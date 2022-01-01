Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Jack's Ranch Barbecue & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1755 Tysons Central Street

Tysons, VA 22182

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese
Lone Rider
Grilled Cornbread Regular

Appetizers TOGO

Texas Twinkie

Texas Twinkie

$6.00

Smoked bacon wrapped jumbo jalapeño stuffed with brisket and cream cheese. A real flavor explosion!

Cyber Truck 2 Motor Nachos

Cyber Truck 2 Motor Nachos

$8.00

house made tortilla chips, pico de gallo, melted queso, pickled red onions, jalapeños, and Cotija cheese. Make it extra special by adding our Texas prime brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken. An Austin favorite.

Cyber Truck 4 Motor Nachos

Cyber Truck 4 Motor Nachos

$12.00

house made tortilla chips, pico de gallo, melted queso, pickled red onions, jalapeños, and Cotija cheese. Make it extra special by adding our Texas prime brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken. An Austin favorite.

Jacks Ranch Tacos

Jacks Ranch Tacos

$10.00

Three house made tacos with corn pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, candied Fresno peppers, micro cilantro, and your choice of Texas prime brisket, Pulled pork, or smoked chicken.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00+

Choose between our fried or house smoked wings. We have a variety of homemade sauces to choose from, try our barbeque, garlic parmesan, ranch, or buffalo.

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Homemade hush puppies served with your choice of spicy or regular honey butter.

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$9.00

House cut Idaho potatoes fried in duck fat. Served with your choice of our homemade French or sweet and tangy honey mustard. A luxurious start to any meal.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Calamari rings and tentacles marinated in buttermilk and fried to perfection. Topped with shishito peppers and served with lemon. Choose from homemade sweet pepper remoulade or lemon aioli for dipping.

Charcuterie Board

$16.00

Sliced to order Coppa, Prosciutto, and Porchetta, homemade fruit jam, marinated red, green, and black olives, homemade pickled vegetables, candied almonds, cucumber slices, and garlic crostini.

Cheese Board

$14.00

Cut to order Blue, BellaVitano Espresso, and Grana Padano cheese with local Virginia honey comb, red and green grapes, berries, apple slices, roasted walnuts, and garlic crostini.

Meat & Cheese Board

$21.00

Choose two of our cut to order meats and cheeses. We offer Coppa, Prosciutto, and Porchetta meats and Gorgonzola, Blue, BellaVitano Espresso, and Grana Padano cheeses. Served with pickled vegetables, mixed nuts, Virginia honey comb, garlic crostini.

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

House cut Idaho potatoes fried to perfection.

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$7.00+

Fried Brussels sprouts and green apple in a cheery wood bacon vinaigrette, served with a homemade maple yogurt sauce.

Brisket Egg Rolls

$10.00

Our homemade egg rolls filled with brisket, corn, beans, and cabbage. Served with an Esquites sauce. Try our Texas twist to this Asian favorite!

Prime Meats TOGO

Texas Prime Brisket

Texas Prime Brisket

$13.50+

Our Texas Prime Brisket is smoked inhouse daily to perfection. We cut our brisket to order, how much is best for you?

Whole Black Angus Short Rib 1.25 Pounds

Whole Black Angus Short Rib 1.25 Pounds

$48.00Out of stock

We offer Prime Whole Black Angus short ribs, smoked in house daily. Our ribs are served by the 1.25 pound rack.

Country Style St. Louis Ribs

Country Style St. Louis Ribs

$14.00+

Thick country style St. Louis Pork Ribs. These ribs are from the belly and fall off the bone. Smoked in house daily and served with homemade barbeques sauce. Our ribs are offered by the half pound.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$12.00+Out of stock

House smoke pork butt cooked masterfully and pulled to order, served with homemade barbeque sauce. Our pulled pork is served by the half pound.

Beef Sausage Link Each

Beef Sausage Link Each

$5.00+

House smoked fresh beef sausage sold by the link. Perfect in a bun or sliced.

Smoked 1/2 Chicken

Smoked 1/2 Chicken

$11.00+

Locally sourced chicken smoked in house daily. Juicy and perfect! We serve our chicken by the half. Served with homemade barbeque sauce.

Lone Rider

$24.00

Make your own platter and choose three of our house smoked meats and one side. The perfect way to sample Jack's Ranch

Buddy Platter

$69.00

This is the perfect platter for two. Served with Prime brisket, St. Louis Ribs, Pulled pork, and beef sausage. Served with your choice of two of our small sides.

Posse Platter

$110.00

The Possie Platter serves up to four and comes with our house smoked Prime brisket, St. Luis pork ribs, pulled pork, smoked chicken, and beef sausage. Choose two of our large sides and enjoy.

Grilled Lamb Chops

$32.00+

Choose 4 or 8 of our perfectly seasoned lamb chops. Served with fried fingerling potatoes with homemade oregano butter.

Sandwiches & Burgers TOGO

Prime Brisket Sandwich

Prime Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Prime smoked brisket served on a brioche bun with melted queso and fried shallots. Served with house cut Idaho French fries. Complete your sandwich with a fried egg or cherry wood bacon.

Smoke Pulled Pork Sandwich

Smoke Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Smoke pulled pork sandwich served with rainbow coleslaw salad and pickled shallots on a grilled bun. Add cherry wood bacon or a fried egg to complete the experience. Served with house cut Idaho French fries

American Prime Burger

$16.00

Freshly ground prime brisket burger cooked to perfection on a potato bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a pickle spear. Complete the burger and add cheese, cherry wood bacon, and a fried egg. Served with house cut Idaho potato French fries

Smash Burger

$16.00

Two freshly ground prime brisket burgers with lettuce, tomato, onions and your cheese on a potato bun. A fried egg or cherry smoked bacon can be added. Served with house cut Idaho potato French fries.

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked chicken breast topped with a homemade spicy French sauce and butter lettuce. Served with House cut Idaho potato fries.

Sides TOGO

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$7.00+

Made to order mac and cheese with Parmesan panko gratin

Jack's Coleslaw

$7.00+

a mix of cabbage, carrots, and vegetables in a homemade slaw sauce

Mashed Potatoes Gratin

$7.00+

Idaho mashed potatoes with cream. Beautiful and silky.

Grilled Cornbread Regular

Grilled Cornbread Regular

$6.00

Homemade cornbread lightly grilled. Served with your choice homemade honey butter or spicy honey butter.

Jalapeno Cornbread

Jalapeno Cornbread

$6.00

Homemade cornbread with jalapeños. Served with your choice of homemade honey butter or spicy honey butter.

Grilled Corn Ribs

Grilled Corn Ribs

$8.00

Quartered corn cobs lightly grilled and served with Equites sauce.

Grilled Brocolini

Grilled Brocolini

$7.00+

Lightly grilled broccolini with pepper flakes and grilled lemon.

Fingerling Herb Potatoes

$8.00

fried fingerling potatoes in an homemade oregano butter.

Charro Beans With Pork

$7.00+

Slow cooked charro beans with cherry smoked bacon.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00+

Fried Brussels sprouts and green apple in a cheery wood bacon vinaigrette, served with a homemade maple yogurt sauce.

Pizza - Hand Tossed TOGO

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, & Parmesan

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.75

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.50

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, and parmigiano

SXSW Smoked Meat Pizza

$17.50

Homemade BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, red onions, pecorino cheese, and your choice of pulled pork, brisket, pulled chicken, or pork belly

Prosciutto Arugula Pizza

Prosciutto Arugula Pizza

$17.25

Tomato sauce, prosciutto, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, parmigiano, arugula

Pasta TOGO

Carbonara With Bucatini

$16.00

Bucatini pasta in a carbonara sauce with guanciale, parmesan cheese, and micro sorrel.

Pappardelle Pomodoro

$12.00

Pappardelle pasta and your choice of marinara sauce with meatballs or Bolognese sauce. Topped with micro basil and red amaranth.

Salads TOGO

House Salad

$11.00

Mesculin mix with cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, and homemade oregano dressing. Add smoked chicken breast, flat iron steak, pan seared salmon, smoked brisket, or smoked pulled to complete the barbeques experience.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Charred baby Romaine lettuce, heirloom cherry tomatoes, homemade Caesar dressing. Topped with homemade croutons and parmesan cheese. Add smoked chicken breast, flat iron steak, pan seared salmon, smoked brisket, or smoked pulled to complete the barbeque experience.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

A colorful medley of of bell peppers, Euro cucumber, red onions, tomatoes, sliced olives, fried capers, feta cheese, oregano and a homemade citrus dressing. Add smoked chicken breast, flat iron steak, pan seared salmon, smoked brisket, or smoked pulled to complete the barbeque experience.

Farro Risoto Salad

$12.00

Vegan farro risotto with roasted baby beets, grape tomatoes, and orange tahini dressing. topped with micro cilantro. Add smoked chicken breast, flat iron steak, pan seared salmon, smoked brisket, or smoked pulled to complete the barbeque experience.

Watermelon Salad

Watermelon Salad

$10.00

Pressed watermelon with mango, jicama, and mint. Tossed in a citrus dressing. Add smoked chicken breast, flat iron steak, pan seared salmon, smoked brisket, or smoked pulled to complete the barbeque experience.

Seafood TOGO

Pan seared salmon served with grilled lemon, silky mashed potatoes, and grilled broccolini.

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.00

Dessert TOGO

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

Homemade lady fingers soaked in our espresso mixture and mascarpone cheese.

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Homemade brioche bread pudding served with vanilla ice cream and Ghirardelli chocolate sauce.

Pecan Pie Pockets

Pecan Pie Pockets

$7.00

Phyllo dough stuffed with our gooey pecan mixture and baked to perfection. Served with caramel ice cream.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00

Lightly grilled corn mixed with a traditional cheesecake with a corn bread crust.

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

TOGO Bev

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Monster

Monster

$3.00
Gold Peak unsweet

Gold Peak unsweet

$3.00
Gold peak sweet

Gold peak sweet

$3.00
Dasani

Dasani

$3.00

Juice

$3.00
San Pelligrino Assorted

San Pelligrino Assorted

$3.00

TOGO Beer, Wine, & Cocktails ****NO DELIVERY****

Beer **TOGO**

$5.00

Canned Cocktails. **TOGO**

$6.00Out of stock

Wine by the Can **TOGO**

$8.50Out of stock

Truly Hard Seltzer **TOGO**

$6.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer **TOGO**

$6.00

Ranch Water Hard Seltzer **TOGO**

$6.00

Jack's Beer Growler - 64oz Growler with Beer **TOGO**

$34.00

64oz Growler Refill **TOGO**

$28.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Our Pitmaster at Jack's Ranch offers you all the prime smoked meats you would expect from a Central Texas Style Barbecue smokehouse, prepared and served by a team of professionals in a dynamic open kitchen. Welcome back! Come and get it!

1755 Tysons Central Street, Tysons, VA 22182

