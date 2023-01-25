Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Barbeque
American

Texas Jack's Barbecue

No reviews yet

2761 Washington Blvd.

Arlington, VA 22201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Sliced Prime Brisket
Baked Mac and Cheese
Crispy Brussel Sprouts

STARTERS

2 Door 87 Cutlass Supreme Nachos

$7.00

Corn tortillas topped with salsa roja and verde, scallions, cilantro, sour cream, queso and radish.

4 Door 87 Cutlass Supreme Nachos

$12.00

Corn tortillas topped with salsa roja and verde, scallions, cilantro, sour cream, queso and radish.

Brisket Egg Rolls

$12.00

Smoked brisket, sautéed vegetables, garlic, Parmesan cheese. Served with cilantro jalapeno sauce. 2 Egg rolls cut in half

Chips and Queso

$7.00

Chips served with warm queso

Chips and Smoked Salsa

$6.00

Crispy Smoked Wings

$11.00+

Choice of buffalo, barbecue, Garlic Parmesan or old bay dry rub. Served with homemade ranch *Choice of two different flavors for 12 or more wings only*

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Dijon mustard, mayo, paprika, and scallion

Jacks Tacos

$12.00

Three corn tortillas with Pico de Gallo and cilantro jalapeno sauce. Choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket.

Kansas City Brisket Burnt Ends

$13.00

Kansas City style Brisket burnt ends. Prime time brisket well-marbled little nuggets of tender beef that have a signature smoky & sweet bark with crazy good barbecue flavor in every bite. 4 pieces per order

BARBECUE MEDLEYS

Meat Sampler

$24.00

Quarter lb. Brisket, 2 Pork Spare Ribs & Quarter lb. Pulled Pork. Choice of two 4oz Sides. Feeds 1-2 people

Regular Meat Medley

$67.00

1/2 lb. brisket, 1/2 chicken mixed, 4 ribs, 1/2 lb. pulled pork, 1/3 lb. sausage. . Served with house made pickles & onions.

Large Meat Medley

$95.00

1 lb. beef brisket, 1/2 chicken mixed, 6 ribs, 1 lb. pulled pork, 1/2 lb. sausage . . Served with house made pickles & onions.

SMOKED MEATS BY THE POUND

Half Pound

Sliced Prime Brisket

$9.00+

USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)

Beef Short Rib

$45.00

Bone in Short Rib. Approx. 1.5 lb large rib. Carved to Order.

Smoked Pork Belly Special

$5.50+

Pork Spare Ribs

$11.00+

Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)

Pulled Pork

$6.00+

Pulled to Order, light vinegar-based sauce. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)

Bone-In Chicken

$6.00+

Carved to Order. Served with House BBQ Sauce

Pulled Chicken

$7.00+

Pulled smoked chicken, mixed with house barbecue sauce. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)

Texas Style Beef Sausage

$5.00+

All Beef sausage with pork casing. Sliced to Order. (Approx .25 lb - .5 lb is one serving)

Grilled Salmon

$7.00

6-7oz Per Piece

SIDE DISHES

Corn Bread

$2.50+

Served with honey butter

Baked Mac and Cheese

$7.00+

Blend of extra sharp white and yellow cheddar and gruyere cheese. Regular - 8oz Large - 16oz

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$7.00+

Fresh lime and parmesan aioli. Regular - 8oz Large - 16oz

Parsnip Mashed Potatoes

$6.00+

Parsnips & Yukon gold potatoes mashed with butter & chives. Regular - 8oz Large - 16oz

Texas Baked Beans

$7.00+

Sweet and savory slow cooked beans with brisket burnt ends. Regular-8oz Large-16oz

Coleslaw

$5.00+

Green and red cabbage, carrots & mayo dressing. Regular - 8oz Large - 16oz

Collard Greens

$6.00+

Southern style braised collard greens with smoked ham hocks. Regular - 8oz Large - 16oz

Esquites

$7.00+

Mexican street corn. Roasted corn, street corn mayo and cotija cheese. Regular - 8oz Large - 16oz

French Fries

$4.50

Side of Queso

$4.00

8oz

Potato Slider Rolls

$0.35

Individually priced rolls

ON THE BUN

Creamy tomato basil soup served with grilled cheese

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Served with quick-fried red onion and queso.

Barbecue Burrito

$15.00

Mixed Greens, roasted corn, queso, sour cream crispy onions, salsa verde & roja, radishes and cilantro

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Served with coleslaw and sriracha pickles. Served with choice of fries or mixed green salad.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Tossed in our house-made cayenne sauce topped with sriracha pickles and coleslaw

Prime Brisket Double Cheeseburger

$15.00

100% Prime Brisket Brisket, crispy onions, pickles, Jack's burger sauce. Choice of American, Cheddar or Pepper Jack cheese.

SALADS

Mixed Green Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, pickled shallots, carrots, cherry tomatoes, spiced almonds, and white balsamic vinaigrette

Kale Caesar Salad

$11.00

Baby kale, house-made Caesar, brioche croutons, & parmigiano-reggiano

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, roasted corn, smoked bacon, egg & bleu Cheese crumble.

HOUSE-MADE DESSERTS

Cherry Bourbon Cheesecake

$8.00

Bourbon glazed cherries, cinnamon, brown sugar topped with oat crumble and vanilla creme anglaise.

Banana Pudding

$7.00

French vanilla custard, dulce de leche, nilla wafers, whipped cream, and coconut shavings

Butterscotch Pecan Bread Pudding

$8.00

Butterscotch Pecan bread pudding with vanilla Creme -Anglaise

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

House-made key lime pie, graham cracker & toasted meringue

HOUSE MADE SAUCES

Barbecue Sauce Bottle - Original

$6.50

Barbecue Sauce Bottle - Spicy

$6.50

Sweet and Spicy Pickles

$2.50

Cilantro Jalapeño Sauce

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

NON-ALCOHOLIC

Boylan Creme Soda

$6.50

Hints of vanilla extract, coffee, and chocolate result in a uniquely refreshing take on a classic creme soda.

Dang! Root beer

$6.50

Dang! Butterscotch Root Beer with hints of vanilla and honey. Caffeine Free.

Mexican Coca Cola

$6.50Out of stock

Made with real cane sugar

CRAFT COCKTAILS

Applejack

$13.00

Four Roses bourbon, apple cinnamon, lemon & smoked cinnamon bitters

Blue Agave Old Fashioned

$15.00

Casamigos anejo, Cointreau, orange & chocolate bitters

Classic Margarita

$13.00

Signature Margarita made with Tequila, Blanco, fresh lime and organic agave nectar - Choice of Classic, Strawberry or Spicy Jalapeno

Harvest Old Fashioned

$13.00

Old Grand -Dad, kahlua-Frangelico, cinnamon & orange bitters

Jacks Mule

$14.00

Old Forester Classic , fresh lime, house-made mint-basil topped with ginger beer

Lux Old Fashioned

$15.00

Bulleit Rye, Luxardo Mascharino & angostura bitters

Mint Berry Press

$12.00

Vodka, house made strawberry-mint cordial and fresh lemon. Topped with sparkling water

Pure Smoke Old Fashioned

$14.00

Smoked bourbon,peychaud's bitters and maple smoke

Smoked Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch, fresh lemon, smoked and brandied cherries

Sparkling Sangria

$12.00

A handcrafted sangria that’s refreshing, full-bodied and made with fresh oranges, lemons, herbs & spices topped with prosecco

Bourbon Barrel

$13.00

Maker's Mark , fresh lemon, basil and ginger

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

TEXAS JACK’S BARBECUE Our delicious smoked meats include beef short ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork, pork spare ribs, turkey, homemade sausage and chicken. Our communal-style tables and friendly staff help to create the ultimate family-style dining experience. Texas Jack’s is also proud to offer catering services as well and includes private dining room for your special event.

Website

Location

2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington, VA 22201

Directions

Consumer pic
Texas Jack's Barbecue image
Texas Jack's Barbecue image
Texas Jack's Barbecue image

