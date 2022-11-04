Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Texan Cafe & Pie Shop

2,219 Reviews

$$

207 East Street

Hutto, TX 78634

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak
Cobb Salad
Crispy Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

A southern favorite with our own unique breading.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.99

Hand Breaded and golden fried, with a little kick

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Hand breaded fried golden brown with ranch dressing.

Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$8.99

House made with white cheese, tomatoes, peppers

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Hot crisp chips with our own fresh made salsa

Grilled Sausage Bites

$7.99

2nd Basket of chips

$2.99
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.49

Hand breaded chips served with Ranch dressing

Boudin Eggrolls

$9.99

Boudin sausage, rice and cheese wrapped in a crispy eggroll shell.

Lighter Fare

Salmon Caesar Salad

Salmon Caesar Salad

$14.99

Served with Chipotle dressing

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens topped with sliced turkey, ham, 3 cheese blend, tomato, and boiled egg.

Crispy Chicken Tender Salad

Crispy Chicken Tender Salad

$11.99

Served over fresh greens with tomatoes and cheddar cheese

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Just like the 1939 Brown Derby original: a bed of greens topped with diced tomato, fried chicken pieces, chopped boiled egg, bacon, onions, bleu cheese and sliced avocado.

Soup and Salad

$8.99

A cup of our house made soup and crisp tossed salad

Veggie Platter

Veggie Platter

$8.99

Chose any four regular sides

Baker and Tossed Salad

Baker and Tossed Salad

$9.99

Fully loaded baked potato and a small tossed salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.29

Our classic Caesar salad topped with chicken

Green Tomato Salad

$11.99
Large tossed salad

Large tossed salad

$7.49

Side Salad

$4.29

Side Caesar

$4.29

Cup Of Soup

$4.99

Bowl Of Soup

$6.99

Sandwiches

Grilled Smoked Turkey BLT

Grilled Smoked Turkey BLT

$12.49

Mayo, bacon, lettuce, turkey, Swiss cheese and Avocado

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato & mayo on a toasted bun

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

With mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$13.49

A double decker delight on grilled bread with sliced turkey and ham, bacon, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fried chicken with buffalo sauce & Bleu cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Catfish Sandwich- Grilled or Fried

Catfish Sandwich- Grilled or Fried

$11.99

Tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato

Red Tomato BLT

Red Tomato BLT

$7.99

An old time favorite

Fried Green Tomato BLT

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$8.49

A variation on an old theme

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$10.99

Old fashion favorite

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$11.99

An old fashion burger with american cheese

Jalapeno Cheeseburger

Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$12.29

A cheeseburger with a spicey kick

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Everything is better with bacon

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$10.99

A hamburger with our smokey sweet BBQ sauce

Hutto Hippo Burger

Hutto Hippo Burger

$17.99

A local favorite! The classic cheeseburger but with two beef patties for the bigger TEXAN appetite

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$12.99

We add mushrooms and creamy Swiss cheese

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$10.99

Vegatarian patty with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, tomato, pickle, lettuce, onion, and mustard

Bleu Bacon Cheese Burger

Bleu Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.49

A savory burger with real bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing, and bacon

Chicken

Port Isabel Chicken

Port Isabel Chicken

$18.99

Grilled breast of chicken, smothered with sautéed mushrooms and grilled shrimp.

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.99

Fresh grilled with special seasoning

Grilled Chicken Breast w Mushroom & Swiss

Grilled Chicken Breast w Mushroom & Swiss

$14.99
Crispy Chicken Tenders

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Just Country fried and stacked real high

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Hand breaded and deep fried, covered with cream gravy

Seafood

Lemon Pepper Rainbow Trout

Lemon Pepper Rainbow Trout

$16.99

Lightly dusted in our own lemon pepper flour and grilled

Catfish

Catfish

$16.99

Farm raised, breaded with our own recipe, fried to a golden brown. Also available either grilled or blackened.

Shrimp

Shrimp

$16.99

Butterflied and breaded in house with our own secret blend and fried to a golden brown. Also available either grilled or blackened.

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$17.99

Fresh gulf oysters double battered and fried to perfection

Fried Clams

Fried Clams

$12.99

Breaded strips fried golden brown, served with cocktail sauce

Smokehouse Specials

Grilled Sausage

Grilled Sausage

$11.99

Beef and pork with just the right amount of spice

Down-Home Delights

Chopped Steak 8 oz

Chopped Steak 8 oz

$12.79
Grilled Pork Chop- Single

Grilled Pork Chop- Single

$10.99

Grilled Pork Chop- Double

$14.99
Boneless Pork Chop 8 oz

Boneless Pork Chop 8 oz

$13.99
Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.99

Hand breaded, fork tender, and a TEXAN sized portion covered with cream gravy.

Liver and Onions

Liver and Onions

$12.99

Tender and juicy with grilled onions and brown gravy

Glazed Ham Steak

Glazed Ham Steak

$14.49

With our own special Root Beer sauce

Adult Steak Fingers

$14.99

Steaks

Bone-In Ribeye 16 oz

$27.99

16 oz

Sirloin 6 oz

Sirloin 6 oz

$14.99

6 oz

Sirloin 8 oz

Sirloin 8 oz

$17.99

8 oz

New York Strip

New York Strip

$18.49

8 oz

Ribeye 8 oz Boneless

Ribeye 8 oz Boneless

$21.99

8 oz

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger (Served plain & dry)

$5.99

Served with one side

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Served with one side

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99

Served with one side

Kids Fried Catfish

$5.99

Served with one side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Served with one side

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Served with one side

Kids Steak Fingers

$5.99

Served with one side

Kids Veggie Plate

$5.99

Dessert

Apple Pie

$5.49

By the slice

Banana Cream Pie

$5.49

By the slice

Banana Pudding

$5.49

By the bowl

Blackberry Cobbler

$5.99

By the slice

Blueberry Pie

$5.99

By the slice

Cheesecake - Fruit

$6.99

Cheesecake - Sweet

$6.99

Cheesecake- Original

$6.99

By the slice

Cherry Pie

$5.99

By the slice

Chocolate Covered Banana Toffee Pie

$5.49

Chocolate Covered Cherry Pie

$5.99

By the slice

Chocolate Fudge Pie

$5.49

By the slice

Chocolate Merigue Pie

Chocolate Merigue Pie

$5.49

By the slice

Chocolate Silk Pie

Chocolate Silk Pie

$5.49

By the slice

Chocolate Toffee Pie

$5.49

By the slice

Chunkey Monkey Pie

$5.49Out of stock

By the slice

Coconut Cream Pie

$5.49

By the slice

Frame Switch Lemon Cake

$5.99

By the slice

German Chocolate Pie

$5.49

By the slice

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$5.49

By the slice

Lemon Drop Pie

$5.49

By the slice

Lemon Meringue

$5.49

Miss Texas Chocolate Cake

$5.99

By the slice

Oreo Cookie Pie

Oreo Cookie Pie

$5.49

By the slice

Peach Cobbler

$5.99

By the slice

Peach Pie

$5.99

By the slice

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.49

By the slice

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$5.99

By the slice

Pumpkin Praline Pie

$5.99

By the slice

Rhubarb Pie

$5.99

By the slice

S'more Pie

$5.49

By the slice

Snickers Pie

$5.49

By the slice

Strawberry Cream Cheese

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$5.49

By the slice

Strawberry Supreme Cake

$5.99

Sugar Free Banana Cream Pie

$5.49

By the slice

Sugar Free Cherry Cream Pie

$5.49Out of stock

By the slice

Sugar Free Pistachio Cream Pie

$5.49

By the slice

Turtle Pie

$5.49

By the slice

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Down home cooking just like Grandma made!

Website

Location

207 East Street, Hutto, TX 78634

Directions

Gallery
Texan Cafe & Pie Shop image
Texan Cafe & Pie Shop image
Texan Cafe & Pie Shop image
Texan Cafe & Pie Shop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stockade Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 136
210 ED SCHMIDT BLVD HUTTO, TX 78634
View restaurantnext
Greenhouse Craft Food - Round Rock
orange star4.3 • 1,456
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking- Round Rock
orange star4.5 • 1,062
2850 IH 35 North Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurantnext
Y'all's Down Home Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2000 S Ih 35 Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurantnext
Luna's Tacos
orange star4.7 • 1,000
1300 Round Rock Ave Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurantnext
The Monument Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
500 S Austin Ave Georgetown, TX 78626
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hutto

Fortune House
orange star4.7 • 5,694
2098 Muirfield Bend Dr Hutto, TX 78634
View restaurantnext
Hippo Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,182
109 E Front St Hutto, TX 78634
View restaurantnext
Stockade Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 136
210 ED SCHMIDT BLVD HUTTO, TX 78634
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hutto
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
No reviews yet
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston