House of Rock 511 Starr St

Restaurant info

House of Rock was established on July 28th, 2005 in the heart of downtown Corpus Christi. In addition to great food and a welcoming atmosphere, The Venue at House of Rock hosts live music and entertainment most nights of the week. The Kitchen at House of Rock is open 7 days a week with all menu options to-go friendly and happy hour specials from weekdays from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. The menu consists of specialty pizzas (offered whole or by the slice), assorted appetizers, fresh salads and sandwiches. We are a family friendly restaurant with kids menu available upon request. Live Music Wednesday through Sunday you can always catch live music in the Venue or on the small stage, and from time to time you can catch a good show on off nights. We also host weekly Open Mic Night every Sunday that is open to all kinds of music, comedy, and just about any kind of performance you can think of.