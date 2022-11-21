Restaurant header imageView gallery

Texas Corners Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

6970 Texas Dr

Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Order Again

Popular Items

Thai Lettuce Wraps
Kid's Chicken Tenders
House Smoked Wings

Food

Soft Pretzels & Beer Cheese

Soft Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$6.00

(2) Soft pretzels with house-made beer cheese

Chips & Dip

$5.25

Golden fried potato chips, house-made French onion dip

House Smoked Wings

House Smoked Wings

$9.75

House-smoked chicken wings, celery, choice of dipping sauce

Pork Cracklin's

$4.50

Fresh fried pork rinds

Cheesy Apple Onion Dip

Cheesy Apple Onion Dip

$11.00

Warm cream cheese dip with caramelized onions, shredded apples, topped with bacon, crostini

Smoked Meat Platter

$15.00

Assorted house-smoked meats, quality craft cheese, grian mustard, sweet pickle, crackers

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Rotational soup made with fresh, seasonal ingredients

Chili & Cornbread

Chili & Cornbread

$6.00+

House-made chili, warm cornbread

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$3.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, shredded carrot, choice of dressing

Full House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, shredded carrot, choice of dressing

Half Wedge Salad

Half Wedge Salad

$7.00

Iceberg wedge, cherry tomato, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, blue cheese dressing

Full Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg wedge, cherry tomato, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, blue cheese dressing

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

House red sauce, four cheese blend

Apple Bacon Cheddar Pizza

Apple Bacon Cheddar Pizza

$13.00

Herb spread, four cheese blend, diced apples, chopped bacon, shredded cheddar

Three Meat Pizza

$13.00

House red sauce, four cheese blend, crumbled Italian sausage, artisan pepperoni, chopped bacon

Autumn Harvest Pizza

Autumn Harvest Pizza

$14.00

Herb spread, four cheese blend, diced butternut squash, apples, caramelized onions, goat cheese crumbles, balsamic glaze

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Char-grilled Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, choice of cheese, toasted bun

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$17.00

Char-grilled Bison patty, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, bacon, Cajun aioli, toasted bun

Thai Lettuce Wraps

Thai Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

(3) Iceberg lettuce cups, coconut rice, peanut chicken -or- tofu, Thai slaw, shredded carrots, sweet chili drizzle

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Tangy smoked pulled pork, house BBQ sauce, five cheese blend, toasted sourdough

Apple Squash Burger

Apple Squash Burger

$14.00

House made butternut squash patty, sliced apple, lettuce, cranberry sage aioli

Chorizo Pork Tacos

$15.00

(3) flour tortilla, chipotle chorizo sausage, diced sweet potatoes, white onion, cranberry sage aioli, cilantro

Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickle, roasted garlic aioli, toasted bun

Vegetable Stir-Fry

$16.00

Coconut rice, seasonal vegetables, Korean Stir-Fry sauce, Thai slaw, shredded carrot, sweet chili drizzle

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$21.00

Authentic Belgian waffles topped with diced breaded chicken, sweet potato, apple, chopped bacon, beer cheese drizzle, and Sriracha maple syrup

Pot Roast

$19.00

Slow roasted beef pot roast, roasted potato, carrot, and root vegetable medley

Autumnal Salmon

Autumnal Salmon

$29.00

Blackened salmon, pumpkin risotto, goat cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, toasted pumpkin seeds

Pasta of the Day

$19.00

Locally crafted pasta with seasonal, fresh ingredients

Specialty Cheesecake

$10.00

Premium flavored New York style cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$9.00

House-made creamy New York style cheesecake

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Warm house-made brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel sauce, whipped cream

Donut Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Fruit Crisp

$10.00Out of stock

Venison Stew

$8.00

Smoked Salmon Pizza

$15.00

Herb spread, four cheese blend, house-smoked salmon, red onion, capers, goat cheese, dill

Pan-Seared Duck Breast

$28.00

Pan-seared duck, cranberry fig sauce, wild rice, broccoli

Cookie Skillet

$10.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Kid's Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.00+
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00+
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00+
Mello Yello

Mello Yello

$2.00+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.00+
Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$2.00+
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.00+
Powerade

Powerade

$2.00+
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00
BTL Root Beer

BTL Root Beer

$3.00
BTL Orange Soda

BTL Orange Soda

$3.00

Schultz Farms Fresh Cider

$3.00

Crowlers

32oz P-51 Porter

32oz P-51 Porter

$12.00
32oz Three Brothers IPA

32oz Three Brothers IPA

$12.00
32oz Cranberry Cider

32oz Cranberry Cider

$12.00
32oz Dry Cider

32oz Dry Cider

$10.00
32oz Cherry Cider

32oz Cherry Cider

$12.00
32oz Crooked Eagle Kolsch

32oz Crooked Eagle Kolsch

$10.00
32oz Harvest Moon Hefeweizen

32oz Harvest Moon Hefeweizen

$12.00
32oz Pickers Harvest Ale

32oz Pickers Harvest Ale

$12.00
32oz BBA Maple Hard Cider

32oz BBA Maple Hard Cider

$16.00
32oz Stampede NEIPA

32oz Stampede NEIPA

$12.00
32oz Buffalo Brown

32oz Buffalo Brown

$12.00

32oz Nightcap Ale

$16.00

Cans

Single 16oz. Dry Cider Can

Single 16oz. Dry Cider Can

$3.50
Single 16oz. Cherry Cider Can

Single 16oz. Cherry Cider Can

$3.50
Single 16oz. Black Currant Cider Can

Single 16oz. Black Currant Cider Can

$3.50
Single 16oz. Cranberry Cider Can

Single 16oz. Cranberry Cider Can

$3.50
4pk/16oz. Dry Cider Cans

4pk/16oz. Dry Cider Cans

$14.00
4pk/16oz. Cherry Cider Cans

4pk/16oz. Cherry Cider Cans

$14.00
4pk/16oz. Black Currant Cider Cans

4pk/16oz. Black Currant Cider Cans

$14.00
4pk/16oz. Cranberry Cider Cans

4pk/16oz. Cranberry Cider Cans

$14.00

Growler Refills

64oz P-51 Porter

64oz P-51 Porter

$20.00
64oz Three Brothers IPA

64oz Three Brothers IPA

$20.00
64oz Cranberry Cider

64oz Cranberry Cider

$20.00
64oz Dry Cider

64oz Dry Cider

$18.00
64oz Cherry Cider

64oz Cherry Cider

$20.00
64oz Crooked Eagle Kolsch

64oz Crooked Eagle Kolsch

$18.00
64oz Harvest Moon Hefeweizen

64oz Harvest Moon Hefeweizen

$20.00
64oz Pickers Harvest Ale

64oz Pickers Harvest Ale

$20.00
64oz BBA Maple Hard Cider

64oz BBA Maple Hard Cider

$25.00
64oz Stampede NEIPA

64oz Stampede NEIPA

$22.00Out of stock
64oz Buffalo Brown

64oz Buffalo Brown

$22.00

64oz Nightcap Ale

$25.00

Clothing

Red Church Design T-Shirt

Red Church Design T-Shirt

$20.00
Blue 3 Bros T-Shirt

Blue 3 Bros T-Shirt

$20.00
White Kolsch T-Shirt

White Kolsch T-Shirt

$20.00
Grey Logo Hoodie

Grey Logo Hoodie

$45.00

Windbreaker Jacket

$60.00Out of stock

Red & Black Trucker Cap

$20.00

Beanie

$20.00
Stocking Cap w/Pom

Stocking Cap w/Pom

$20.00

Glassware

Logo Pint Glass

Logo Pint Glass

$5.00
Logo Pilsner Glass

Logo Pilsner Glass

$5.00
Logo Tulip Glass

Logo Tulip Glass

$5.00
64oz. Growler Glass

64oz. Growler Glass

$5.00
Commemorative Guild Pint Glass

Commemorative Guild Pint Glass

$10.00

25th anniversary edition pint glass from the Michigan Brewers' Guild

Other Merchandise

Sticker

Sticker

$1.00
Tagabrew - Short

Tagabrew - Short

$2.00
Tagabrew - Long

Tagabrew - Long

$5.00
Can Coozie

Can Coozie

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft beer deserves craft food!

Website

Location

6970 Texas Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Directions

