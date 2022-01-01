Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Caterers

Texas Pit Stop Prime 20794 Gulf Frwy

review star

No reviews yet

20794 Gulf Frwy

Webster, TX 77598

Popular Items

Stuffed Baked Potato
Pound Sausage
Two Meat Plate

Drinks

Water

Dr. Pepper

$2.99Out of stock

Barqs

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

JUICES

$3.99

Topo-Chico

$2.99

Mexican Cola

$2.99

Our Starters (Copy)

Smoked Pork Belly

$14.99

Pork belly with our housemade rasberry chipotle glaze

Garza Trio

$17.99

Two bacon wrapped shrimp , two boudin balls & two smoked pork belly (served with bbq ranch & garlic jalapeno ranch sauce)

Boudin Balls

$12.99

Four boudin balls served with garlic jalapeno ranch

Chile Con Queso

$5.99

Fresh melted queso to go with those chicarrones

Pit Stop Onion Rings

$9.99

Fresh cut onion rings with planko breading

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$16.99

Four bacon wrapped shrimp served with garlic jalapeno ranch

Grandmother Garza Tamales

$3.99+

Tamales

Chopped Beef Queso

$8.99

Pulled Pork Queso

$8.99

Soups and Salads

Twice Baked Potato Soup

$7.99

12oz potato soup with cheese, green onions, bacon & sour cream

Sirloin Steak Salad

$18.99

Spring mix lettuce with tomatoes, red onions cucumbers, carrots & candied pecans

Smoked Brisket Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & croutons with a choice of dressing

Smoked Chicken Salad

$14.99

Tortilla bowl filled with romaine, tomatoes, cheese, red onions, black beans & corn

Cajun Salmon Salad

$19.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots, cheese & strawberries

The Prime Steaks

Prime Filet

$28.99

6oz or 8oz prime filet with a cabernet demi glaze

14oz Prime Ribeye

$36.99

14oz prime ribeye with a cognac cream sauce

Sirloin Steak

$29.99

8oz complemented with a roasted garlic butter sauce

Surf And Turf

Surf And Turf

$34.99

6oz petite filet topped with a cabernet demi glace on a bed of garlic mash potatoes. Topped with 2 seasoned grilled shrimp with grilled squash and zucchinni.

T Bone Steak

$36.99

Bone In Filet

$54.99

Flat Iron

$29.99

Award Winning BBQ

One Meat PRIME BRISKET Plate

$17.99

One Meat RIB Plate

$17.99

One Meat Plate

$15.99

Choice of sausage, chicken, turkey, pulled pork, or chop beef with 2 sides

Two Meat Plate

$19.99

Choice of sausage, chicken, turkey, pulled pork, or chop beef with 2 sides

Three Meat Plate

$21.99

Choice of sausage, chicken, turkey, pulled pork, or chop beef with 2 sides

Four Meat Plate

$23.99

Choice of sausage, chicken, turkey, pulled pork, or chop beef with 2 sides

Pound Sliced Brisket

$21.99

Pound Chopped Brisket

$21.99

Pound Sausage

$16.99

Pound Ribs

$21.99

Pound Turkey

$16.99

Pound Pulled Pork

$16.99

Whole Chicken

$12.99

Southern Comfort Dishes

Texas Chicken Fried Steak

$21.99

10oz chicken fried steak topped with a sausage jalapeno cream gravy

Smoked BBQ Meatloaf

$18.99

Our amazing smoked meatloaf complemented with a honey bbq sauce

Texas Prime Beef Tips

$18.99Out of stock

Our prime beef tips with gravy & white rice

Sauteed Shrimp and Grits

$19.99

SIx shrimp and grits complemented with a garlic butter sauce

Who Dat Redfish

$28.99

Blackened catfish with shrimp etouffee over cajun rice

Creole Smoked Salmon

$25.99

8oz cajun seafood salmon filet with a lemon butter sauce

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$19.99

6 jumbo shrimp accompanied with our housemade sauce

Catfish Plate

$16.99

8oz catfish filet served fried, grilled or blackened

Texas BBQ Shrimp

$19.99

6 Jumbo shrimp sautéed in our housemade bbq sauce

Homemade Chicken Potpie

$18.99Out of stock

Our delicious chicken pot pie will take you back to memory lane

CFS HALF PRICE

$10.99Out of stock

Burgers

Prime Char Grilled Burger

$14.99

Prime BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.99

El Patron

$19.99

Half Off Bbq Bacon

$7.99

Sandwiches

Chopped Beef Sandwhich

$12.99

Sliced Brisket Sandwhich

$12.99

Sausage Sandwhich

$12.99

Turkey Sandwhich

$12.99

Pulled Pork Sandwhich

$12.99

El Jefe

$12.99

House Favorites

Stuffed Baked Potato

$13.99

Prime Brisket Nachos

$19.99

Brisket Tacos

$12.99

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Pork Skins Bag

$11.99

HALF Price Stuffed Baked Potato

$6.99Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strip with French Fries

$7.99

Grilled Cheese with Fries

$4.25

Sausage with one side

$7.99

Corn Dog

$3.99

Corn Dog With Fries

$5.99

Sides

Cajun Potato Salad

$3.95

Mac & Cheeese

$3.95

Twice Baked Potato

$3.95

Brisket Baked Beans

$3.95

Mashed Potatos

$3.95

Green Beans

$3.95

Sweet Brussel Sprouts

$3.95

French Fries

$3.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Cole Slaw

$3.95

Collard Greens

$3.95Out of stock

Fried Okra

$3.95

Two Rolls

$1.99

Baked Potato

$8.99

Side Of Chips

$2.75

Medium - 1/2 Pint

$4.99

Large - Pint

$6.99

X-Large Quart

$9.99

Gallon

$25.99

Side Of Grits

$3.99

Side Jalapeno Gravy

$3.25

Side White Gravy

$3.25

Side Brown Gravy

$3.25

Deserts

Banana Creme Brulee

$7.99

Wild Berry Bread Pudding (Ice Cream)

$7.99

Death By Chocolate (Ice Cream)

$7.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.99

Pecan Pie

$6.99

Oreo Cheescake

$7.99

Cinnamon Butter Cake

$7.99

Fried Cheesecake

$5.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Prime steakhouse & BBQ restaurant

Website

Location

20794 Gulf Frwy, Webster, TX 77598

Directions

Texas Pit Stop Prime image
Texas Pit Stop Prime image

