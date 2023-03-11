Texas Boys BBQ LLC 3131 s Troy Ave

A map showing the location of Texas Boys BBQ LLC 3131 s Troy AveView gallery

Texas Boys BBQ LLC

No reviews yet

3131 s Troy Ave

Beech Grove, IN 46237

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Bologna Sandwich

$8.00

Dinner

Rib dinner w/3 bones & 2 side

$15.75

Chicken dinner & 2 side

$11.50

Hot link dinner

$12.50

Lg tip dinner

$20.50

Sm tip dinner

$15.75

Sides

Baked beans

$2.00

Mac

$2.00

Green beans

$2.00

Potato salad

$2.00

Lg bb

$4.50

Lg mac

$4.50

Lg gb

$4.50

Lg ps

$4.50

A'la cart

Small tip

$12.00

Lg tip

$16.50

1/2 chicken

$7.50

Whole chicken

$13.00

Hot link

$11.00

Linkster

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3131 s Troy Ave, Beech Grove, IN 46237

Directions

