Texas Hot Lunch | 4 Sons

Popular Items
Eggs and More
BK Special
Choice of eggs, meat, potato and toast
Powerhouse
Eggs, Country fried steak, choice of potato and toast
Homefries
Hash Browns
Breakfast Meats
Bacon Egg Ch. Sandwich
Ham Egg Ch. Sandwich
Sausage Egg Ch. Sandwich
Western Sandwich w/Cheese
1 Egg no toast
1 Egg w/ toast
2 Eggs no toast
2 Eggs w/ toast
Bacon Sandwich with cheese
Bagel
Breakfast Burrito
Two eggs, bacon, sausauge, onions, green peppers, jalapenos and pepperjack cheese in a wrap
Chipped Beef
Cinnamon Roll
Cream of Wheat
English Muffin
Fried Egg w/ Ch
LA Cinn. Bread
Oatmeal
Sausage Gravy
Sausage Gravy 1/2
Sausage Sandwich
Toast
Omelettes
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Egg White Omelette
Gyros Omlette
3 eggs, Gyros meat, onion, tomatoes, green pepper, feta and tzitziki sauce.
Ham & Cheese Omelette
House Omelette
Ham, onion and green peppers make this a favorite
Sausage & Cheese Omelette
Steak 'N Cheese Omelette
3 eggs, our famous steak 'n cheese with sauteed onions and peppers
Two Cheese Omelette
Veggie Omelette
Western Omelette
Ham and onion blend for this classic omelette.
Waffles & Pancakes
Soups
Salads
Beef Souvlaki
Sirloin Tips served with a Greek salad and pita bread
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, egg, cucumbers, cheddar cheese and tomatoes
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons and French fries top this amazing salad
Chicken Souvlaki
Grilled Chicken served with a Greek Salad and pita bread
Greek Salad
Feta cheese, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini pepper, our Greek dressing and pita bread
Shrimp Souvlaki
Grilled shrimp served with a Greek salad and pita bread
Souvlaki Dinner
Generous portions of marinated grilled chicken and sirloin tips served with a Greek salad and French Fries
Chicken Tender Salad
Regular or Spicy tenders, French fries, tomatoes, cucumber and croutons top this filling salad!
Steak Salad
Tender chunks of sirloin tips marinated with a spice blend, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and French fries
Tossed Salad
Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato, croutons and dressing choice
Tuna Seafood Combo
Two scrumptious salad blends on a chilled bed of lettuce
Sides
French Fries
Our famous fries with many topping options
Onion Petals
Thin-cut sweet yellow onion slices dipped in our specially blended, seasoned coating.
6 Wing Dings
Golden fried wing dings with your favorite dipping sauce
12 Wing Dings
Golden fried wing dings with your favorite dipping sauce
Apple Sauce
Coleslaw
Hot Pepper Cheese Cubes
Loaded Wedges
Topped with bacon, nacho cheese and sour cream
Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potato
Mashed w/ Chicken Gravy
Mozzarella Sticks
Nachos w/ Cheese
Nachos Supreme
Smothered with nacho cheese, our spicy meat sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and sour cream
Pickle Fries
Shoe string cut pickles coated in a seasoned batter make these pickles addicting!!
Pizza Logs
Stuffed Spudz
Texas Bread Sticks
Stuffed with mozzarella and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese
Texas Sauce Dip
12oz Sauce to go
32oz Sauce to go
Chips
Rice
Burgers, Dogs & Sandwiches
Texas Hot Dog
Everything is Sauce, Mustard and Onions
Texas Hot Burger
Everything is sauce and onions
Greek Dog
Our spicy meat sauce and nacho cheese top this amazing dog, served with mustard and onion
Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Bacon Cheeseburger
Topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Texas Outlaw Burger
1/2 pound Angus burger topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with fries and coleslaw
Gyro Burger
1/2 pound Angus topped with Gryo meat, feta, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki. Served with fries and coleslaw.
Ham & Cheese Sand.
topped with sauce and onions
Double Cheeseburger
Everything is sauce and onions
Texas Marshall Burger
1/2 pound Angus topped with egg, pepper jack, onion tanglers, lettuce, tomato and bourbon sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw
Texas Steakhouse Burger
1/2 pound Angus topped with Swiss, sauteed mushrooms and onions and steak sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw
Chicken Sandwich
topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
BLT
Egg Salad Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Topped with lettuce, tomato and tarter
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese w/ Ham
Double Burger Melt
When a grilled cheese meets a double cheeseburger! Topped with sauce and onions.
Entrees
Chicken 'N Biscuits
Two buttermilk biscuits smothered with a generous portion of all white meat chicken, peas and carrots for that perfect flavor
Chicken 'N Biscuits 1/2
One buttermilk biscuits smothered with a generous portion of all white meat chicken, peas and carrots for that perfect flavor
Chicken Tenders & Fries
3 lightly seasoned and fried chicken tenders served with French Fries
Spicy Chicken Tenders & Fries
3 spicy seasoned and fried chicken tenders served with French Fries
Roast Beef Dinner
Our tender roast beef sandwich topped with gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and coleslaw
Shrimp & Fries
6 pc. of breaded shrimp served with fries
Fish Dinner
Icelandic haddock fillet deep fried to a golden brown and served with choice of potato and coleslaw
Tuna Melt
Tuna Salad with tomatoes and cheese on grilled Texas toast. Served with coleslaw and potato wedges
Chicken Salad Melt
Chicken Salad with tomatoes and cheese on grilled Texas toast. Served with coleslaw and potato wedges
Pulled Pork Platter
Mounds of lightly sauced BBQ pulled pork on kaiser bun topped with fried shoestring onions. Served with fries
Greek Rice Bowl
Marinated chicken thighs served with rice, cucumbers, onion, tomato and feta
Country Fried Steak
Our Steak is lightly breaded, perfectly seasoned, fried to a crisp and smothered with country gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and coleslaw
1 Piece Chicken Tender
1 Piece Spicy Tender
1 Piece Shrimp
Subs, Pitas & Wraps
Steak & Cheese Sub
Seasoned tenderloin with lettuce, tomato, mayo and white American cheese
Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and our special dressing
Gyros
A lean blend of specially selected beef and lamb, topped with onion, lettuce, tomato and tzatziki sauce
Chicken Gyros
Grilled chicken topped with onion, green lettuce, tomato and tzatziki sauce
Philly Steak & Cheese
Slices of our seasoned tenderloin with our spicy nacho cheese and topped with sauteed onions and peppers
Chicken Chipotle Sub
Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Tanglers, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Aioli
Chicken Salad Pita
Greek Grilled Cheese
pita filled with sauteed onions, spinach, tomatoes and spices mixed with feta and cheddar cheese
Steak Chipotle Sub
Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Tanglers, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Aioli
Nashville Hot Chicken Wrap
Spicy chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickles. Served in a tortilla wrap
Meatball Sub
Four large meatballs with your choice of Texas Hot sauce or marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Seafood Pita
Succulent morsels of seafood blend with creamy dressing and a hint of seasoning
Tuna Pita
Our homemade creamy tuna salad wrapped in fresh pita bread
Turkey & Cheese Sub
Turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo make this a healthy treat
Hot Sausage Sub
Spicy hot sausage, American cheese, sauteed onions and peppers
Pita Pizza
A fresh pita bread spread with zesty tomato sauce topped with pepperoni, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese
Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham and American cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Shrimp Pita
Grilled cajun shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Chicken Tender Sub
2 chicken tenders topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Kids Menu
All Day BK
Soft Drinks & Coffees
Soft Drink
Decaf Coffee
Cappuccino
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Coffee
Choice of Mocha or Caramel Latte
Juice Lg.
Juice Sm.
Milk
Milk Choc.
Tomato Juice
LG Coffee to go
Sm Coffee to go
Lg Cappuccino to go
Lg Hot Choc. to go
Bottled Water
Kickstart
Shakes & Smoothies
Shake Sm.
Choice of vanilla, chocolate, peanut butter, strawberry, blueberry, caramel and banana
Shake Lg.
Choice of vanilla, chocolate, peanut butter, strawberry, blueberry, caramel and banana
Smoothie
choice of strawberry, strawberry banana, raspberry, peach mango and lemonade
