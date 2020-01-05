Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale Lindale

141 Reviews

$$

55 Miranda Lambert Way

Unit 4

Lindale, TX 75771

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

TXM Burger
Thick Cut Ribeye
Monterrey Chicken Bowl

Entrees 5.1.20

Grilled Salmon

$19.99

Crispy Seafood

$13.99

Blackened Seafood

$12.99

Alamo Chicken

$13.99

Monterrey Chicken Bowl

$14.99

Lonestar Low Carb Dinner

$13.99

Smoked Venison Meatloaf

$15.99

Quesadilla

$12.99

Brisket Enchiladas

$13.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Chicken battered and fried. Sides: Mashed Potatoes w/ Cream Gravy, Smoked Corn on the Cob.

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Smokehouse Combo-1

$14.99

Smokehouse Combo -2

$19.99

1/3 rack baby back ribs mesquite half chicken shiner BBQ sauce corn on the cob shiner beer beans

Coconut Shrimp

$16.99

Cajun Smothered Catfish

$16.99

Top Shelf Fajitas

$15.99

Fajitas Feast for Two Steak & Chicken W/Shrimp

$34.99

Lunch Fajita tacos

$12.99

Two hand rolled fajitas. Beef/ Chicken/ Combo/ Portobello/ Shrimp($2 more) Sautéed onions, texican rice, refried beans, Sour cream, Pico, Guacamole

Ground Ribeye Enchiladas

$13.99

Steakhouse 5.1.20

Thick Cut Ribeye

$13.99+

Smoked Ribeye

$24.99

Chicken Fried Ribeye

$14.99

Burgers and Sandwiches 5.1.20

Texas Dip Sandwich

$12.99

Texas Wrap

$12.99

Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.99

Monte Cristo

$12.99

Chopped Brisket sandwich

$9.99

Chopped BBQ Brisket, Red onions, pickles, bbq sauce. Served with fries

TXM Burger

$9.99

Coyote Burger

$12.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

Sweet & Spicy Diablo Burger

$10.99

Brisket Tacos

$9.99

Fish Tacos (2)

$9.99

4 fried fish catfish tacos with shredded lettuce, Pico, mixed cheese, and lemon herb sauce.

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Al A Cart Sides 5.1.20

BBQ Beans

$3.00

Corn bread (2)

$3.00

2 Pieces Texas Corn Bread, Served with Honey Butter

French Fries

$3.00

Fried Green Tomatoes (4)

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Garlic Whipped Potatoes

$3.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.00

Mexican Street Corn

$3.00

Sauteed Green Beans

$3.00

Sauteed Spinach

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Romain Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

Side House Salad

$3.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Cherry tomatoes, Croutons, Customers choice dressing

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Texican Rice

$3.00

Texas Toast

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Side Hush Puppies (6)

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

ALaCart Chicken

$7.99

ALaCart Fry Chick

$6.99

ALaCart Shrimp (6)

$5.99

ALaCart Salmon 8 oz

$13.99

ALCart Fry Cat (1)

$4.99

ALaCart Fry Cat (2)

$7.99

ALaCart Grill Cat (1)

$4.99

ALaCart Grill Cat (2)

$6.99

ALaCart Burger Patty

$5.99

Soups and Salads 5.1.20

Venison Chili

$4.99+

Wedge Salad

$5.99+

Cobb Salad

$8.99

Poteet Strawberry Pecan Salad

$8.99

Romaine and Spinach, tossed in a strawberry lime vinaigrette, parmesan cheese, roasted pecans. Choice of grilled chicken or shrimp.

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Shrimp Etouffee

$15.99

Crispy Chicken Avocado Salad

$12.99

Lunch Taco Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens, spicy ground beef, shiner bock beer beans, mixed cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans under shell, tortilla chips. Served in Taco Shell, Customers Choice Dressing

Dinner Taco Salad

$12.99

Taco Soup

$4.99

Sm Soup Of A Day

$4.99

Lg Soup Of The Day

$7.99

Starters 5.1.20

Barbara Bush’s Fried Green Beans

$8.99

Green beans marinated in soy sauce, breaded and fried. Served with smokey ranch.

Spinach Poblano Dip

$10.99

Texas Twinkies

$7.99+

Chips and Queso

$9.99

Smoked Chicken Wings

$7.99+

Fresh Made To Order Guacamole

$9.99

1 avocado, cilantro, garlic, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, spices, lime Served with chips/salsa

Chips And Salsa

$5.99

Fried Pickle Spears

$7.99

Family Pack Specials

Chicken Tenders Family Pack

$24.99+

Tender boneless chicken tenders served with Mashed potatoes and cream gravy

Catfish Basket Family Pack

$26.95+

Catfish tenders served with fries and tartar sauce

Brisket Family Pack

$34.95+

Slow Smoked sliced brisket served with BBQ beans and Fries

Dessert Menu

Brownie

$6.00

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Dessert Chimi

$2.50Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$6.50

SODA

Coke

$2.50

DIet Coke

$2.50

DR. PEPPER

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

ROOTBEER

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

TEA

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

Smoked Meats

Smoked Brisket Trimmed Slices

$14.00+

Smoked for 18 hours Delicious, tender, melt in your mouth brisket. Served with BBQ sauce

Smoked Turkey Slices

$11.00+

Smoked turkey breast slices. One of our customer favorites

Sams Famous Ribs

$9.00+

Slowed Smoked fall off the bone pork Ribs. served with BBQ sauce

1\2 Rack Of Ribs 2 Sides

$14.00Out of stock

Full Rack Of Ribs 2 Sides

$19.00Out of stock
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

55 Miranda Lambert Way, Unit 4, Lindale, TX 75771

Directions

