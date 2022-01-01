Texas Cannon Brewing Company 307 4th Street
Wines by Vinovium
Vinovium Lot 37, 2021
The return of the Lot series brings with it this beautiful white Rhone blend, with classic Mediterranean charm and food versatility. This blend of 50% Marsanne from One-Way Vineyard in the Texas High Plains, 30% barrel-fermented Viognier from High Cross Vineyard in Sonora and 20% Roussanne from Oswald Vineyard in the Texas High Plains is medium bodied, moderate acidity and ripe stone-fruited blend that embodies the spirit of classic white Rhone Valley blends. The aromatics lean tropical with notes of pineapple, melon and zest of lemons and oranges. On the palate the white is noticeably rich across the palate and brings about flavors of candied lemon drops, Spring honey and ripe apricots and peach. The wine finishes light and refreshing, which encourages another taste.
Vinovium Merlot, 2021
This is the first wine of this style for Vinovium to produce - a partial carbonic-macerated, low alcohol, unoaked and fresh red wine that’s incredibly fruity, tart and thirst quenching. In the pursuit to find the perfect chillable red, Vinovium may have found it. Truly the perfect companion to Spring and Summer, this wine is medium bodied, dry, texturally very smooth across the palate and has elevated acidity. The violet and red berried aromas lead to pomegranate and hibiscus flavors, and all-in-all this wine is super easy to drink, refreshing and a lot of fun to pair to a range of foods from burgers to goat cheese.
Vinovium Ocotillo, 2019
The fourth release of this Super-Tuscan inspired wine that is a true winery favorite. The 2019 Ocotillo continues a continued collaboration with winemaker Tony Offill from William Chris Vineyards. The wine is a three varietal blend including 50% Sangiovese from Klenk Family Vineyard and 40% Aglianico from Crazy Cluster Vineyard, both located in the Texas High Plains, and 10% Cabernet Sauvignon from Fovel Vineyard in the Texas Hill Country. The Ocotillo plant itself, embodies the spirit of this wine - it’s wild and rustic, while also being graceful and structured. The 2019 Ocotillo displays a prominent savory aromas and flavors of of dried herbs, new leather and sanguine minerality; this co-mingled with fruit character delivered by sun dried black-cherry, tart cranberry and plum skin. The refreshing youthful balance will allow this wine to age nicely for several years to come.
Cider on Draft by Hye Cider Co.
Cider Bottles by Hye Cider Co.
Hye Season No. 5 Bottle
A bright and spiced cider that is a combination of fruity orange and rounded clove. It is delicate and light with balanced fall flavors.
Hye Heaven Bottle
Turkish figs and a toasted peppercorn medley give Hye Heaven a complexity out-shined only by its drinkability.
Hye Hops Bottle
Hearty, fresh, and floral, with a light grassy flavor.
Hye Note Bottle
Tart on the forefront, juicy in the middle, and dry enough to leave you wanting more.
Cocktails
Margarita - Lime
Margarita - Mixed
Blend of Lime & Strawberry
Margarita - Strawberry
Sangria - Red
Perfect combination of select Vinovium red wine and fruit juices served over fresh fruits.
Sangria - White
Artful mix of select Vinovium white wine and fruit juices served over fresh fruits.
Topo Chico Seltzer
Beverages
Arnold Palmer
1/2 Unsweet Tea & 1/2 Lemonade
Bottled Coke
Bottled Fanta
Bottled Sprite
Coffee
Coffee - Decaf
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Fresca
Half & Half Tea
Hot Chocolate
Pink Lemonade
Powerade
Root Beer
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Topo Chico Water - Lime
Topo Chico Water - Original
Unsweet Tea
Appetizers
Cheese Curds
Spicy Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds served w/Ranch Dressing
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Salsa with Queso
Chips & Salsa served w/Chile Con Queso
Fried Corn Nuggets
12 Sweet Creamed-Style Corn Nuggets Coated with a Crispy Golden Fried Batter
Fried Pickles
Gulf Coast Fries
Seasoned Crinkle Fries served w/Beer Cheese Sauce
Loaded Fries
Available in the following options: __________________________________________ -- Fajita Steak topped w/Pico de Gallo, Melted Shredded Cheese and Smothered in Creamy Beer Cheese Sauce __________________________________________ -- Brisket topped w/BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream, Pickled Onions, Melted Shredded Cheese and Smothered in Creamy Beer Cheese Sauce __________________________________________ -- Chili topped w/Jalapenos, Green Onions, Melted Shredded Cheese and Creamy Beer Cheese Sauce __________________________________________ -- Bacon topped w/Melted Shredded Cheese and Creamy Beer Cheese Sauce
Loaded Tots
Available in the following options: __________________________________________ -- Fajita Steak topped w/Pico de Gallo, Melted Shredded Cheese and Smothered in Creamy Beer Cheese Sauce __________________________________________ -- Brisket topped w/BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream, Pickled Onions, Melted Shredded Cheese and Smothered in Creamy Beer Cheese Sauce __________________________________________ -- Chili topped w/Jalapenos, Green Onions, Melted Shredded Cheese and Creamy Beer Cheese Sauce __________________________________________ -- Bacon topped w/Melted Shredded Cheese and Creamy Beer Cheese Sauce
Mini Corn Dogs
10 Bite-Sized Plump, Juicy Franks Dipped in a Honey, Cornmeal Batter served w/Choice of Dipping Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
6 Mozzarella Cheese Sticks served w/Marinara Sauce
Southwest Eggrolls
Sweet Potato Fries
Tender Sweet Potato Fries with a Seasoned Extra Crispy Outside served w/Ranch Dressing
Texas Size Pretzel
Giant Pretzel Served w/Spicy Mustard and Beer Cheese Sauce
Entrees
Big Tex Bacon Cheeseburger
Double the patty, double the cheddar, with bacon, Fresh jalapeños and Bacon Jalapeño Aioli.
Brisket Sandwich
Smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, Mexican slaw and pickled onions on a brioche bun.
Caesar Salad
Romaine Tossed in Caesar Dressing and Topped with Parmesan & Croutons.
Cannon Burger
1/2 lb. Wagyu, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions and Mustard on a Brioche Bun. Served w/Fries.
Cannon Dog
1/5 lb Nathan's all beef frank with bacon, topped with chili, cheese and jalapeños on an artisan bun. Served with Fries.
Cheeseburger
Fresh ground beef with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mustard and American cheese on Brioche bun. Served with fries.
Chicken Tenders
Four crispy chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with fries.
Chili - BOWL
Served with shredded cheese and onions. Beans available upon request.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast, ranch, pickles, shredded lettuce on a Brioche bun. Served with fries. Add wing sauce for a Spicy Chicken Sandwich.
Fish Basket
Two Beer battered fried cod served with corn nuggets and fries. Choice of tarter, cocktail or remoulade.
Fish Tacos
2 blackened Tilapia grilled served on corn tortillas, lime slaw, pico, chipotle aioli and avocado. Served with borracho beans.
Frito Chili Pie
Fritos, chili, beer cheese sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, onions and jalapeños.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard
Pizza 10" Cauliflower Crust
Price includes three toppings. Additional meat toppings $2 and veggie toppings $1.
Pizza 12"
NO SPLITS on toppings. Price includes three toppings. Additional meat toppings $2 and veggie toppings $1.
Pizza 16"
Price includes three toppings. Additional meat toppings $2 and veggie toppings $1.
Quesadilla
Asada or brisket, melted cheese and pico on a flour tortilla grilled. Served with borracho beans.
Seafood Basket
One Beer battered fried cod and 3 butterfly battered shrimp served with corn nuggets and fries. Choice of tarter, cocktail or remoulade.
Shrimp Basket
Six fried butterfly shrimp served with corn nuggets and fries. Choice of tarter, cocktail or remoulade.
Street Tacos
Four mini street tacos. Choose from Asada with lime and pico or brisket with 254 Pale Ale BBQ, crema and pickled onions. Served with borracho beans.
Wings - 12 Count
Tossed with choice of two wing sauces. Served with two dipping sauce. Carrots and celery available upon request.
Wings - 6 Count
Tossed with choice of one wing sauce. Served with one dipping sauce. Carrots and celery available upon request.
Kids Menu
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese. Served with french fries.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Three crispy chicken tender served with french fries and choice of dipping sauce.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Hot Dog
Hot dog served with french fries.
Kids Mini Corndogs
5 Mini Corn Dogs Served with Fries
Desserts
Canned Beer- 4 pack
6 Pounder - Canned 4 Pack
Cannon Haze - Canned 4 Pack
ESB - Canned 4 Pack
Immortal 32 Bock - Canned 4 Pack
Independence IPA - Canned 4 Pack
Lost Leg Lager - Canned 4 Pack
Oktoberfest - Canned 4 Pack
Panhandle - Canned 4 Pack
Peach Wit - Canned 4 Pack
Ranger Rye Ale - Canned 4 Pack
Stout - Canned 4 Pack
Susanna - Canned 4 Pack
Texas Blonde - Canned 4 Pack
Texian - Canned 4 Pack
Variety Pack - Canned 4 Pack
Singles - Beer
6 Pounder - Single
6 Pounder Nitro - Single
Blonde - Single
Cannon Haze - Single
ESB - Single
Immortal 32 Bock - Single
Lost Leg Lager - Single
Oktoberfest - Single
Panhandle - Single
Peach Wit - Single
Ranger Rye Ale - Single
Stout - Single
Stout Nitro - Single
Susanna - Single
Texian - Single
Growler
6 Pounder Growler Fill
Blonde Growler Fill
Cannon Haze Growler Fill
Earl of Blanco Growler Fill
ESB Growler
ESB Growler Fill
Immortal 32 Bock Growler Fill
Lost Leg Growler Fill
Oktoberfest Growler Fill
Panhandle Growler Fill
Peach Wit Growler Fill
Ranger Rye Growler Fill
Stout Growler Fill
Susanna Growler Fill
Texian Growler Fill
