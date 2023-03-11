Texas Boys BBQ LLC 3131 s Troy Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3131 s Troy Ave, Beech Grove, IN 46237
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Yaso Jamaican Grill - 1501 Prospect St.
5.0 • 66
1501 Prospect St. Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Beech Grove
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurant
More near Beech Grove