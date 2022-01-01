Texas Cannon Brewing Company 307 4th Street

Vinovium Ocotillo, 2019

$9.00

The fourth release of this Super-Tuscan inspired wine that is a true winery favorite. The 2019 Ocotillo continues a continued collaboration with winemaker Tony Offill from William Chris Vineyards. The wine is a three varietal blend including 50% Sangiovese from Klenk Family Vineyard and 40% Aglianico from Crazy Cluster Vineyard, both located in the Texas High Plains, and 10% Cabernet Sauvignon from Fovel Vineyard in the Texas Hill Country. The Ocotillo plant itself, embodies the spirit of this wine - it’s wild and rustic, while also being graceful and structured. The 2019 Ocotillo displays a prominent savory aromas and flavors of of dried herbs, new leather and sanguine minerality; this co-mingled with fruit character delivered by sun dried black-cherry, tart cranberry and plum skin. The refreshing youthful balance will allow this wine to age nicely for several years to come.