Texas Lunch

BACON & CHEESE OMEL
SMALL HOMEFRIES
BREAKFAST PITA

EGGS

CAMP MESS

CAMP MESS

$8.15

2 Eggs, Onion, Pepper, potatoes, Cheese & Choice of Meat all scrambled together

GREEK EGGS

GREEK EGGS

$5.90

Scrambled Eggs, Onion, Mustard & Texas Chili Sauce on top

STEAK, EGGS, HOME FRIES & TOAST

STEAK, EGGS, HOME FRIES & TOAST

$15.90
1 EGG w/ TOAST

1 EGG w/ TOAST

$2.25
1 EGG w/ HOME FRIES & TOAST

1 EGG w/ HOME FRIES & TOAST

$3.45

1 EGG w/ MEAT & TOAST

$5.45
1 EGG w/ HOMEFRIES, MEAT

1 EGG w/ HOMEFRIES, MEAT

$6.40
2 EGGS

2 EGGS

$3.00
2 EGGS w/ HOME FRIES

2 EGGS w/ HOME FRIES

$4.45
2 EGGS w/ MEAT

2 EGGS w/ MEAT

$6.95
2 EGGS w/ HOME FRIES, MEAT

2 EGGS w/ HOME FRIES, MEAT

$7.50

OMELETS

PLAIN OMELET

$4.45

CHEESE OMEL

$4.95

FETA OMEL

$6.25

HAM & CHEESE OMEL

$7.60

BACON & CHEESE OMEL

$7.60

SAUSAGE & CHEESE OMEL

$7.60

WESTERN W/CHEESE

$8.75

Ham, Onion, Green Peppers & Cheese

VEGGIE OMEL

VEGGIE OMEL

$7.75

Tomato, Onion, Peppers, Mushroom, Spinach

SPANISH OMEL

SPANISH OMEL

$9.05

Ham, Cheese, Onion, Peppers & Tomato Sauce

GREEK OMEL

$6.50

Tomato & Feta Cheese

YIA YIA OMEL

YIA YIA OMEL

$7.70

Tomato, Spinach & Feta Cheese

MUSHROOM & CH OMEL

$6.80

CHEESESTEAK OMEL

$13.20

Real Steak Pieces, Cheese, Onion & Peppers

BIG PETE'S OMEL

$9.20

Gyro Meat, Tomato & Feta Cheese

STEAK & FETA OMEL

STEAK & FETA OMEL

$13.20

Real Steak Pieces & Feta Cheese

STEAK & CHEESE OMEL

$12.80

Real Steak Pieces & Cheese

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

BREAKFAST PITA

$6.75

EGG SAND ON TOAST

$2.25

EGG ON MUFFIN

$2.75
EGG/CH/MEAT

EGG/CH/MEAT

$5.80

WESTERN OMEL SAND

$5.40

EGG ON TOASTED ROLL

$2.75

BREAKFAST SIDES

BREAD SIDES

BREAD SIDES

$1.25

SMALL HOMEFRIES

$3.55

LARGE HOMEFRIES

$5.70
OATMEAL

OATMEAL

$2.80+

PARFAIT

$4.25+

SIDE BLUEBERRIES

$1.50

SIDE STRAWBERRIES

$1.50

HASHBROWN

COLD CEREAL

$2.15

GRAVY O/S

$0.90

SIDE CREAM CHEESE

$0.45

PEANUT BUTTER O/S

$0.45

CHILI SAUCE O/S

$1.55

EXTRA SYRUP

$1.00

Tomato Sauce O/S

$0.85

Mayo O/S

$0.25

WHIPPED CREAM OS

$0.50

SIDE BACON

$4.75

SIDE SAUSAGE

SIDE HAM

$4.75

SIDE CANADIAN BACON

$4.75

SCRAPPLE

$4.75

Corn beef Hash

$5.20

HAMBURG PATTY

$4.75

HOTCAKES/FRENCH TOAST

HOT CAKES

$2.00+
HC W/BLUEBERRIES

HC W/BLUEBERRIES

$2.45+

HC W/CHOC CHIPS

$2.45+

3 HOT CAKES W/MEAT

$7.20

3 HC W/2 EGGS

$6.65

2 HC, 1 EGG & MEAT

$7.20

2 HC W/1 EGG

$5.40

FRENCH TOAST

$2.25+

3 FT W/MEAT

$7.80

2 FT W/1 EGG

$5.50

2 FT W/1 EGG & MEAT

$7.80

3 BLUEBERRY OR CHOC CHIP & MEAT

$8.95

BIG BURGERS SERVED w/FRIES

PETER BURGER

PETER BURGER

$9.25

Pepper Jack Cheese & Ring Peppers

ALEXIS BURGER

ALEXIS BURGER

$9.40

BBQ, Bacon & Grilled Onions

OLIVIA BURGER

OLIVIA BURGER

$9.25

Tomato, Onion & Feta Cheese

TEXAS FRIED HAMBURGER

$9.25

Onions, Mustard & Texas Chili Sauce

YANKEE BURGER

YANKEE BURGER

$9.30

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Mayo

MICKEY BURGER

MICKEY BURGER

$9.40

Peanut Butter, Bacon & Cheese

CAPTAIN BURGER

CAPTAIN BURGER

$9.90

Bacon, Onion Rings, Tomato & Crumbled Blue Cheese

SANDMAN BURGER

$9.25

Relish, Tomato, Onion, Mustard, Pickles & Sport Pepper

UNCLE PAUL BURGER

$9.40

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Cucumber Sauce Served with a small greek salad only

SANDWICHES W/FRIES

CHICKEN SAND W/FRIES

$7.80

Grilled or Breaded Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

BUFFALO CHX SAND W/FRIES

$7.95

FRIED FISH SAND W/FRIES

$8.25

Served with Tartar Sauce

HOT SAUS SAND W/FRIES

$7.60

Grilled Peppers & Onions

GYRO W/FRIES

GYRO W/FRIES

$8.10

Served on Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Cucumber Sauce

HOT OPEN FACE SANDWICH

$9.40

On Texas bread with choice of potato

CHICKEN FING (4) W/FRIES

$7.15

SANDWICHES WITHOUT FRIES

TEXAS HOT DOG

TEXAS HOT DOG

$2.80

TEXAS BAKED HAMBURG

$3.35

BLT SANDWICH

$5.30

BLT CLUB

$6.70

CLUB HOUSE

$8.40

Choice of Ham or Turkey

GRILLED CHEESE

$2.30
GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

$4.65

FRIED HAMBURG

$5.85
CHEESEBURGER

CHEESEBURGER

$6.65

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$8.20

SM TENDERLOIN

$17.95

CHICKEN BREAST

$6.10

HAM SANDWICH

$5.05

TURKEY SANDWICH

$5.05

PB & J

$2.95

SMALL FRIES

SM FRIES

SM FRIES

$3.55

SM CHEESE FF

$4.45

SM GRAVY FF

$4.45

SM TEXAS FF

$5.55

SM BUFFALO CHEESE FF

$4.50

SM 5 SPICE FF

$3.95

SM BBQ & HORSEY FF

$4.15

SM GRAVY & CHEESE

$5.25

LARGE FRIES

LARGE FRIES

$5.55

LG GRAVY FF

$7.90

LG CHEESE FF

$7.90

LG TEXAS FF

$8.40

LG 5 SPICE FF & SAUCE

$6.95

LG BUFFALO CHEESE FF

$7.95

LG BBQ & HORSEY

$7.95

Lg CH & GR FF

$9.00

MORE SIDES

MAC SALAD

$2.85

COLE SLAW

$2.85

DINNER SALAD

$3.90

APPLESAUCE

$1.75
ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$3.75

PARFAIT

$4.25+

CHILI SAUCE O/S

$1.75

GRAVY O/S

$0.90

RANCH O/S

$0.85

BBQ O/S

$0.75

HONEY MUSTARD O/S

$0.75

ITALIAN DRESSING O/S

$0.75

5 SPICE SAUCE O/S

$0.75

VINEGAR O/S

BLUE CHEESE DRESSING O/S

$0.85

BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES

$1.85

FETA CHEESE O/S

$1.85

MAYO O/S

$0.35

PEANUT BUTTER

$0.45

Horsey Sauce OS

$0.50

GYRO SAUCE O/S

$0.85

MASHED POTATO-SIDE

$3.95

Franks Hot Sauce OS

$0.25

TARTAR SAUCE O/S

$0.50

PICKLES 0/S

$0.50

DINNERS

8oz FILET

$24.75

PORK CHOPS DINNER

$11.75

MEATLOAF

$10.95
LIVER & ONIONS DINNER

LIVER & ONIONS DINNER

$10.45
HAMBURG STEAK

HAMBURG STEAK

$12.65
BATTERED FISH

BATTERED FISH

$14.85

CHICKEN FINGERS (4) W/FRENCH FRIES

$7.15

HOT OPEN FACE SANDWICH

$9.40

On Texas bread with choice of potato

SALADS

DINNER SALAD

$3.90

Side salad with lettuce, tomato, onion & olives

TOSSED SALAD

$5.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion & olives

GREEK SALAD

$8.65

Lettuce, tomato, onion, olives & feta cheese

CHEF SALAD

CHEF SALAD

$8.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, ham & american cheese

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, french fries, feta cheese & grilled chicken

STEAK SALAD

STEAK SALAD

$13.25

Lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, french fries, feta cheese & tenderloin steak pieces

SMALL FRIES

SM FRIES

SM FRIES

$3.55

SM CHEESE FF

$4.45

SM GRAVY FF

$4.45

SM GRAVY & CHEESE FF

$4.60

SM TEXAS FF

$5.55

SM BUFFALO CHEESE FF

$4.50

SM 5 SPICE FF

$3.95

SM BBQ & HORSEY FF

$4.15

LARGE FRIES

LARGE FRIES

$5.55

LG GRAVY FF

$7.90

LG CHEESE FF

$7.90

LG TEXAS FF

$8.40

LG 5 SPICE FF & SAUCE

$6.95

LG BUFFALO CHEESE FF

$7.95

LG BBQ & HORSEY

$7.95

Lg Gravy & Cheese

$8.80

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$3.60

SIDES

MAC SALAD

$2.75

COLE SLAW

$2.75

APPLESAUCE

$1.70

ONION RINGS

$3.60

SM HF

$3.35

LG HF

$5.50

LETT/TOM/MAYO

$1.00

GRAVY O/S

$0.90

CHILI SAUCE O/S

$1.55

FETA CHEESE

$1.85

BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES

$1.85

Peanut Butter

$0.45

Cream Cheese

$0.45

Gyro Sauce

$0.85

Dinner Roll

$0.75

BBQ OS

$0.50

SOUPS

CUP OF SOUP

CUP OF SOUP

$2.65
BOWL OF SOUP

BOWL OF SOUP

$2.90

BOWL OF CHILI

$3.20

TAKE OUT CUP Soup

$2.95

TAKE OUT BOWL SOUP

$3.25

TAKE OUT PINT SOUP

$4.00

DESSERTS

RICE PUDDING

$3.60+

PIE

$3.95

APPLESAUCE

$1.75

PARFAIT

$4.25+

MILKSHAKE

$3.75

BOWL OF ICE CREAM (2 Scoops)

$2.50

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$3.65

CHILDREN'S MENU (10 & UNDER)

KIDS HOT DOG W/FF

$3.95

KIDS 3 CHICKEN FINGERS W/FF

$4.25

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE W/FF

$3.85

KIDS HAMBURGER W/FF

$4.70

KIDS CHEESEBURGER W/FF

$5.15

KIDS PBJ SANDWICH W/FF

$3.75

(K) 1 HOT CAKE W/BACON (2)

$4.20

T SHIRTS

T SHIRT

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Locals favorite dining spot since 1918. Open 7 days a week Breakfast served all day

Website

Location

204 E Main St., Lock Haven, PA 17745

Directions

