Texas T-Bone Steakhouse
1419 E. 11th Ave
Hutchinson, KS 67501
Popular Items
Appetizers
6 Rolls
8oz. Ranch
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded real Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Chili Cheese Fries
Crispy steak fries, smothered in monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, topped with chili and green onions. Served with Ranch dressing
Fried Green Beans
Breaded crispy green beans served with jalapeno ranch
Fried Mushrooms
Hand breaded and served with Cajun Horseradish
Loaded Cheese Fries
Crispy steak fries, smothered in monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, topped with bacon and green onions. Served with Ranch dressing
Onion Straws
Thinly sliced onions, hand breaded and served with Cajun Horseradish sauce
Pickle Fries
Something unique, served with Ranch
Tater Skins
Potato Skins topped with Cheedar and Jack cheese, Bacon, Chives and a side of sour cream
Texas Sampler
Half portions of four of our most popular appetizers (excludes Queso, Cheese Fries, and Whizbang shrimp)
Whiz Bang Shrimp
Fried Shrimp tossed in our sassy thai sauce
Stuffed Mushrooms
Jalepeno Poppers
Southwest Chicken Bites
Dozen Roll Fundraiser
First National Catering Per Person
Texas Sliders
Texas Sliders w/ Fries
Steaks
18oz T-bone
24oz. Porterhouse
28oz. Texas-sized Porterhouse
10oz. New York Strip
15oz. New York Strip
20oz. Texas-sized New York Strip
12oz. Ribeye
16oz. Ribeye
20oz. Texas-sized Ribeye
6oz. Sirloin
10oz. Sirloin
16oz. Sirloin
20oz. Texas-sized Sirloin
6oz. Bacon-wrapped Filet
9oz. Bacon-wrapped Filet
12oz. Prime Rib
Aged Prime Rib, slow smoked and cut to serve. Only available Friday and Saturday.
16oz. Prime Rib
Aged Prime Rib, slow smoked and cut to serve. Only available Friday and Saturdays
20oz. Prime Rib
Aged Prime Rib, slow smoked and cut to serve. Only available Friday and Saturdays
40oz Tomahawk Ribeye
Salads
7oz. Salmon Create your own Salad
Includes 5 toppings, one cheese and one dressing
6oz. Top Sirloin Steak Create your own Salad
Includes 5 toppings, one cheese and one dressing
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Create your own Salad
Includes 5 toppings, one cheese and one dressing
Create Your Own Salad
Includes 5 toppings, one cheese and one dressing
Fried Chicken Create your own Salad
Includes 5 toppings, one cheese and one dressing
Fried Shrimp Create Your Own Salad
Grilled Chicken Create your own Salad
Includes 5 toppings, one cheese and one dressing
Grilled Shrimp Create your Own Salad
Whiz Bang Shrimp Create your own Salad
Includes 5 toppings, one cheese and one dressing
Soup, salad, potato
Make it a Combo!
Add-Ons
Other Favorites
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand Cut and hand battered, Served with white cream gravy
Double Pork Chop
Two boneless chops basted with honey garlic glaze
Full Rack of Ribs
Full rack of St. Louis Style Ribs slow smoked, finished over mesquite wood
Half Rack of Ribs
Half rack of St. Louis Style Ribs slow smoked, finished over mesquite wood
Loaded Chopped Steak 10oz.
10oz. Ground steak patty smothered with sauteed mushrooms, onion and brown gravy
Pulled Pork Dinner
Tender, slow cooked pork, Covered in our signature bbq sauce
Road Kill 10oz.
10oz. Ground steak patty topped with sauteed mushrooms, jack and cheddar cheese, and bacon
Single Grilled Pork Chop
Boneless chop basted in honey garlic glaze
Top Sirloin Tips
Top sirloin tips served on a bed of rice with sauteed onions and mushrooms. Brown gravy added per request.
Jalapeno Pork Chop
Brisket Dinner
Chicken
Bbq Chicken
Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand Cut and hand battered, Served with white cream gravy
Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded, white meat chicken tenders
Grilled Chicken
Smothered Chicken
Marinated chicken breast smothered with sauteed mushrooms, jack and cheddar cheese, and bacon
Teriyaki Chicken
Seafood
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp - Bourbon
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp - Plain
8 Large Bacon-wrapped shrimp grilled and basted with bourbon sauce
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp- Bbq
8 Large Bacon-wrapped shrimp grilled and basted with bbq sauce
Bourbon Grilled Salmon
6oz Grilled Salmon Fillet marinated in our house sweet bourbon sauce
Fried Catfish
Two hand breaded southern fried catfish fillet, served with tartar sauce
Large Fried Shrimp
10 Crispy large fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce
Large Grilled Shrimp
10 Seasoned and Grilled Shrimp drizzled with garlic butter and served over rice
Whizbang Shrimp
Small fried shrimp tossed in our sassy sweet thai sauce
Chefs Dusted Shrimp
Burgers and Sandwiches
Cowboy Burger
8oz. Ground steak burger smothered in bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried jalapeno slices
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
5oz. Grilled chicken breast topped with swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Lonestar Cheeseburger
8oz. Ground steak burger Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Brioche Bun and your choice of cheese
Lonestar Hamburger
8oz. Ground steak burger Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Brioche Bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich
5oz. Slow roasted pulled pork toppedwith bbq sauce and onion straws
Philly Cheesesteak
Prime Rib meat topped with sauteed onions and peppers, topped with swiss cheese
Willie Bacon Burger
8oz. Ground steak burger Topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Brioche Bun and your choice of cheese
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Hand breaded pork tenderloin
Prime Rib Sandwich
Brisket Sandwich
Kids Menu
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
American cheese on buttered texas toast
Kids 6oz. Sirloin
Kids Cheeseburger
5oz. Ground steak burger topped with american cheese
Kids Chicken Tenders
Three crispy chicken tenders
Kids Grilled Chicken
5oz, Grilled chicken breast
Kids Hamburger
5oz. Ground steak burger
Mac N`Cheese
A big bowl of Kraft macaroni and cheese
NA Beverages
Add Blackberry
Add Grenadine
Add Mango
Add Peach
Add Raspberry
Add Strawberry
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Diet Dr. Pepper
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Mtn. Dew
Mug Root beer
Orange juice
Pepsi
Red Bull
Sierra Mist
Soda Water
Strawberry Lemonade
Sweet Arnold Palmer
Sweet Tea
Water
Add Tomato
Sides
Applesauce
Baked Beans
Baked Potato
Bowl of Chili
Bowl of Soup
Broccoli
Caesar Salad
Cup of Chili
Cup of Soup
CYO Salad
Fire Roasted Corn
Fried Green Beans
Garlic Mashed Potato
House Salad
Macaroni
Seasonal Veggies
Steak Fries
Sweet Potato
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Texas Rice
Wedge Fries
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Steaks and Salads Done Right! Hand cut mesquite grilled steaks and our popular Create Your Own Salads.
1419 E. 11th Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67501
