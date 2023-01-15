  • Home
  TEX 808 BBQ + Brews - Moanalua - 930 Valkenburgh Street
TEX 808 BBQ + Brews - Moanalua 930 Valkenburgh Street

No reviews yet

930 Valkenburgh Street

Honolulu, HI 96818

Popular Items

Single Plate
Banana Pudding
Texas Chili & Rice

Specialties

TEXAS SIZE Chili Dog

TEXAS SIZE Chili Dog

$14.99

Half pound smoked sausage on a toasted hoagie roll smothered in chili, cheese, and onion

Stuffed Street Tacos

$13.99

Three stuffed corn tortillas with your choice of Smoked Brisket or Pulled Pork and topped, slaw with chipotle aioli, and a lime crema

Cup of Chili

$6.99

A bowl of our famous smoked brisket chili

Texas Chili & Rice

Texas Chili & Rice

$8.99

Our famous smoked brisket chili over rice topped with cheese and onions

Chili Mac Bowl

Chili Mac Bowl

$10.99

Half Chili, half mac-n-cheese, all good! A TEX 808 favorite

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$13.99+

Dry rub, Buffalo, BBQ, or Lemon Pepper

Salads

Smokehouse Chop Salad

Smokehouse Chop Salad

$14.99

Brisket, Pulled Pork, or Smoked Turkey piled on crisp romaine with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and cheese topped with ranch dressing and our signature TEX 808 BBQ sauce

Southwest Chipotle Salad

$16.99

Smoked Brisket on romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onion, corn, cheese, chipotle aioli and ranch!

BBQ Plates

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99+

Pulled pork piled on a brioche bun topped with slaw, pickles, and BBQ sauce

Big Texan Sandwich

Big Texan Sandwich

$18.99+

TEX 808's signature BBQ cubano sandwich.Slow smoked brisket, pulled pork, shredded cheese, pickles, yellow mustard, and bbq sauce on a hoagie roll pressed on the grill for toasty perfection.

BBQ Bowl

$14.99

Pulled pork piled on a bed of creamy mac n' cheese and our slow smoked BBQ baked beans

BBQ Family Pack

$89.99

SMOKED BRISKET, PULLED PORK, ST. LOUIS RIBS, MAC N' CHEESE, BBQ BEANS, & ROLLS Feeds 4 to 6 people

Single Plate

Single Plate

$16.99

Choose any one of our famous smoked meats and two sides. Come with a dinner roll and pickles

Double Plate

Double Plate

$19.99

Choose two of our famous smoked meats and two sides. Come with a dinner roll and pickles

Triple Plate

Triple Plate

$26.99

Choose three of our famous smoked meats and two sides. Come with a dinner roll and pickles

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$14.99+

Smoked turkey breast piled on a brioche bun topped with slaw, pickles, and BBQ sauce

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$16.99+

Hickory slow smoked brisket piled on a brioche bun topped with slaw, pickles, and BBQ sauce

By the Pound

Smoked Brisket

Smoked Brisket

$7.25+

Pulled Pork

$6.00+
St. Louis Ribs

St. Louis Ribs

$15.00+

Smoked Turkey

$6.00+
Smoked Sausage

Smoked Sausage

$11.00

Sides

BBQ Beans

BBQ Beans

$5.99+

BBQ Corn on the Cob

$5.99+
Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$5.99+
Slaw

Slaw

$4.99+
Tater Salad

Tater Salad

$4.99+
White Rice

White Rice

$4.99+

Side Salad

$5.99

Dinner Roll

$0.99

Side of

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$6.49

Just like Mom used to make

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.49

Sweet Tea

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Kid's Meals

Kid's Plate

Kid's Plate

$11.99

Choose any one of our famous smoked meats and one side

Kid's Sandwich

$11.99

Catering Sides

Catering pans will have about 10-12 servings per pan.

Beans - Pan

$30.00

Chili & Rice - Pan

$60.00

Corn - Pan (10)

$30.00

Mac & Cheese - Pan

$35.00

Rice - Pan

$20.00

Salad - Pan

$35.00

Slaw - Pan

$20.00

Tater Salad - Pan

$30.00

Catering Proteins

When ordering for large groups we suggest 1/2 pound per person if they like to eat and this is the main food at the event. If there will be a lot of other food or if they are light eaters go with 1/4 pound per person. If you're in between go with 1/3 of a pound per person. Hope this helps!

Wings - Pan (40)

$69.99
Smoked Brisket

Smoked Brisket

$7.25+

Pulled Pork

$6.00+

Smoked Turkey

$6.00+
St. Louis Ribs

St. Louis Ribs

$15.00+
Smoked Sausage

Smoked Sausage

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Texas style BBQ in Hawaii. Bring your taste buds home and enjoy our slow smoked brisket, tender St Louis ribs and more. Don't forget Mama's Banana Puddin to finsh it all off too!

930 Valkenburgh Street, Honolulu, HI 96818

