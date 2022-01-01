  • Home
Texas Cannon Brewing Company 307 4th Street

No reviews yet

307 4th Street

Blanco, TX 78606

Wines by Vinovium

Vinovium Lot 37, 2021

$9.00

The return of the Lot series brings with it this beautiful white Rhone blend, with classic Mediterranean charm and food versatility. This blend of 50% Marsanne from One-Way Vineyard in the Texas High Plains, 30% barrel-fermented Viognier from High Cross Vineyard in Sonora and 20% Roussanne from Oswald Vineyard in the Texas High Plains is medium bodied, moderate acidity and ripe stone-fruited blend that embodies the spirit of classic white Rhone Valley blends. The aromatics lean tropical with notes of pineapple, melon and zest of lemons and oranges. On the palate the white is noticeably rich across the palate and brings about flavors of candied lemon drops, Spring honey and ripe apricots and peach. The wine finishes light and refreshing, which encourages another taste.

Vinovium Merlot, 2021

$9.00

This is the first wine of this style for Vinovium to produce - a partial carbonic-macerated, low alcohol, unoaked and fresh red wine that’s incredibly fruity, tart and thirst quenching. In the pursuit to find the perfect chillable red, Vinovium may have found it. Truly the perfect companion to Spring and Summer, this wine is medium bodied, dry, texturally very smooth across the palate and has elevated acidity. The violet and red berried aromas lead to pomegranate and hibiscus flavors, and all-in-all this wine is super easy to drink, refreshing and a lot of fun to pair to a range of foods from burgers to goat cheese.

Vinovium Ocotillo, 2019

$9.00

The fourth release of this Super-Tuscan inspired wine that is a true winery favorite. The 2019 Ocotillo continues a continued collaboration with winemaker Tony Offill from William Chris Vineyards. The wine is a three varietal blend including 50% Sangiovese from Klenk Family Vineyard and 40% Aglianico from Crazy Cluster Vineyard, both located in the Texas High Plains, and 10% Cabernet Sauvignon from Fovel Vineyard in the Texas Hill Country. The Ocotillo plant itself, embodies the spirit of this wine - it’s wild and rustic, while also being graceful and structured. The 2019 Ocotillo displays a prominent savory aromas and flavors of of dried herbs, new leather and sanguine minerality; this co-mingled with fruit character delivered by sun dried black-cherry, tart cranberry and plum skin. The refreshing youthful balance will allow this wine to age nicely for several years to come.

Cider on Draft by Hye Cider Co.

Turkish figs and a toasted peppercorn medley give Hye Heaven a complexity out-shined only by its drinkability.

Hye Heaven

$7.00Out of stock

Turkish figs and a toasted peppercorn medley give Hye Heaven a complexity out-shined only by its drinkability.

Cider Bottles by Hye Cider Co.

Hye Season No. 5 Bottle

$24.00Out of stock

A bright and spiced cider that is a combination of fruity orange and rounded clove. It is delicate and light with balanced fall flavors.

Hye Heaven Bottle

$26.00Out of stock

Turkish figs and a toasted peppercorn medley give Hye Heaven a complexity out-shined only by its drinkability.

Hye Hops Bottle

$24.00Out of stock

Hearty, fresh, and floral, with a light grassy flavor.

Hye Note Bottle

$24.00Out of stock

Tart on the forefront, juicy in the middle, and dry enough to leave you wanting more.

Cocktails

Margarita - Lime

$9.00

Margarita - Mixed

$9.00

Blend of Lime & Strawberry

Margarita - Strawberry

$9.00

Sangria - Red

$9.00

Perfect combination of select Vinovium red wine and fruit juices served over fresh fruits.

Sangria - White

$9.00

Artful mix of select Vinovium white wine and fruit juices served over fresh fruits.

Topo Chico Seltzer

Topo Chico Limon Lime

$5.00

Topo Chico Mango

$5.00

Topo Chico Pineapple

$5.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$5.00

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

1/2 Unsweet Tea & 1/2 Lemonade

Bottled Coke

$3.50

Bottled Fanta

$2.95

Bottled Sprite

$2.95

Coffee

$2.50

Coffee - Decaf

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fresca

$2.50

Half & Half Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Topo Chico Water - Lime

$2.95

Topo Chico Water - Original

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$9.95

Spicy Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds served w/Ranch Dressing

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Chips & Salsa with Queso

$6.95

Chips & Salsa served w/Chile Con Queso

Fried Corn Nuggets

$4.95

12 Sweet Creamed-Style Corn Nuggets Coated with a Crispy Golden Fried Batter

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Gulf Coast Fries

$6.95

Seasoned Crinkle Fries served w/Beer Cheese Sauce

Loaded Fries

$10.95

Available in the following options: __________________________________________ -- Fajita Steak topped w/Pico de Gallo, Melted Shredded Cheese and Smothered in Creamy Beer Cheese Sauce __________________________________________ -- Brisket topped w/BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream, Pickled Onions, Melted Shredded Cheese and Smothered in Creamy Beer Cheese Sauce __________________________________________ -- Chili topped w/Jalapenos, Green Onions, Melted Shredded Cheese and Creamy Beer Cheese Sauce __________________________________________ -- Bacon topped w/Melted Shredded Cheese and Creamy Beer Cheese Sauce

Loaded Tots

$10.95

Available in the following options: __________________________________________ -- Fajita Steak topped w/Pico de Gallo, Melted Shredded Cheese and Smothered in Creamy Beer Cheese Sauce __________________________________________ -- Brisket topped w/BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream, Pickled Onions, Melted Shredded Cheese and Smothered in Creamy Beer Cheese Sauce __________________________________________ -- Chili topped w/Jalapenos, Green Onions, Melted Shredded Cheese and Creamy Beer Cheese Sauce __________________________________________ -- Bacon topped w/Melted Shredded Cheese and Creamy Beer Cheese Sauce

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.95

10 Bite-Sized Plump, Juicy Franks Dipped in a Honey, Cornmeal Batter served w/Choice of Dipping Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

6 Mozzarella Cheese Sticks served w/Marinara Sauce

Southwest Eggrolls

$9.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Tender Sweet Potato Fries with a Seasoned Extra Crispy Outside served w/Ranch Dressing

Texas Size Pretzel

$8.95

Giant Pretzel Served w/Spicy Mustard and Beer Cheese Sauce

Entrees

Big Tex Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

Double the patty, double the cheddar, with bacon, Fresh jalapeños and Bacon Jalapeño Aioli.

Brisket Sandwich

$13.95

Smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, Mexican slaw and pickled onions on a brioche bun.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine Tossed in Caesar Dressing and Topped with Parmesan & Croutons.

Cannon Burger

Cannon Burger

$14.95

1/2 lb. Wagyu, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions and Mustard on a Brioche Bun. Served w/Fries.

Cannon Dog

$9.95

1/5 lb Nathan's all beef frank with bacon, topped with chili, cheese and jalapeños on an artisan bun. Served with Fries.

Cheeseburger

$10.95

Fresh ground beef with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mustard and American cheese on Brioche bun. Served with fries.

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Four crispy chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with fries.

Chili - BOWL

$6.95

Served with shredded cheese and onions. Beans available upon request.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Crispy chicken breast, ranch, pickles, shredded lettuce on a Brioche bun. Served with fries. Add wing sauce for a Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

Fish Basket

$13.95

Two Beer battered fried cod served with corn nuggets and fries. Choice of tarter, cocktail or remoulade.

Fish Tacos

$12.95

2 blackened Tilapia grilled served on corn tortillas, lime slaw, pico, chipotle aioli and avocado. Served with borracho beans.

Frito Chili Pie

$8.95

Fritos, chili, beer cheese sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, onions and jalapeños.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard

Pizza 10" Cauliflower Crust

$14.95

Price includes three toppings. Additional meat toppings $2 and veggie toppings $1.

Pizza 12"

$14.95

NO SPLITS on toppings. Price includes three toppings. Additional meat toppings $2 and veggie toppings $1.

Pizza 16"

$18.95

Price includes three toppings. Additional meat toppings $2 and veggie toppings $1.

Quesadilla

$12.95

Asada or brisket, melted cheese and pico on a flour tortilla grilled. Served with borracho beans.

Seafood Basket

$13.95

One Beer battered fried cod and 3 butterfly battered shrimp served with corn nuggets and fries. Choice of tarter, cocktail or remoulade.

Shrimp Basket

$13.95

Six fried butterfly shrimp served with corn nuggets and fries. Choice of tarter, cocktail or remoulade.

Street Tacos

$11.95

Four mini street tacos. Choose from Asada with lime and pico or brisket with 254 Pale Ale BBQ, crema and pickled onions. Served with borracho beans.

Wings - 12 Count

$14.95

Tossed with choice of two wing sauces. Served with two dipping sauce. Carrots and celery available upon request.

Wings - 6 Count

$9.95

Tossed with choice of one wing sauce. Served with one dipping sauce. Carrots and celery available upon request.

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese. Served with french fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Three crispy chicken tender served with french fries and choice of dipping sauce.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Hot Dog

$7.95

Hot dog served with french fries.

Kids Mini Corndogs

$7.95

5 Mini Corn Dogs Served with Fries

Desserts

Blueberry Flapjack Cake

$8.00

Chocolate S'mores Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.95

New York Cheesecake

$6.00

New York Cheesecake served w/Fresh Strawberry Sauce.

Red Velvet Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Canned Beer- 4 pack

6 Pounder - Canned 4 Pack

$16.00

Cannon Haze - Canned 4 Pack

$16.00

ESB - Canned 4 Pack

$16.00

Immortal 32 Bock - Canned 4 Pack

$16.00

Independence IPA - Canned 4 Pack

$16.00

Lost Leg Lager - Canned 4 Pack

$16.00

Oktoberfest - Canned 4 Pack

$16.00

Panhandle - Canned 4 Pack

$16.00

Peach Wit - Canned 4 Pack

$16.00

Ranger Rye Ale - Canned 4 Pack

$16.00

Stout - Canned 4 Pack

$16.00Out of stock

Susanna - Canned 4 Pack

$16.00

Texas Blonde - Canned 4 Pack

$16.00

Texian - Canned 4 Pack

$16.00

Variety Pack - Canned 4 Pack

$16.00

Singles - Beer

6 Pounder - Single

$5.00

6 Pounder Nitro - Single

$5.00

Blonde - Single

$5.00

Cannon Haze - Single

$6.00

ESB - Single

$5.00

Immortal 32 Bock - Single

$5.00

Lost Leg Lager - Single

$5.00

Oktoberfest - Single

$5.00

Panhandle - Single

$5.00

Peach Wit - Single

$5.00

Ranger Rye Ale - Single

$5.00

Stout - Single

$5.00

Stout Nitro - Single

$5.00

Susanna - Single

$6.00

Texian - Single

$5.00

Growler

6 Pounder Growler Fill

$16.00

Blonde Growler Fill

$16.00

Cannon Haze Growler Fill

$16.00

Earl of Blanco Growler Fill

$16.00

ESB Growler

$16.00

ESB Growler Fill

$16.00

Immortal 32 Bock Growler Fill

$16.00

Lost Leg Growler Fill

$16.00

Oktoberfest Growler Fill

$16.00

Panhandle Growler Fill

$16.00

Peach Wit Growler Fill

$16.00

Ranger Rye Growler Fill

$16.00

Stout Growler Fill

$16.00

Susanna Growler Fill

$16.00

Texian Growler Fill

$16.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

307 4th Street, Blanco, TX 78606

