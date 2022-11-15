Restaurant header imageView gallery

Texas Meltz - W. Sahara

1,065 Reviews

$

4604 W Sahara Ave

Suite #6

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

H #3 Austin
1/2 # Brisket
H #14 Wichita Falls

HOT

H #1 Dallas

H #1 Dallas

$10.99

Choice of Bread, Smoked Brisket, Choice of BBQ sauce, Choice of Cheese and Grilled Onions

H #2 Houston

H #2 Houston

$10.99

Choice of Bread, Pulled Pork, Choice of BBQ sauce, Choice of Cheese and Grilled Onions

H #3 Austin

H #3 Austin

$10.99

Choice of Bread, Combination of Pastrami and Roast beef, Chipotle Mayo, Choice of Cheese and Grilled Onions

H #4 Ft Worth

H #4 Ft Worth

$10.99

Choice of Bread, Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Chipotle Mayo Choice of Cheese and Grilled Onions

H #5 Plano

H #5 Plano

$10.99

Choice of Bread, Turkey, Choice of Condiments, Choice of Cheese and Fried Onions

H #6 Del Rio

H #6 Del Rio

$10.99

Choice of Bread, Grilled Chicken, bacon, Chipotle Mayo, Choice of Cheese and Grilled Onions

H #7 San Antonio

H #7 San Antonio

$10.99

Choice of Bread, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Chipotle Mayo, Choice of Cheese and Grilled Onions

H #8 Amarillo

H #8 Amarillo

$10.99

Choice of Bread, Roast beef, Choice of Condiments, Choice of Cheese and Grilled Onions

H #9 Lubbock

H #9 Lubbock

$10.99

Choice of Bread, Grilled Chicken, Ham, Chipotle Mayo, Choice of Cheese and Grilled Onions

H #10 Galveston

H #10 Galveston

$10.99

Choice of Bread, Albacore Tuna, Choice of Cheese and Grilled Onions

H #11A Waco

H #11A Waco

$10.99
H #11B Baytown

H #11B Baytown

$10.99

Choice of Bread, Fried Catfish, Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar Sauce and Choice of Cheese

H #12 El Paso

H #12 El Paso

$10.99

Choice of Bread, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo and Choice of Cheese

H #13 Havana

H #13 Havana

$10.99

Choice of Bread, Roast pork, Ham, Sliced Pickles, Mustard, Choice of Cheese and Grilled Onions

H #14 Wichita Falls

H #14 Wichita Falls

$10.99

Choice of Bread, Roast Pork, Pineapple, Ham, Teriyaki sauce, Choice of Cheese and Grilled Onions

H #15 Midland

H #15 Midland

$10.99

Choice of Bread, Steak Meat, Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Jalapeno, Onions, Chipotle Mayo and Choice of Cheese

H #22 Lockhart

H #22 Lockhart

$10.99

H #24 BIGTEX

$14.99

COLD

C #3 Austin

$10.99

Choice of Bread, Pastrami, Roast Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Choice of Condiments and Choice of Cheese

C #4 Fort Worth

$10.99

Choice of Bread, Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Choice of Condiments and Choice of Cheese

C #5 Plano

$10.99

Choice of Bread, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Choice of Condiments and Choice of Cheese

C #6 Del Rio

$10.99

Choice of Bread, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Choice of Condiments and Choice of Cheese

C #7 San Antonio

$10.99

Choice of Bread, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Choice of Condiments and Choice of Cheese

C #8 Amarillo

$10.99

Choice of Bread, Roast Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Choice of Condiments and Choice of Cheese

C #9 Lubbock

$10.99

Choice of Bread, Grilled Chicken, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Choice of Condiments and Choice of Cheese

C #10 Galveston

$10.99

Choice of Bread, Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Choice of Condiments and Choice of Cheese

Meatz

1/2 # Brisket

1/2 # Brisket

$11.99

Half Pound Smoked Brisket

1 # Brisket

1 # Brisket

$19.99

One Pound Smoked brisket

4 Deep Fried Baby Back Ribs

4 Deep Fried Baby Back Ribs

$9.99

Lightly Breaded Deep Fried baby Back Ribs.

6 Deep Fried Baby Back Ribs

6 Deep Fried Baby Back Ribs

$14.99

Lightly Breaded Deep Fried baby Back Ribs.

9 Deep Fried Baby Back Ribs

9 Deep Fried Baby Back Ribs

$22.50

Lightly Breaded Deep Fried baby Back Ribs.

1/2 Fried Chicken

1/2 Fried Chicken

$8.99

Half Deep Fried Smoked Chicken

1 # Fried Catfish Nuggets

1 # Fried Catfish Nuggets

$14.99

One Pound Deep fried Catfish Nuggets.

1/2 # Fried Catfish Nuggets

1/2 # Fried Catfish Nuggets

$8.99
1 # Smoked Sausage

1 # Smoked Sausage

$17.99
1/2 # Smoked Sausage

1/2 # Smoked Sausage

$10.99

1 # Jalapeno Cheddar

$17.99

1/2 # jalapeno Cheddar

$10.99

1 # Hot Link

$17.99

1/2 # Hot Link

$10.99

Combo Meatz Deal

$19.99

Choice of Two Meats: Smoked Brisket, Half Deep fried Smoked Chicken, Deep fried baby back Ribs or Deep Fried Catfish Nuggets.

Meatz Sampler

$19.99

1/4 lb Smoked Brisket, 2 Deep Fried Baby Back Ribs, 1/4 Deep Fried Catfish Nuggets and One Deep Fried Smoked Quarter leg Chicken

1 # Smoked Pulled Pork

1 # Smoked Pulled Pork

$17.99
1/2 # Smoked Pulled Pork

1/2 # Smoked Pulled Pork

$10.99

Burgers

#16 Corpus Christi

#16 Corpus Christi

$11.99

Half Pound Burger, Choice of Smoked Brisket, Pastrami or Roast beef, Choice of Condiments, Choice of Cheese and Grilled onion on a Texas Toast.

#17 Abilene

#17 Abilene

$10.99

Half Pound burger, Mushroom, Bacon, Choice of Condiments, Choice of Cheese and Grilled Onions on a Texas Toast

#18 Odessa

#18 Odessa

$9.99

Half Pound Burger, Choice of Cheese, Grilled Onions on a Texas Toast.

#19 Texas

#19 Texas

$11.99

Half Pound Burger, Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Choice of BBQ Sauce, Choice of Cheese, Grilled Onions on a Texas Toast.

#20 Hawaiian Falls

#20 Hawaiian Falls

$11.99

Half Pound Burger, Ham, Pineapple, Chipotle Mayo, Choice of Cheese, Grilled Onions on a Texas Toast.

#21 Laredo

#21 Laredo

$10.99

Half Pound Burger, Smoked Sausage, Choice of BBQ Sauce, Choice of Cheese, Grilled Onions on a Texas Toast.

SALAD

Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Sidez

French Fries

French Fries

$2.99
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$2.99
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$2.99
Onion Strings

Onion Strings

$2.99
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.99
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.99
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$2.99

Small Cup of Chili

$2.99

Extraz

Home Style Chili Bowl

Home Style Chili Bowl

$4.99

Home Style Chili

Home Style Chili Cup

$2.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.99

Frito Pie

$4.75

Frito Chips with Home Style Chili, Red Onions and Shredded Cheese

Pickle Spear

Pickle Spear

$0.50
Texas Toast

Texas Toast

$0.99
Frito Chips

Frito Chips

$1.25

Kids

With Small Fries, small cookie and 12 oz drink.
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.99

With Small Fries, small cookie and 12 oz drink.

Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese

$4.99

With Small Fries, small cookie and 12 oz drink.

Kids Grilled Hot Dog w/Cheese

Kids Grilled Hot Dog w/Cheese

$4.99

With Small Fries, small cookie and 12 oz drink.

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

With Small Fries, small cookie and 12 oz drink.

Dessertz

Lasso Cookie

Lasso Cookie

$1.99
SM Choc Chip Cookie

SM Choc Chip Cookie

$0.50
Brownie

Brownie

$1.99

Make it a Meal

Make it a Complete Meal (Two Sides, Drink, Toast)

$6.99

Make it a Meal (One Side, Drink)

$3.99

24 oz Fountain Drink

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Mug Root Beer

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Orange Crush

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Tea

Sweet Iced Tea

$1.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$1.99

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$0.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the TEXAS-SIZED grilled sandwich

Website

Location

4604 W Sahara Ave, Suite #6, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Directions

Gallery
Texas Meltz image
Texas Meltz image
Texas Meltz image
Texas Meltz image

Similar restaurants in your area

Aloha Kitchen and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110 Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
Mariposa - 2575 S Decatur Blvd
orange star4.5 • 196
2575 S Decatur Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
Rincon de Buenos Aires - Spring Mountain
orange starNo Reviews
5300 W Spring Mountain Rd #117 Las Vegas, NV 89146
View restaurantnext
Black and Blue Diner
orange starNo Reviews
315 S Decatur Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89107
View restaurantnext
Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4700 Meadows Lane Las Vegas, NV 89107
View restaurantnext
Lamaii
orange star4.5 • 723
4480 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD LAS VEGAS, NV 89102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli
orange star4.2 • 2,095
9500 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Via Brasil Steakhouse
orange star4.0 • 1,893
1225 South Fort Apache Road Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's #293
orange star4.1 • 1,852
8175 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
The Martini - The Martini
orange star4.2 • 1,166
1205 South Fort Apache Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara - Las Vegas, NV
orange star4.3 • 1,124
9350 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
POTs - Las Vegas
orange star5.0 • 1,035
333 West Saint Louis Avenue Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Sunrise
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
South Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Centennial
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
The Strip
review star
Avg 4 (33 restaurants)
Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston