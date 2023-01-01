Main picView gallery

TCH - Las Colinas Las Colinas

review star

No reviews yet

955 W John Carpenter, Suite 955A/110

Irving, TX 75039

FRONT DESK

Membership

Daily

$10.00

Monthly

$30.00

Yearly

$300.00

Guest

$5.00

30 for 1 Promo

$10.00

Daily Upgrade to Monthly

$20.00

1st Responders Monthly

$5.00

Club Access (Copy)

1 Hour

$12.01

CUSTOM Dollar Amount

$0.92

Tournament Fee

$1.00

9 for $99

$91.46

Merchandise

T-shirt

$13.85

Hat/Beenie

$18.48

Hoodies

$36.95

Mask

$4.62

Polo

$27.70

Hoodies - EMPLOYEE

$27.71

Pullover

$18.48

Fleece Jacket

$32.34

Cash Advance

Electronic Chip Purchase

$1.12

BAR

BEER

DRAFT 1

$1.00

DRAFT 2

$1.00

DRAFT 3

$1.00

DRAFT 4

$1.00

DRAFT 5

$1.00

LIQUOR

H-Angel Envy Bourbon

$15.00

H-Basil Hayden Bourbon

$12.00

H-Blantons

$20.00

H-Buffalo Trace

$9.00

H-Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

H-Crown Apple

$7.00

H-Crown Royal

$7.00

H-Devils River Bourbon

$7.00

H-Devils River Rye

$7.00

H-Evan Williams Black (Well)

$9.00

H-Fireball

$6.00

H-Gentleman Jack

$9.00

H-Jack Daniels Black

$7.00

H-Jameson

H-Jameson Black Barrel

$10.00

H-Jim Beam Bourbon

$7.00

H-MakersMark

$9.00

H-SazeracRye6yr

$8.00

H-StillAustinBourbon

$12.00

H-StillAustin Rye

$12.00

H-Templeton Rye 4yr

$10.00

N-Angel Envy Bourbon

$24.00

N-Basil Hayden Bourbon

$19.20

N-Blantons

$32.00

N-Buffalo Trace

$14.40

N-Bulleit Bourbon

$14.40

N-Crown Apple

$11.20

N-Crown Royal

$11.20

N-Devils River Bourbon

$14.40

N-Devils River Rye

$14.40

N-Evan Williams Black (Well)

$8.00

N-Fireball

$9.60

N-Gentleman Jack

$14.40

N-Jack Daniels Black

$11.20

N-Jameson

$12.80

N-Jameson Black Barrel

$16.00

N-Jim Beam Bourbon

$11.20

N-MakersMark

$14.40

N-SazeracRye6yr

$12.80

N-StillAustinBourbon

$19.20

N-StillAustinRyeWhiskey

$19.20

N-TempletonRye4yr

$16.00

D-Angel Envy Bourbon

$30.00

D-Basil Hayden Bourbon

$24.00

D-Blantons

$40.00

D-Buffalo Trace

$18.00

D-Bulleit Bourbon

$18.00

D-Crown Apple

$14.00

D-Crown Royal

$14.00

D-Devils River Bourbon

$18.00

D-Devils River Rye

$18.00

D-Evan Williams Black (Well)

$10.00

D-Fireball

$12.00

D-Gentleman Jack

$18.00

D-Jack Daniels Black

$14.00

D-Jameson

$16.00

D-Jameson Black Barrel

$20.00

D-Jim Beam Bourbon

$14.00

D-MakersMark

$18.00

D-SazeracRye6yr

$16.00

D-StillAustinBourbon

$24.00

D-StillAustinRyeWhiskey

$24.00

D-TempletonRye4yr

$20.00

H- Balvenie 12yr Doublewood

$21.00

H-Balvenie 14yr Carribean Cask

$25.00

H-Glenleviet 12yr

$13.00

H-Glenmorangie 10yr

$12.00

H-Johnny Walker Black Label

$12.00

H-Johnny Walker Blue

$70.00

H-Laphroig

$16.00

H-McCallan 12yr

$25.00

H-Oban 14

$28.00

N-Balvenie 12yr Doublewood

$33.60

N-Balvenie 14yr Carribean Cask

$40.00

N-Glenleviet 12yr

$20.80

N-Glenmorangie 10yr

$19.20

N-Johnny Walker Black Label

$19.20

N-Johnny Walker Blue

$112.00

N-Laphroig

$25.60

N-McCallan 12yr

$40.00

N-Oban 14

$44.80

D-Balvenie 12yr Doublewood

$42.00

D-Balvenie 14yr Carribean Cask

$50.00

D-Glenleviet 12yr

$26.00

D-Glenmorangie 10yr

$24.00

D-Johnny Walker Black Label

$24.00

D-Johnny Walker Blue

$140.00

D-Laphroig

$32.00

D-McCallan 12yr

$50.00

D-Oban 14

$56.00

H-Absolut vodka

$7.00

H-Belvedere

$10.00

H-Deep Eddy Cranberry

$8.00

H-Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

H-Deep Eddy Lime

$7.00

H-Deep Eddy Orange

$7.00

H-Deep Eddy Peach

$7.00

H-Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit

$7.00

H-Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$7.00

H-Deep Eddy Vodka

$7.00

H-Grey Goose

$10.00

H-Grey Goose La Poire

$10.00

H-Grey Goose Cherry Noir

$10.00

H-Kettel One

$9.00

H-Lususowa Vodka (Well)

$5.00

H-Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

H-Titos

$7.00

N-Absolut

$11.20

N-Belvedere

$16.00

N-Deep Eddy Cranberry

$12.80

N-Deep Eddy Lemon

$11.20

N-Deep Eddy Lime

$11.20

N-Deep Eddy Orange

$11.20

N-Deep Eddy Peach

$11.20

N-Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit

$11.20

N-Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$11.20

N-Deep Eddy Vodka

$11.20

N-Grey Goose

$16.00

N-Grey Goose La Poire

$16.00

N-Grey Goose Cherry Noir

$16.00

N-Kettel One

$14.40

N-Lususowa Vodka (Well)

$8.00

N-Stoli Vanilla

$12.80

N-Titos

$11.20

D-Absolut vodka

$14.00

D-Belvedere

$20.00

D-Deep Eddy Cranberry

$16.00

D-Deep Eddy Lemon

$14.00

D-Deep Eddy Lime

$14.00

D-Deep Eddy Orange

$14.00

D-Deep Eddy Peach

$14.00

D-Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit

$14.00

D-Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$14.00

D-Deep Eddy Vodka

$14.00

D-Grey Goose

$20.00

D-Grey Goose La Poire

$20.00

D-Grey Goose Cherry Noir

$20.00

Kettel One

$18.00

D-Lususowa Vodka (Well)

$10.00

D-Stoli Vanilla

$16.00

D-Titos

$14.00

H-Bacardi Spiced

$7.00

H-Bacardi Silver (Well)

$5.00

H-Captain Morgan

$7.00

H-Kraken Black Spiced Rum

$7.00

H-Malibu

$7.00

N-Bacardi Spiced

$11.20

N-Bacardi Silver (Well)

$8.00

N-Captain Morgan

$11.20

N-Kraken Black Spiced Rum

$11.20

N-Malibu

$11.20

D-Bacardi Spiced

$14.00

D-Bacardi Silver (Well)

$10.00

D-Captain Morgan

$14.00

D-Kraken Black Spiced Rum

$14.00

D-Malibu

$14.00

H-512 Anejo

$11.00

H-512 Reposado

$10.00

H-512 Silver

$9.00

H-Casa Migos Anejo

$14.00

H-Casa Migos Blanco

$10.00

H-Casa Migos Reposado

$13.00

H-Don Julio 1942

$35.00

H-Don Julio Silver

$10.00

H-Ilegal Mezcal

$14.00

H-Ghost Tequila

$8.00

H-Morales Silver (Well)

$5.00

H-Patron Silver

$12.00

N- Anejo

$17.60

N-512 Reposado

$16.00

N-512 Silver

$14.40

N-Casa Migos Anejo

$22.40

N-Casa Migos Blanco

$16.00

N-Casa Migos Reposado

$208.00

N-Don Julio 1942

$56.00

N-Don Julio Silver

$16.00

N-Ilegal Mezcal

$22.40

N-Ghost Tequila

$12.80

N-Morales Silver (Well)

$8.00

N-Patron Silver

$19.20

D-512 Anejo

$22.00

D-512 Reposado

$20.00

D-512 Silver

$18.00

D-Casa Migos Anejo

$28.00

D-Casa Migos Blanco

$20.00

D-Casa Migos Reposado

$26.00

D-Don Julio 1942

$70.00

D-Don Julio Silver

$20.00

D-Ilegal Mezcal

$28.00

D-Ghost Tequila

$16.00

D-Morales Silver (Well)

$10.00

D-Patron Silver

$24.00

H-Hendricks

$9.00

H-Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

H-New Amsterdam Gin

$5.00

H-Still Austin Rye Gin

$7.00

H-Tanqueray

$9.00

N-Hendricks

$14.40

N-Bombay Sapphire

$12.80

N-New Amsterdam Gin

$8.00

N-Still Austin Rye Gin

$11.20

N-Tanqueray

$14.40

D-Hendricks

$18.00

D-Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

D-New Amsterdam Gin

$10.00

D-Still Austin Rye Gin

$14.00

D-Tanqueray

$18.00

H-99 Bananas

$5.00

H-Amaro Nonino

$8.00

H-Ancho Reyes

$8.00

H-Aperol

$6.00

H-Bailey's

$7.00

H-Bailey's Almande

$7.00

H-Bentley's Amaretto

$5.00

H-Bentley's Blue Curacao

$5.00

H-Bentley's Peach

$5.00

H-Bentley's Sour Apple

$5.00

H-Bentley's Watermelon

$5.00

H-Luxardo Amaretto

$8.00

H-Campari

$7.50

H-Chambord

$7.50

H-Chartreuse

$14.00

H-Cointreau

$7.50

H-Lucid Absenthe

$13.00

H-Concier Triple Sec

$5.00

H-Cream de Coco Dark, Charles

$5.00

H-Regnier

$5.00

H-DeKuyperButtershots

$5.00

H-Disoronno

$8.00

H-Dolfi Elderflower Liquere

$5.00

H-Dry Vermouth, Martini Rossi

$5.00

H-Frangelico

$7.50

H-Grand Marnier

$7.50

H-Hennessy Cognac V.S.O.P.

$12.00

H-Hypnotic

$7.00

H-Jagermeister

$6.00

H-Kahalua

$6.00

H-King's Ginger

$8.00

H-Midoori

$6.00

H-Pimms

$6.00

H-Rumplemintz

$6.00

H-Saint Germain

$8.00

H-Sweet Vermouth

$5.00

H-Tuaca

$7.00

N-99 Bananas

$8.00

N-Amaro Nonino

$12.80

N-Ancho Reyes

$12.80

N-Aperol

$9.60

N-Bailey's

$11.20

N-Bailey's Almande

$11.20

N-Bentley's Amaretto

$8.00

N-Bentley's Blue Curacao

$8.00

N-Bentley's Peach

$8.00

N-Bentley's Sour Apple

$8.00

N-Bentley's Watermelon

$8.00

N-Luxardo Amaretto

$12.80

N-Campari

$12.00

N-Chambord

$12.00

N-Chartreuse

$22.40

N-Cointreau

$12.00

N-Lucid Absenthe

$20.80

N-Concier Triple Sec

$8.00

N-Cream de Coco Dark, Charles

$8.00

N-Regnier

$8.00

N-DeKuyperButtershots

$12.80

N-Disoronno

$8.00

N-Dolfi Elderflower Liquere

$8.00

N-Dry Vermouth, Martini Rossi

$8.00

N-Frangelico

$12.00

N-Grand Marnier

$12.00

N-Hennessy Cognac V.S.O.P.

$19.20

N-Hypnotic

$11.20

N-Jagermeister

$9.60

N-Kahalua

$12.80

N-King's Ginger

$9.60

N-Midoori

$9.60

N-Pimms

$9.60

N-Rumplemintz

$9.60

N-Saint Germain

$12.80

N-Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

N-Tuaca

$11.20

D-99 Bananas

$10.00

D-Amaro Nonino

$16.00

D-Ancho Reyes

$16.00

D-Aperol

$12.00

D-Bailey's

$14.00

D-Bailey's Almande

$14.00

D-Bentley's Amaretto

$10.00

D-Bentley's Blue Curacao

$10.00

D-Bentley's Peach

$10.00

D-Bentley's Sour Apple

$10.00

D-Bentley's Watermelon

$10.00

D-Luxardo Amaretto

$16.00

D-Campari

$15.00

D-Chambord

$15.00

D-Chartreuse

$28.00

D-Cointreau

$15.00

D-Lucid Absenthe

$26.00

D-Concier Triple Sec

$10.00

D-Cream de Coco Dark, Charles

$10.00

D-Regnier

$10.00

D-DeKuyperButtershots

$10.00

D-Disoronno

$16.00

D-Dolfi Elderflower Liquere

$10.00

D-Dry Vermouth, Martini Rossi

$10.00

D-Frangelico

$15.00

D-Grand Marnier

$15.00

D-Hennessy Cognac V.S.O.P.

$24.00

D-Hypnotic

$14.00

D-Jagermeister

$12.00

D-Kahalua

$12.00

D-King's Ginger

$16.00

D-Midoori

$12.00

D-Pimms

$12.00

D-Rumplemintz

$12.00

D-Saint Germain

$16.00

D-Sweet Vermouth

$10.00

D-Tuaca

$14.00

COCKTAILS

Aces & Eights

$14.00

Blackberry Sidecar

$16.00

Jokers Wild

$14.00

Kansas City Shuffle

$14.00

Molly Bloom

$12.00

Poker Face

$14.00

Smoked Old Fashioned

$14.00

Spicy Alvarado

$14.00

The Cooler

$15.00

TX Hold em

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

955 W John Carpenter, Suite 955A/110, Irving, TX 75039

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

