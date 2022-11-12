Restaurant header imageView gallery

House of Rock 511 Starr St

review star

No reviews yet

511 Starr Street

Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Rolls
Caesar Salad
Big Slice of Cheese

Appetizers

Pepperoni Rolls

Pepperoni Rolls

$8.39

Two fresh baked rolls filled with pepperoni and provolone

Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$10.49

Four of our homemade meatballs served on sweet hawaiian rolls with your choice of sauce

Antipasto

Antipasto

$18.89

Variety of Italian meats and cheeses

Small Wings

Small Wings

$10.49

Six oven baked wings tossed in your choice of flavor

Small Basket of Meatballs

Small Basket of Meatballs

$10.49

Six homemade meatballs cooked perfectly in our deck oven

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$7.34

Perfectly toasted with fresh minced garlic and our five cheese blend

Caprese Sliders

$10.49

Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato served on sweet hawaiian rolls & drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinaigrette reduction

Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.49

Pulled pork and mango habanero broccoli slaw served on sweet hawaiian rolls

Large Wings

$18.89

Twelve oven baked wings tossed in your choice of flavor

Large Basket of Meatballs

$18.89

Twelve homemade meatballs cooked perfectly in our deck oven

Headliners

Big Slice of Cheese

$4.19

Big Slice of Pepperoni

$4.71

Cheese Slice & Caesar Salad Combo

$9.44

One big slice of cheese pizza and a caesar salad. *When adding toppings, please specify if it is for the slice or salad*

Pep Slice & Caesar Salad Combo

$9.44

One big slice of pepperoni pizza and a caesar salad. *When adding toppings, please specify if it is for the slice or salad*

DIY Pizza Kit

$20.99

12" Cheesy Pie

$12.59

Five cheese blend with our house pizza sauce

12” Pepperoni

$14.58
12" Supreme Me Pie

12" Supreme Me Pie

$14.69

The cheesy pie with pepperoni, bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions

12" The Boss

12" The Boss

$16.79

Bacon, capicola, pepperoni and italian sausage

12" Earth Day Pie

12" Earth Day Pie

$16.79

Basil pesto pie with fresh goat cheese, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and baby spinach

20" Cheesy Pie

$20.99

Five cheese blend with our house pizza sauce

20” Pepperoni

$23.48

20" Supreme Me Pie

$26.24

The cheesy pie with pepperoni, bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions

20" The Boss

$30.44

Bacon, capicola, pepperoni and italian sausage

20" Earth Day Pie

$30.44

Basil pesto pie with fresh goat cheese, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and baby spinach

12" Bacon Cheeseburger Pie

$16.79

House pizza sauce, American cheese, seasoned ground beef, bacon, red onion, topped with diced tomatoes, romaine lettuce and a dill aoili swirl

12" Classic Margherita Pie

$14.69

Olive oil crust with fresh mozzarella, diced roma tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil

Cheese Calzone

$13.99

Pepperoni Calzone

$15.74

Boss Calzone

$18.89

20" Bacon Cheeseburger Pie

$30.44

House pizza sauce, American cheese, seasoned ground beef, bacon, red onion, topped with diced tomatoes, romaine lettuce and a dill aoili swirl

20" Classic Margherita Pie

20" Classic Margherita Pie

$26.24

Olive oil crust with fresh mozzarella, diced roma tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil

Margherita Calzone

$16.69

Supreme Calzone

$16.69

Earth Day Calzone

$18.89

Boss Deep Dish Pie

$41.99

Good things come to those who wait! Deep dishes are made to order. Call House of Rock for time frame.

Cheese Deep Dish Pie

$29.39

Good things come to those who wait! Deep dishes are made to order. Call House of Rock for time frame.

Supreme Deep Dish

$29.99

Good things come to those who wait! Deep dishes are made to order. Call House of Rock for time frame.

12" Chicken Alfredo Pie

$12.99

20" Chicken Alfredo Pie

$28.24

Knolle queso untar base with American cheese, fresh sliced jalapeño, bacon and topped with green onion.

A Handful

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$13.11

Our homemade meatballs topped with provolone cheese and smothered with marinara sauce served on a warm hoagie rolls

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$13.11

Pulled pork, capicola ham topped with provolone cheese, pesto aoli and a kosher pickle served on a sourdough hoagie

Rooster Club

Rooster Club

$13.11

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes and lettuce drizzled with our signature rooster sauce between two slices of Texas toast

Italian Grinder

Italian Grinder

$13.11

Genoa salami, pepperoni and capicola topped with romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes and sliced pepperoncinis served on a hoagie roll with olive oil and balsamic vinaigrette reduction

Earth Day Sandwich

$13.11

Our Earth Day pizza toppings turned into a sandwich. Your choice of a french hoagie roll or sourdough roll.

Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Soup & Salads

Cup of Soup & Caesar Salad

$8.49

Soup of the day and caesar salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.29
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.59

Grilled chicken, bacon, roma tomatoes, avocado, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles on a bed of romaine lettuce

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$11.54

Bed of fresh baby spinach with goat cheese, bacon, red onion, sundried cranberries

Cup of Soup

$6.81

Soup of the day

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.59

Artichoke hearts, red onion, feta, roma tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis on a bed of romaine lettuce

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.49
Stephanie Salad

Stephanie Salad

$11.54

Grilled chicken tossed in house wing sauce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles and croutons on a bed of romaine lettuce

Bowl of Soup

$7.76

Soup of the day

Sauces & Extras

Ranch

$0.85

Rooster

$0.85

Pesto Aoli

$0.85

Blue Cheese

$0.85

Caesar

$0.85

House Sauce

$0.85

Marinara

$0.85

Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinaigrette Reduction

$0.85

Mango Habanero

$0.85

Dill Aoli

$0.85

Bourbon Molasses

$0.85

Side of Jalapeños

$0.85

Chips

$1.95

Potato Salad

$1.95Out of stock

Side of Toast

$1.50

Encore

Fresh Baked Cookie

$2.99

Apple Pie Calzone

$11.99

Stuffed & baked with apple pie filling then dusted with cinnamon sugar and a drizzle of warm cajeta

Little Rockers

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.75

Kids Sliders

$6.75

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.23

Bottled Water

$1.84

Coffee

$1.85

Coke

$2.08

Diet Coke

$2.08

Dr. Pepper

$2.08

Ginger Ale

$2.08

Heineken 00 n/a

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.23

Maine Root Blueberry

$3.00

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$3.00

Maine Root Mexicane Cola

$3.00

Maine Root Rootbeer

$3.00

Maine Root Sarsaparilla

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.70

Red Bull Blue

$3.70

Red Bull SF

$3.70

Red Bull Yellow

$3.70

Richards Rainwater

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$2.08

Sweet Tea

$2.08

Topo Chico

$3.23

Unsweet Tea

$2.08

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

House of Rock was established on July 28th, 2005 in the heart of downtown Corpus Christi. In addition to great food and a welcoming atmosphere, The Venue at House of Rock hosts live music and entertainment most nights of the week. The Kitchen at House of Rock is open 7 days a week with all menu options to-go friendly and happy hour specials from weekdays from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. The menu consists of specialty pizzas (offered whole or by the slice), assorted appetizers, fresh salads and sandwiches. We are a family friendly restaurant with kids menu available upon request. Live Music Wednesday through Sunday you can always catch live music in the Venue or on the small stage, and from time to time you can catch a good show on off nights. We also host weekly Open Mic Night every Sunday that is open to all kinds of music, comedy, and just about any kind of performance you can think of.

Location

511 Starr Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Directions

Gallery
House of Rock image
House of Rock image
House of Rock image

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Line Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
4383 Farm to Market Road 2986 Portland, TX 78374
View restaurantnext
Texas A1 Steaks and Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
407 Cedar Dr. Portland, TX 78374
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - Portland
orange star3.9 • 206
1524 Wildcat Dr Portland, TX 78374
View restaurantnext
Roasted Clove Food Co.
orange star5.0 • 28
917 Commerce St Portland, TX 78374
View restaurantnext
Blackbeards On The Beach
orange starNo Reviews
3117 Surfside Blvd Corpus Christi, TX 78402
View restaurantnext
Updog Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
100 Main Street Unit B Odem, TX 78370
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Corpus Christi

Water Street Oyster Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,885
309 North Water Street, Suite A Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Jalisco - Kostoryz
orange star4.2 • 545
5358 Kostoryz Rd Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View restaurantnext
POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE - POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
orange star4.2 • 488
4124 s staples st corpus christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Hester's Café - Lamar Park
orange star4.5 • 482
3812 S Alameda Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Tannins Wine Bar & Tapas Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 481
3855 S Alameda Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Executive Surf Club
orange star4.0 • 433
306 North Chaparral St. Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corpus Christi
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Victoria
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
South Padre Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Mcallen
review star
Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston