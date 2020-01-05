  • Home
Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse - Tyler

281 Reviews

$$

5424 Old Jacksonville Hwy

Tyler, TX 75703

Popular Items

TXM Burger
Texas Twinkies
Chicken Tenders

Family Pack Specials

Chicken Tenders Family Pack

$17.50+

Boneless chicken tenders served with mashed potatoes and cream gravy

Catfish Family Pack Basket

$18.50+

Fried catfish fillets served with fries and tartar sauce

Brisket Family Pack

$29.50+

Slow Smoked Brisket with BBQ beans and Fries

Entrees 5.1.20

Alamo Chicken

$13.99

Blackened Seafood

$12.99

Brisket Enchiladas

$13.99

Cajun smothered catfish

$16.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Chicken battered and fried. Sides: Mashed Potatoes w/ Cream Gravy, Smoked Corn on the Cob.

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Coconut Shrimp

$16.99

Crispy Seafood

$13.99

Grilled Salmon

$19.99

Lonestar Low Carb Dinner

$13.99

Monterrey Chicken Bowl

$14.99

Quesadilla

$12.99

Smoked Venison Meatloaf

$15.99

Smokehouse 1

$14.99

Smokehouse Combo -2

$19.99

1/3 rack baby back ribs mesquite half chicken shiner BBQ sauce corn on the cob shiner beer beans

Top Shelf Fajitas

$15.99

Fajita Feast for Two

$34.99

Ground Ribeye Enchiladas

$13.99

Steakhouse 5.1.20

Thick Cut Ribeye

$13.99+

Chicken Fried Ribeye

$14.99

Burgers and Sandwiches 5.1.20

TXM Burger

$9.99

Coyote Burger

$12.99

Diablo burger

$10.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

Chopped Brisket sandwich w/fries

$9.99

Chopped BBQ Brisket, Red onions, pickles, bbq sauce. Served with fries

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwhich

$9.99

Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.99

Fish Tacos

$9.99

4 fried fish catfish tacos with shredded lettuce, Pico, mixed cheese, and lemon herb sauce.

Texas Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Al A Cart Sides 5.1.20

BBQ Beans

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fried Green Tomatoes (4)

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Garlic Whipped Potatoes

$3.00

Hushpuppies

$3.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.00

Mexican Street Corn

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Romain Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

Side House Salad

$3.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Cherry tomatoes, Croutons, Customers choice dressing

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Texican Rice

$3.00

Texas Toast

$2.00

Add 4 tamale

$4.00

Sweet potato fr

$3.00

NYS Cup Black Eyed Peas

$3.00

NYS Cabbage

$3.00

Salsa

$3.00

1 Cornbread

$3.00Out of stock

Soups and Salads 5.1.20

Wedge Salad

$5.99+

Cobb Salad

$8.99

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Shrimp etouffee

$15.99

Crispy Chicken Avocado Salad

$12.99

Taco Salad

$12.99

TXM Starters

Barbara Bush’s Fried Green Beans

$8.99

Green beans marinated in soy sauce, breaded and fried. Served with smokey ranch.

Texas Twinkies

$7.99+

Chips and Queso

$9.99

Smoked Chicken Wings

$7.99+

Chips And Salsa

$5.99

6 Coconut Shrimp App

$9.99

Fried pickle spears

$7.99

1 Free Twinkie - Coupon

$4.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99

Dessert Menu (Copy)

Fredericksburg Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Slice of Peach Cobbler

Brownie Sunday

$6.00

Smoked Meats

Smoked Brisket Trimmed Slices

$14.00+

Smoked for 18 hours Delicious, tender, melt in your mouth brisket. Served with BBQ sauce

Whole Smoked Brisket 10 lb avg

Whole Smoked Brisket 10 lb avg

$120.00

This is for our famous slow smoked whole untrimmed brisket. The price will be adjusted for actual cooked weight @ $12/lb Served with BBQ Sauce

Smoked Turkey Slices

$11.00+

Smoked turkey breast slices. One of our customer favorites

Sams Famous Ribs

$14.00+

Slowed Smoked fall off the bone pork Ribs. served with BBQ sauce

check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Authentic Texas flavors in a uniquely Texas atmosphere! We have live music 5 nights per week. Stop by and enjoy.

5424 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703

