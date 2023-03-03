Restaurant header imageView gallery

Texas Tapyard

review star

No reviews yet

3675 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75204

Dallas, TX 75204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Starters

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Hand battered and fried to perfection. Served with house made Ranch.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.00

Crispy seasoned shrimp served with a spicy creamy bang bang sauce.

Loaded Cheese Fries

$13.00

Our signature waffle fries topped with house made queso, shredded mixed cheese, pickled jalapenos, chopped bacon, and chives. Served with a house made Ranch.

Crispy Mozzarella

$12.00

3 Golden, crispy mozzarella slices served with House made ranch and marinara.

Texas Trio

$14.00

House made queso, guac, and salsa. Served with fresh crispy tortilla chips.

Nachos

$12.00

Fresh tortilla chips topped with queso, mixed cheese, black beans, pickled jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole, cilantro and tomatoes served with a side of salsa.

Hummus

$13.00

House made Hummus with garlic and roasted red peppers served with pita, carrots, and celery.

Wings, Tenders & Shrimp Baskets

Wings

$14.99

8 wings tossed in your favorite flavor

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

3 Crispy fried or grilled jumbo chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce served with a side

Shrimp

$15.99

8 Shrimp grilled or fried tossed in your choice of sauce served with celery, carrots, and a side.

Handhelds

Texas Rodeo Burger

$15.99

⅓ lb beef patty topped with onion strings, bacon, cheddar cheese and house made BBQ sauce on a Brioche Bun.

Gyro

$16.75

Greek spiced Lamb and Beef on Pita with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onion, cucumber and house made tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled or fried chicken strips topped with swiss cheese, fresno aioli, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a Brioche Bun.

Tapyard Cheeseburger

$13.50

⅓ lb local all beef patty topped with american cheese, pickle chips, and LTO on a Brioche Bun with Fresno Aioli.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.25Out of stock

⅓ local all beef patty topped with braised mushrooms and onions, swiss cheese and fresno aioli on a Brioche Bun.

Pimento Grilled Cheese

$14.99

House Pimento Cheese with an extra slice of Cheddar cheese on thick cut Texas toast.

BLT

$14.99

Beyond Burger

$14.99Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.99

Crispy Romaine, croutons, parmesan and house made caesar dressing.

House Salad

$11.99

Green Leaf Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, diced red onion, carrots, bacon and mixed cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.99

Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in Mild Buffalo sauce on top of Green leaf lettuce, pico and bleu cheese crumbles with a Ranch drizzle.

Sides

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Onion Strings

$6.50

Extra Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Side Salad

$7.00

Side Ceasar

$7.00

Bag O Fritos

$2.75

Sweets

CinniMinis

$9.00

Hand rolled doughnuts fried and tossed in cinnamon and sugar served with cream cheese icing.

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Warm brownie topped with vanilla Ice cream, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and rainbow sprinkles.

Warm Brownie

$6.00

Triple chocolate Brownie

Dog Treats

Puppy Pop

$5.00

Puppy popsicle treat for your fur baby!

Sauces and Such

2 oz guac

$1.00

2 oz Queso

$1.00

2 oz salsa

$0.50

Bang Bang Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Diced red onion

$0.25

Fresh Jalapenos

$0.50Out of stock

Crazy Hot

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Ketchup

Mild Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Shredded cheddar cheese

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Cocktails & Shots

Cocktails

Chuckle Rum Punch

$11.00+

Old Fashioned

$11.00+

whiskey / angostura bitters / orange oils

Paloma

$11.00+

tequila / lime / grapefruit

Ranch Water

$11.00+

tequila / lime juice / soda / tajin

Tanteo Spicy Pineapple Ranch Water

$11.00+

tanteo jalapeno tequila / fresh lime juice / pineapple soda / sparkling water

Texas Two Step

$6.00+

vodka / strawberry / limeade

Traditonal Margarita

$11.00+

tequila / lime / orange / agave

Gimlet

$11.00+

Vodka/ Lime/Simple Syrup

Shots

Green Tea

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Texas Strawberry Limeaide

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

White Tea

$8.00

Ice Cold Jager

$8.00

Ice Cold Patron

$8.00

Ice Cold Rumpleminze

$8.00

Beer & Seltzer

Draft Beer

$3 Saint Arnold Christmas Ale

$12.00+

$3 Yuengling Hershey's Porter

$3.00+

Alstadt Kolsch Draft

$27.00+

Bells Two Hearted IPA

$27.00+

Dallas Blonde Draft

$27.00+

Dos XX Draft

$21.00+

Manhattan Project Half Life IPA Draft

$27.00+

Miller Lite Draft

$21.00+

Canned Beer & Seltzer

$3 Angry Orchard

$3.00+

$3 Dem Berries Revolver

$15.00+Out of stock

$3 Guinness

$15.00+

$3 High Noon Black Cherry

$15.00+

$3 Karbach Love Street Citrus

$15.00+

$3 White Claw Black Cherry

$15.00+

$3 Yuengling Lager

$15.00+

$3 Yule Shoot Your Eye Out Festive Red

$15.00+

$5 Topo Strawberry Guava 24oz

$5.00

Ace Pear

$29.00+

Bud Light Tallboy

$24.00+

Coors Light Tallboy

$24.00+

Heineken 0.0 Alcohol Free

$5.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$36.00+

High Noon Lime

$36.00+

High Noon Pineapple

$36.00+

High Noon Watermelon

$36.00+

Lonestar Tallboy

$24.00+

Michelob Ultra Tallboy

$24.00+

Modelo

$24.00+

Mosaic IPA

$29.00+

Nitro Temptress

$10.00

Revolver Blood & Honey

$29.00+

Shiner Bock Tallboy

$24.00+

St. Arnold Fancy Lawnmower

$29.00+

White Claw Mango

$29.00+

Liquor

Vodka

Drake's Vodka

$7.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$11.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$11.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$11.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$11.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$12.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Titos

$11.00

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Anjeo

$12.00

Don Juilo 1942

$25.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

El Jimador Blanco Tequila

$7.00

Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila

$12.00

El Bandido Blanco

$12.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$12.00

Whiskey

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$11.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

Wild Turkey Rye 101

$10.00

Blanton's

$17.00

Benchmark Whiskey

$7.00

Old Grand Dad

$7.00

Jack Apple

$10.00

Brown Sugar Bourbon

$7.00

Gin

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray Ten

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Fords

$10.00

Empress 1908

$11.00

New Amsterdam GIn

$7.00

Rum

El Dorado Silver Rum

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$10.00

Scotch / Cognac

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Hennessy VSOP

$12.00

Other Liquor

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Five Farms Irish Cream

$8.00

Jagermaster

$10.00

Malort

$9.00

Rumple Minze

$10.00

Wine

Sparkling

Brut

$5.00+

Sparkling Rose

$8.00+

Prosecco

$8.00+

Mimosa

$6.00+

Still

Cabernet

$8.00+

Chardonnay

$8.00+

Flat Rose

$8.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Soft Drinks

Soda

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Diet Cola

$2.50

Lemon Lime Spritz

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Cherry Limeade

$2.50

Pineapple Soda

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$4.00

Tropical Red Bull

$4.00

Coconut Berry Red Bull

$4.00

Water, Sparkling Water, Tea, & More

Fiji Bottled Water

$3.50

Mineragua Sparking Water

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.50Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Unsweet Tea

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

East dallas' best patio retreat!

Website

Location

3675 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75204, Dallas, TX 75204

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Standard Service - Heath - 4240 Ridge Road
orange starNo Reviews
4240 Ridge Road Heath, TX 75032
View restaurantnext
HG SPLY CO & Leela's Wine Bar Trophy Club
orange starNo Reviews
2980 E State Hwy 114 Trophy Club, TX 76262
View restaurantnext
Loro Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
1812 North Haskell AVE Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Savory Cityplace
orange starNo Reviews
2711 Haskell Avenue Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
White Rhino Coffee - Uptown Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
2909 Thomas Ave, Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Baboush
orange starNo Reviews
3636 McKinney Ave Suite 160 Dallas, TX 75205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Lakewood
orange star4.5 • 4,759
1904 Skillman Street Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston