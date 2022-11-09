Restaurant header imageView gallery

Texas Hot Lunch | 4 Sons

172 Reviews

$

24 Field St

Kane, PA 16735

Popular Items

Texas Hot Burger
French Fries
Chicken Tenders & Fries

Eggs and More

BK Special

BK Special

$7.95

Choice of eggs, meat, potato and toast

Powerhouse

$8.95

Eggs, Country fried steak, choice of potato and toast

Homefries

$2.95

Hash Browns

$2.95

Breakfast Meats

$2.95

Bacon Egg Ch. Sandwich

$3.50

Ham Egg Ch. Sandwich

$3.50

Sausage Egg Ch. Sandwich

$3.50

Western Sandwich w/Cheese

$3.50

1 Egg no toast

$1.95

1 Egg w/ toast

$2.75

2 Eggs no toast

$2.95

2 Eggs w/ toast

$3.50

Bacon Sandwich with cheese

$2.85

Bagel

$2.35

Breakfast Burrito

$6.95

Two eggs, bacon, sausauge, onions, green peppers, jalapenos and pepperjack cheese in a wrap

Chipped Beef

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$2.75

Cream of Wheat

$2.95

English Muffin

$1.50

Fried Egg w/ Ch

$2.95

LA Cinn. Bread

$3.50

Oatmeal

$2.95

Sausage Gravy

$4.95

Sausage Gravy 1/2

$3.95

Sausage Sandwich

$2.85

Toast

$1.50

Omelettes

All Omelettes served with your choice of potatoes and toast.

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$8.25

Egg White Omelette

$8.25

Gyros Omlette

$9.95

3 eggs, Gyros meat, onion, tomatoes, green pepper, feta and tzitziki sauce.

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$8.25

House Omelette

$8.25

Ham, onion and green peppers make this a favorite

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$8.25
Steak 'N Cheese Omelette

Steak 'N Cheese Omelette

$9.95

3 eggs, our famous steak 'n cheese with sauteed onions and peppers

Two Cheese Omelette

$7.25

Veggie Omelette

$7.50

Western Omelette

$8.25

Ham and onion blend for this classic omelette.

Waffles & Pancakes

1 Cake

1 Cake

$2.50
2 Cakes

2 Cakes

$3.25
3 Cakes

3 Cakes

$4.25
Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$5.50

French Toast

$3.25

Soups

Broccoli Cheese

$3.50

This house made creamy soup is sure to please

Campbell's Soups

$1.95

Choice of Tomato, Vegetable or Chicken Noodle

Chili

Chili

$2.95

Our family recipe resembles a Mexican-style chili with meat and just the right amount of seasoning

Mediterranean Bean Soup

Mediterranean Bean Soup

$2.95

Salads

Beef Souvlaki

Beef Souvlaki

$10.75

Sirloin Tips served with a Greek salad and pita bread

Chef Salad

$8.50

Ham, turkey, egg, cucumbers, cheddar cheese and tomatoes

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.75

Grilled Chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons and French fries top this amazing salad

Chicken Souvlaki

$10.75

Grilled Chicken served with a Greek Salad and pita bread

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$5.95

Feta cheese, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini pepper, our Greek dressing and pita bread

Shrimp Souvlaki

$10.75

Grilled shrimp served with a Greek salad and pita bread

Souvlaki Dinner

Souvlaki Dinner

$13.75

Generous portions of marinated grilled chicken and sirloin tips served with a Greek salad and French Fries

Chicken Tender Salad

$8.50

Regular or Spicy tenders, French fries, tomatoes, cucumber and croutons top this filling salad!

Steak Salad

$10.75

Tender chunks of sirloin tips marinated with a spice blend, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and French fries

Tossed Salad

$3.95

Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato, croutons and dressing choice

Tuna Seafood Combo

$7.50

Two scrumptious salad blends on a chilled bed of lettuce

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$2.95

Our famous fries with many topping options

Onion Petals

$3.95

Thin-cut sweet yellow onion slices dipped in our specially blended, seasoned coating.

6 Wing Dings

$5.50

Golden fried wing dings with your favorite dipping sauce

12 Wing Dings

$9.50

Golden fried wing dings with your favorite dipping sauce

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Coleslaw

$1.50

Hot Pepper Cheese Cubes

$4.95

Loaded Wedges

$6.50

Topped with bacon, nacho cheese and sour cream

Mac & Cheese

$3.25

Mashed Potato

$2.75

Mashed w/ Chicken Gravy

$4.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.50

Nachos w/ Cheese

$3.95
Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$6.50

Smothered with nacho cheese, our spicy meat sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and sour cream

Pickle Fries

$4.95

Shoe string cut pickles coated in a seasoned batter make these pickles addicting!!

Pizza Logs

$5.50

Stuffed Spudz

$3.75

Texas Bread Sticks

$5.95

Stuffed with mozzarella and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese

Texas Sauce Dip

$0.95

12oz Sauce to go

$6.95

32oz Sauce to go

$14.95

Chips

$1.49

Rice

$2.50

Burgers, Dogs & Sandwiches

Texas Hot Dog

Texas Hot Dog

$2.15

Everything is Sauce, Mustard and Onions

Texas Hot Burger

$2.95

Everything is sauce and onions

Greek Dog

$2.95

Our spicy meat sauce and nacho cheese top this amazing dog, served with mustard and onion

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$5.95

Topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Bacon Cheeseburger

$4.25

Topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Texas Outlaw Burger

Texas Outlaw Burger

$10.95

1/2 pound Angus burger topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with fries and coleslaw

Gyro Burger

$11.95

1/2 pound Angus topped with Gryo meat, feta, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki. Served with fries and coleslaw.

Ham & Cheese Sand.

$2.50

topped with sauce and onions

Double Cheeseburger

$4.95

Everything is sauce and onions

Texas Marshall Burger

Texas Marshall Burger

$11.95

1/2 pound Angus topped with egg, pepper jack, onion tanglers, lettuce, tomato and bourbon sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw

Texas Steakhouse Burger

$10.95

1/2 pound Angus topped with Swiss, sauteed mushrooms and onions and steak sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw

Chicken Sandwich

$4.75

topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$4.95

BLT

$4.25

Egg Salad Sandwich

$2.95

Fish Sandwich

$6.25

Topped with lettuce, tomato and tarter

Grilled Cheese

$2.75

Grilled Cheese w/ Ham

$3.95

Double Burger Melt

$6.50

When a grilled cheese meets a double cheeseburger! Topped with sauce and onions.

Western Sandwich w/Cheese

$3.50

Sausage Egg Ch. Sandwich

$3.50

Bacon Egg Ch. Sandwich

$3.50

Ham Egg Ch. Sandwich

$3.50

Entrees

Chicken 'N Biscuits

$6.95

Two buttermilk biscuits smothered with a generous portion of all white meat chicken, peas and carrots for that perfect flavor

Chicken 'N Biscuits 1/2

$4.95

One buttermilk biscuits smothered with a generous portion of all white meat chicken, peas and carrots for that perfect flavor

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.95

3 lightly seasoned and fried chicken tenders served with French Fries

Spicy Chicken Tenders & Fries

Spicy Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.95

3 spicy seasoned and fried chicken tenders served with French Fries

Roast Beef Dinner

$9.95

Our tender roast beef sandwich topped with gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and coleslaw

Shrimp & Fries

$7.95

6 pc. of breaded shrimp served with fries

Fish Dinner

Fish Dinner

$11.95

Icelandic haddock fillet deep fried to a golden brown and served with choice of potato and coleslaw

Tuna Melt

$8.95

Tuna Salad with tomatoes and cheese on grilled Texas toast. Served with coleslaw and potato wedges

Chicken Salad Melt

$8.95

Chicken Salad with tomatoes and cheese on grilled Texas toast. Served with coleslaw and potato wedges

Pulled Pork Platter

Pulled Pork Platter

$8.95

Mounds of lightly sauced BBQ pulled pork on kaiser bun topped with fried shoestring onions. Served with fries

Souvlaki Dinner

Souvlaki Dinner

$13.75

Generous portions of marinated grilled chicken and sirloin tips served with a Greek salad and French Fries

Greek Rice Bowl

Greek Rice Bowl

$10.95

Marinated chicken thighs served with rice, cucumbers, onion, tomato and feta

Country Fried Steak

$7.95

Our Steak is lightly breaded, perfectly seasoned, fried to a crisp and smothered with country gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and coleslaw

1 Piece Chicken Tender

$1.85

1 Piece Spicy Tender

$1.95

1 Piece Shrimp

$1.25

Subs, Pitas & Wraps

Steak & Cheese Sub

$7.75

Seasoned tenderloin with lettuce, tomato, mayo and white American cheese

Grilled Chicken Sub

$7.50

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and our special dressing

Gyros

Gyros

$6.95

A lean blend of specially selected beef and lamb, topped with onion, lettuce, tomato and tzatziki sauce

Chicken Gyros

$7.95

Grilled chicken topped with onion, green lettuce, tomato and tzatziki sauce

Philly Steak & Cheese

$7.75

Slices of our seasoned tenderloin with our spicy nacho cheese and topped with sauteed onions and peppers

Chicken Chipotle Sub

$8.50

Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Tanglers, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Aioli

Chicken Salad Pita

$5.95

Greek Grilled Cheese

$6.50

pita filled with sauteed onions, spinach, tomatoes and spices mixed with feta and cheddar cheese

Steak Chipotle Sub

$8.50

Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Tanglers, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Aioli

Nashville Hot Chicken Wrap

$6.95

Spicy chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickles. Served in a tortilla wrap

Meatball Sub

$6.95

Four large meatballs with your choice of Texas Hot sauce or marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Seafood Pita

$5.95

Succulent morsels of seafood blend with creamy dressing and a hint of seasoning

Tuna Pita

$5.95

Our homemade creamy tuna salad wrapped in fresh pita bread

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$5.95Out of stock

Turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo make this a healthy treat

Hot Sausage Sub

$6.95

Spicy hot sausage, American cheese, sauteed onions and peppers

Pita Pizza

$4.25

A fresh pita bread spread with zesty tomato sauce topped with pepperoni, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese

Ham & Cheese Sub

$5.95

Ham and American cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Shrimp Pita

Shrimp Pita

$7.95

Grilled cajun shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Chicken Tender Sub

$6.50

2 chicken tenders topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Dog & FF

$4.75

Kids Burger & FF

$4.95

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$4.95

Kids Pita Pizza

$4.95

Kids Mac & Weiner

$4.95

Kids Grill Cheese

$4.95

All Day BK

Cinnamon Roll

$2.75

Hash Browns

$2.95

LA Cinn. Bread

$3.50

Bacon Egg Ch. Sandwich

$3.50

Sausage Egg Ch. Sandwich

$3.50

Ham Egg Ch. Sandwich

$3.50

Western Sandwich w/Cheese

$3.50

Bacon Sandwich with cheese

$2.85

Sausage Sandwich

$2.85

Fried Egg w/ Ch

$2.95

Toast

$1.50

Bagel

$2.35

Ice cream

Cone baby

$1.25

Cone small

$1.95

Cone medium

$2.25

Cone large

$2.50

Artic Blast small

$3.75

Artic Blast large

$4.75

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.50

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$4.95

Cookie

$1.99

Brownie

$1.99

Pies

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$4.25

Coconut Cream Pie

$2.95

Strawberry Shortcake

$1.95

Specialty Pie

$4.25

Soft Drinks & Coffees

Soft Drink

$2.69

Decaf Coffee

$1.85

Cappuccino

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Hot Tea

$1.85

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Choice of Mocha or Caramel Latte

Juice Lg.

$2.75

Juice Sm.

$2.25

Milk

$1.30

Milk Choc.

$1.30

Tomato Juice

$1.50

LG Coffee to go

$1.70

Sm Coffee to go

$1.20

Lg Cappuccino to go

$3.95

Lg Hot Choc. to go

$3.95

Bottled Water

$1.40

Kickstart

$2.50Out of stock

Shakes & Smoothies

Shake Sm.

$3.65

Choice of vanilla, chocolate, peanut butter, strawberry, blueberry, caramel and banana

Shake Lg.

$4.25

Choice of vanilla, chocolate, peanut butter, strawberry, blueberry, caramel and banana

Smoothie

$3.75

choice of strawberry, strawberry banana, raspberry, peach mango and lemonade

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Choice of Mocha or Caramel Latte

check markCasual
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCash-Only
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
24 Field St, Kane, PA 16735

