BG picView gallery

Texas Star Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1901 Long Prairie

Flower mound, TX 75022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

DFW
Kenny's Tacos
One Iced Cinnamon Roll

Eggstravagance

Hubby

$10.99

Two eggs served with 2 bacon or sausage and 2 breakfast sides

Woody

$11.99

Two eggs served with two same breakfast meats, one breakfast side and one biscuit covered with homemade sausage gravy

Rodeo

$11.99

Two biscuit covered with sausage, gravy topped with two eggs and two breakfast meats

Barrel

$8.99

Two eggs served with grilled ham and one breakfast side

Highview

$7.99

One egg served with one bacon or sausage and two breakfast sides

Far West

$8.99

Two eggs served with two same breakfast meats and one breakfast side

Stockyard

$13.49

Classic Steak and Eggs

$14.49

Breakfast sandwich

$8.99

Catering order

$10.00

Omelettes

Texas Star

$15.99

Four eggs omelette stuffed with bacon, sausage, ham, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, hash browns, and three blended cheese

DFW

$12.99

Three eggs omelette stuffed with ham, bell pepper, onions and three blend cheese

Western

$12.99

Three eggs omelette stuffed with chicken, bacon, mushroom, spinach and three blend cheese

Meat Lovers

$13.99

Three eggs omelette stuffed with bacon, ham, sausage, three blend cheese

Longhorn

$13.99

Three eggs omelette stuffed with sausage, mushroom, onions and jalapeños

Cheese Lovers

$11.99

Three eggs omelette stuffed with cheddar, American and mozzarella cheese

Harvest

$12.49

Three eggs omelette stuffed with spinach, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, three blend cheese with avocado

Prarie

$13.99

Three eggs omelette stuffed with chicken, bacon, mushroom, onion, spinach and three blend cheese

Ranchero

$13.99

Three eggs omelette stuffed with bacon, onions, bell pepper, tomatoes , mushroom’s and three blend cheese

Legend

$13.49

Three eggs omelette stuffed with chorizo, onion, fresh cut jalapeños, tomatoes and cilantro

Stockyard

$13.49

Three egg omelette served with three same breakfast meats and three same breakfast sides

Country Pancakes

Wise

$6.99

One pancake of your choice served with one breakfast meat and one egg

Bowie

$14.99

Two pancakes of your choice served with two eggs, two same breakfast meats and one breakfast side

Collin

$12.99

Pancakes of your choice with three breakfast meats and one breakfast side

Rockwall

$11.99

Pancake of choice, two eggs, two meats and one breakfast side

Haskell

$12.99

Two pancakes of your choice, two eggs and choice of breakfast meat

Hopkins

$8.99

Pancake of choice, one egg, one breakfast meat and one breakfast side

French Toast

Very Berry

$14.99

Two cinnamon French toast filled with homemade creamy cream cheese topped with sliced strawberries, powdered sugar and whip cream served with two eggs and breakfast meat

Classic French

$12.99

Two regular French toast topped with powder sugar served with two eggs, two breakfast meats and one breakfast side

Cinnamon French

$13.99

Two cinnamon French toast topped with fresh strawberries powdered sugar severed with two eggs two breakfast meats and one breakfast side

French Nutella

$13.99

Two crispy French toast topped with fresh bananas, Nutella drizzle, powdered sugar, whip cream served with two eggs two breakfast meats and one breakfast side

Wagon

$12.99

One cinnamon roll (grilled and buttered) topped with drizzle cream cheese served with two eggs and one breakfast side

Berry crepe

$6.99

Banana crepe

$6.99

Nutella stuffed crepe

$6.99

Eggs Benedict

Vegetarian Benedict

$13.49

Two eggs Benedict grilled muffin, melted cheddar cheese, avocado slices and grilled tomatoes topped with our traditional hollandaise sauce, served with two breakfast sides

Classic Benedict

$13.99

Two eggs Benedict grilled muffing, melted cheddar cheese, grilled ham, grilled tomatoes topped with our traditional hollandaise sauce, served with two breakfast sides

Chorizo Benedict

$13.99

Two eggs Benedict, grilled muffin, melted mozzarella cheese, chorizo topped with our traditional hollandaise sauce and fresh grilled jalapeños served with two breakfast sides

Poached easy

Poached medium

Poached hard

Ultimate Tex-Mex

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Large tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, bacon, onion, fresh jalapeños mozzarella cheese served with two lunch sides

Tex Migas

$12.99

Three scrambled eggs with chorizo, onions, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños topped with cheddar cheese and tortilla strips served with refried beans, fried potatoes and tortilla side

Aaron's Burrito

$13.99

Jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with two eggs three veggies of choice and two meats served with one lunch side

Kenny's Tacos

$10.99

Two tacos with three scrambled eggs with one meat of choice two veggies, cheese of choice served with refried beans and friend potatoes

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Two fried tortillas loaded with two eggs refried beans chorizo , cheddar cheese topped with homemade salsa

Chilaquiles "Divorced"

$13.99

Crispy tortilla chips half tossed in homemade salsa roja other half tossed in salsa verde served with two eggs,grilled chicken drizzled with sour cream topped with onions and queso fresco, served with refried beans

Texas Star Lunch

Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast served with Texas toast and choice of two lunch sides

Country Fried Chicken

$13.99

Tender marinated chicken breast golden fried, topped with country gravy served with choice of two lunch sides

Country Fried Steak

$13.99

Hand breaded fresh beef cutlet served crispy and golden topped with country gravy

Crispy Chicken Strips

$13.99

All white meat chicken tenders dipped in buttermilk then hand breaded and golden fried served with choice of two lunch sides

Denton Club

$10.99

Sliced turkey breast bacon, spinach, red onion cheddar, cheese, tomatoes, avocado, sriracha, honey mustard wheat bread served with fries

American Cheese Burger

$10.99

Classics 1 1/2 lbs with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes,onions, pickles served with fries Add bacon $.99

House salad

$11.99

Youngsters Menu

Kids Classic

$5.99

One egg, one breakfast meat, one breakfast side plus one kids size drink and choice of kids side

Little County

$5.99

One chocolate chip or buttermilk pancake, choice of meat, choice of snack and one kid size drink

Kids French Toast

$5.99

One French toast choice of meat choice of kids snack and one kids size drink

Kids Chicken Strip

$6.99

Two chicken strips one kids lunch side, choice of kids snack and kids size drink

Individual French Toast

One original French Toast

$3.99

One Cinnamon French Toast

$3.99

One Crispy French Toast

$3.99

One Berry French Toast

$4.49

One Nutella

$4.49

One Iced Cinnamon Roll

$3.59

Breads

Sourdough toast

$2.79

White toast

$2.49

Wheat toast

$2.49

Hot Biscuit

$2.25

Biscuit and gravy

$2.69

Buscuit and sausage

$3.59

Cinamon sugar toast

$2.59

English muffin

$2.49

A La Carte

2 Chicken Tenders

$4.59

Chicken Fried Steak

$9.99

Grilled Ham

$3.99+

1 Turkey Bacon

$1.99

1 Bacon

$1.99

1 Sausage

$1.99

1 Chicken Breast

$8.99

Fried chicken

$9.99

Buttermilk pancake

$3.99

Chocolate Chip pancake

$4.39

Banana Nut

$4.39

Blueberry

$4.49

Pumpk spice

Sunny side up

$1.99

Over Easy

$1.99

Over Medium

$1.99

Over Hard

$1.99

Scrambled

$1.99

Add cheese

$0.50

Veggies

Meat

Classic Sides

Oatmeal

$2.99

Grits

$2.99

Fried Potatoes

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Has Browns

$3.49

Refried Beans

$2.99

Corn Tortillas

$3.49

Flour Tortillas

$3.49

Fried Okra

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.49

Tomato Slices

$3.49

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Sliced Bananas

$3.29

Sliced Strawberries

$4.99

Yogurt Parfait

$4.29

Vanilla Yogurt

$3.29

Fresh Egg

$1.99

Avocado slices

$1.49

Mashed potato

Strawberry bananas

$3.99

Side salad

$3.25

Drinks

Milk

$1.79+

Chocolate Milk

$1.89+

Coffee

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.69+

Apple Juice

$1.89+

Hot Chocolate (top with whiped cream)

$3.49

Hot tea

$3.49

Sodas

$2.99

Ice Tea (sweet or unsweetened)

$2.99

Peach Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Orange Juice Fresh

$4.99

Coffee

Hot

$5.49

Iced

$6.49

Latte

Vanilla

$5.49

Caramel

$5.49

Hazelnut

$5.49

Mocha

Chocolate

$6.49

White mocha

$6.49

Cappuccino

Vanilla

$5.49

Caramel

$5.49

Hazelnut

$5.49

Specialty drinks

Americana

$3.99

Flat white

$3.99

Hot chocolate

$3.99

Iced coffees

Hazelnut

$6.49

Caramel

$6.49

French vanilla

$6.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1901 Long Prairie, Flower mound, TX 75022

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

CLINK Wine Bar + Bites
orange starNo Reviews
2601 Lakeside Parkway Suite 100 Flower Mound, TX 75022
View restaurantnext
Alma Mexicana Restaurante
orange starNo Reviews
2321 Cross Timbers Rd #405 Flower Mound, TX 75028
View restaurantnext
Mattito's
orange starNo Reviews
2945 Long Prairie Road Flower Mound, TX 75022
View restaurantnext
Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
3343 Long Prairie Road Flower Mound, TX 75022
View restaurantnext
Craft Pies Pizza Company - Flower Mound
orange starNo Reviews
2451 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 100 Flower Mound, TX 75022
View restaurantnext
1845 Taste Texas
orange starNo Reviews
2401 Lakeside Pkwy Flower Mound, TX 75022
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Flower mound

Salata - F - 037 - Flower Mound
orange star4.7 • 1,922
5851 Long Prarie Rd Flower Mound, TX 75028
View restaurantnext
Local Pint - Flower Mound, TX
orange star4.5 • 126
2750 Churchhill Drive Flower Mound, TX 75022
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza (Flower Mound - Long Prairie)
orange star4.5 • 85
5801 Long Prairie Rd Flower Mound, TX 75028
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Flower mound
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Argyle
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston