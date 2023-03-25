- Home
Tex Mex Connection 201 East Walnut
201 East Walnut
North Wales, PA 19454
Food Menu
Soups
Chicken Tortilla
Grilled chicken in a rich chicken and tomato broth, with diced avocado and tortilla threads. Gluten Free.
Chile
Cubed steak and pork loin, bacon, onions and peppers; simmered in a chili tomato sauce until tender, topped with cornbread croutons and cheese. Omit the cornbread croutons to make this item Gluten Free.
Sopa Del Dia
Today's house made selection.
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, shredded cheese, tomatoes, black olives, jicama, carrots, and pepitas. Gluten Free.
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts tossed in homemade Caesar dressing with cotija cheese and croutons.
Spinach and Quinoa Salad
Baby spinach and chilled quinoa, tossed in agave-lime vinaigrette; with a vegetarian black bean and queso chihuahua tostada, diced tomato, shaved red onion, avocado, and pepitas.
Nachos/Wings
Regular Nachos
Our tortilla chips spread on a platter so that every chip is topped with blended cheeses and your choice of fresh, or pickled jalapeños. Gluten Free.
Tex Mex Nachos
Our Regular Nachos topped with half beef, half chicken, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño peppers, and served with a side of sour cream. Gluten Free.
1LB Wings
6 Jumbo Wings in our delicious sauces
2LB Wings
12 Jumbo Wings in our delicious sauces
Chicken Basket
Appetizers
Comp Chips & Salsa
Chips & Salsa
Texas Tuna
Texas-spiced sushi grade ahi tuna, seared on a cast iron skillet, served over poblano vinaigrette dressed greens and topped with a sweet and spicy chile sauce. Gluten Free.
Angels On Horseback
6 bacon-wrapped shrimp served with our honey mustard sauce. Gluten Free.
Spring Rolls
Grilled chicken breast, black beans, red pepper, cheese, and corn. Served with avocado ranch dip
7 Layer Dip
Vegetarian black beans, layered with guacamole, house dressing, chese, tomatoes, black olives, and green onions. Served with our seasoned tortilla chips. Gluten Free.
Chile Con Queso
A blend of cheeses, green chiles, and salsa. Served with our seasoned tortilla chips. Gluten Free.
Tex Mex Crab Sticks
Seasoned lump crab in crispy spring roll wrappers sided with cajun remoulade.
Del Mar Quesadilla
Texas-spiced shrimp sauteed with bacon, onions, tomatoes, and jack & cheddar cheeses. Drizzled with our homemade southwest ranch.
Chicken Quesadilla
House-smoked chicken, sweet fire roasted peppers, and jack & cheddar cheeses. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Jalapeno & Cheddar Dip
Sun-dried tomatoes and jalapenos in a blend of cream and sharp cheddar cheeses, served bubbling hot with house made nacho chips. Gluten Free.
Entrees
Crab Burritos
Wilted baby spinach, jumbo lump crab meat, and manchego cheese. Wrapped in two flour tortillas, baked, and topped with roasted tomato chile sauce. Served with rice and veg del dia.
Tex Mex Baby Backs (Half)
Dry rubbed, hickory-smoked, slow roasted, and finished with chipotle BBQ sauce. Served with tangy cucumber salad, our sweet cornbread, and jalapeno potato salad. Omit the cornbread to make this item Gluten Free.
Tex Mex Baby Backs (Full)
Dry rubbed, hickory-smoked, slow roasted, and finished with chipotle BBQ sauce. Served with tangy cucumber salad, our sweet cornbread, and jalapeno potato salad. Omit the cornbread to make this item Gluten Free.
Rio Grande Red
Texas-sized bowl of chile, made with cubed top round steak and pork loin, bacon, onions, and peppers. Simmered in a chile tomato sauce until tender. Ladled over cornbread and topped with cheese. Beans available upon request. Omit cornbread to make this item Gluten Free.
Southern Hot Chicken
Free range and organic half chicken, marinated in buttermilk and hot sauce, battered, fried, and drizzled with our homemade garlic hot sauce. Served with potato del dia and cucumber salad.
Bisteca Tex Mex
The cut changes, but the flavor stays delicious.
Cornmeal Crusted Scallops
Sea scallops in seasoned corn crust, fried golden brown, and placed over lime-serrano tartar sauce. Served with rice and vegetables.
Carne Asada Tampiquena
Grilled mojo marinated flank steak. Sided with rajas, a cheese enchilada topped with verde sauce, well-fried black beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, and grilled flour tortillas. Omit the flour tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.
Chile Rellenos
Fire roasted poblanos stuffed with chorizo, beef, rice, and queso chihuahua. Served in a pool of smoked tomato cream sauce, and sided with Mexican street corn.
Sandwiches
Junction Burger
Topped with cheese, sided with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles. 8oz. hand-formed burger, grilled over an open flame and served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with hand-cut french fries. Vegetarian Black Bean Burgers available upon request.
Jacked-Up Burger
Topped with chorizo, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli, and pickled jalapenos. 8oz. hand-formed burger, grilled over an open flame and served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with hand-cut french fries. Vegetarian Black Bean Burgers available upon request.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken thigh with chipotle aioli and pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Served with hand-cut french fries.
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
Tossed in your choice of our wing sauces. Topped with celery and bleu cheese dressing on a tossed brioche bun. Served with hand-cut french fries.
Chicken B.L.T.G. Sandwich
Grilled and sliced chicken breast topped with bacon, melted jack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole. Served on toasted brioche bun with chipotle aioli and hand-cut french fries.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slowly roasted pulled pork, tossed in chipotle BBq sauce. topped with queso chihuahua and coleslaw. Served on a toasted brioche bun with hand-cut french fries.
Fajitas
Portobello Fajitas
Marinated in our original sauce, grilled and served with sauteed onions & peppers. Accompanied by lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas. Sour cream or our house dressing and guacamole available upon request. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.
Chicken Fajitas
Marinated in our original sauce, grilled and served with sauteed onions & peppers. Accompanied by lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas. Sour cream or our house dressing and guacamole available upon request. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.
Steak Fajitas
Marinated in our original sauce, grilled and served with sauteed onions & peppers. Accompanied by lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas. Sour cream or our house dressing and guacamole available upon request. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.
Shrimp Fajitas
Marinated in our original sauce, grilled and served with sauteed onions & peppers. Accompanied by lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas. Sour cream or our house dressing and guacamole available upon request. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.
1/2 Chicken 1/2 Steak Fajitas
Marinated in our original sauce, grilled and served with sauteed onions & peppers. Accompanied by lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas. Sour cream or our house dressing and guacamole available upon request. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.
1/2 Chicken 1/2 Portobello Fajitas
Marinated in our original sauce, grilled and served with sauteed onions & peppers. Accompanied by lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas. Sour cream or our house dressing and guacamole available upon request. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.
1/2 Steak 1/2 Portobello Fajitas
Marinated in our original sauce, grilled and served with sauteed onions & peppers. Accompanied by lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas. Sour cream or our house dressing and guacamole available upon request. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.
1/2 Steak 1/2 Shrimp Fajitas
Marinated in our original sauce, grilled and served with sauteed onions & peppers. Accompanied by lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas. Sour cream or our house dressing and guacamole available upon request. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.
1/2 Shrimp 1/2 Chicken Fajitas
Marinated in our original sauce, grilled and served with sauteed onions & peppers. Accompanied by lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas. Sour cream or our house dressing and guacamole available upon request. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.
1/2 Shrimp 1/2 Portobello Fajitas
Marinated in our original sauce, grilled and served with sauteed onions & peppers. Accompanied by lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas. Sour cream or our house dressing and guacamole available upon request. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.
Tacos
Chicken Tacos
Grilled chicken breast tossed in black cherry mole with cotija cheese. Topped with lettuce and pico de gallo. 3 tacos. Sided with rice and black beans. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.
Steak Tacos
Flank steak grilled medium-rare, sliced, and topped with red chile sauce and manchego cheese. Topped with lettuce and pico de gallo. 3 tacos. Sided with rice and black beans. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.
Pork Tacos
Pulled pork, flash fried, topped with green chile sauce and manchego cheese. Topped with lettuce and pico de gallo. 3 tacos. Sided with rice and black beans. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.
Tuna Tacos
Ahi tuna in grilled flour tortillas with lettuce, cilantro-lime aioli, pineapple salsa, and sweet and spicy chile sauce. 3 tacos. Sided with rice and black beans. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.
Shrimp Baja Tacos
Topped with shredded cabbage, and drizzled with spicy chipotle sauce, avocado ranch dressing and lime-serrano tartar sauce. 3 tacos. Sided with rice and black beans. Sub Corn Tortillas to be Gluten Free
Fish Baja Tacos
Topped with shredded cabbage, and drizzled with spicy chipotle sauce, avocado ranch dressing and lime-serrano tartar sauce. 3 tacos. Sided with rice and black beans.
Kids
Dessert
Chocolate Decadence
Rich, fudgy house brownie, topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.
Apple Chimichanga
Classic warm apple pie filling presented Tex-Mex style, topped with vanilla ice cream and cinnamon sugar.
Cheesecake Flan
The creamiest of cheesecakes, with a south of the border flare. Gluten Free.
Oaxacan Chocolate Ice Cream
Freshly churned with traditional Mexican chocolate and a hint of cinnamon. Rich and creamy. Gluten Free.
Vanilla Ice Cream
Sides
5 pepper relish
Add CCQ
Bacon
Cheese
Chicken breast
Coleslaw
Corn tortillas
Cornbread
Dressing
Fajitas boat
Flour tortillas
French fries
Fresh jalapenos
Frijoles
Fruit cup
Large Guacamole
Lettuce
Marinated chicken
Olives
Onion rings
Pickled jalapenos
Pico de gallo
Potato del dia
Potato salad
Rice
Sauce
Shredded beef
Shrimp
Small Guacamole
Sour Cream
Spiced beef
Steak
Tomato
Tuna
Vegetable del dia
Well fried beans
Margaritas
House Margarita
Flav House Marg
Up House Marg
Flav Up House Marg
Pitcher House Marg
Premium Margarita
Flav Premium Marg
Up Premium Marg
Flav Up Prem Marg
Pitcher Prem Marg
Flav Pitcher House Marg
Flav Pitcher Prem Marg
Gallon of Margarita
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family owned and operated since 1984. We pride ourselves on our commitment to our food, service staff, community and the environment.
201 East Walnut, North Wales, PA 19454