Texas Corners Brewing Company
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Craft beer deserves craft food!
Location
6970 Texas Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Skinny Kennys BBQ & Ice Cream - Kalamazoo
No Reviews
7000 Stadium Drive Kalamazoo, MI 49009
View restaurant