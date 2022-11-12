Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill
3333 S. Coulter St
Ste D-1
Amarillo, TX 79106
Popular Items
Appetizer
1/2 Nachos
Tortilla Chips with Seasoned Ground Beef, Topped with Fireman #4 Beer Queso, Black Beans, Pico, Pickled Jalapenos, Guacamole, and Spicy Ranch
Basket of Fries
Choice of Straight Fries or Curly Fries
Cheese Fries
Curly Fries topped with Fireman #4 Beer Queso, Bacon, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese
Cheese Sticks
Served with Ranch & Marinara
Chili
Chili Cheese Fries
Curly Fries topped with Fireman #4 Beer Queso, Chili, Bacon, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese
Chips & Guac
Chips & Salsa
Crispy Tortilla Chips served with Housemade Salsa
Firehouse Queso
Our Fireman #4 Beer Queso served with Tortilla Chips & Salsa
Fried Green Beans
Served with Ranch
Fried Jalapenos
Served with Ranch
Fried Pickles
Served with Ranch
Full Nachos
Tortilla Chips with Seasoned Ground Beef, Topped with Fireman #4 Beer Queso, Black Beans, Pico, Pickled Jalapenos, Guacamole, and Spicy Ranch
Quesadillas
Grilled Tortillas with a blend of Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese. Choice of Cheese, Chicken, or Beef. Garnished with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Guacamole
Sweet Potato Fries
Crisp & Delicious Sweet Potato Fries served with Honey Mustard
Zingers
Boneless Wings with your choice of wing sauce and served with fries
Pizza Rolls
Pepperoni Roll
Pepperoni, Mozzarella. Served with Ranch and Marinara
Paco Roll
Ground Beef, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese served with Firehouse Queso
Green Chile Roll
Ground Beef, Green Chiles, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese served with Green Chile Mayo
Buffalo Roll
Grilled Chicken, Wing Sauce, Red Onions & Mozzarella served with Ranch
Fajita Roll
Fajita Steak, Sautéed Onions, Bell Peppers, and Mozzarella served with Firehouse Queso
Firehouse Roll
Beef Philly, Sautéed Onions, Jalapenos & Mozzarella served with Spicy Ranch
Cuban Roll
Pulled Pork, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella Served with Firehouse Queso
Cordon Bleu Roll
Grilled Chicken, Ham, Swiss Served with Alfredo
Willy's Chili Roll
Chili, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Green Onions. Served with Ranch
Meat Supreme Roll
Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, and Mozzarella. Served with Ranch and Marinara
Sandwiches & Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Chicken Breast topped with your choice of Buffalo Sauce & Ranch
Meatball Sandwich
Homemade Meatballs, Grilled Onions, Provolone Cheese & Marinara
Club Sandwich
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork with BBQ Sauce, Red Onions & Pickles
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Honey Mustard
Turkey Jack Sandwich
Turkey Breast, Bacon, Tomato, Guacamole, Monterey Jack topped with Ranch on Texas Toast
Turkey Bacon Melt
Turkey Breast, Cheddar Cheese & Bacon on Texas Toast
Cuban Grilled Cheese
Pulled Pork, Ham, Cheddar & Monterey Jack, Pickles & Mustard on Texas Toast
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken tossed in Wing Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Blended Cheeses & Ranch
Turkey Jack Wrap
Turkey Breast, Bacon, Tomato, Guacamole, Monterey Jack topped with Ranch
Cobb Wrap
Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Black Bean & Corn Pico, Bacon, Guacamole, Blended Cheeses & Ranch
Fajita Wrap
Steak, Guacamole, Lettuce, Pico & Mixed Cheeses, topped with Ranch
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Texas Toast
Salad
Blackened Salmon Salad
Salad Mix, Red Onion, Walnuts, Balsamic Vinaigrette
1/2 Lemon Summer Salad
Salad Mix, Fried Shrimp, Tomato, Red Onions, Avocado, Capers, Feta Cheese with a Lemon & Caper Vinaigrette
Lemon Summer Salad
Salad Mix, Fried Shrimp, Tomato, Red Onions, Avocado, Capers, Feta Cheese with a Lemon & Caper Vinaigrette
1/2 Cobb Salad
Fresh Greens, Crispy Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Black bean corn pico, a blend of Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese
Cobb Salad
Fresh Greens, Crispy Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Black bean corn pico, a blend of Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese
1/2 Chef Salad
Fresh Greens, Ham, Bacon, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato & Egg
Chef Salad
Fresh Greens, Ham, Bacon, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato & Egg
Taco Salad
Taco Shell Filled with Black Beans, Lettuce, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, topped with Guacamole & Sour Cream
1/2 Spinach Cranberry Salad
Spinach, Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberry, Feta Cheese & Raspberry Vinaigrette
Spinach Cranberry Salad
Spinach, Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberry, Feta Cheese & Raspberry Vinaigrette
Side Caesar
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh Greens, Grilled Chicken, Croutons & Parmesan Cheese
Side Salad
Fresh Greens, Tomato, Red Onions, Cheese & Croutons with a choice of Dressing
Dinner Salad
Fresh Greens, Tomato, Red Onions, Cheese & Croutons with a choice of Dressing
Pizza
Sm Cheese
Sm Alfredo
Alfredo, Chicken, Spinach, Mushrooms, Mozzarella
Sm Baked Potato
Alfredo, Sliced Potato, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Green Onions
Sm BBQ
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions, Mozzarella
Sm Beef & Feta
Ground Beef, Spinach, Feta
Sm Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken Tossed in Buffalo, Chopped Celery, Red Onions, Tomato Sauce and Swirled With Ranch
Sm Classic Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onions, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Mozzarella
Sm Cordon Bleu Pizza
Alfredo, Grilled Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella
Sm Fajita
Firehouse Queso, Fajita, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella
Sm Five Cheese & Tomato
Spinach, Tomato, Mozzarella, Monterey Jack, Cheddar, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan
Sm Garden Supreme
Spinach, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Artichokes, Mozzarella
Sm Green Chile
Marinara, Green Chiles, Ground Beef, Blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Green Chile Mayo
Sm Hawaiian
Pizza Sauce, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella
Sm Margherita
Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Basil, Mozzarella, Parmesan
Sm Meat Supreme
Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon
Sm Meatball Pizza
Homemade Meatballs, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella
Sm Paco
Queso, Ground Beef, Mozzarella-Cheddar Blend, Pico
Sm Philly
Philly Meat, Caramelized Onions and Jalapenos, Spicy Ranch
Sm Pulled Pork
BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Sliced Pickles, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Cheddar
Sm Tuscan
Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella
Sm White Spinach
Alfredo, Spinach, Tomato, Artichokes, Mozzarella, Parmesan
Sm Willy's Chili
Chili, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Frito's, Crema, Green Onion
Med Cheese
Med Alfredo
Alfredo, Chicken, Spinach, Mushrooms, Mozzarella
Med Baked Potato
Alfredo, Sliced Potato, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, Green Onions
Med BBQ
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions, Mozzarella
Med Beef & Feta
Ground Beef, Feta, Spinach
Med Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Chopped Celery, Red Onions, Tomato Sauce Swirled With Ranch
Med Classic Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Pepper, Mozzarella
Med Cordon Bleu Pizza
Alfredo, Grilled Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella
Med Fajita
Firehouse Queso, Fajita, Onions, Bell Pepper, Mozzarella
Med Five Cheese & Tomato
Spinach, Tomato, Mozzarella, Monterey Jack, Cheddar, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan
Med Garden Supreme
Spinach, Onions, Mushroom, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Artichokes, Mozzarella
Med Green Chile
Marinara, Green Chiles, Ground Beef, Blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Green Chile Mayo
Med Hawaiian
Pizza Sauce, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella
Med Margherita
Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Basil, Mozzarella, Parmesan
Med Meat Supreme
Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Ground Bee, Pepperoni, Bacon, Mozzarella
Med Meatball Pizza
Homemade Meatballs, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella
Med Paco
Queso, Ground Beef, Mozzarella-Cheddar Blend, Pico
Med Philly
Philly Meat, Caramelized Onions and Jalapenos, Spicy Ranch
Med Pulled Pork
BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Sliced Pickles, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Cheddar
Med Tuscan
Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella,
Med White Spinach
Alfredo Sauce, Spinach, Tomato, Artichokes, Mozzarella, Parmesan
Med Willy's Chili
Chili, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Frito's, Crema, Green Onion
Lg Cheese
Lg Alfredo
Alfredo, Chicken, Spinach, Mushrooms, Mozzarella
Lg Baked Potato
Alfredo, Slice Potato, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Green Onions
Lg BBQ
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions, Mozzarella
Lg Beef & Feta
Marinara, Ground Beef, Feta, Spinach
Lg Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Chopped Celery, Red Onions, Tomato Sauce. Topped with Ranch
Lg Classic Supreme
Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella
Lg Cordon Bleu Pizza
Alfredo, Grilled Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella
Lg Fajita
Firehouse Queso, Fajita, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella
Lg Five Cheese & Tomato
Marinara, Spinach, Tomato, Mozzarella, Monterey Jack, Cheddar, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan
Lg Garden Supreme
Spinach Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Mozzarella
Lg Green Chile
Marinara, Green Chiles, Ground Beef, Blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Green Chile Mayo
Lg Hawaiian
Marinara, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella
Lg Margherita
Marinara, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Basil Mozzarella, Parmesan
Lg Meat Supreme
Marinara, Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon
Lg Meatball Pizza
Marinara, Meatballs, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella
Lg Paco
Firehouse Queso, Ground Beef, Mozzarella-Cheddar Blend, Pico
Lg Philly
Philly Meat, Caramelized Onions and Jalapenos, Spicy Ranch
Lg Pulled Pork
BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Sliced Pickles, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Cheddar
Lg Tuscan
Marinara, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella
Lg White Spinach
Alfredo, Spinach, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Mozzarella, Parmesan
Lg Willy's Chili
Chili, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Frito's, Crema, Green Onion
Entrees
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand Battered Tender Beef Cutlet served with Country Gravy
Chicken Strips
Hand Battered Strips of Chicken Breast served with Country Gravy
Margarita Chicken Avocado
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Pico de Gallo & Parmesan Cheese served with Sliced Avocado
Monterey Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Onions, Bell Peppers & Monterey Jack Cheese
Chicken Alfredo
Penne Pasta with Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken & Parmesan Cheese. Does Not Come With Two Sides
Fried Shrimp
Lightly Battered Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce
Blackened Salmon
Alaskan Salmon Seasoned & Grilled
Frito Pie
Pulled Pork, Chili, Firehouse Queso, Green Onions, Sour Cream
Burger
Firehouse Burger
Sautéed Jalapenos, Monterey Jack Cheese, Caramelized Onions, topped with Spicy Ranch
Green Chile Burger
Green Chiles, Caramelized Onions, Monterey Jack Cheese topped w/ Green Chile Mayo
Frank's Bacon Burger
Bacon, Cheddar, finished with BBQ Sauce
Mushroom Burger
Sautéed Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese, Caramelized Onions & Mayo
Classic Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Cheddar Cheese & Mustard
Texican Burger
Guacamole, Melted Monterey Jack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Red Onions & Mayo
A-1 Chophouse Burger
Sautéed Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese. Topped with A-1 Sauce
Paco Burger
Firehouse Queso, Pico de Gallo & Ranch
Phillies
Classic Philly
Beef Philly with Caramelized Onions, Bell Peppers & Provolone Cheese
Firehouse Philly
Beef Philly with Sautéed Jalapenos, Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese & topped off with Spicy Ranch
A-1 Chophouse Philly
Beef, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Pickled Jalapenos & Cheddar Cheese Topped with A-1 Sauce
BBQ Chicken Philly
Chicken Philly, Onion Straws, American Cheese, BBQ Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Philly
Chicken Philly, Wing Sauce, Red Onions, Diced Celery, Provolone, Ranch
Cordon Bleu Philly
Chicken Philly, Ham, Swiss, Alfredo
Cuban Philly
Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Provolone, Mustard
Green Chile Philly
Beef, Green Chiles, Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese topped with Green Chile Mayo
Mushroom Philly
Beef, Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions, topped with Provolone Cheese & Mayo
Paco Philly
Beef topped with Firehouse Queso, Pico de Gallo & Ranch
Pizza Philly
Beef, Pepperoni & Black Olives topped with Provolone Cheese & Marinara Sauce
Pulled Pork Philly
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Pickles, Firehouse Queso
Texican Philly
Beef with Red Onions, Guacamole, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce & Mayo
Willy's Chili Philly
Beef Philly, Frito's, Chili, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Green Onions, Crema
Flatbread
Meatball Flatbread
Marinara, Homemade Meatballs, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella
Margherita Flatbread
Marinara, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Basil, Mozzarella, Parmesan
Italian Flatbread
Alfredo, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Mozzarella
Buffalo Flatbread
Marinara, Grilled Chicken Tossed in Choice of Wing Sauce, Chopped Celery, Red Onions, Mozzarella
Fajita Flatbread
Firehouse Queso, Fajita, Onions, Bell Peppers
Kid's
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
3333 S. Coulter St, Ste D-1, Amarillo, TX 79106