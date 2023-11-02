- Home
- /
- Royse City
- /
- Texas Cafe Diner - Royse City - 103 East Main Street
Texas Cafe Diner - Royse City 103 East Main Street
No reviews yet
103 East Main Street
Royse City, TX 75189
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch
Gourmet Salads
Fresh mixed green, bacon, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, scallions, avocado, mixed cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.
Fresh mixed greens, green apple, dried cranberries, walnuts, grilled chicken breast and feta cheese served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Fresh mixed green, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese and crispy tenders served with honey mustard.
Half a head of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, scallions, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing.
Fresh mixed green, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese and chicken tenders toasted in buffalo sauce served in ranch.
Fresh mixed green, grilled chicken breast, corn black beans, bacon, scallions, mixed cheese, crispy tortilla strips and dressed with barbeque sauce. Served with ranch.
Fresh baby spinach, grilled chicken breast, fresh strawberries, fresh mushrooms. Texas pecans and feta cheese served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Traditional Texas Favorites
Hamburgers
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pickles.
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and pickles.
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and pickles.
Grilled onions, grilled mushrooms with swiss cheese and mayo.
Bacon, avocados, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayo.
Grilled onions, American on marble rye toast with special sauce.
Panini
Pulled pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard and mayo.
Turkey, spinach, Provolone cheese, red onions and cranberry aioli.
Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach, Provolone cheese and pesto mayo.
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, avocados, Provolone cheese, onions and chipotle mayo.
Mushrooms, red peppers, onions, fresh spinach, Swiss cheese and pesto mayo.
Sandwiches
Homemade fried chicken breast, toasted in buffalo sauce, Ranch, Provolone cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.
Homemade chicken breast, toasted in spicy seasoning, Ranch, Provolone cheese, coleslaw, and mayo.
Homemade chicken breast, honey mustard, Provolone cheese, pickles and coleslaw.
Three strips of bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and egg.
Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 Island and Provolone cheese on toasted marble rye.
Lettuce and tomatoes served on wheat toast.
Lettuce and tomatoes served on wheat toast.
Tuna, tomatoes and cheddar cheese on marble rye toast.
Bacon, ham, turkey, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on sourdough toast.
Smoked ham and American cheese on sourdough toast.
American cheese on sourdough toast.
Crispy chicken tenders toasted in spicy seasoning, American cheese, coleslaw and honey mustard mayo.
Crispy tenders, bacon, ham, American cheese and sunny side up eggs.
Sides
Mixed green, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese and any choice of dressing.
Kid's Meals Lunch
Beverages
Breakfast
Classics
Two eggs any style and choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties, chicken apple sausage or turkey bacon
Two eggs any style and choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties, chicken apple sausage or turkey bacon
Two eggs any style and choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties, chicken apple sausage or turkey bacon
Two eggs any style and choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties, chicken apple sausage or turkey bacon
Two eggs any style and choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties, chicken apple sausage or turkey bacon
Two eggs any style.
Hand breaded in house, smothered with gravy and two eggs in any style.
Hollandaise and two eggs any style.
Hand breaded in house, smothered with gravy and two eggs any style.
Scrambled eggs, tortilla strips, jalapenos, tomatoes and onions. Topped with cheddar and Monterey jack and served with hash browns and salsa.
1/2 biscuit and gravy, two eggs, two bacon, and two patties
Crispy corn tortillas, pulled pork, cheddar cheese, two eggs any style, topped with salsa, feta cheese and cilantro. Served with black beans and hash browns
Belgian Waffles
Cooked til golden brown, topped with powdered sugar
Texas pecans topped with powdered sugar.
Fresh strawberries, strawberry glaze and powdered sugar.
Fresh blueberries, blueberry glaze topped with powdered sugar
Fresh blueberries, strawberries, mascarpone cheese, topped with vanilla glaze, blueberry glaze and powdered sugar.
Fresh banana, Nutella and topped with powdered sugar.
Homemade fried chicken breast served with creamy gravy and topped with powdered sugar.
Healthy Options
Berries, granola, pecans and raisins over yogurt.
Add: Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Pecans, Almonds or Chocolate Chips.
Strawberries, blueberry, blackberry, honey granola and honey.
Strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, honey granola and honey.
Fresh avocado, salt, pepper and virgin oil on toast.
Omelettes
Biscuits, cheddar cheese in our homemade sausage gravy.
Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos topped with Monterey Jack cheese.
Diced ham, green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese.
Smoked ham and cheddar cheese.
Spicy ground sausage in cheddar cheese.
Crispy Applewood Smoked Bacon and cheddar cheese.
Fresh spinach, feta cheese, Kalamata olives and tomatoes.
Tomatoes, spinach, onions, mushrooms and cheddar cheese.
Fresh spinach, weld mushrooms, roasted red peppers and Provolone cheese.
Pancakes
Topped with fresh strawberries, strawberry glaze and powered sugar.
Fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberry, mascarpone cheese vanilla glaze, blueberry glaze, topped with powered sugar.
Fresh blueberries, blueberry glaze and powered sugar.
Fresh banana, Nutella topped with powered sugar.
Chocolate chips, chocolate syrup, topped with powered sugar.
Served with powered sugar.
Homemade granola topped with powered sugar.
Crumbled cookies & crème, marshmallows and chocolate syrup. Served with powdered sugar
Crumbled cookies & crème, marshmallows and chocolate syrup. Served with powdered sugar
Texas Favorites
Two pancakes with one egg any style and two strips of bacon or one sausage patty.
Two pancakes with two eggs any style, three stripes of bacon or two sausage patties.
Two pancaked, two eggs any style with two bacon and two sausage patties.
Two eggs any style hash browns, biscuits topped with sausage gravy.
Homemade sausage gravy loaded over the flokery biscuits. Served with hash browns.
One piece of French toast, two eggs any style, three strips of bacon or two sausage patties.
French Toasts
Grilled til golden brown and dusted with powered sugar.
Fresh strawberries, strawberry glaze, dusted with powered sugar.
Fresh strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, mascarpone cheese, vanilla glaze, blueberry glaze, dusted with powered sugar.
Fresh blueberries, blueberry glaze dusted with powered sugar.
Fresh strawberries and Nutella topped with powered sugar.
Four slices of cinnamon roll, dipped in our French toast batter and topped with powered sugar.
Egg Benedicts
Toasted English muffin topped with Canadian Bacon.
Toasted English muffin topped with bacon, avocado, tomatoes and spinach.
Grilled with biscuit halves topped with sausage patties and creamy gravy. (No Hollandaise)
Toasted English muffin topped with corned beef hash.
English muffin toast, cream cheese, bacon, tomatoes and avocado topped with hollandaise.
English muffin toast, cream cheese. fresh spinach topped with hollandaise and tomatoes.
Skillet Breakfast
Applewood smoked bacon, sausage and ham.
Chicken apple sausage, roasted red peppers with mushrooms and fresh spinach.
Smoked ham, bell peppers and onions.
Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, avocados, cilantro and salsa.
Tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, asparagus and spinach.
Sausage and onions.
Homemade Crepes
Three plain crepes dusted with powered sugar.
Stuffed with fresh strawberries, topped with more berries, whipped cream, strawberry glaze and powered sugar.
Fresh blueberries, stuffed with berries, topped with blueberry glaze and powered sugar.
Fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, stuffed with berries mascarpone cheese, vanilla glaze, blueberry glaze and topped with powered sugar.
Fresh banana filled with Nutella topped with powered sugar.
Kid's Breakfast Menu
One pancake, one egg any style, two strips of bacon or one sausage patty.
One egg any style, hash brown, two strips of bacon or one sausage patty and one piece of toast.
Topped with powered sugar.
Beverages (Breakfast)
Sides
Mixed green, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese and any choice of dressing.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
103 East Main Street, Royse City, TX 75189