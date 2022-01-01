Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Latin American
American

Tropical Wok 3807 W Stan Schlueter Loop. #200 Killeen, TX 76549

review star

No reviews yet

3807 w Stan Schluetter Loop, #200

Killeen, TX 76549

Burgers

Single Burger Meal

$10.50

Double Burger Meal

$12.50
Patty Melt Meal

$12.50

2 Burgers for $20

$20.00

Wings

5 Pc Bone-In with Fries

$12.00

10 Pc Bone-In with Fries

$20.00
6 Pc Boneless with Fries

$12.00

12 Pc Boneless with Fries

$20.00

Single Items

Burger

$6.50

Waffle Fries

$2.50

10 Pc Bone In Wings

$15.00

20 Pc Bone In WIngs

$28.00

10 Pc Boneless Wings

$13.00

20 Pc Boneless Wings

$24.00

Kids Meals

4 nuggets with fries
$4.99
$4.99

Drinks

Coke

Dr Pepper

Sprite

Coke Zero

Minute Maid Lemonade

Fanta Strawberry

Bottled Water

$1.00
Guava Nectar

$2.00
Mango Nectar

$2.00
Strawberry-Banana Nectar

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Burger and Wings with Waffle Fries

3807 w Stan Schluetter Loop, #200, Killeen, TX 76549

