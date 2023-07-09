  • Home
  • /
  • Lindale
  • /
  • Texas Music City Grill and Smokehouse - Lindale - 66 Miranda Lambert Way
Main picView gallery

Texas Music City Grill and Smokehouse - Lindale 66 Miranda Lambert Way

review star

No reviews yet

66 Miranda Lambert Way

Lindale, TX 75771

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

House Salad

$4.00

Monterey Chicken Bowl

$13.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Food Menu

Starters

Texas Twinkies

Smoked Jalapenos stuffed with shredded BBQ mix and diablo cheese, then wrapped in Bacon

Chili Con Queso

$9.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Fried Green Beans

$8.99

Spinach Poblano Dip

$12.99

Monterey Jack, Parmesan, and Cream Cheese all mixed together with Spinach and Roasted Poblano.

Smoked Chicken Wings

Texas Ranger Nachos

$13.99

Lunch Special

Lunch Bowtie Pasta Caesar Salad

$6.99

Lunch Poteet Strawberry Salad

$6.99

Lunch Cup of Chili

$5.99

Lunch Bowl of Chili

$8.99

Lunch Potato Brisket and Queso

$7.99

Lunch TXM Burger

$9.99

Lunch Monte Cristo

$9.99

Lunch Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

Lunch Brisket Tacos

$9.99

Lunch Chicken Fried Chicken

$9.99

Lunch Fish Tacos

$9.99

Lunch Shrimp Tacos

$9.99

Lunch Chop BBQ Sandwich

$9.99

Lunch 6 oz Ribeye

$12.99

Lunch 8 oz Sirloin

$13.99

Lunch 10 oz New York Strip

$14.99

Lunch 10 oz Smoked Ribeye

$15.99

Lunch 6 oz Sirloin

$12.99

Soups & Salads

Venison Chili

Gound Venison, Green Onions, and Cheese. Served with Jalapeno Cornbread

Chicken Avocado Salad

$8.99

Bow Tie Pasta Caesar Salad

$8.99

Poteet Strawberry Salad

$8.99

Cobb Salad

$8.99

House Caesar Salad

$4.00

House Salad

$4.00

Burgers Tacos & Sandwiches

TXM Burger

$11.99

Coyote Burger

$13.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Diablo Burger

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Club

$11.99

Turkey Club

$11.99

Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.99

Monte Cristo

$12.99

Chop BBQ Sandwich

$11.99

BBQ Tacos

$11.99

Cajun Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Fish Tacos

$11.99

Entrees

Alamo Chicken

$15.99

Blackened Catfish

$14.99

Blackened Combo

$14.99

Blackened Shrimp

$14.99

Brisket Enchilladas

$13.99

Cajun Smothered Catfish

$18.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Coconut Shrimp

$16.99

Crispy Catfish

$14.99

Crispy Combo

$14.99

Crispy Shrimp

$14.99

Grilled Salmon

$19.99

Lone Star Low Carb

$17.99

Monterey Chicken Bowl

$13.99

Monterey Steak Bowl

$15.99

Quesadillas

Shrimp Etouffee

$16.99

Smoked Venison Meatloaf

$17.99

Steak & Smokehouse

10 oz Smoked Ribeye

$23.99

6 oz Ribeye

$15.99

8 oz Sirloin

$18.99

10 oz New York Strip

$19.99

14 oz Ribeye

$28.99

Chicken Fried Ribeye

$15.99

1 Meat & 2 Sides

$17.99

2 Meats & 2 Sides

$22.99

6 oz Sirloin

$12.99Out of stock

Sides & A La Carte

Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Baked Potato w/ Butter

$3.00

BBQ Beans

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cornbread

$3.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Street Corn

$3.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach & mushrooms

$4.00

House Salad

$4.00

House Caesar

$4.00

1 Pound Brisket Al A Carte

$18.00

1 Sausage Link A La Carte

$6.00

1 Pound Turkey A La Carte

$15.00

4 oz Salmon A La Carte

$7.00

4 oz Brisket A La Carte

$6.00

6 Blackened Shrimp A La Carte

$6.00

6 Grilled Shrimp A La Carte

$6.00

6 oz Grilled Chicken A La Carte

$6.00

6 oz Ribeye A La Carte

$11.00

8 oz Salmon A La Carte

$14.00

8 oz Brisket A La Carte

$9.00

10 oz Strip A La Carte

$14.99

14 oz Ribeye A La Carte

$24.00

Burger Patty A La Carte

$6.00

Tamales

$3.00+

Kids Menu

Kid Quesadilla

$5.00

Kid Grill Cheese

$5.00

Kid Hamburger

$7.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kid Corn Dog

$5.00

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Kid Nachos

$5.00

Dessert

Oreo Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Peach Cobbler

$6.99

Ice Cream

$6.99

Retail

T-Shirt Short Sleeve

$18.00

T-Shirt Long Sleeve

$20.00

Hoodie

$39.00

Polo

$35.00

Button Down

$39.00

Hat

$20.00

Chefs Special's

Chicken Fried Wagyu Sandwich

$12.99

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Located in The Cannery Downtown Lindale, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale is an restaurant and bar that you wont want to miss. We offer a true Texas dining experience with flame broiled steaks, barbecue, burgers, and a wide variety of menu items and Cocktails, along with Live music, dancing, and the world famous Maranda Lambert's Pink Pistol next door

Location

66 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale, TX 75771

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale - Lindale
orange star3.6 • 141
55 Miranda Lambert Way Lindale, TX 75771
View restaurantnext
The B
orange starNo Reviews
413 South Main St Lindale, TX 75771
View restaurantnext
Brisket Love Barbecue and Ice House - Lindale
orange star4.8 • 300
15338 FM 849 Lindale, TX 75771
View restaurantnext
Leo’s Asian Bistro - 2808 S Main St,Ste J
orange starNo Reviews
2808 S Main St,Ste J Lindale, TX 75771
View restaurantnext
Posados Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3201 South Main St Lindale, TX 75771
View restaurantnext
Posados Cafe - Tyler/Gentry
orange starNo Reviews
3040 West Gentry Parkway Tyler, TX 75702
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lindale

Brisket Love Barbecue and Ice House - Lindale
orange star4.8 • 300
15338 FM 849 Lindale, TX 75771
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lindale
Tyler
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Gilmer
review star
No reviews yet
Longview
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Kaufman
review star
No reviews yet
Greenville
review star
No reviews yet
Royse City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Forney
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Rockwall
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston