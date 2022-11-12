Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi imageView gallery
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi 14241 NORTHWEST BLVD

No reviews yet

14241 NORTHWEST BLVD

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX 78410

Popular Items

Cowboy USDA Ribeye
Shishkabob
Kids Spaghetti

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.00

Club Soda

$1.25

Coffee

$2.59

Coke

$2.89

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Diet Coke

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Iced Tea

$2.89

Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.89

Red Bull

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Water

Bottle Water

$2.00

Topochico

$3.25

Appetizers

"You Peel' Em Shrimp"

$13.99+

Gulf shrimp boiled with a special blend of seasonings, then chilled. Served on a bed of ice with lemon and cocktail sauce.

Appetizer Combo

$14.99

if you cant decide try this combo of Mozzarella sticks, Stuffed Mushrooms and Potato skins! its sure to have something for everyone!

Buffalo Bites

$13.99+

boneless wings, cooked crisp and dressed in your favorite sauce, or naked, if that's what you're into. Served with blue cheese or peppercorn ranch.

Chips & Queso

$8.99

Our over the top queso recipe created in house that has become a favorite. Served with fresh homemade tortilla chips.

Cordon Bleu Poppers

$9.99

Jalapeno pepper halves, stuffed with cream cheese and breaded, then fried to a golden crisp. Served with Marinara sauce.

Fried Calamari

$12.99

A generous portion of marinated calamari rings that hand breaded, and fried till golden. Served with lemon and marinara sauce.

Fried Pickles

$9.99

A heaping portion of lightly breaded pickle slices that are fried till golden brown. Its just that simple, yet SOOO good!! Served with our homemade peppercorn ranch.

Fried Zucchini

$9.99

A generous portion of lightly battered zucchini sticks, that are fried to a golden crisp and served with marinara sauce!

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Hot gooey mozzarella cheese covered with a crisp Italian breadcrumb, and Marinara sauce for dipping. Who doesn't love this classic appetizer.

Onion Rings

$8.99

Thinly sliced onions, hand breaded to order, then fried till they are golden brown. Stacked so high, you'll think its a twofer...

Potato Skins

$9.99

Fleshed out russet potato wedges, fried till golden brown, then stuffed with bacon bits and cheddar cheese before its tossed in the oven! served with sour cream.

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.99

Six fresh large white mushrooms, stuffed with our homemade seafood stuffing, then breaded and fried to golden crisp. Served with our homemade peppercorn ranch!!

Texas A-1 Nachos

$10.99

Crisp corn tortilla rounds, smothered with refried beans, topped with jalapenos, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, then cut into wedges. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream.

Bone IN Wings (8)

$13.99

Jalapeño Stuffed Poppers

$11.99

Take Out

$0.50

Signature Salads

House Salad

$4.99

Fresh cut mixed greens with cucumber, tomato and croutons.

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.99

Our house salad and a cup of our home made soup of the day.

Greek Salad

$10.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, Kalamata Olives and Feta Cheese.

Avocado Salad

$10.99

Fresh cut greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, sliced hard-boiled eggs and fresh avocado slices.

Steak Avocado Salad

$15.99

Our 8oz Mesquite grilled New York Stip sliced and served over fesh cut mixed greens with red and green bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and sliced avocado!

Chicken Avocado Salad

$13.99

An 8oz marinated and grilled over mesquite wood chicken breast sliced and served over fesh cut mixed greens with red and green bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and sliced avocado!

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Sliced Marinated grilled chicken breast over fresh cut mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon pieces, sliced hard boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese and croutons.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.99

Golden Fried chicken tenders served over fresh cut mixed greens, with tomato, cucumbers, bacon pieces, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons.

Large Caesar Salad

$9.99

Fresh cut crisp romaine lettuce, topped with grated parmesan cheese and croutons.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Jumbo Gulf shrimp grilled over our open flame mesquite wood grill, served over a mix of fresh cut greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red and green bell peppers, red onions, sliced hard boild egg and croutons.

Berry Nut Salad

$11.99

Fresh cut mixed greens with fresh sliced strawberries, sun dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, sliced avocado, tomatoes, sliced hard boiled egg and croutons.

Take Out

$0.50

Texas Traditions

Calf Liver

$12.99

Tender Young beef liver rolled in cracker meal and grilled. Served with sauteed onions and brown gravy. a good source of iron. served with two entree sides.

4 oz Chicken Fried Steak

$12.99

Our marinated chicken breast golden fried ,covered with our home made buffalo sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese. served on a hoagie bun with pickles and french fries.

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Hand Breaded Chicken tenders fried golden brown and served with our home made country gravy.

Hamburger Steak

$13.99

11 oz lean ground sirloin beef, grilled and topped with sauteed onions and our home made brown gravy, served with two entree sides.

8 oz Chicken Fried Steak

$18.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Take Out

$0.50

Burgers and Sandwiches

Texas A-1 Burger

$11.99

A 1/2 LB. Grilled Fresh Black Angus Beef Pattie, Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and french fries.

Ultimate A-1 Burger

$13.99

A handmade 12 oz lean sirloin beef pattie grilled over mequite wood, with cheddar cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, and jalapenos. Served with pickles and french fries.

Texas BBQ Burger

$12.99

A 1/2 LB. grilled Fresh Black Angus beef pattie served with cheddar cheese, bacon, our famous onion rings and topped off with our home made BBQ sauce. comes with pickles and french fries.

Patty Melt

$11.99

A 1/2 LB. grilled Fresh black angus beef pattie on grilled rye bread with sauteed onions , swiss and american cheese. served with pickles and french fries.

Fried Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Golden fried tilapia filet on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and onions. Served with lemon, tartar sauce,pickles and french fries.

Club Sandwich

$11.99

Tripple Decker on white or wheat toast piled high with mesquite smoked Turkey, Ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss and american cheese. Served with pickles and french fries.

South Texas Chicken Club

$11.99

Our marinated mesquite grilled chicken breast with swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoe and avocado. Served on grilled Texas Toast with pickles and french fries.

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Our marinated chicken breast golden fried ,covered with our home made buffalo sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese. served on a hoagie bun with pickles and french fries.

Rueben Sandwich

$11.99

Corned Beef piled high on grilled rye bread with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Isl Dressing. Served with pickles and french fries.

Shrimp Po'Boy

$13.99

Fried shrimp on a hoagie bun with lettuce, tomato and pickles with a side of tartar sauce.

Take Out

$0.50

Chicken & More

Two marinated quail, grilled over our open flame mesquite wood grill and basted with or special, house recipe sauce. You’ve never had quail like this.

Blackened Chicken

$14.99

Our marinated, boneless, chicken breast smothered in our in house blackened seasoning, then grilled to perfection. Served over a bed of rice.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.99

Marinated chicken breast, grilled over our open flame mesquite grill and basted with our special sauce. Tender, juicy, flavorful, You’ll be lickin your chops for more!

Trail Quail

$17.99

Two marinated quail grilled on our open flame mesquite wood grill, seasoned and basted with our special basting sauce. You’ve never had quail like this before.

Baby Back Ribs

$15.99+

This meat peels right off the bone! Topped with our very own BBQ sauce!

Southwest Chicken

$15.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast, topped with sautéed onions, green and red peppers, and melted Monterey Jack cheese.

Chicken Bellaire

$16.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast smothered with melted provolone cheese, then topped with sliced fresh avocado.

Chicken W/ Mushroom cream Sauce

$16.99

Grilled Chicken breast served over rice, topped with homemade mushroom cream sauce.

Chicken & Shrimp Lemon sauce

$18.99

Take Out

$0.50

Pasta Specialities

Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

Breaded chicken breast fried golden brown then topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzerella cheese. served with linguine and marinara. served with soup or salad

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

our signature home made Alfredo sauce tossed with linguine, and topped with gratted parmesan cheese. served with soup or salad

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.99

our signature home made Alfredo sauce tossed with linguine, and topped with gratted parmesan cheese. served with soup or salad

Chicken Cajun Pasta

$16.99

our marinated grilled chicken breast tossed with sauteed peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms and penne pasta with our home made cajun sauce. then topped off with shredded cheddar cheese. served with soup or salad

Shrimp Cajun Pasta

$18.99

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp Grilled and tossed with sauteed peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms and penne pasta with our home made cajun sauce. then topped off with shredded cheddar cheese. served with soup or salad

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.99

Spaghetti with marinara sauce then topped with grated parmesan cheese. served with soup or salad

Linguini Alfredo

$11.99

Take Out

$0.50

Combos

Steak and Shrimp

$22.99

An 8oz. New York Strip mesquite grilled with 4 jumbo gulf shrimp cooked your way.

Cattleman's Reef

$30.99

Our mesquite grilled 8oz Filet Mignon accompanied by two jumbo shrimp stuffed with our famous seafood stuffing and cooked your way. Broiled or fried.

Grilled Chicken & Shrimp

$19.99

Marinated chicken breast and shrimp cooked on our mesquite grill.

Fin, Feather & Fur

$39.99

Mesquite Grilled Mahi Mahi, Quial and Black Angus Steak.

Fried Ocean Sampler

$39.99

Tilapia, Flounder, Scallops & Shrimp all fried golden brown.

Steak & Quail

$20.99

8 oz Ny Strip & Quail.

Steak & Ribs

$22.99

8 oz NY Strip & our popular Baby Back Ribs.

Take Out

$0.50

Mesquite Steaks

New York Strip

$15.99+

Comes from the top part of the short loin behind the ribs. USDA choice and hand cut daily on premises. Very tender.

Certified Black Angus

$18.99

Certified black angus top butt, hand cut on premises daily.

Sizzling Steak for Two

$34.99

Two of our certified black angus steaks sliced and served on a sizzling hot iron skillet and topped with onion rings!

Shishkabob

$18.99

Certified black angus top butt cuts, skewered with peppers, onions, tomato, and mushrooms. Served over a bed of rice.

Chop Sirloin

$14.99

12oz of lean ground sirloin grilled over our mesquite grill and basted with our special basting sauce. Topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions and our homemade brown gravy.

T-Bone 16 oz

$34.99

Certified upper 2/3 Choice black angus beef. It’s prime beef, with out the price tag! What more can we say. Enjoy.

Filet Mignon

$25.99

8 oz. bacon wrapped, USDA Choice Beef Tenderloin hand cut on premises daily.

Cowboy USDA Ribeye

$22.99+

Certified upper 2/3 Choice black angus beef. Ribeye is the fattiest cut of steak compared to the others, which is why its such a tender, juicy, and flavorful steak. It’s also the steak-lovers steak. Enjoy!

Pork Chops

$17.99

Two 8 oz Pork Chops cooks on our Mesquite Grill.

Take Out

$0.50

Seafood

Fisherman's Platter

$22.99

A sampler of our favorites. Stuffed crab, shrimp, and Tilapia filet. Hand breaded and fried golden.

River Catfish & Shrimp

$22.99

The Colorado meets the Gulf! Catfish filet with 4 jumbo gulf shrimp fried till golden.

Stuffed Flunder

$19.99

Flounder filet stuffed with our famous seafood stuffing the broiled to perfection.

Flounder Filet

$16.99

Delicious flounder filet served your way.

Fried Shrimp

$17.99+

Marinated jumbo Gulf shrimp, hand breaded and fried till golden.

Broiled Seafood Plate

$24.99

Flounder filet, shrimp, and scallops. Seasoned and broiled to perfection.

Seafood Stuffed Crabs

$14.99

Two crab shells, stuffed with our famous seafood stuffing then lightly breaded and fried till golden brown.

Flounder Nueces Bay

$20.99

Flounder filet hand breaded in a pecan blended flour then grilled and topped with our shrimp, crab and wine butter sauce. You gotta try it!

Tilapia Filet

$15.99

Tilapia filet prepared your way. Fried, grilled, or blackened.

Grilled Salmon

$19.99

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$18.99

Grilled Tuna

$18.99

Grilled Shrimp (6)

$18.99

Jumbo gulf shrimp seasoned and grilled over our open flamed mesquite wood grill. Comes with our famous Garlic butter and served over a bed of rice.

River Catfish

$15.99

River catfish filet cooked your way. Fried, grilled, or blackened.

Stuffed Shrimp

$24.99

Take Out

$0.50

Desserts

NY Style Cheesecake

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$7.99

Chocolate Eruption Cake

$7.99

Whole NY Style Cheesecake

$60.00

Whole Chocolate Eruption Cake

$70.00

Whole Carrot Cake

$70.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Icecream

$2.50

strudel

$5.99

Whole Keylime Pie

$50.00

Take Out

$0.50

Extras Sides

16oz of Dressing

$7.99

Side 1/2 Rack Ribs

$12.99

Side Alfredo Sauce

$2.99

Side Bacon

$2.99

Side Baked Potato

$2.75

Side BBQ sauce

$1.99

Side Bowl of Soup

$5.49

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.99

Side Cajun Sauce

$2.99

Side Crumbled Bleu Cheese

$1.75

Side Cup of Brown Gravy

$2.25

Side Cup of Country Gravy

$2.25

Side Cup of Soup

$3.49

Side Feta Cheese

$1.99

Side French Fries

$2.75

Side House Salad

$4.99

Side Jalapenos

$1.99

Side Mashed Potato

$2.75

Side Nueces Bay Sauce

$2.99

Side of Avocado

$2.75

Side of Dressing

$2.25

Side of Fish

$9.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side of Rice

$2.75

One Shrimp

$2.00

Side of Shrimp (4)

$8.00

Side Picante Sauce

$1.99

Side Quail (1)

$7.99

Side Refried Beans

$2.75

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.99

Side Sauteed Onions

$2.49

Side Scallops (4)

$15.00

Side Seasoned Rice

$2.75

Side Soy Sauce

$1.25

Side Stuffed Crab (1)

$4.50

Side stuffed shrimp (2)

$11.99

Side Tomato Slices

$2.75

Side Vegetable of the Day

$2.75

Side of Ranch

$1.50

Grilled Vegtables

$4.99

Rolls

$0.35

Hamburger Patty

$3.99

Hamberger Patty

$4.99

Add Cheese

$0.75

16 oz Brown Gravy

$5.00

16 oz Country gravy

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Kids Chicken Fried Steak

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Fried Catfish

$6.99

Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Alfredo

$6.99

Kids chicken alfredo

$8.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI, TX 78410

Directions

Gallery
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi image

