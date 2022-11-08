Restaurant header imageView gallery

Texas Cafe Breakfast & Lunch

review star

No reviews yet

2300 Midway Road, Suite A

Plano, TX 75093

Order Again

Popular Items

CROISSANT SANDWICH
MEAT
TURKEY CLUB

PANCAKES

BUTTERMILK PANCAKE

$11.89

THREEE BIG CAKES WITH POWDERED SUGAR

OREO PANCAKE

$12.89

THREE BIG CAKES, OREO CRUMBLES, AND CREAM CHEESE GLAZE

CINAMON ROLL

$13.69

THREE CINNAMON SWIRL CAKES AND CREAM CHEESE GLAZE

BANANA NUTELLA PANCAKE

$13.89

THREE BIG CAKES WITH BANANA AND NUTELLA

VERY BERRY PANCAKE

$15.99

THREE BIG PANCAKES WITH FRESH BERRIES, MASCARPONE CHEESE, VANILLA GLAZE, AND BERRY GLAZE

GLUTEN FREE

$11.69

THREE BIG GLUTEN FREE CAKES

STRAWBERRY CREAM CHEESE

$13.89

THREE BIG CAKES WITH STRAWBERRY AND CREAM CHEESE GLAZE

FRENCH TOAST

CLASSIC FRENCH TOAST

$10.99

TWO CLASSIC FRENCH TOAST

BANANA NUTELLA FRENCH TOAST

$14.49

TWO FRENCH TOAST TOPPED WITH BANANA AND NUTELLA

STRAWBERRY CREAM CHEESE FRENCH TOAST

$14.49

TWO FRENCH TOAST TOPPED WITH STRAWBERRY AND CREAM CHEESE GLAZE

VERY BERRY FRENCH TOAST

$15.49

TWO FRENCH TOAST TOPPED WITH FRESH BERRIES, MASCARPONE CHEESE, VANILLA GLAZE, AND BERRY GLAZE

CREPES

CLASSIC CREPES

$10.99

THREE CLASSIC CREPES

BANANA NUTELLA CREPES

$14.49

THREE CREPES TOPPED WITH BANANA AND NUTELLA

STRAWBERRY CREAM CHESE CREPES

$14.49

THREE CREPES TOPPED WITH STRAWBERRY AND CREAM CHEESE GLAZE

VERY BERRY CREPES

$15.49

THREE CREPES TOPPED WITH FRESH BERRIES, MASCARPONE CHEESE, VANILLA GLAZE, AND BERRY GLAZE

ALBANIAN CREPES

$15.99

THREE CREPES TOPPED WITH NUTELLA AND ALBANIAN GROUND BISCUIT.

WAFFLES

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$10.89

BELGIAN WAFFLE

STRAWBERRY BANANA NUTELLA WAFFLE

$13.99

WAFFLE TOPPED WITH STRABERRY BANANA AND NUTELLA

VERY BERRY WAFFLE

$14.99

FRESH BERRIES WITH MASCARPONE CHEESE, VANILLA GLAZE, AND BERRY GLAZE

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$17.89

WAFFLE TOPPED WITH HAND BREADED CHICKEN BREST AND BACON

CLASSICS

COMBO

$16.89

TWO EGGS ANY STYLE, TWO PEACE OF BACON, TWO PEACE OF SAUSAGE AND YOUR CHOICE OF WAFFLE, TWO PANCACES, TWO FRENCH TOAST, TWO CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST, OR TWO CREPES

TRADITIONAL

$14.69

SERVED WITH HASH BROWNS, GRITS, TOAST OR PANCAKES CHOICE OF GRILLED HAM, BACON, TURKEY BACON, SAUSAGE PATTY, TURKEY SAUSAGE, OR SAUSAGE LINNKS CHOICE OF TWO EGGS ANY STYLE

CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST

$14.49

CORNED BEEF HASH

$13.89

SERVED WITH HASH BROWNS OR GRITS, AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST OR PANCAKES, AND TWO EGS ANY STYLE

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$17.89

SERVED WITH HASH BROWNS OR GRITS, AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST OR PANCAKES, AND TWO EGGS ANY STYLE

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$17.89

SERVED WITH HASH BROWNS OR GRITS, AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST OR PANCAKES, AND TWO EGGS ANYSTYLE

CHICKEN STRIPS

$12.69

FIVE CHICKEN STRIPS HAND BREADED SERVED WITH CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, OKRA, OR ONION RINGS

OMELETTES

CHEESE OMELETTE

$10.99

MELTED CHEDDAR AND MONTERAY JACK CHEESE

CLASSIC OMELETTE

$12.99

TOMATO, ONIONS, CHEDDAR AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE

BACADO OMELETTE

$13.89

BACON, SPINACH, TOMATO, CHEDDAR AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE, TOPPED WITH AVOCADO

MEAT LOVERS OMELETTE

$14.99

BACON, HAM, SAUSAGE, CHEDDAR AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE

DENVER OMELETTE

$13.89

HAM, BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS, CHEDDAR AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE

CHORIZO OMELETTE

$13.89

CHORIZO, TOMATO, ONIONS, JALAPENOS, CHEDDAR AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE

VEGGIE OMELETTE

$12.89

TOMATO, ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, SPINACH, CHEDDAR AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE

ALBANIAN OMELETTE

$17.89

w/ALBANIAN SAUSAGE WITH A CHOICE OF SIDE AND TOAST

SKILLETS

YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST, BISCUITS. ENGLISH MUFFIN, PANCAKES OR FRESH FRUIT

ALL MEAT SKILLET

$15.99

HASH BROWN, BACON, HAM SAUSAGE, CHEDDAR AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE, TOPPED WITH TWO EGGS ANY STYLE

GARDEN SKILLET

$13.89

HASH BROWNS, TOMATO, ONIONS, BELL PEPPERS, SPINACH, MUSHROOMS, CHEDDAR AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE TOPPED WITH TWO EGGS ANYSTYLE

STEAK SKILLET

$18.89

HASH BROWNS, 8 OZ RIBEYE STEAK, SPINACH, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, ONIONS, FETA CHEESE AND TOPPED WITH TWO EGGS ANY STYLE.

MEXICAN SKILLET

$13.99

HASH BROWNS, CHORIZO, JALAPENOS, ONIONS, TOMATO, CHEDDAR AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE, TOPPED WITH TWO EGGS ANY STYLE AND AVOCADO

CHICKEN CARNITAS SKILLET

$14.49

HASH BROWNS, CHICKEN CARNITAS, TOMATO, ONIONS, JALAPENOS, CHEDDAR AND MONTEREY CHEESE TOPPED WITH TWO EGGS ANY STYLE AND AVOCADO

COUNTRY SKILLET

$13.49

HASH BROWNS, SAUSAGE, BISCUITS, SAUSAGE GRAVY, CHEDDAR AND MONTEREY CHEESE TOPPED WITH TWO EGGS ANY STYLE

HOBO SKILLET

$13.79

HASH BROWNS, SAUSAGE, ONIONS, CHEDDAR AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE TOPPED WITH TWO EGGS ANY STYLE

DUBLIN HASH SKILLET

$14.39

HASH BROWNS, CORNED BEEF HASH, ONIONS, CHEDDAR AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE TOPPED WITH TWO EGGS ANY STYLE

BENEDICTS

YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST, BISCUITS, ENGLISH MUFFIN, PANCAKES OR FRESH FRUIT

CANADIAN BACON BENEDICT

$14.49

ENGLISH MUFFIN, CANADIAN BACON, TWO POACHED EGGS AND HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

COUNTRY STYLE BENETICT

$12.99

BISCUIT, HAND BREADED CHICKEN, TWO POACHED EGGS TOPPED WITH GRAVY

TURKEY BENEDICT

$14.99

ENGLISH MUFIN, SMOKED TURKEY, BACON, AVOCADO, TWO POACHED EGGS TOPPED WITH HOLANDAISE SAUCE

CRAB CAKE BENEDICT

$15.89

NAAN PITA BREAD, CRAB CAKES, TOMATO, TWO POACHED EGGS TOPPED WITH HOLANDAISE SAUCE

FRENCH BENEDICT

$14.99

CROISSANT MUFFIN, SMOKED SALMON, CREAM CHEESE GLAZE. TWO POACHED EGGS TOPPED WITH HOLANDAISE SAUCE

SMOKED SALMON BENEDICT

$15.89

ENGLISH MUFFIN, BACON, TOMATO, AVOCADO, TWO POACHED EGGS TOPPED WITH HOLANDAISE SAUCE

CALIFORNIA BENEDICT

$14.99

ENGLISH MUFFIN, BACON, TOMATO, AVOCADO, TWO POACHED EGGS TOPPED WITH HOLANDAISE SAUCE

TUNA MELT BENEDICT

$15.99

HEALTHY CHOICE

OATMEAL

$8.89

FRESH BERRIES AND HONEY

AVOCADO TOAST

$14.99

WHOLE WHEAT TOAST, AVOCADO, ONIONS, FETA CHEESE AND TWO SCRAMBLED EGGS

IRON MAN

$13.69

THREE EGG WHITES, SMOKED TURKEY, TOMATO, ONIONS, SPINACH, TOPPED WITH FETA CHEESE, SERVED WITH ENGLISH MUFIN

PROTEIN SCRAMBLER

$14.69

THREE EGG WHITES, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, ONIONS, SPINACH AND THREE TURKEY BACON

HEALTHY WRAP

$14.69

THREE EGG WHITES, SMOKED TURKEY, SPINACH, TOMATO, FETA CHEESE, IN SPINACH HERB TORTILLA

SIDES

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.59+

Cup $4.00 Bowl $6.00

HOUSE SALAD

$4.69

Cantelope, Pinappple, Strawberry, Blueberry

FRESH BERRIES

$4.89

Bacon, Ham, Sausage Pattie, Turkey Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Chicken Apple Sausage

FRESH FRUIT

$4.89

Cheese Grits

MEAT

$5.29

Gravy

HASH BROWNS

$4.29

Sausage Gravy

GRITS

$3.29

Biscuits

TOAST/BISCUIT

$3.89

ONE EGG

$2.99

Gluten Free Toast

SAUSAGE GRAVY

$2.99

SIDE PANCAKE

$4.69

CREPES

$4.69

FRENCH TOAST

$4.79

OKRA

$4.69

FRENCH FRIES

$4.69

ONION RINGS

$4.69

Gravy

$2.49

AVOCADO

$3.79

2 Eggs Any Style

$5.99

3 Eggs Any Style

$8.99

ALBANIAN SAUSAGE

$7.99

KIDS MENU

MICKEY MOUSE PANCAKE

$8.89

Served with Two Stripes of Bacon and One Sausage Pattie, One Egg Any Style

KIDS TENDERS

$8.89

Served with Fries or Fresh Fruit

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.89

Cheddar Cheese

MAC N'CHEESE

$8.89

Served with Fries or Fresh Fruit

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.89

Served with Fries and American Cheese

SALADS

CEASAR SALLAD

$15.69

ROMAINE HEARTS, PARMESAN CHEESE, CROULTONS TOSSED IN CAESAR DRESSING, TOPPED WITH GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALLAD

$14.69

MIXED GREENS, TOMATO, CRISPY TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE AND FETA CHEESE

COBB SALLAD

$13.49

MIXED GREENS, BACON, TOMATO, AVOCADO, FETA CHEESE, TOPPED WITH GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

QUESADILLAS

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$14.69

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, SPINACH, ONIONS, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, SOUR CREAM AND SALSA

STEAK QUESADILLA

$14.69

THIN SLICED SIRLOIN STEAK, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, BELL PEPPERS, SWISS CHEESE, SOUR CREAM AND SALSA

BURGERS

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES, OCRA, OR ONION RINGS

CHEESE BURGER

$11.99

With Slices of American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato

SWISS AND MUSHROOM BURGER

$13.89

Onions, Mushroom and Swiss Cheese

PETTY MELT

$13.69

Tomato, Red Onions, Pickle, Lettuce, Mayo, American Cheese

COWBOY

$13.89

Grilled Rye, with Melted American Cheese and Caramelized Onions

CHICKEN BURGER

$13.89

Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapenos, Onion Rings, Swiss Cheese

TURKEY BURGER

$13.89

Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, Coleslaw

FAVORITES

STEAK AND EGGS

$19.99

Bacon, Letuce Tomato, Avocado, Mayo, Sourdough

MIGAS

$15.99

Corned Beef, Sourkraut, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Rye, Throusand Island Dressing

BUSCUITS AND GRAVY

$13.89

Tuna, Lettuce Tomato Croissant

SOUTHERN COMBO

$15.89

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, White Toast

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$13.69

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Tomato, Ranch Dressing, Sourdough

CROISSANT SANDWICH

$12.29

One Fried Egg, Bacon, American Cheese in Croissant, Choice of Hash Brown or Grits

NUTELLA CROISSANT

$12.29

Chicken Breast, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese

WRAPS

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES, OCRA, OR ONIONS RINGS

CHICKEN WRAP

$14.69

MIXED GREENS, TOMATO, ONIONS, BACON, GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST AND RANCH DRESSING

TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP

$14.89

MIXED GREENS, TOMATO, ONIONS, AVOCADO, SMOKED TURKEY AND RANCH DRESSING

STEAK WRAP

$15.89

MIXED GREENS, THIN SLICED SIRLOIN STEAK, ONIONS, BELL PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS AND SWISS CHEESE

SANDWICHES

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES, OCRA, OR ONIONS RINGS

B.L.T

$12.89

Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Mixes Greens, Red Onions, Ranch Dressing

TURKEY CLUB

$14.39

Chicken Breast, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Ranch Dressing

TUNA CROISSANT

$13.99

Chicken Breast Tossed in Buffallo Sauce, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Blue Cheese

CHICKEN RANCH

$14.99

Sliced Beef, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mixed Greens, Mushroom, Swiss Cheese

REUBEN

$14.99

Pita Bread, Gyro Meat, Red Onions, Tomato, Lettuce, Tzatziki Sauce

GRILLED CHEESE

$10.99

Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Red onions. Mushrooms, Pesto Sauce, Swiss Cheese

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$14.89

PHILLY CHEESE CHICKEN

$14.89

BEVERAGES

SEGAFREDO COFFEE

$3.99

Regular/Decaff

HOT COCOA

$3.99

HOT TEA

$3.99

APPLE JUICE

$3.99

GRAPE JIUCE

$3.99

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.99

GREAPFRUIT JUICE

$5.19

FRESH ORANGE JUICE

$5.69+

TOMATO JUICE

$3.99

MILK

$2.89

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.99

ICED TEA

$3.99

Sweat/Unsweat

SOFT DRINKS

$3.99
All hours
Sunday6:50 am - 2:45 pm
Monday6:50 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday6:50 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday6:50 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday6:50 am - 2:45 pm
Friday6:50 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday6:50 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional American Café style Breakfast & Lunch Restaurant

Location

2300 Midway Road, Suite A, Plano, TX 75093

Directions

