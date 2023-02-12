Restaurant header imageView gallery

Texas Kosher BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

7989 Belt Line Rd, Suite 154

Dallas, TX 75248

Popular Items

Texas BBQ Brisket 1/4Pound
Chicken Tenders
Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Superbowl 2023

24 Piece Wing Platter

$28.95

48 Piece Wing Platter

$54.95

Build Your Own Burger Platter for 6

$59.95

Comes with: 6 - 1/4# All beef Burgers 6 - Brioche Buns Lettuce Onions Tomatoes Homemade Bakon Strips Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo and 1 Quart of Either Coleslaw or Macaroni Salad

BBQ Platter for 6

$129.95

Platter Includes: 1 1/2# Sliced Brisket 1 Smoked Whole Chicken (cut-up) 3 Sliced Sausages 2# Smoked Sliced Turkey Choose 1 Quart of either Cole Slaw or Macaroni Salad

Fried Chicken Tenders (9x13 Tray)

$44.95

3# of our Crispy Fired Chicken Tenders. Choose a sauce and a side.

Starters

Texas Fries

Texas Fries

$19.95

Share this Classic Texas Kosher BBQ Dish. House Cut French Fries topped with our Signature BBQ Pulled Beef and Cole Slaw.

Taco Taco

Taco Taco

$16.95

2 Soft Shell Tacos with Tex-Mex beef topped with lettuce and tomato 2 Hard Shell Tacos with our Signature Pulled BBQ beef with Purple Slaw You may not want to, but you are Allowed to Share!

Wing Platter

Wing Platter

$14.95

12 Pieces in this Sweet and Savory mix of wings. Choose from one of 2 flavors or do a mix of all 3! Great appetizer to share with your friends, or not. (your choice). Comes with a House Ranch Dipping Sauce, Celery and Carrot Sticks.

Tex-Mex Salad

Tex-Mex Salad

$12.95

Hard Shell Taco bowl filled with Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Corn, Beans and Creamy Salsa. Add Tex-Mex Beef or Sliced Grilled Chicken

Entrees

BBQ Platter

BBQ Platter

$59.95

Has Something for Everyone! 1/3 Pound House Smoked Brisket 1/3 Pound House Smoked Turkey Breast Sausage Quarter Bird (Leg Quarter) 2 Sides of your choice Double It! and get: 2/3 Pound House Smoked Brisket 2/3 Pound House Smoked Turkey Breast 2 Sausages 2 Quarter Bird (Leg Quarter) and 4 Sides If you are REALLY Hungry - ADD THE BEEF RIB

Smoked Beef Short Rib

Smoked Beef Short Rib

$49.95

Also called a DINO Rib. This is our slow-smoked Short Rib. Sure to please. Comes with 2 Sides.

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$19.95

A handful of our Signature Smoked Brisket on a Brioche bun with BBQ Sauce on the side. OR Change the Sliced Brisket for our Signature Chopped Brisket mixed with some of our House BBQ Sauce. Comes with 1 Side of your choice.

Smoked Chicken Breast

$15.95

Slow smoked bone-in Chicken Breast Comes with your choice of 2 Sides.

Prime Rib for 2

$74.95

Slow Smoked, and Cooked to the perfect temperature. Sliced into 2 slices and drizzled with some house Au Ju and a little Horseradish Sauce on the side. Prime Rib is cooked to 128 degrees, A perfect Medium Rare, Just the way Prime Rib is supposed to be served. Please choose 3 Sides

30oz Cowboy Steak

30oz Cowboy Steak

$89.95

30oz Bone In American Ribeye Steak. Cooked to your specifications. Served off the bone and sliced with your choice of 3 sides. Feeds 1 or 2

16oz American Ribeye Steak

$49.95

16oz American Ribeye Steak. Cooked to your specifications. Served off the bone and sliced with your choice of 2 sides. Feeds 1 or 2

Hot Pastrami on Rye

Hot Pastrami on Rye

$16.95Out of stock

More than a third of a pound of Our Homemade Pastrami, Perfectly Seasoned and Steamed. Served on Rye Bread with a side of Cole Slaw, another side of your choice and Pickles.

Fried Chicken and Waffles

Fried Chicken and Waffles

$18.95Out of stock

3 Crispy, Southern Fried Chicken Drumsticks on Texas waffle with a drizzle of Maple Syrup. (More on the Side) Comes with 2 Sides.

Build Your Own Burger Plate

Build Your Own Burger Plate

$21.95

2 - 1/4 Pound Burgers on bun. Side toppings include: Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, 2 Beef Bakon Strips, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo and a HEAPING pile of French Fries ALL the toppings come with the burgers for you to create the masterpiece of your desire. If you don't want French Fries, Choose another option.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Southern Fried Boneless Chicken Breast covered in our Honey Hot Sauce on a Bun with Sliced Pickles and Coleslaw Ranch Dressing on the side. Comes with 1 Side.

Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken

Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken

$15.95

Boneless, Skinless Grilled Chicken Breast brushed with our Homemade Honey Mustard Glaze. Comes with your choice of 2 Sides.

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.95

All Beef Hot dog in Bun. Ketchup on the Side with Hand Cut French Fries. If you don't want fries, Choose another option.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.95

Hand battered, Deep Fried Chicken Tender Strips. Choose your Dipping Sauce and 1 Side.

Extra Sides

No Matter what Awesomeness you ordered, You can make it more Awesome with a sampling of our Texas Kosher BBQ Brisket
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.95

Hand Cut French Fries

$3.95

House Salad

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Our World Famous Green Beans

$3.95

Texas Bourbon Prison Baked Beans

$3.95
Texas BBQ Brisket 1/4Pound

Texas BBQ Brisket 1/4Pound

$8.50

Add Some Awesomeness to your already Awesome Meal with a small taste of our Great Sliced BBQ Brisket!

Macaroni Salad

$3.95

Creamy Elbow macaroni Salad.

Mac n Cheeze

$3.95

Our take on a classic Macaroni and Cheeze made with all non-dairy ingredients.

Deserts

Peach Cobbler w/ Ice Cream

$6.95Out of stock
Cherry Cobbler W/ Ice Cream

Cherry Cobbler W/ Ice Cream

$6.95

Warm Cherry Cobbler w/ Crumb topping, Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream! New Yummier Recipe!

Apple Cobbler W/ Ice Cream

Apple Cobbler W/ Ice Cream

$6.95

Warm Apple Cobbler w/ Crumb topping, Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream! New Yummier Recipe!

Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coca Cola

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Guiness Extra Stout

$4.50

Heineken Original Lager

$3.95

Corona Extra Lager

$3.95
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Great Texas BBQ and Kosher food with a southern Twist.

Location

7989 Belt Line Rd, Suite 154, Dallas, TX 75248

Directions

