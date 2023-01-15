A map showing the location of Texas T-Bone SteakhouseView gallery
Steakhouses

Texas T-Bone Steakhouse

review star

No reviews yet

1419 E. 11th Ave

Hutchinson, KS 67501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

12oz. Ribeye
Chicken Fried Steak
Create Your Own Salad

Appetizers

6 Rolls

$2.49

8oz. Ranch

$1.99

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Lightly breaded real Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.49

Crispy steak fries, smothered in monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, topped with chili and green onions. Served with Ranch dressing

Fried Green Beans

$8.99

Breaded crispy green beans served with jalapeno ranch

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Hand breaded and served with Cajun Horseradish

Loaded Cheese Fries

$9.99

Crispy steak fries, smothered in monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, topped with bacon and green onions. Served with Ranch dressing

Onion Straws

$7.99

Thinly sliced onions, hand breaded and served with Cajun Horseradish sauce

Pickle Fries

$8.99

Something unique, served with Ranch

Tater Skins

$7.99

Potato Skins topped with Cheedar and Jack cheese, Bacon, Chives and a side of sour cream

Texas Sampler

$14.99

Half portions of four of our most popular appetizers (excludes Queso, Cheese Fries, and Whizbang shrimp)

Whiz Bang Shrimp

$10.99

Fried Shrimp tossed in our sassy thai sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.99Out of stock

Jalepeno Poppers

$10.99

Southwest Chicken Bites

$9.99

Dozen Roll Fundraiser

$4.50Out of stock

First National Catering Per Person

$9.00Out of stock

Texas Sliders

$12.99

Texas Sliders w/ Fries

$14.99

Steaks

18oz T-bone

$25.99

24oz. Porterhouse

$31.99

28oz. Texas-sized Porterhouse

$35.99

10oz. New York Strip

$19.99

15oz. New York Strip

$24.99

20oz. Texas-sized New York Strip

$29.99

12oz. Ribeye

$23.99

16oz. Ribeye

$27.99

20oz. Texas-sized Ribeye

$31.99

6oz. Sirloin

$13.99

10oz. Sirloin

$17.99

16oz. Sirloin

$22.99

20oz. Texas-sized Sirloin

$25.99

6oz. Bacon-wrapped Filet

$22.99

9oz. Bacon-wrapped Filet

$27.99

12oz. Prime Rib

$24.99

Aged Prime Rib, slow smoked and cut to serve. Only available Friday and Saturday.

16oz. Prime Rib

$28.99

Aged Prime Rib, slow smoked and cut to serve. Only available Friday and Saturdays

20oz. Prime Rib

$32.99

Aged Prime Rib, slow smoked and cut to serve. Only available Friday and Saturdays

40oz Tomahawk Ribeye

$65.00Out of stock

Salads

7oz. Salmon Create your own Salad

$16.99

Includes 5 toppings, one cheese and one dressing

6oz. Top Sirloin Steak Create your own Salad

$15.99

Includes 5 toppings, one cheese and one dressing

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Create your own Salad

$16.99

Includes 5 toppings, one cheese and one dressing

Create Your Own Salad

$11.99

Includes 5 toppings, one cheese and one dressing

Fried Chicken Create your own Salad

$14.99

Includes 5 toppings, one cheese and one dressing

Fried Shrimp Create Your Own Salad

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Create your own Salad

$14.99

Includes 5 toppings, one cheese and one dressing

Grilled Shrimp Create your Own Salad

$16.99

Whiz Bang Shrimp Create your own Salad

$15.99

Includes 5 toppings, one cheese and one dressing

Soup, salad, potato

$10.99

Make it a Combo!

5oz. Grilled Chicken Add-on

$5.99

7oz. Salmon Add-on

$8.99

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Add-on

$7.99

Catfish Filet Add-on

$5.99

Fried Shrimp Add-on

$6.99

Grilled Shrimp Add-on

$6.99

Half Rack of Ribs

$10.99

Add Whizbang

$7.99

Mushroom Steak Topper

$3.99Out of stock

Add-Ons

Add Avocado

$0.99

Add Bacon

$0.50

Add Burger Patty

$3.00

Add Cheese

$0.50

Add OZ to Steak

$1.50

Extra Throw-Ins

$0.50

Loaded

$0.99

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.49

Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions

$1.49

Sauteed Onions

$1.49

Add Peppercorn and Cream Sauce

$1.50Out of stock

Other Favorites

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.99

Hand Cut and hand battered, Served with white cream gravy

Double Pork Chop

$15.99

Two boneless chops basted with honey garlic glaze

Full Rack of Ribs

$23.99

Full rack of St. Louis Style Ribs slow smoked, finished over mesquite wood

Half Rack of Ribs

$18.99

Half rack of St. Louis Style Ribs slow smoked, finished over mesquite wood

Loaded Chopped Steak 10oz.

$12.99

10oz. Ground steak patty smothered with sauteed mushrooms, onion and brown gravy

Pulled Pork Dinner

$14.99

Tender, slow cooked pork, Covered in our signature bbq sauce

Road Kill 10oz.

$12.99

10oz. Ground steak patty topped with sauteed mushrooms, jack and cheddar cheese, and bacon

Single Grilled Pork Chop

$12.99

Boneless chop basted in honey garlic glaze

Top Sirloin Tips

$13.99

Top sirloin tips served on a bed of rice with sauteed onions and mushrooms. Brown gravy added per request.

Jalapeno Pork Chop

$16.99Out of stock

Brisket Dinner

$16.99

Chicken

Bbq Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.99

Hand Cut and hand battered, Served with white cream gravy

Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Hand breaded, white meat chicken tenders

Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Smothered Chicken

$15.99

Marinated chicken breast smothered with sauteed mushrooms, jack and cheddar cheese, and bacon

Teriyaki Chicken

$14.99

Seafood

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp - Bourbon

$17.99

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp - Plain

$17.99

8 Large Bacon-wrapped shrimp grilled and basted with bourbon sauce

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp- Bbq

$17.99

8 Large Bacon-wrapped shrimp grilled and basted with bbq sauce

Bourbon Grilled Salmon

$16.99

6oz Grilled Salmon Fillet marinated in our house sweet bourbon sauce

Fried Catfish

$15.99

Two hand breaded southern fried catfish fillet, served with tartar sauce

Large Fried Shrimp

$16.99

10 Crispy large fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce

Large Grilled Shrimp

$16.99

10 Seasoned and Grilled Shrimp drizzled with garlic butter and served over rice

Whizbang Shrimp

$17.99

Small fried shrimp tossed in our sassy sweet thai sauce

Chefs Dusted Shrimp

$17.99

Burgers and Sandwiches

Cowboy Burger

$12.99

8oz. Ground steak burger smothered in bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried jalapeno slices

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

5oz. Grilled chicken breast topped with swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Lonestar Cheeseburger

$10.99

8oz. Ground steak burger Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Brioche Bun and your choice of cheese

Lonestar Hamburger

$10.99

8oz. Ground steak burger Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Brioche Bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

5oz. Slow roasted pulled pork toppedwith bbq sauce and onion straws

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Prime Rib meat topped with sauteed onions and peppers, topped with swiss cheese

Willie Bacon Burger

$11.99

8oz. Ground steak burger Topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Brioche Bun and your choice of cheese

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$10.99

Hand breaded pork tenderloin

Prime Rib Sandwich

$12.99

Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Dessert

Big Ol` Brownie

$4.99

Large slice of fudge brownie topped with vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream

Kids Brownie Sundae

$2.99

Kids Sundae

$1.99

Mini Dessert

$1.99

Mini Dessert Flight

$6.99

Root Beer Float

$2.99

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

American cheese on buttered texas toast

Kids 6oz. Sirloin

$9.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

5oz. Ground steak burger topped with american cheese

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Three crispy chicken tenders

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.99

5oz, Grilled chicken breast

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

5oz. Ground steak burger

Mac N`Cheese

$5.99

A big bowl of Kraft macaroni and cheese

NA Beverages

Add Blackberry

$0.50

Add Grenadine

$0.50

Add Mango

$0.50

Add Peach

$0.50

Add Raspberry

$0.50

Add Strawberry

$0.50

Apple Juice

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

Decaf Coffee

$1.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Mtn. Dew

$2.99

Mug Root beer

$2.99

Orange juice

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Red Bull

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Soda Water

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Add Tomato

$0.50

Sides

Applesauce

$1.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Bowl of Chili

$4.99

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Caesar Salad

$3.99

Cup of Chili

$3.99

Cup of Soup

$3.99

CYO Salad

$4.99

Fire Roasted Corn

$2.99

Fried Green Beans

$2.99

Garlic Mashed Potato

$2.99

House Salad

$3.99

Macaroni

$2.99

Seasonal Veggies

$3.99

Steak Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato

$2.99

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.99

Texas Rice

$2.99

Wedge Fries

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Steaks and Salads Done Right! Hand cut mesquite grilled steaks and our popular Create Your Own Salads.

Location

1419 E. 11th Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67501

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Polo Bar & Grill - Hutchinson
orange star4.5 • 426
25 E 30th Ave Hutchinson, KS 67502
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hutchinson

Polo Bar & Grill - Hutchinson
orange star4.5 • 426
25 E 30th Ave Hutchinson, KS 67502
View restaurantnext
Salt City Brewing Company - 514 North Main Street
orange star4.7 • 313
514 North Main Street Hutchinson, KS 67501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hutchinson
Wichita
review star
Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
Salina
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Hays
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Dodge City
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Topeka
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
No reviews yet
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston