Bars & Lounges
American
Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale Lindale
141 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
55 Miranda Lambert Way, Unit 4, Lindale, TX 75771
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Lindale
More near Lindale