Appetizers

Premium sliced jalapenos breaded and fried and served with homemade Ranch
Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.99

Crispy fried cauliflower florets tossed in our classic buffalo sauce and served with homemade Ranch.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.49Out of stock

Crispy bites of mozzarella fried to perfection and tossed in herbs. Served with marinara sauce.

Chicken Tenders (4)

Chicken Tenders (4)

$10.99

4 hand-battered tenders fried to perfection! Served your choice of 2 dipping sauces.

Fried Jalapenos

Fried Jalapenos

$7.99

Premium sliced jalapenos breaded and fried and served with homemade Ranch

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Premium sliced mushrooms breaded and fried served with homemade Ranch.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.99Out of stock

Premium sliced pickles breaded and fried served with homemade Ranch.

Onion Rings (8)

Onion Rings (8)

$7.99

8 crispy fried onion rings served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Wings

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

Pick your number, your style, and your favorite sauce and/or dry rub. Minimum 8 wings per flavor

Bone-In Wings

Bone-In Wings

Pick your number, your style and your favorite sauce and/or dry rub. Minimum 8 wings per flavor

Double Fried Wings

Double Fried Wings

Pick your number, your style and your favorite sauce and/or dry rub. Minimum 8 wings per flavor

Battered Wings

Battered Wings

Pick your number, your style and your favorite sauce and/or dry rub. Minimum 8 wings per flavor

Grilled Wings

Grilled Wings

Pick your number, your style and your favorite sauce and/or dry rub. Minimum 8 wings per flavor

Burgers & Sands

Nashville Hot Sandwich

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$13.59

Grilled or fried chicken tenders tossed in hot nashville sauce, topped with coleslaw and pickles.

Craft Chicken Sandwich

Craft Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled or fried chicken tenders tossed in our sticky OG coating and served with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles & and a smear of cracked pepper mayo.

BYO Burger

BYO Burger

$10.99

All burgers are made with 1/2 lb. Certified Angus Beef and cooked to order.

Craft Bacon Cheese Burger

Craft Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.99

Juicy 100% angus burger topped with American cheese, thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a brioche bun.

BBQ Rodeo Burger

BBQ Rodeo Burger

$14.29

Juicy 100% Angus burger topped with BBQ sauce, thick-cut bacon, cheddar cheese, and onion strings served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

El Jalapeno Egg Burger

El Jalapeno Egg Burger

$14.99

Served with pepperjack cheese, bacon, jalapenos, fresh fried egg & queso.

Extra Patty

$4.99

Shareables

Buffalo Loaded Taters

Buffalo Loaded Taters

$11.59

Your choice of tots or crinkle-cut fries loaded with chopped chicken tenders, queso, buffalo sauce, green onions & drizzled with ranch.

Border Loaded Taters

Border Loaded Taters

$10.99

Your choice of tots or crinkle-cut fries loaded with chopped chicken tenders, pico, queso, and avocado & drizzled with jalapeno crema.

Buffalo Flat Bread

Buffalo Flat Bread

$12.99

Toasted flatbread loaded with chopped chicken tenders, and queso & topped with ranch. buffalo sauce, chives, and bleu cheese crumbles

Border Flat Bread

Border Flat Bread

$12.99

Toasted flatbread loaded with chopped chicken tenders, pico, queso, avocado & drizzled with jalapeno crema.

Dirty Birds

Buffalo Bird

Buffalo Bird

$5.49

Crispy chicken tender topped with queso, buffalo sauce, homemade Ranch, and chives nestled in a fresh bun.

BBQ Bird

BBQ Bird

$5.49

Crispy chicken tender tossed in barbeque sauce topped with red onions, queso, and onion strings nestled in a fresh bun

El Diablo Bird

El Diablo Bird

$5.49

Crispy tender tossed in Nashville hot sauce and topped with pepper jack cheese, queso, fresh jalapenos & pickled jalapenos

Border Birdy

Border Birdy

$5.49

Crispy chicken tender topped with pico de gallo, salsa, queso, and avocado drizzled with jalepeno crema all nestled in a fresh bun.

2 Dirty Birds

$9.49

3 Dirty Birds

$13.99

Originals

Sausage Dog

Sausage Dog

$6.59

Jalapeno sausage on a soft bun with the classic ketchup, mustard, relish, and onions combo.

Piggy Wings

Piggy Wings

Delicious pork ribs tossed in any of our wing sauces or dry rubs.

Baxter’s Eggs

Baxter’s Eggs

Traditional deviled eggs topped with your choice of deliciousness

Kiddos

Kids Mac n’ Cheese

$6.49

Kids Tenders 2

$6.99

Kids Boneless (5)

$6.99

Kids Cheese/Bacon Dirty Bird

$6.99

Kids Sub Mac

$0.49

Sides

Onion Strings

$3.99

Basket O Fries

$3.99

Basket O Tots

$3.99

Onion Rings (4)

$3.99

Mac n’ Cheese

$3.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Carrots

$0.99

Celery

$0.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Extras

Extra Burger Patty

$4.99

Extra Catfish Filet

$4.99

Extra Chicken Tenders (2)

$4.99

Extra Grilled Shrimp (5)

$5.99

Add Shrimp Gumbo Cup

$1.50

Add Shrimp Gumbo Bowl

$1.99

Desserts

Caramel Cookie

$5.99

Chocolate Brownie

$4.99

Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichanga

$6.29

NA Drinks

Coffee

$3.29

Coke

$3.29

Cranberry Juice

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Dr Pepper

$3.29

Fanta Orange

$3.29

Grapefruit Juice

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Milk

$3.29

Orange Juice

$3.29

Pineapple Juice

$3.29

Powerade

$3.29

Red Bull

$3.29

Red Bull BLUE

$3.29

Red Bull ORANGE

$3.29

Red Bull RED

$3.29

Red Bull SUGAR FREE

$3.29

Red Bull WHITE

$3.29

Red Bull YELLOW

$3.29

Root Beer

$3.29

Sprite

$3.29

Sweetened Tea

$3.29

Topo Chico

$3.29

Unsweet Tea

$3.29

Water

LateNight

Texas Kickin Cracklins

$6.49

6pc Boneless Wings w/Fries

$11.99

Basket of Fries

$4.39

Fried Garlic Cheese Curds

$7.99

8pc Corn Dogs w/Fries

$9.99

Fried Catfish Bites

$11.99

Apparel/Retail

Employee T-Shirt

$12.00

Guest T-Shirt

$24.00

Employee Hat

$15.00

Guest Hat

$25.00

Employee Mgr Shirt

$15.00

Guest Mgr Shirt

$30.00

TCW Sticker

$0.50

Apron

$10.00

Order Pad

$2.00

Pens (2)

$2.00

Catering

Super Bowl 50 Wings

$59.99

Super Bowl 100 Wings

$109.99