beans Large

$80.00

Beans Small

$50.00

Ground Beef Large

$80.00

Ground Beef Small

$56.00

Shredded Chicken Large

$80.00

Shredded Chicken Small

$56.00

Taquitos Mexicanos Large

$85.00

Taquitos Mexicanos Small

$59.50

Nachos Beef Large

$68.00

Nachos Beef Small

$47.60

Nachos Chicken Large

$68.00

Nachos Chicken Small

Shrimp Fajitas Large

$145.00

Shrimp Fajita Small

$101.50

Carnitas Large

$110.00

Carnitas Small

$77.00

Shrimp Rice Large

$125.00

Srimp Rice Small

$87.50

Camarones Diabla Large

$145.00

Camarones Diabla Small

$101.50

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo Large

$145.00

Camarones Almojo De Ajo Small

$101.50

Salad Large

$30.00

Salad Small

$21.00

Enchiladas Chicken, Beef, Beans Or Cheese. Large

$75.00

Enchiladas Chicken, Beef, Beans Or Cheese. Small

$52.50

Catering dips

Cheese Dip 16 Oz

$17.00

enchilada sauce

$7.00

Guacamole 16 Oz

$18.00

Onions 16 Oz

$4.99

Pico De Gallo 16 Oz

$9.00

salsa burrito 16 Oz

$7.00

Shredded Cheese 16 Oz

$8.99

table salsa catering

$8.50

Taco Shell 1 Doz

$6.99

Tamales 1 Doz

$29.99

Tomates 16 Oz

$4.99

tomatillo sauce

$7.00

Tortillas 1 Doz

$8.00

Sopapillas

$3.99

Churros

$4.25

Flan

$4.99

Xangos

$4.99

pastel 3 leches

$4.99

Drinks

Coca cola

$2.99

Sidral

$2.75

Boing

$3.25

Agua de Horchata

$4.50

Agua de Jamaica

$4.50

Agua de Pina

$4.50

Agua de Tamarindo

$4.50

Atole Champurrado

$2.75