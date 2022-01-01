Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Texicana Grill

325 Reviews

$

2713 Merrick Rd

Bellmore, NY 11710

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos (3)
Tijuana Joe
Chicken Quesadilla

Appetizers

Boneless Buffalo Wings (5piece)

$7.99

Chicken Strips (5piece)

$7.99

Jalapeño Poppers (5 piece)

$6.99
 Buffalo Wings ( Bone-in)

Buffalo Wings ( Bone-in)

$5.50+

Texi-Nachos

$8.99
Mini Chimi ( 5piece)

Mini Chimi ( 5piece)

$7.99

Shredded chicken in a spicy cheesy sauce, with onions and black beans

Vegan Nachos

$10.99

Vegan Beef Nachos

$12.99

Salads

Taco Salad

Texi-Cobb Salad

Extra CV

$0.99

Extra BBQ Ranch

$0.99

Burritos

Vegetable Burrito

$11.99

Picadillo Burrito

$12.99

Chicken Burrito

$12.99

Steak Burrito

$13.99

Carnitas Burrito

$13.99

2oz Guac On Side

$1.90

Vegan Beef Burrito

$11.99Out of stock

Vegan Steak Burrito

$11.99Out of stock

Avocado Vegan Quesa

$11.99

Refried Pinto Vegan Quesa

$11.99

Tacos

Single Taco

$2.99

Tacos (3)

$10.99

2oz Guac On Side

$1.90

Texicana Favorites

Chili Fiesta

$9.99

Fire Roasted Red Pepper

$12.99Out of stock
Mexican Rice Bowl

Mexican Rice Bowl

$12.99

Tijuana Joe

$12.99

Vegan Beef Burrito

$11.99

Specials/Catering

Picadillo Tacos (2 + Chips)

$11.99

Chicken Burrito Lunch

$11.99

Shrimp Burrito Lunch

$11.99

Brisket Quesadilla

$14.99Out of stock

Jambalaya Burrito

$14.99

The Tomahawk Burrito

$14.99

Fish Tacos (2 + Chips)

$15.99Out of stock

Picadillo Burrito Lunch

$11.99

Chicken Tacos (2) + Chips

$11.99

Sub Waffle Fries

$1.99

Vegan " Beef" Tacos (2+chips)

$11.99

The Gunslinger

$13.99Out of stock

The Texan

$14.99Out of stock

Angus Quesadilla Burger

$14.99Out of stock

The Texan ( Burrito) Hicky Chx

$13.99Out of stock

8 Shells

$21.99

15 Shells

$43.50

30 Shells

$87.00

45 Shells

$130.50

60 Shells

$174.00

6 Layer Dip w/ Chips

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken Fingers 20 Piece

$24.99

Boneless Wings 40 Pc

$39.99

Full Tray Of Chips

$22.99

Boneless Wings (20 Piece)

$25.99

12 pc. Buffalo Wings

$14.99

24 pc. Buffalo Wings

$29.98

50 pc. Buffalo Wings

$59.96

100 pc. Buffalo Wings

$119.99

20 pc. Empanada

$65.00

25 pc. Empanada

$81.25

50 pc. Empanada

$150.00

Grilled Chicken /per person

$13.99Out of stock

Grilled Steak /per person

$14.99Out of stock

5 pc. Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

10 pc. Jalapeno Poppers

$13.98

20 pc. Jalapeno Poppers

$19.99

40 pc. Jalapeno Poppers

$35.99

Chicken Strips 10 Pc

$13.98

Fried Shrimpn 20 Pc

$29.99

10 pc. Mini Chimichangas

$12.99Out of stock

20 pc. Mini Chimichangas

$25.99Out of stock

40 pc. Mini Chimichangas

$45.99

Half Tray Cheese Quesa

$54.95

Half Tray Quesa Chicken

$59.95

Full Tray Quesa

$109.90

Full Tray Quesa Chicken

$119.90

Fried Shrimpn20 Pc

$29.99Out of stock

Fried Shrimp (10 Pc)

$14.99Out of stock

Specialty Burritos

BBQ Fried Chicken Burrito

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Burrito

$13.99

Buffalo Fried Shrimp Burrito

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$14.99

Jalapeno Steak Burrito

$13.99

Philly Cheese Steak Burrito

$13.99

Pulled Pork Burrito

$13.99

Surf-n-Turf Burrito

$21.99

Two Bean Combo Burrito

$11.99

Tijuana Joe

$12.99

Machete Burrito

$11.99Out of stock

Vegan Buffalo Veg Burrito

$11.99

BBB

$13.98Out of stock

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$11.99

Chicken Enchiladas

$12.99

Chorizo Enchiladas

$14.99

Pulled Pork Enchiladas

$14.99

Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.99

Steak Enchiladas

$14.99

Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99

Steak Quesadilla

$13.99

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$13.99

Vegetable Quesadilla

$12.99

Avocado Quesa (Vegan)

$9.99

Refried Pinto Quesa Vegan

$9.99

Buffalo Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.99

Purple Yam Vegan Quesa

$11.99Out of stock

Brisket Quesadilla

$14.99Out of stock

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

Steak Fajitas

$15.99

Vegetable Fajitas

$13.99

Cajun Chicken Fajita

$14.99

Brisket Fajita

$15.99

Mayan Shrimp Fajita

$17.99Out of stock

Mayan Chorizo Fajita

$15.99Out of stock

Favorites Burrito

Rajun Cajun Burrito

$12.99Out of stock

Jalapeño Steak Burrito

$13.99

Pulled Pork Burrito

$12.99Out of stock

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.99Out of stock

Texicana Steak

$12.99Out of stock

The Mayan

$12.99Out of stock

The Outlaw

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

California Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Machete Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Sub Waffle Fries

$1.99

Red Fox Burrito

$13.99

Soups

Chicken Rice Soup

$4.99+

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.99+

Chili

$5.99+

Brisket Gumbo

$5.99+Out of stock

Spicy Chicken Soup

$4.99+

Cajun Chorizo Chili 16oz

$6.99

Cajun Chorizo Chili 8oz

$5.99

Picadillo 8oz

$5.99

Picadillo 16 Oz

$6.99

Burgers

Chili Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Mexican Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Quesadilla Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Slider

$3.49Out of stock

Sliders (3)

$9.99Out of stock

Texas Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Cowboy Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Hamburger

$11.99Out of stock

Cheeseburger

$12.99Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Chx Strips

$6.99

Kids Burrito

$6.99

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.49

Kids Taco

$6.99

Mini Burger

$5.99Out of stock

Sub Waffle Fries

$1.99

Homemade Desserts

Apple Empanada

$3.99Out of stock

Bunuelos

$3.99

Chocolate Empanada

$1.99

Churro

$1.99

Smores Empanada

$1.99

Vanilla Empanada

$1.99

Vanilla S'mores Empanada

$1.99

Whip Cream 2oz

$0.99Out of stock

Choc Churro Emp

$1.99

Triple X Empanada

$3.99

Chocolate Tostada

$6.99Out of stock

Extras

Bag Chips

$2.25

Guac On Side

$1.90+
Order Tortilla Chips

Order Tortilla Chips

$3.99

Beans

$3.99+

Grilled Veggies

$3.99+
Rice

Rice

$3.99+

Onion Rings

$3.99+Out of stock

Waffle Fries

$3.99+

Guac Inside

$1.90

Fresh Avocado Inside

$1.90

Add Grilled Veggies

$1.99

Add Steak

$6.99

Add Chicken

$4.99

Add Picadillo

$4.99

Add Pulled Pork

$6.99

Add Carnitas

$6.99

Add Shrimp

$7.99

Extra Celery And Carrots

$0.75

8oz Rice And Beans Mixed

$3.99

16 Oz Rice And Beans Mixed

$5.99

8 oz Jalapeños

$3.99

Edible Bowl

$0.99

Jalepeños

$0.75

Enchilada Style

$2.49

Xtra Tortilla

$0.99

Sub Fries

$1.99

Cheese $

$0.99

1 Extra Popper

$1.50

Jicama Slaw 8 Oz

$3.99Out of stock

Sub Jicama Slaw

$1.99Out of stock

Empanadas

BBQ Picadillo Empanada

$3.99

Chili Empanada

$3.99

Chili cheese Empanada

$3.99

Chipotle Picadillo Empanada

$3.99

Chicken Empanada

$3.49Out of stock

Picadillo Empanada

$3.99

Picadillo Cheese Empanada

$3.99

Pulled Pork Empanada

$3.99

Chiple Meatball Chese Emp

$3.79Out of stock

Spicy Pork Empanada

$3.99

Chicken Cheese Empanada

$3.49Out of stock

Cheese Empanada

$3.99

Cheese / Jalapeño Empanada

$3.99

Smky Chx Chs Emp

$3.49Out of stock

Purple Yam Emp

$3.99Out of stock

BBQ Brisket Cheese Emp

$3.99Out of stock

BBQ Vegetables Empanada

$3.99

Black Bean & Cheese Empanada

$3.99

Black Bean & Jalapeno Empanada

$3.99

Black Bean Empanada

$3.99

Cheese Jalapenos Empanada

$3.99

Cheese Empanada

$3.99

Vegetable Empanada

$3.99

Refried Bean & Cheese Empanada

$3.99

Refried Pinto Bean Empanada

$3.99

Spicy Vegetables Empanada

$3.99

Vegetables & Cheese Empanada

$3.99

Apple Empanada

$3.99Out of stock

Chocolate Empanada

$1.99

S'mores Empanada

$1.99

Vanilla Empanada

$1.99

Vanilla S'mores Empanada

$1.99

Choc Churro Empanada

$3.99

Triple X Emp

$3.49Out of stock

Vegan Market

Avocado Vegan Quesa

$11.99

Refried Pinto Vegan Quesa

$11.99

Purple Yam Vegan Quesa

$11.99Out of stock

Vegan Cheese Quesa

$11.99

Vegan Beef Burrito

$11.99

Vegan Buffalo Veg Burrito

$11.99

Vegan Nachos

$10.99

8oz Vegan Gumbo

$5.99Out of stock

Vegan Beef Nachos

$12.99

16 Oz Vegan Gumbo

$6.99Out of stock

Vegan Beef Tacos (2+chips)

$11.99

Vegan " Beef" Tacos (3)

$12.99

Sauces

BBQ Ranch

$0.99+

Bleu Cheese

$0.99+

Chimi Sauce

$0.99+

Chipotle Mayo

$0.99+

Chipotle Ranch

$0.99+

Cilantro Vinaigrette

$0.99+

Jalapeño Ranch

$0.99+

Pico de Gallo

$0.99+

Popper Sauce

$0.99+

Salsa Azteca

$0.99+

Salsa Chipotle

$0.00+

Salsa Ranchera

$0.00+

Salsa Verde

$0.00+

Sriracha Sour Cream

$0.99+

Texas Sauce

$0.99+

Sea Salt Sour Cream

$0.99+

Inside Chipotle Ranch

$0.99+

BBQ Sauce

$0.99+

Fresh Avocado

$1.75

Hot Sauce

Vegan Cheese 8oz

$4.99

Add Vegan Cheese Sauce

$2.99

Xtra Buffalo Sauce 8oz

$2.99

Mason Jar Bleu Cheese

$5.49Out of stock

NA Beverages

Poland Spring

$2.05

Can Coke

$1.90Out of stock

Can Diet Coke

$1.90Out of stock

20oz Coke

$2.50

20oz Diet Coke

$2.50Out of stock

Can Ginger Ale

$1.90Out of stock

Can Selzer

$1.90Out of stock

Can Sprite

$1.90

Sm Iced Tea

$2.25Out of stock

Med Iced Tea

$3.25Out of stock

Lg Iced Tea

$4.25Out of stock

Sm Limade

$2.25Out of stock

Med Limade

$3.25Out of stock

Lg Limade

$4.25Out of stock

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.50

Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.50Out of stock

Jarritos Mango

$2.50Out of stock

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.50Out of stock

Jarritos Strawberry

$2.50Out of stock

Snapple Diet Lemon

$2.50

Snapple Diet Peach Tea

$2.50

Mexican Hot Choc

$3.49Out of stock

Snapple Lemon Tea

$2.31

Snapple Mango Madness

$2.50

Snapple Peach Tea

$2.50

Snapple Apple

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.50Out of stock

Stewart's Cream Soda

$2.50Out of stock

Stewart's Diet Root Beer

$2.50

Stewart's Root Beer

$2.50

Small 1/2 1/2

$2.25Out of stock

Medium 1/2 And 1/2

$3.25Out of stock

Large 1/2 1/2

$4.25Out of stock

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.31Out of stock

Mexican 7up

$2.50Out of stock

Ice Cream

Cinnamon Ice Cream

$2.50

Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.99Out of stock
Mango Ice (:Vegan)

Mango Ice (:Vegan)

$4.99Out of stock

Vegan , non dairy, no sugar

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$4.99Out of stock

Churro Chip Ice Cream

$4.99Out of stock

Churro Ice Cream

$2.50

Vanilla Choc Chip

$4.99Out of stock

Supremo Ice Cream

$4.99Out of stock

Cinnamon Choc Chip Ice Cream

$2.50

Supremo Churro Ice Cream

$4.99Out of stock

Purple Yam Chip Ice Cream

$4.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2713 Merrick Rd, Bellmore, NY 11710

Directions

Gallery
Texicana Grill image
Texicana Grill image
Texicana Grill image
Texicana Grill image

Map
