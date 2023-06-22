Texadelphia Richardson Richardson

A map showing the location of Texadelphia Richardson RichardsonView gallery

Food

Wings

12 Wings Bone-In

$12.99

12 Wings Boneless

$12.99

9 Wings Bone-In

$9.99

9 WIngs Boneless

$9.99

6 Wings Bone-In

$6.99

6 Wings Boneless

$6.99

Salads

Chicken Cheesteak & Mushroom Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.99

House Salad

$8.49

Sandwich

Texadelphia Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.99

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Corn Dogs

$6.99

Kid Burger

$6.99

Kid Turkey Sandwich

$6.99

Kid Beef Cheesesteak

$6.99

Kid Chicken Cheesesteak

$6.99

Kid Fry

$2.99

Mac & Cheese Sng

$3.99

3" Mini Cheesesteaks

Classic Beef Mini

$5.99

Classic Chicken Mini

$5.99

Founders Beef Mini

$6.99

Founders Chicken Mini

$6.99

Texican Beef Mini

$6.99

Texican Chicken Mini

$6.99

South Philly Beef Mini

$6.99

South Philly Chicken Mini

$6.99

French Dip Beef Mini

$6.99

French Dip Chicken Mini

$6.99

Hickory Beef Mini

$6.99

Hickory Chicken Mini

$6.99

Austin Hippie Chick Beef Mini

$6.99

Austin Hippie Chick Mini

$6.99

Grilled Veggie Mini

$6.99

Mini Combo Basket 6

$24.00

Classic Beef Mini - A La Carte

$3.99

Classic Chicken Mini - A La Carte

$3.99

Founders Beef Mini - A La Carte

$3.99

Founders Chicken Mini - A La Carte

$3.99

Texican Beef Mini - A La Carte

$3.99

Texican Chicken Mini - A La Carte

$3.99

South Philly Beef Mini - A La Carte

$3.99

South Philly Chicken Mini - A La Carte

$3.99

French Dip Beef Mini - A La Carte

$3.99

French Dip Chicken Mini - A La Carte

$3.99

Hickory Beef Mini - A La Carte

$3.99

Hickory Chicken Mini - A La Carte

$3.99

Austin Hippie Chick Beef Mini - A La Carte

$3.99

Austin Hippie Chick Mini - A La Carte

$3.99

Grilled Veggie Mini - A La Carte

$3.99

6" Regular Cheesesteaks

Classic Chicken Reg

$8.99

Classic Beef Reg

$8.99

Founders Beef Reg

$9.99

Founers Chicken Reg

$9.99

Texican Beef Reg

$9.99

Texican Chicken Reg

$9.99

South Philly Beef Reg

$9.99

South Philly Chicken Reg

$9.99

French Dip Beef Reg

$9.99

French Dip Chicken Reg

$9.99

Hickory Beef Reg

$9.99

Hickory Chicken Reg

$9.99

Austin Hippie Chick Beef Reg

$9.99

Austin Hippie Chick Reg

$9.99

Grilled Veggie Reg

$9.99

12" Double Cheesesteaks

Classic Beef Lrg

$16.98

Classic Chicken Lrg

$16.98

Founders Beef Lrg

$17.98

Founders Chicken Lrg

$17.98

Texican Beef Lrg

$17.98

Texican Chicken Lrg

$17.98

South Philly Beef Lrg

$17.98

South Philly Chicken Lrg

$17.98

French Dip Beef Lrg

$17.98

French Dip Chicken Lrg

$17.98

Hickory Beef Lrg

$17.98

Hickory Chicken Lrg

$17.98

Austin Hippie Chick Beef Lrg

$17.98

Austin Hippie Chick Lrg

$17.98

Grilled Veggie Lrg

$17.98

Burgers

Texadelphia Classic Burger

$9.99

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.99

Avocado Turkey Burger

$12.99

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$12.99

N/A Beverages

N/A Drinks

Regular Fountain Drink

$2.99

Regular 20oz

Large Fountain Drink

$3.49

Large 32oz

Bottled Water

$2.99

Tap Water

Topo Chico

$3.50

Horizon Milk

$2.49

Horizon Choc Milk

$2.49

Jarritos

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Great Cheesesteaks and More!

Location

746 S. Central Expressway, Suite 100, Richardson, TX 75080

Directions

