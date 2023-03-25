Main picView gallery

Tex Mex Connection 201 East Walnut

201 East Walnut

North Wales, PA 19454

Food Menu

Soups

Chicken Tortilla

$8.00

Grilled chicken in a rich chicken and tomato broth, with diced avocado and tortilla threads. Gluten Free.

Chile

$10.00

Cubed steak and pork loin, bacon, onions and peppers; simmered in a chili tomato sauce until tender, topped with cornbread croutons and cheese. Omit the cornbread croutons to make this item Gluten Free.

Sopa Del Dia

$7.00

Today's house made selection.

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, shredded cheese, tomatoes, black olives, jicama, carrots, and pepitas. Gluten Free.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine hearts tossed in homemade Caesar dressing with cotija cheese and croutons.

Spinach and Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Baby spinach and chilled quinoa, tossed in agave-lime vinaigrette; with a vegetarian black bean and queso chihuahua tostada, diced tomato, shaved red onion, avocado, and pepitas.

Nachos/Wings

Regular Nachos

$12.00

Our tortilla chips spread on a platter so that every chip is topped with blended cheeses and your choice of fresh, or pickled jalapeños. Gluten Free.

Tex Mex Nachos

$21.00

Our Regular Nachos topped with half beef, half chicken, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño peppers, and served with a side of sour cream. Gluten Free.

1LB Wings

$8.00

6 Jumbo Wings in our delicious sauces

2LB Wings

$15.00

12 Jumbo Wings in our delicious sauces

Chicken Basket

$14.00

Appetizers

Comp Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Texas Tuna

$16.00

Texas-spiced sushi grade ahi tuna, seared on a cast iron skillet, served over poblano vinaigrette dressed greens and topped with a sweet and spicy chile sauce. Gluten Free.

Angels On Horseback

$16.00

6 bacon-wrapped shrimp served with our honey mustard sauce. Gluten Free.

Spring Rolls

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast, black beans, red pepper, cheese, and corn. Served with avocado ranch dip

7 Layer Dip

$9.00

Vegetarian black beans, layered with guacamole, house dressing, chese, tomatoes, black olives, and green onions. Served with our seasoned tortilla chips. Gluten Free.

Chile Con Queso

$9.00

A blend of cheeses, green chiles, and salsa. Served with our seasoned tortilla chips. Gluten Free.

Tex Mex Crab Sticks

$15.00

Seasoned lump crab in crispy spring roll wrappers sided with cajun remoulade.

Del Mar Quesadilla

$15.00

Texas-spiced shrimp sauteed with bacon, onions, tomatoes, and jack & cheddar cheeses. Drizzled with our homemade southwest ranch.

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

House-smoked chicken, sweet fire roasted peppers, and jack & cheddar cheeses. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.

Jalapeno & Cheddar Dip

$12.00

Sun-dried tomatoes and jalapenos in a blend of cream and sharp cheddar cheeses, served bubbling hot with house made nacho chips. Gluten Free.

Entrees

Crab Burritos

$28.00

Wilted baby spinach, jumbo lump crab meat, and manchego cheese. Wrapped in two flour tortillas, baked, and topped with roasted tomato chile sauce. Served with rice and veg del dia.

Tex Mex Baby Backs (Half)

$25.00

Dry rubbed, hickory-smoked, slow roasted, and finished with chipotle BBQ sauce. Served with tangy cucumber salad, our sweet cornbread, and jalapeno potato salad. Omit the cornbread to make this item Gluten Free.

Tex Mex Baby Backs (Full)

$37.00

Dry rubbed, hickory-smoked, slow roasted, and finished with chipotle BBQ sauce. Served with tangy cucumber salad, our sweet cornbread, and jalapeno potato salad. Omit the cornbread to make this item Gluten Free.

Rio Grande Red

$21.00

Texas-sized bowl of chile, made with cubed top round steak and pork loin, bacon, onions, and peppers. Simmered in a chile tomato sauce until tender. Ladled over cornbread and topped with cheese. Beans available upon request. Omit cornbread to make this item Gluten Free.

Southern Hot Chicken

$24.00

Free range and organic half chicken, marinated in buttermilk and hot sauce, battered, fried, and drizzled with our homemade garlic hot sauce. Served with potato del dia and cucumber salad.

Bisteca Tex Mex

The cut changes, but the flavor stays delicious.

Cornmeal Crusted Scallops

$28.00

Sea scallops in seasoned corn crust, fried golden brown, and placed over lime-serrano tartar sauce. Served with rice and vegetables.

Carne Asada Tampiquena

$32.00

Grilled mojo marinated flank steak. Sided with rajas, a cheese enchilada topped with verde sauce, well-fried black beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, and grilled flour tortillas. Omit the flour tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.

Chile Rellenos

$23.00

Fire roasted poblanos stuffed with chorizo, beef, rice, and queso chihuahua. Served in a pool of smoked tomato cream sauce, and sided with Mexican street corn.

Sandwiches

Junction Burger

$14.00

Topped with cheese, sided with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles. 8oz. hand-formed burger, grilled over an open flame and served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with hand-cut french fries. Vegetarian Black Bean Burgers available upon request.

Jacked-Up Burger

$16.00

Topped with chorizo, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli, and pickled jalapenos. 8oz. hand-formed burger, grilled over an open flame and served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with hand-cut french fries. Vegetarian Black Bean Burgers available upon request.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken thigh with chipotle aioli and pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Served with hand-cut french fries.

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Tossed in your choice of our wing sauces. Topped with celery and bleu cheese dressing on a tossed brioche bun. Served with hand-cut french fries.

Chicken B.L.T.G. Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled and sliced chicken breast topped with bacon, melted jack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole. Served on toasted brioche bun with chipotle aioli and hand-cut french fries.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Slowly roasted pulled pork, tossed in chipotle BBq sauce. topped with queso chihuahua and coleslaw. Served on a toasted brioche bun with hand-cut french fries.

Fajitas

Portobello Fajitas

$19.00

Marinated in our original sauce, grilled and served with sauteed onions & peppers. Accompanied by lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas. Sour cream or our house dressing and guacamole available upon request. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.

Chicken Fajitas

$21.00

Marinated in our original sauce, grilled and served with sauteed onions & peppers. Accompanied by lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas. Sour cream or our house dressing and guacamole available upon request. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.

Steak Fajitas

$24.00

Marinated in our original sauce, grilled and served with sauteed onions & peppers. Accompanied by lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas. Sour cream or our house dressing and guacamole available upon request. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.

Shrimp Fajitas

$25.00

Marinated in our original sauce, grilled and served with sauteed onions & peppers. Accompanied by lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas. Sour cream or our house dressing and guacamole available upon request. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.

1/2 Chicken 1/2 Steak Fajitas

$24.00

Marinated in our original sauce, grilled and served with sauteed onions & peppers. Accompanied by lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas. Sour cream or our house dressing and guacamole available upon request. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.

1/2 Chicken 1/2 Portobello Fajitas

$20.00

Marinated in our original sauce, grilled and served with sauteed onions & peppers. Accompanied by lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas. Sour cream or our house dressing and guacamole available upon request. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.

1/2 Steak 1/2 Portobello Fajitas

$23.00

Marinated in our original sauce, grilled and served with sauteed onions & peppers. Accompanied by lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas. Sour cream or our house dressing and guacamole available upon request. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.

1/2 Steak 1/2 Shrimp Fajitas

$25.00

Marinated in our original sauce, grilled and served with sauteed onions & peppers. Accompanied by lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas. Sour cream or our house dressing and guacamole available upon request. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.

1/2 Shrimp 1/2 Chicken Fajitas

$24.00

Marinated in our original sauce, grilled and served with sauteed onions & peppers. Accompanied by lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas. Sour cream or our house dressing and guacamole available upon request. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.

1/2 Shrimp 1/2 Portobello Fajitas

$23.00

Marinated in our original sauce, grilled and served with sauteed onions & peppers. Accompanied by lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas. Sour cream or our house dressing and guacamole available upon request. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$21.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed in black cherry mole with cotija cheese. Topped with lettuce and pico de gallo. 3 tacos. Sided with rice and black beans. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.

Steak Tacos

$24.00

Flank steak grilled medium-rare, sliced, and topped with red chile sauce and manchego cheese. Topped with lettuce and pico de gallo. 3 tacos. Sided with rice and black beans. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.

Pork Tacos

$21.00

Pulled pork, flash fried, topped with green chile sauce and manchego cheese. Topped with lettuce and pico de gallo. 3 tacos. Sided with rice and black beans. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.

Tuna Tacos

$25.00

Ahi tuna in grilled flour tortillas with lettuce, cilantro-lime aioli, pineapple salsa, and sweet and spicy chile sauce. 3 tacos. Sided with rice and black beans. Substitute corn tortillas to make this item Gluten Free.

Shrimp Baja Tacos

$24.00

Topped with shredded cabbage, and drizzled with spicy chipotle sauce, avocado ranch dressing and lime-serrano tartar sauce. 3 tacos. Sided with rice and black beans. Sub Corn Tortillas to be Gluten Free

Fish Baja Tacos

$20.00

Topped with shredded cabbage, and drizzled with spicy chipotle sauce, avocado ranch dressing and lime-serrano tartar sauce. 3 tacos. Sided with rice and black beans.

Kids

Kids Chicken Basket

$10.00

Kids Taco

$10.00

Kids Mexican Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Breast

$10.00

Kids Nachos

$10.00

Kid Bev

Dessert

Chocolate Decadence

$7.00

Rich, fudgy house brownie, topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.

Apple Chimichanga

$7.00

Classic warm apple pie filling presented Tex-Mex style, topped with vanilla ice cream and cinnamon sugar.

Cheesecake Flan

$7.00

The creamiest of cheesecakes, with a south of the border flare. Gluten Free.

Oaxacan Chocolate Ice Cream

$7.00

Freshly churned with traditional Mexican chocolate and a hint of cinnamon. Rich and creamy. Gluten Free.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Sides

5 pepper relish

$3.00

Add CCQ

$2.00

Bacon

$3.00

Cheese

$3.00

Chicken breast

$8.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Corn tortillas

$2.00

Cornbread

$5.00

Dressing

$1.00

Fajitas boat

$3.00

Flour tortillas

$2.00

French fries

$4.00

Fresh jalapenos

$3.00

Frijoles

$2.00

Fruit cup

$2.00

Large Guacamole

$5.00

Lettuce

$1.00

Marinated chicken

$8.00

Olives

$2.00

Onion rings

$5.00

Pickled jalapenos

$3.00

Pico de gallo

$3.00

Potato del dia

$3.00

Potato salad

$3.00

Rice

$2.00

Sauce

$2.00

Shredded beef

$6.00

Shrimp

$10.00

Small Guacamole

$3.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Spiced beef

$6.00

Steak

$9.00

Tomato

$2.00

Tuna

$10.00

Vegetable del dia

$3.00

Well fried beans

$3.00

Combos

Double Combo

$15.00

Triple Combo

$19.00

Quad Combo

$23.00

Menu Additions

Crab Dip

$17.00

Red Drum

$27.00

Skirt Steak

$28.00

Apple Crisp

$12.00

Margaritas

House Margarita

$8.00

Flav House Marg

$9.00

Up House Marg

$10.00

Flav Up House Marg

$11.00

Pitcher House Marg

$28.00

Premium Margarita

$10.00

Flav Premium Marg

$11.00

Up Premium Marg

$12.00

Flav Up Prem Marg

$13.00

Pitcher Prem Marg

$36.00

Flav Pitcher House Marg

$32.00

Flav Pitcher Prem Marg

$40.00

Gallon of Margarita

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family owned and operated since 1984. We pride ourselves on our commitment to our food, service staff, community and the environment.

201 East Walnut, North Wales, PA 19454

Conshohocken
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
