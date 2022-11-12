Restaurant header imageView gallery

Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

3333 S. Coulter St

Ste D-1

Amarillo, TX 79106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Roll
1/2 Nachos
Zingers

Appetizer

1/2 Nachos

$13.99

Tortilla Chips with Seasoned Ground Beef, Topped with Fireman #4 Beer Queso, Black Beans, Pico, Pickled Jalapenos, Guacamole, and Spicy Ranch

Basket of Fries

$5.99

Choice of Straight Fries or Curly Fries

Cheese Fries

$11.99

Curly Fries topped with Fireman #4 Beer Queso, Bacon, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese

Cheese Sticks

$10.99

Served with Ranch & Marinara

Chili

$3.99+

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.99

Curly Fries topped with Fireman #4 Beer Queso, Chili, Bacon, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese

Chips & Guac

$8.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Crispy Tortilla Chips served with Housemade Salsa

Firehouse Queso

$9.99

Our Fireman #4 Beer Queso served with Tortilla Chips & Salsa

Fried Green Beans

$10.99

Served with Ranch

Fried Jalapenos

$8.99

Served with Ranch

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Served with Ranch

Full Nachos

$20.99

Tortilla Chips with Seasoned Ground Beef, Topped with Fireman #4 Beer Queso, Black Beans, Pico, Pickled Jalapenos, Guacamole, and Spicy Ranch

Quesadillas

$11.99

Grilled Tortillas with a blend of Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese. Choice of Cheese, Chicken, or Beef. Garnished with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Guacamole

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.99

Crisp & Delicious Sweet Potato Fries served with Honey Mustard

Zingers

$9.99+

Boneless Wings with your choice of wing sauce and served with fries

Pizza Rolls

Pepperoni Roll

$11.99

Pepperoni, Mozzarella. Served with Ranch and Marinara

Paco Roll

$11.99

Ground Beef, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese served with Firehouse Queso

Green Chile Roll

$11.99

Ground Beef, Green Chiles, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese served with Green Chile Mayo

Buffalo Roll

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Wing Sauce, Red Onions & Mozzarella served with Ranch

Fajita Roll

$12.99

Fajita Steak, Sautéed Onions, Bell Peppers, and Mozzarella served with Firehouse Queso

Firehouse Roll

$12.99

Beef Philly, Sautéed Onions, Jalapenos & Mozzarella served with Spicy Ranch

Cuban Roll

$12.99

Pulled Pork, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella Served with Firehouse Queso

Cordon Bleu Roll

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Ham, Swiss Served with Alfredo

Willy's Chili Roll

$11.99

Chili, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Green Onions. Served with Ranch

Meat Supreme Roll

$12.99

Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, and Mozzarella. Served with Ranch and Marinara

Sandwiches & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Breaded Chicken Breast topped with your choice of Buffalo Sauce & Ranch

Meatball Sandwich

$13.99

Homemade Meatballs, Grilled Onions, Provolone Cheese & Marinara

Club Sandwich

$14.99

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Pulled Pork with BBQ Sauce, Red Onions & Pickles

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Honey Mustard

Turkey Jack Sandwich

$14.99

Turkey Breast, Bacon, Tomato, Guacamole, Monterey Jack topped with Ranch on Texas Toast

Turkey Bacon Melt

$14.99

Turkey Breast, Cheddar Cheese & Bacon on Texas Toast

Cuban Grilled Cheese

$14.99

Pulled Pork, Ham, Cheddar & Monterey Jack, Pickles & Mustard on Texas Toast

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Grilled Chicken tossed in Wing Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Blended Cheeses & Ranch

Turkey Jack Wrap

$11.99

Turkey Breast, Bacon, Tomato, Guacamole, Monterey Jack topped with Ranch

Cobb Wrap

$11.99

Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Black Bean & Corn Pico, Bacon, Guacamole, Blended Cheeses & Ranch

Fajita Wrap

$11.99

Steak, Guacamole, Lettuce, Pico & Mixed Cheeses, topped with Ranch

BLT

$11.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Texas Toast

Salad

Blackened Salmon Salad

$18.99

Salad Mix, Red Onion, Walnuts, Balsamic Vinaigrette

1/2 Lemon Summer Salad

$9.99

Salad Mix, Fried Shrimp, Tomato, Red Onions, Avocado, Capers, Feta Cheese with a Lemon & Caper Vinaigrette

Lemon Summer Salad

$14.99

Salad Mix, Fried Shrimp, Tomato, Red Onions, Avocado, Capers, Feta Cheese with a Lemon & Caper Vinaigrette

1/2 Cobb Salad

$10.99

Fresh Greens, Crispy Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Black bean corn pico, a blend of Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Fresh Greens, Crispy Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Black bean corn pico, a blend of Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese

1/2 Chef Salad

$10.99

Fresh Greens, Ham, Bacon, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato & Egg

Chef Salad

$13.99

Fresh Greens, Ham, Bacon, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato & Egg

Taco Salad

$11.99

Taco Shell Filled with Black Beans, Lettuce, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, topped with Guacamole & Sour Cream

1/2 Spinach Cranberry Salad

$8.99

Spinach, Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberry, Feta Cheese & Raspberry Vinaigrette

Spinach Cranberry Salad

$10.99

Spinach, Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberry, Feta Cheese & Raspberry Vinaigrette

Side Caesar

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Fresh Greens, Grilled Chicken, Croutons & Parmesan Cheese

Side Salad

$4.99

Fresh Greens, Tomato, Red Onions, Cheese & Croutons with a choice of Dressing

Dinner Salad

$9.99

Fresh Greens, Tomato, Red Onions, Cheese & Croutons with a choice of Dressing

Pizza

Sm Cheese

$7.99

Sm Alfredo

$12.99

Alfredo, Chicken, Spinach, Mushrooms, Mozzarella

Sm Baked Potato

$10.99

Alfredo, Sliced Potato, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Green Onions

Sm BBQ

$10.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions, Mozzarella

Sm Beef & Feta

$10.99

Ground Beef, Spinach, Feta

Sm Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Tossed in Buffalo, Chopped Celery, Red Onions, Tomato Sauce and Swirled With Ranch

Sm Classic Supreme

$12.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onions, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Mozzarella

Sm Cordon Bleu Pizza

$12.99

Alfredo, Grilled Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella

Sm Fajita

$12.99

Firehouse Queso, Fajita, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella

Sm Five Cheese & Tomato

$12.99

Spinach, Tomato, Mozzarella, Monterey Jack, Cheddar, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan

Sm Garden Supreme

$12.99

Spinach, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Artichokes, Mozzarella

Sm Green Chile

$9.99

Marinara, Green Chiles, Ground Beef, Blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Green Chile Mayo

Sm Hawaiian

$9.99

Pizza Sauce, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella

Sm Margherita

$12.99

Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Basil, Mozzarella, Parmesan

Sm Meat Supreme

$12.99

Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon

Sm Meatball Pizza

$11.99

Homemade Meatballs, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella

Sm Paco

$11.99

Queso, Ground Beef, Mozzarella-Cheddar Blend, Pico

Sm Philly

$12.99

Philly Meat, Caramelized Onions and Jalapenos, Spicy Ranch

Sm Pulled Pork

$12.99

BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Sliced Pickles, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Cheddar

Sm Tuscan

$12.99

Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella

Sm White Spinach

$12.99

Alfredo, Spinach, Tomato, Artichokes, Mozzarella, Parmesan

Sm Willy's Chili

$12.99

Chili, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Frito's, Crema, Green Onion

Med Cheese

$10.49

Med Alfredo

$17.99

Alfredo, Chicken, Spinach, Mushrooms, Mozzarella

Med Baked Potato

$14.99

Alfredo, Sliced Potato, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, Green Onions

Med BBQ

$14.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions, Mozzarella

Med Beef & Feta

$14.99

Ground Beef, Feta, Spinach

Med Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Chopped Celery, Red Onions, Tomato Sauce Swirled With Ranch

Med Classic Supreme

$17.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Pepper, Mozzarella

Med Cordon Bleu Pizza

$17.99

Alfredo, Grilled Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella

Med Fajita

$17.99

Firehouse Queso, Fajita, Onions, Bell Pepper, Mozzarella

Med Five Cheese & Tomato

$17.99

Spinach, Tomato, Mozzarella, Monterey Jack, Cheddar, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan

Med Garden Supreme

$17.99

Spinach, Onions, Mushroom, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Artichokes, Mozzarella

Med Green Chile

$12.99

Marinara, Green Chiles, Ground Beef, Blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Green Chile Mayo

Med Hawaiian

$13.49

Pizza Sauce, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella

Med Margherita

$17.99

Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Basil, Mozzarella, Parmesan

Med Meat Supreme

$17.99

Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Ground Bee, Pepperoni, Bacon, Mozzarella

Med Meatball Pizza

$16.49

Homemade Meatballs, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella

Med Paco

$16.49

Queso, Ground Beef, Mozzarella-Cheddar Blend, Pico

Med Philly

$17.99

Philly Meat, Caramelized Onions and Jalapenos, Spicy Ranch

Med Pulled Pork

$17.99

BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Sliced Pickles, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Cheddar

Med Tuscan

$17.99

Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella,

Med White Spinach

$17.99

Alfredo Sauce, Spinach, Tomato, Artichokes, Mozzarella, Parmesan

Med Willy's Chili

$17.99

Chili, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Frito's, Crema, Green Onion

Lg Cheese

$13.99

Lg Alfredo

$21.99

Alfredo, Chicken, Spinach, Mushrooms, Mozzarella

Lg Baked Potato

$19.99

Alfredo, Slice Potato, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Green Onions

Lg BBQ

$19.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions, Mozzarella

Lg Beef & Feta

$19.99

Marinara, Ground Beef, Feta, Spinach

Lg Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

Grilled Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Chopped Celery, Red Onions, Tomato Sauce. Topped with Ranch

Lg Classic Supreme

$21.99

Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella

Lg Cordon Bleu Pizza

$21.99

Alfredo, Grilled Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella

Lg Fajita

$21.99

Firehouse Queso, Fajita, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella

Lg Five Cheese & Tomato

$21.99

Marinara, Spinach, Tomato, Mozzarella, Monterey Jack, Cheddar, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan

Lg Garden Supreme

$21.99

Spinach Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Mozzarella

Lg Green Chile

$17.99

Marinara, Green Chiles, Ground Beef, Blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Green Chile Mayo

Lg Hawaiian

$17.99

Marinara, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella

Lg Margherita

$21.99

Marinara, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Basil Mozzarella, Parmesan

Lg Meat Supreme

$21.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon

Lg Meatball Pizza

$19.99

Marinara, Meatballs, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella

Lg Paco

$19.99

Firehouse Queso, Ground Beef, Mozzarella-Cheddar Blend, Pico

Lg Philly

$21.99

Philly Meat, Caramelized Onions and Jalapenos, Spicy Ranch

Lg Pulled Pork

$21.99

BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Sliced Pickles, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Cheddar

Lg Tuscan

$21.99

Marinara, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella

Lg White Spinach

$21.99

Alfredo, Spinach, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Mozzarella, Parmesan

Lg Willy's Chili

$21.99

Chili, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Frito's, Crema, Green Onion

Entrees

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.99

Hand Battered Tender Beef Cutlet served with Country Gravy

Chicken Strips

$15.99

Hand Battered Strips of Chicken Breast served with Country Gravy

Margarita Chicken Avocado

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Pico de Gallo & Parmesan Cheese served with Sliced Avocado

Monterey Chicken

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Onions, Bell Peppers & Monterey Jack Cheese

Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Penne Pasta with Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken & Parmesan Cheese. Does Not Come With Two Sides

Fried Shrimp

$17.99

Lightly Battered Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce

Blackened Salmon

$18.99

Alaskan Salmon Seasoned & Grilled

Frito Pie

$12.99

Pulled Pork, Chili, Firehouse Queso, Green Onions, Sour Cream

Burger

Firehouse Burger

$13.99

Sautéed Jalapenos, Monterey Jack Cheese, Caramelized Onions, topped with Spicy Ranch

Green Chile Burger

$13.99

Green Chiles, Caramelized Onions, Monterey Jack Cheese topped w/ Green Chile Mayo

Frank's Bacon Burger

$13.99

Bacon, Cheddar, finished with BBQ Sauce

Mushroom Burger

$13.99

Sautéed Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese, Caramelized Onions & Mayo

Classic Burger

$13.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Cheddar Cheese & Mustard

Texican Burger

$14.99

Guacamole, Melted Monterey Jack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Red Onions & Mayo

A-1 Chophouse Burger

$13.99

Sautéed Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese. Topped with A-1 Sauce

Paco Burger

$13.99

Firehouse Queso, Pico de Gallo & Ranch

Phillies

Classic Philly

$13.99

Beef Philly with Caramelized Onions, Bell Peppers & Provolone Cheese

Firehouse Philly

$13.99

Beef Philly with Sautéed Jalapenos, Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese & topped off with Spicy Ranch

A-1 Chophouse Philly

$13.99

Beef, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Pickled Jalapenos & Cheddar Cheese Topped with A-1 Sauce

BBQ Chicken Philly

$13.99

Chicken Philly, Onion Straws, American Cheese, BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Philly

$13.99

Chicken Philly, Wing Sauce, Red Onions, Diced Celery, Provolone, Ranch

Cordon Bleu Philly

$13.99

Chicken Philly, Ham, Swiss, Alfredo

Cuban Philly

$13.99

Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Provolone, Mustard

Green Chile Philly

$13.99

Beef, Green Chiles, Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese topped with Green Chile Mayo

Mushroom Philly

$13.99

Beef, Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions, topped with Provolone Cheese & Mayo

Paco Philly

$13.99

Beef topped with Firehouse Queso, Pico de Gallo & Ranch

Pizza Philly

$13.99

Beef, Pepperoni & Black Olives topped with Provolone Cheese & Marinara Sauce

Pulled Pork Philly

$13.99

Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Pickles, Firehouse Queso

Texican Philly

$14.99

Beef with Red Onions, Guacamole, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce & Mayo

Willy's Chili Philly

$13.99

Beef Philly, Frito's, Chili, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Green Onions, Crema

Flatbread

Meatball Flatbread

$12.99

Marinara, Homemade Meatballs, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella

Margherita Flatbread

$11.99

Marinara, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Basil, Mozzarella, Parmesan

Italian Flatbread

$11.99

Alfredo, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$11.99

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Mozzarella

Buffalo Flatbread

$11.99

Marinara, Grilled Chicken Tossed in Choice of Wing Sauce, Chopped Celery, Red Onions, Mozzarella

Fajita Flatbread

$12.99

Firehouse Queso, Fajita, Onions, Bell Peppers

Kid's

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$6.99Out of stock

Kid's Burger

$5.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kid's Quesadilla

$4.99

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$4.99

Kid's Nachos

$4.99

Kid's Tenders

$6.99

Dessert

Cookie Sundae

$6.99

Brownie Sundae

$6.99

The Brookie

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3333 S. Coulter St, Ste D-1, Amarillo, TX 79106

Directions

Gallery
Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill image
Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Public House - Amarillo
orange starNo Reviews
3333 S Coulter Suite 1A Amarillo, TX 79106
View restaurantnext
Chop Chop Rice - Coulter
orange starNo Reviews
3300 S Coulter Suite #1 Amarillo, TX 79106
View restaurantnext
Girasol Cafe & Bakery.
orange star4.6 • 469
3201 S Coulter St Amarillo, TX 79106
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Amarillo TX
orange star4.2 • 843
7306 SW 34th Ave. #7 Amarillo, TX 79121
View restaurantnext
The Drunken Oyster
orange starNo Reviews
7606 sw 45th Amarillo, TX 79124
View restaurantnext
Yellow City Grind - 4410 Bell St
orange starNo Reviews
4410 Bell St Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Amarillo

Charlee's Chicken
orange star4.2 • 857
614 S Polk St Amarillo, TX 79101
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Amarillo TX
orange star4.2 • 843
7306 SW 34th Ave. #7 Amarillo, TX 79121
View restaurantnext
Chop Chop Wolflin
orange star4.7 • 677
2818 Wolflin amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Georgia Street Taphouse
orange star4.1 • 660
2001 S. Georgia St Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Sweet Charlie's - Amarillo, TX
orange star4.5 • 530
9180 Town Square Blvd Amarillo, TX 79119
View restaurantnext
Girasol Cafe & Bakery.
orange star4.6 • 469
3201 S Coulter St Amarillo, TX 79106
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Amarillo
Canyon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Dumas
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Guymon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston