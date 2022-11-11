  • Home
Texas Mesquite Grill 27104 Northwest Fwy,

No reviews yet

27104 Northwest Fwy,

Cypress, TX 77429

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

STUFFED POTATO
TEXAS SIZED CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
QUESADILLAS

Appetizers

50/50

$7.50

Fried pickles and jalapeño strips

CEVICHE

$12.95

Fresh shrimp,, scallops and red snapped marinated in lime juice

CHIPS N SALSA

$4.95

COWBOY NACHOS

$14.95

Chips piled high smothered in white queso, refried beans, jalapeños, sour cream, pico de gallo, & guacamole

FRIED JALAPEÑOS

$7.50

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$7.50

FRIED PICKLES

$7.50

JALAPEÑO POPPERS

$11.95

Jalapeño stuffed with shrimp and jack cheese

POTATO SKINS

$7.95

Fresh Tarter Skins topped with cheese, onions and chives. Served with ranch and sour cream

QUAIL BITES

Our Famous Bacon Wrapped Quail stuffed with cheese and jalapeños

QUESADILLAS

$10.95

Stuffed with cheese and your choice of Chicken, Brisket, Beef or Vegetable

QUESO

White queso garnished with pico de gallo

SAMPLER

$21.95

Wings, quail bites, jalapeño poppers, &onion rings

SHRIMP BROCHETTE

$12.95

(4) Bacon wrapped jumbo gulf shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and jack cheese

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.95

Creamy dip with tortilla strips

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

King Ranch Fries

$7.95

BBQ FAVORITES

1/2 RACK RIBS

$18.95

FULL RACK RIBS

$25.95

STUFFED POTATO

$14.50

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

BACON JAM BURGER

$15.50

BBQ BURGER

$15.50

CALIFORNIA AVOCADO BURGER

$15.50

Chopped Beef Sandwich

$14.50

CLASSIC BURGER

$12.50

1/2 LB PATTY WITH LTOP

Extra patty

$5.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICHES

$13.95

POBOY

$15.95

Prime rib cheesesteak

$13.95

RED EYE ROYAL BURGER

$15.50

TWO STEP BURGER

$17.95

TX HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.95

Blt

$9.95

HOMERUN PLATTER

$10.95

CAJUN BOILED

1/2 LB COLD BOILED SHRIMP

$12.95

1 LB COLD BOILED SHRIMP

$24.95

1/2 LB HOT & SPICY SHRIMP

$12.95

1 LB HOT & SPICY SHRIMP

$24.95

Daily specials

Monday cheeseburger

$8.95Out of stock

Sunday/Monday crawfish

$24.95Out of stock

Thursday ny strip

$18.95

Tuesday shrimp

$13.95Out of stock

Wednesday prime rib

$20.95Out of stock

Daily special

Out of stock

Monday burger NO CHEESE

$8.95Out of stock

Lent Special

$17.95Out of stock

Redfish special

$20.95Out of stock

Fathers Day Surf & Turf

$25.95Out of stock

Wed 8 Wings Special

$10.45

Salad Add on

$1.95

Dessert

HOMEADE BREAD PUDDING

$7.95

HOMEADE PECAN PIE

$7.95

Scoop ice cream

$1.50

Sundae

$1.99

TEXAS CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

$7.95

TRES LECHES CAKE

$7.95

Whole Bread pudding

$44.95Out of stock

Whole pecan pie

$23.95Out of stock

Whole Tres leches

$44.95Out of stock

PUMPKIN CHHESECAKE

$7.95

FAJITAS

BEEF FAJITAS FOR 1

$17.95

BEEF FAJITAS FOR 2

$34.95

CHICKEN FAJITAS FOR 1

$14.95

CHICKEN FAJITAS FOR 2

$26.95

COMBO FAJITAS FOR 1

$16.95

COMBO FAJITAS FOR 2

$32.95

SHRIMP FAJITAS FOR 1

$20.95

SHRIMP FAJITAS FOR 2

$40.95

VEGGIE FAJITAS FOR 1

$13.95

VEGGIE FAJITAS FOR 2

$24.95

Family Packs

1 lb brisket

$16.95

BBQ Pack

$49.95

Chicken Brenham Pack

$39.95

Chicken Tender Pack

$39.95

Fajita Pack 1

$70.00

Fajita Pack 2

$135.00

Fajita Pack 3

$200.00

Fajita Pack 4

$265.00

Fajita per person

$15.95

Qt Beans

$12.95

Qt Queso

$16.95

Qt Rice

$12.95

Qt Salsa

$10.95

Seafood Pack

$59.95

WING PACK 100

$109.95

WING PACK 48

$69.95

Pint salsa

$7.95

GAL potato salad

$30.00

quail a la carte

$2.50

BBQ PER PERSON

$13.95

FRESH FISH

ATLANTAIC SALMON

$23.95

MESQUITE GRILLED WITH ANCH-HONE

MAHI -MAHI IMPERIAL

$25.95

MAHI WITH IMPERIAL TOPPING

MAHI-MAHI

$21.95

COASTA RICAN MAHI

Fried Seafood

8 shrimp

$16.95

12 shrimp

$20.95

8 oysters

$16.95

12 oysters

$20.95

2 piece catfish

$16.95

3 piece catfish

$19.95

Shrimp & Chicken

$16.95

Chicken Tenders

$14.95

Seafood platter

$23.95

Grilled Specialties

Chicken Brenham

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with creamy spinach and cheese

Chicken Lockhart

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with chipotle cream sauce and cheese

Paradise platter

$18.95

Rib and Shrimp Combo

$26.95

1/2 rack of baby back ribs and 4 bacon wrapped shrimp

TMG Grill

$22.95

Marinated beef, chicken and bacon wrapped shrimp, stuffed with jalepeno and cheese

Tomahawk Pork Chop

$23.95

Bone-in chop, mesquite grilled, served with house made bacon jam

HOUSE FAVORITES

TEXAS SIZED CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$16.95

HAND BATTERED CERTIFIED BEEF

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$14.95

HAND BATTERED

Kid's Menu

KID BURGER

$5.95

SLIDER

KID CHESSE QUESADILLAS

$5.95

3 TRIANGLE CHEESE QUESA

KID CORN DOG

$5.95

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$5.95

TEXAS TOAST WITH MELTED CHEDDAR

KID MAC AND CHEESE

$5.95

CREAMY MAC

KID RIBS

$6.95

1/4 RACKRIBS

KID SHRIMP

$6.95

3 FRIED OR GRILLED SHRIMP

KID TENDERS

$5.95

3 FRIED OR GRILLED TENDERS

SUN/MOM KID MAC AND CHEESE

$3.95

SUN/MON KID BURGER

$3.95

SUN/MON KID CHEESE QUESADILLAS

$3.95

SUN/MON KID CORN DOG

$2.99

SUN/MON KID GRILLED CHEESE

$3.95

SUN/MON KID RIBS

$3.95

SUN/MON KID SHRIMP

$3.95

SUN/MON KID TENDERS

$3.95

Sides

4 Corn Tortillas

$0.50

4 Flour Tortillas

$0.50

5 fried shrimp

$7.95

5 grilled shrimp

$7.95

Avocado

$1.00

Bake potato

$2.99

Bake Potato Butter

$0.50

Xtra Bake Potato Toppings

$2.00

Basket of Chips

$0.50

Broccoli

$2.50

Carrots

$1.50

Ceasar salad

$3.50

Celery

$1.50

Charro beans

$2.50

Cilantro rice

$2.50

Cole slaw

$2.50

Cucumber

$1.50

Fajita Setup

$2.50

French Fries

$2.50

Fresh Jalapeno

$0.75

Fried okra

$2.50

Fries/onion rings

$3.00

Garlic mash potatoes

$2.50

Green beans

$2.50

Jalapeño hush puppies

$2.50

Jalapeño slaw

$0.50

Loaded Bake Potato

$2.99

Macaroni

$2.50

Mexican rice

$2.50

Onion rings

$3.00

Oranges

$1.00

Pickled Jalapeño

$0.75

Pickles

$0.25

Pint Guacamole

$9.95

Potato salad

$2.50

Quart of chili

$15.00

Quart of seafood gumbo

$15.00

Quart of shrimp gumbo

$15.00

Quart of tortilla soup

$15.00

Quart of veggies

$10.00

Quart Queso

$15.95

Refried beans

$2.50

Refried beans

$2.50

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$2.50

Shredded cheese

$1.99

Side gravy

$0.50

Side of bacon

$0.75

Side pico

$0.50

Side Queso

$2.50

Side salad

$3.29

Side salsa

$1.00

Side sour cream

$0.50

Single ahi tuna

$10.95

Single brisket taco

$6.00

Single Buffalo Taco

$6.00

Single catfish filet

$7.00

Single chicken breast

$10.95

Single fish taco

$6.00

Single shrimp taco

$6.00

SPINACH TOPPING

$3.00

Sweet potato fries

$3.00

TX Toast

$0.50

Vegetable medley

$2.50

Wedge

$3.50

White Rice

$2.50

Whole jalapeño

$0.25

Zucchini & Squash in ancho honey glaze

$3.50

Large Baked potato

$6.95

Single salmon

$12.95

SOUPS & SALADS

Bowl Chili

$7.95

bowl seafood gumbo

$8.95

Bowl shrimp gumbo

$8.95

Bowl Tortilla

$7.50

CAESAR SALAD

$10.95

CHICKEN SALAD

$14.95

CLASSIC WEDGE

$8.95

Cup Chili

$5.95

cup seafood gumbo

$6.95

Cup shrimp gumbo

$6.95

Cup Tortilla

$5.50

LARGE House Salad

$7.95

LARGE Ceasar Salad

$7.95

ONE SINGLE AHI TUNA FILET

$9.95

SEARED AHI TUNA SALAD

$17.95

Side Caesar Salad

$2.95

Side House Salad

$2.95

STEAK SALAD

$17.95

STEAKS

ANGUS BEEF RIBEYE

$30.95

1855 FARMS

CENTER CUT SIRLOIN

$19.95

1855 FARMS STEAK SPICE AND BUTTE

FLAT IRON

$18.95

USDA BLACK ANGUS BEEF

N.Y. STRIP

$25.95Out of stock

CERTIFIED HEREFORD BEEF

TACOS

BUFFALO CHICKEN TACOS

$14.95

COPANO BAY FISH TACOS

$15.95

PORT A SHRIMP TACOS

$15.95

WINGS

GRILLED 12 WINGS

$19.95

GRILLED 6 WINGS

$10.95

TRADITIONAL 12 WINGS

$19.95

TRADITIONAL 6 WINGS

$10.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

27104 Northwest Fwy,, Cypress, TX 77429

Directions

