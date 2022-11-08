Texas Pit Stop BBQ imageView gallery
Barbeque
Caterers

Texas Pit Stop BBQ Texas City

review star

No reviews yet

10000 Emmett F Lowry Expwy

Texas City, TX 77591

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Boudin Balls(4)

Boudin Balls(4)

$8.99
Chicken Strips(4)

Chicken Strips(4)

$8.99
Chicken Wings(6)

Chicken Wings(6)

$9.99
French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

Large French Fry

$6.99
Pork Skins

Pork Skins

Texas Pit Stop Chips

Spice Block

$8.99

Chicken flautas

$6.99

Salads

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

Fresh Salad

$7.49
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Sliced Brisket Salad

$16.99

Chopped Brisket Salad

$16.99

Turkey Salad

$12.99

Sausage Salad

$11.99

Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Strip Sandwich

$10.99

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

El Jefe Sandwich

$13.99
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Half of a fish filet on a bun. Comes with tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

Hamburger

$10.99

Monster Burger

$20.99

The monster burger comes with a hamburger patty, sausage, and brisket. Condiments are mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions. A side of cheesy fries is included.

The Northerner Sandwich

$9.99

Sausage Sandwich

$9.99

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

The Casper

$13.99

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

TX Cheese Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Pulled brisket sautéed with onions and shredded cheese on a bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

House Favorites

Baked Potato**

$6.99

Stuffed Baked Potato

$13.99

Brisket Tacos

$11.99

Small Brisket Nachos

$13.99

Large Brisket Nachos

$16.99
Pit Stop Bowl

Pit Stop Bowl

$12.99

2 scoops of twice baked potato with chopped beef

Kinleigh Bowl

$10.99

Pit Stop Fries

$10.99

Fish Tacos

$10.99

Fish Basket Dinner

$11.99

Chicken Fried Steak Plate

$14.99

Fish Plate

$13.99

Plates

Qtr Chicken Plate

$9.99

1 Meat Plate

$15.99

2 Meat Plate

$18.99

3 Meat Plate

$21.99

4 Meat Plate

$24.99

By The Pound

Sliced Brisket LB

$22.99

Chopped Brisket LB

$22.99

Sausage LB

$16.99

Turkey LB

$17.99

Pulled Pork LB

$17.99

Ribs LB

$19.99

Whole Chicken

$13.99

Sliced Ham

$22.99

Kids

Kids BBQ Plate

$8.99

Corn Dog w F.F.

$6.99

Corn Dog Only

$3.99

Sides

Chips

$0.99

Small Baked Beans

$3.99

Small Cole Slaw

$3.99

Small Corn

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Small Fried Okra

$3.99

Small Green Beans

$3.99

Small Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Small Potato Salad

$3.99

Small Twice Baked Potato

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Baked Potato(No Meat)

$3.99

Medium Baked Beans

$4.99

Medium Cole Slaw

$4.99

Medium Corn

$4.99

Medium Fried Okra

$4.99

Medium Green Beans

$4.99

Medium Mac N Cheese

$4.99

Medium Potato Salad

$4.99

Medium Twice Baked Potato

$4.99

Large Baked Beans

$8.99

Large Cole Slaw

$8.99

Large Corn

$8.99

Large Fried Okra

$8.99

Large Green Beans

$8.99

Large Mac N Cheese

$8.99

Large Potato Salad

$8.99

Large Twice Baked Potato

$8.99

X-Large Baked Beans

$12.99

X-Large Cole Slaw

$12.99

X-Large Corn

$12.99

X-Large Fried Okra

$12.99

X-Large Green Beans

$12.99

X-Large Mac N Cheese

$12.99

X-Large Potato Salad

$12.99

X-Large Twice Baked Potato

$12.99

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.29

Bread Pudding

$5.29

Peach Cobbler

$5.29

Pecan Pie

$5.29

Whole Pie

$17.00

Yellow Cake Choc Icing

$5.29

Add-On's

$ Bun

$0.50

$ 2 slices White Bread

$0.50

$ Loaf of Bread

$3.99

$ 2oz Reg Sauce

$0.50

$ 2oz Spicy Sauce

$0.50

$ 3oz Reg Sauce

$0.75

$ Sm Reg BBQ Sauce

$1.50

$ Med Reg BBQ Sauce

$1.75

$ Lg Reg BBQ Sauce

$3.49

$ Xl Reg BBQ Sauce

$6.99

$ 3oz Spicy Sauce

$0.75

$ Sm Spicy BBQ Sauce

$1.50

$ Med Spicy BBQ Sauce

$1.75

$ Lg Spicy BBQ Sauce

$3.49

$ Xl Spicy BBQ Sauce

$6.99

$ 2oz Queso

$0.85

$ 3oz Queso

$1.35

$ Sm Queso

$2.75

$ Md Queso

$3.65

$ Lg Queso

$7.25

$ Xl Queso

$14.45

$ 2oz Shredded Cheese

$0.35

$ 2oz butter

$0.50

$ 2oz Sour Cream

$0.50

$ Ranch

$0.50

$ Bleu Cheese

$0.50

$ Thousand Island

$0.50

$ Lettuce

$0.20

$ 2oz Chives

$0.20

$ 2oz Jalapenos

$0.25

$ 2oz Onions

$0.20

$ 2oz Italian

$0.50

$ Italian

$0.50

$ Tomato

$0.20

$ 2oz Pickles

$0.25

$ 2oz Bacon

$0.20

$ 2oz Pickles

$0.25

Croutons

$0.20

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Coffee

$2.25

Kids Fountain Drink

$1.99

Botted Beverage

Red Bull

$2.99

Half Gallon

$4.99

Gallon

$6.99

2 Liter Beverage

$4.99

Open Tab 6:30-8:30

Beers

Bucket Domestic

$18.75

Bucket Imported

$22.50

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Coors Lite

$3.75

Corona

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Shiner

$4.50

Ranch Water Agave

$3.50

Truly Berry Punch

$3.50

Truly Citrus Punch

$3.50

Truly Tropical Punch

$3.50

Truly Fruit Punch

$3.50

Topo Chico Strawberry

$4.50

Dom Special BL/Ultra

$12.00

Corona Bucket

$18.00

Imp Special Corona

$18.00

Mix Dom Btl

$15.00

Single Margarita

Extra Shot Forever Clear

$3.15

Hypnotical

$6.25

Mango Margarita

$6.25

Mixed Hypnotical

$6.25

Mixed Margarita

$6.25

Strawberry Margarita

$6.25

Watermelon Margarita

$6.25

Island Rita

$6.25

1/2 Gallon Margarita

1/2 Gallon Hypnotical

$19.99

1/2 Gallon Mango Margarita

$19.99

1/2 Gallon Strawberry Margarita

$19.99

1/2 Gallon Watermelon Margarita

$19.99

1/2 Gallon Mixed Margarita

$19.99

1/2 Gallon Mixed Hypnotical

$19.99

Gallon Margarita

Extra Shot Forever Clear

$2.99

Gallon Hypnotical

$39.99

Gallon Mango Margarita

$39.99

Gallon Mixed Hypnotical

$39.99

Gallon Mixed Margarita

$39.99

Gallon Strawberry Margarita

$39.99

Gallon Watermelon Margarita

$39.99

Champagne Case

Cooks Champagne Case

$60.00

Wine

Wine

$5.99

Appetizers

Alligator Kickers 5PC

Alligator Kickers 5PC

$9.59+

Flavorful mixture of seasoned alligator meat, cheese, fresh vegetables and a few secret spices to make a 1 ounce hand battered delicious bite.

Boudin Balls(4)

Boudin Balls(4)

$10.79
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$10.79
Chicken Strips(4)

Chicken Strips(4)

$10.79
Chicken Wings(6)

Chicken Wings(6)

$11.99
French Fries

French Fries

$4.79

Large French Fry

$8.39
Pork Skins

Pork Skins

$10.07

Rolls

$3.58+

Texas Pit Stop Chips

$4.79+

Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$13.19

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$13.19

Sausage Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Turkey Sandwich

$13.19

El Jefe Sandwich

$14.39

The Casper

$14.39

Hamburger

$13.19

Monster Burger

$22.79

The monster burger comes with a hamburger patty, sausage, and brisket. Condiments are mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions. A side of cheesy fries is included.

TX Cheese Steak Sandwich

$13.19

Pulled brisket sautéed with onions and shredded cheese on a bun.

Chicken Strip Sandwich

$13.19
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$13.19

Half of a fish filet on a bun. Comes with tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

House Favorites

Baked Potato**

$9.59

Stuffed Baked Potato

$14.39

Brisket Tacos

$14.39

Small Brisket Nachos

$13.19

Large Brisket Nachos

$15.59
Pit Stop Bowl

Pit Stop Bowl

$13.19

2 scoops of twice baked potato with chopped beef

Kinleigh Bowl

$13.19

Pit Stop Fries

$13.19

Fish Tacos

$13.19

Fish Basket

$14.39

Chicken Fried Steak Plate

$17.99

Fish Plate

$16.79

Plates

Qtr Chicken Plate

$11.99

1 Meat Plate

$16.79
2 Meat Plate

2 Meat Plate

$19.19

3 Meat Plate

$20.39

4 Meat Plate

$22.79

By The Pound

Sliced Brisket LB

$25.19

Chopped Brisket LB

$25.19

Sausage LB

$20.39

Turkey LB

$21.59

Pulled Pork LB

$21.59

Ribs LB

$23.99

Whole Chicken

$16.79

Sides

Twice Baked Potato

$4.79+

Baked Beans

$4.79+

Cole slaw

$4.79+

Corn

$4.79+

Fried Okra

$4.79+

French Fries

$4.79+

Green Beans

$4.79+

Mac N Cheese

$4.79+

Potato Salad

$4.79+

Side Salad

$4.79+

Add-On's

$ Bun

$0.72

$ 2 slices White Bread

$0.72

$ 2 slices Wheat Bread

$0.72

$ Loaf of Bread

$5.75

$ 2oz Reg Sauce

$0.72

$ 3oz Reg Sauce

$1.08

$ Sm Reg BBQ Sauce

$2.16

$ Med Reg BBQ Sauce

$2.52

$ Lg Reg BBQ Sauce

$5.03

$ Xl Reg BBQ Sauce

$10.07

$ 2oz Spicy Sauce

$0.72

$ 3oz Spicy Sauce

$1.08

$ Sm Spicy BBQ Sauce

$2.16

$ Med Spicy BBQ Sauce

$2.52

$ Lg Spicy BBQ Sauce

$5.03

$ Xl Spicy BBQ Sauce

$10.07

$ 2oz Queso

$1.22

$ 3oz Queso

$1.94

$ Sm Queso

$3.96

$ Md Queso

$5.26

$ Lg Queso

$10.44

$ Xl Queso

$20.81

$ 2oz Shredded Cheese

$0.50

$ Sour Cream 2oz

$0.72

$ Ranch

$0.72

$ Jalapenos

$0.36

$ Tomato

$0.29

$ Lettuce

$0.29

Salads

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.79

Fresh Salad

$8.99
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$14.39

Sliced Brisket Salad

$17.99

Chopped Brisket Salad

$17.99

Turkey Salad

$14.39

Sausage Salad

$14.39

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$4.74

Pecan Pie

$4.74

Banana Pudding

$4.74

Peach Cobbler

$4.74

Kids

Kids BBQ Plate

$10.79

Corn Dog w F.F.

$8.39

Corn Dog Only

$4.79

Beverages

Coffee

$2.70

Kids Fountain Drink

$2.39

Fountain Drink

$3.59

Botted Beverage

Red Bull

$3.59

Half Gallon

$5.99

Gallon

$8.39

2 Liter Beverage

$5.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10000 Emmett F Lowry Expwy, Texas City, TX 77591

Directions

Gallery
Texas Pit Stop BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 215-NASA
orange starNo Reviews
21361 Gulf Freeway Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Texas Pit Stop Prime - 20794 Gulf Frwy
orange starNo Reviews
20794 Gulf Frwy Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Texas Pit Stop BBQ - Galveston
orange star4.3 • 1,368
6612 Seawall Blvd Galveston, TX 77551
View restaurantnext
King's BBQ Deer Park - 1322 Underwood
orange star3.8 • 84
1322 Underwood Deer Park, TX 77536
View restaurantnext
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
orange starNo Reviews
3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300 Houston, TX 77021
View restaurantnext
Grizzaffi Coffee Catering - 708 Telephone rd suite E
orange starNo Reviews
708 Telephone rd suite E houston, TX 77023
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Texas City
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Galveston
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston