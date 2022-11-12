- Home
- Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi - 14241 NORTHWEST BLVD
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi 14241 NORTHWEST BLVD
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX 78410
Popular Items
Appetizers
"You Peel' Em Shrimp"
Gulf shrimp boiled with a special blend of seasonings, then chilled. Served on a bed of ice with lemon and cocktail sauce.
Appetizer Combo
if you cant decide try this combo of Mozzarella sticks, Stuffed Mushrooms and Potato skins! its sure to have something for everyone!
Buffalo Bites
boneless wings, cooked crisp and dressed in your favorite sauce, or naked, if that's what you're into. Served with blue cheese or peppercorn ranch.
Chips & Queso
Our over the top queso recipe created in house that has become a favorite. Served with fresh homemade tortilla chips.
Cordon Bleu Poppers
Jalapeno pepper halves, stuffed with cream cheese and breaded, then fried to a golden crisp. Served with Marinara sauce.
Fried Calamari
A generous portion of marinated calamari rings that hand breaded, and fried till golden. Served with lemon and marinara sauce.
Fried Pickles
A heaping portion of lightly breaded pickle slices that are fried till golden brown. Its just that simple, yet SOOO good!! Served with our homemade peppercorn ranch.
Fried Zucchini
A generous portion of lightly battered zucchini sticks, that are fried to a golden crisp and served with marinara sauce!
Mozzarella Sticks
Hot gooey mozzarella cheese covered with a crisp Italian breadcrumb, and Marinara sauce for dipping. Who doesn't love this classic appetizer.
Onion Rings
Thinly sliced onions, hand breaded to order, then fried till they are golden brown. Stacked so high, you'll think its a twofer...
Potato Skins
Fleshed out russet potato wedges, fried till golden brown, then stuffed with bacon bits and cheddar cheese before its tossed in the oven! served with sour cream.
Stuffed Mushrooms
Six fresh large white mushrooms, stuffed with our homemade seafood stuffing, then breaded and fried to golden crisp. Served with our homemade peppercorn ranch!!
Texas A-1 Nachos
Crisp corn tortilla rounds, smothered with refried beans, topped with jalapenos, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, then cut into wedges. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream.
Bone IN Wings (8)
Jalapeño Stuffed Poppers
Signature Salads
House Salad
Fresh cut mixed greens with cucumber, tomato and croutons.
Soup & Salad Combo
Our house salad and a cup of our home made soup of the day.
Greek Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, Kalamata Olives and Feta Cheese.
Avocado Salad
Fresh cut greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, sliced hard-boiled eggs and fresh avocado slices.
Steak Avocado Salad
Our 8oz Mesquite grilled New York Stip sliced and served over fesh cut mixed greens with red and green bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and sliced avocado!
Chicken Avocado Salad
An 8oz marinated and grilled over mesquite wood chicken breast sliced and served over fesh cut mixed greens with red and green bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and sliced avocado!
Cobb Salad
Sliced Marinated grilled chicken breast over fresh cut mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon pieces, sliced hard boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese and croutons.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Golden Fried chicken tenders served over fresh cut mixed greens, with tomato, cucumbers, bacon pieces, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons.
Large Caesar Salad
Fresh cut crisp romaine lettuce, topped with grated parmesan cheese and croutons.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Jumbo Gulf shrimp grilled over our open flame mesquite wood grill, served over a mix of fresh cut greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red and green bell peppers, red onions, sliced hard boild egg and croutons.
Berry Nut Salad
Fresh cut mixed greens with fresh sliced strawberries, sun dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, sliced avocado, tomatoes, sliced hard boiled egg and croutons.
Texas Traditions
Calf Liver
Tender Young beef liver rolled in cracker meal and grilled. Served with sauteed onions and brown gravy. a good source of iron. served with two entree sides.
4 oz Chicken Fried Steak
Our marinated chicken breast golden fried ,covered with our home made buffalo sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese. served on a hoagie bun with pickles and french fries.
Chicken Tenders
Hand Breaded Chicken tenders fried golden brown and served with our home made country gravy.
Hamburger Steak
11 oz lean ground sirloin beef, grilled and topped with sauteed onions and our home made brown gravy, served with two entree sides.
8 oz Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken Fried Chicken
Burgers and Sandwiches
Texas A-1 Burger
A 1/2 LB. Grilled Fresh Black Angus Beef Pattie, Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and french fries.
Ultimate A-1 Burger
A handmade 12 oz lean sirloin beef pattie grilled over mequite wood, with cheddar cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, and jalapenos. Served with pickles and french fries.
Texas BBQ Burger
A 1/2 LB. grilled Fresh Black Angus beef pattie served with cheddar cheese, bacon, our famous onion rings and topped off with our home made BBQ sauce. comes with pickles and french fries.
Patty Melt
A 1/2 LB. grilled Fresh black angus beef pattie on grilled rye bread with sauteed onions , swiss and american cheese. served with pickles and french fries.
Fried Fish Sandwich
Golden fried tilapia filet on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and onions. Served with lemon, tartar sauce,pickles and french fries.
Club Sandwich
Tripple Decker on white or wheat toast piled high with mesquite smoked Turkey, Ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss and american cheese. Served with pickles and french fries.
South Texas Chicken Club
Our marinated mesquite grilled chicken breast with swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoe and avocado. Served on grilled Texas Toast with pickles and french fries.
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Our marinated chicken breast golden fried ,covered with our home made buffalo sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese. served on a hoagie bun with pickles and french fries.
Rueben Sandwich
Corned Beef piled high on grilled rye bread with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Isl Dressing. Served with pickles and french fries.
Shrimp Po'Boy
Fried shrimp on a hoagie bun with lettuce, tomato and pickles with a side of tartar sauce.
Chicken & More
Blackened Chicken
Our marinated, boneless, chicken breast smothered in our in house blackened seasoning, then grilled to perfection. Served over a bed of rice.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Marinated chicken breast, grilled over our open flame mesquite grill and basted with our special sauce. Tender, juicy, flavorful, You’ll be lickin your chops for more!
Trail Quail
Two marinated quail grilled on our open flame mesquite wood grill, seasoned and basted with our special basting sauce. You’ve never had quail like this before.
Baby Back Ribs
This meat peels right off the bone! Topped with our very own BBQ sauce!
Southwest Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken breast, topped with sautéed onions, green and red peppers, and melted Monterey Jack cheese.
Chicken Bellaire
Marinated grilled chicken breast smothered with melted provolone cheese, then topped with sliced fresh avocado.
Chicken W/ Mushroom cream Sauce
Grilled Chicken breast served over rice, topped with homemade mushroom cream sauce.
Chicken & Shrimp Lemon sauce
Pasta Specialities
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast fried golden brown then topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzerella cheese. served with linguine and marinara. served with soup or salad
Chicken Alfredo
our signature home made Alfredo sauce tossed with linguine, and topped with gratted parmesan cheese. served with soup or salad
Shrimp Alfredo
our signature home made Alfredo sauce tossed with linguine, and topped with gratted parmesan cheese. served with soup or salad
Chicken Cajun Pasta
our marinated grilled chicken breast tossed with sauteed peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms and penne pasta with our home made cajun sauce. then topped off with shredded cheddar cheese. served with soup or salad
Shrimp Cajun Pasta
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp Grilled and tossed with sauteed peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms and penne pasta with our home made cajun sauce. then topped off with shredded cheddar cheese. served with soup or salad
Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti with marinara sauce then topped with grated parmesan cheese. served with soup or salad
Linguini Alfredo
Combos
Steak and Shrimp
An 8oz. New York Strip mesquite grilled with 4 jumbo gulf shrimp cooked your way.
Cattleman's Reef
Our mesquite grilled 8oz Filet Mignon accompanied by two jumbo shrimp stuffed with our famous seafood stuffing and cooked your way. Broiled or fried.
Grilled Chicken & Shrimp
Marinated chicken breast and shrimp cooked on our mesquite grill.
Fin, Feather & Fur
Mesquite Grilled Mahi Mahi, Quial and Black Angus Steak.
Fried Ocean Sampler
Tilapia, Flounder, Scallops & Shrimp all fried golden brown.
Steak & Quail
8 oz Ny Strip & Quail.
Steak & Ribs
8 oz NY Strip & our popular Baby Back Ribs.
Mesquite Steaks
New York Strip
Comes from the top part of the short loin behind the ribs. USDA choice and hand cut daily on premises. Very tender.
Certified Black Angus
Certified black angus top butt, hand cut on premises daily.
Sizzling Steak for Two
Two of our certified black angus steaks sliced and served on a sizzling hot iron skillet and topped with onion rings!
Shishkabob
Certified black angus top butt cuts, skewered with peppers, onions, tomato, and mushrooms. Served over a bed of rice.
Chop Sirloin
12oz of lean ground sirloin grilled over our mesquite grill and basted with our special basting sauce. Topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions and our homemade brown gravy.
T-Bone 16 oz
Certified upper 2/3 Choice black angus beef. It’s prime beef, with out the price tag! What more can we say. Enjoy.
Filet Mignon
8 oz. bacon wrapped, USDA Choice Beef Tenderloin hand cut on premises daily.
Cowboy USDA Ribeye
Certified upper 2/3 Choice black angus beef. Ribeye is the fattiest cut of steak compared to the others, which is why its such a tender, juicy, and flavorful steak. It’s also the steak-lovers steak. Enjoy!
Pork Chops
Two 8 oz Pork Chops cooks on our Mesquite Grill.
Seafood
Fisherman's Platter
A sampler of our favorites. Stuffed crab, shrimp, and Tilapia filet. Hand breaded and fried golden.
River Catfish & Shrimp
The Colorado meets the Gulf! Catfish filet with 4 jumbo gulf shrimp fried till golden.
Stuffed Flunder
Flounder filet stuffed with our famous seafood stuffing the broiled to perfection.
Flounder Filet
Delicious flounder filet served your way.
Fried Shrimp
Marinated jumbo Gulf shrimp, hand breaded and fried till golden.
Broiled Seafood Plate
Flounder filet, shrimp, and scallops. Seasoned and broiled to perfection.
Seafood Stuffed Crabs
Two crab shells, stuffed with our famous seafood stuffing then lightly breaded and fried till golden brown.
Flounder Nueces Bay
Flounder filet hand breaded in a pecan blended flour then grilled and topped with our shrimp, crab and wine butter sauce. You gotta try it!
Tilapia Filet
Tilapia filet prepared your way. Fried, grilled, or blackened.
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Mahi Mahi
Grilled Tuna
Grilled Shrimp (6)
Jumbo gulf shrimp seasoned and grilled over our open flamed mesquite wood grill. Comes with our famous Garlic butter and served over a bed of rice.
River Catfish
River catfish filet cooked your way. Fried, grilled, or blackened.
Stuffed Shrimp
Desserts
Extras Sides
16oz of Dressing
Side 1/2 Rack Ribs
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side Bacon
Side Baked Potato
Side BBQ sauce
Side Bowl of Soup
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Cajun Sauce
Side Crumbled Bleu Cheese
Side Cup of Brown Gravy
Side Cup of Country Gravy
Side Cup of Soup
Side Feta Cheese
Side French Fries
Side House Salad
Side Jalapenos
Side Mashed Potato
Side Nueces Bay Sauce
Side of Avocado
Side of Dressing
Side of Fish
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side of Rice
One Shrimp
Side of Shrimp (4)
Side Picante Sauce
Side Quail (1)
Side Refried Beans
Side Sauteed Mushrooms
Side Sauteed Onions
Side Scallops (4)
Side Seasoned Rice
Side Soy Sauce
Side Stuffed Crab (1)
Side stuffed shrimp (2)
Side Tomato Slices
Side Vegetable of the Day
Side of Ranch
Grilled Vegtables
Rolls
Hamburger Patty
Hamberger Patty
Add Cheese
16 oz Brown Gravy
16 oz Country gravy
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI, TX 78410