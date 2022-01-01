- Home
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Texicana Grill
325 Reviews
$
2713 Merrick Rd
Bellmore, NY 11710
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Burritos
Texicana Favorites
Specials/Catering
Picadillo Tacos (2 + Chips)
$11.99
Chicken Burrito Lunch
$11.99
Shrimp Burrito Lunch
$11.99
Brisket Quesadilla
$14.99Out of stock
Jambalaya Burrito
$14.99
The Tomahawk Burrito
$14.99
Fish Tacos (2 + Chips)
$15.99Out of stock
Picadillo Burrito Lunch
$11.99
Chicken Tacos (2) + Chips
$11.99
Sub Waffle Fries
$1.99
Vegan " Beef" Tacos (2+chips)
$11.99
The Gunslinger
$13.99Out of stock
The Texan
$14.99Out of stock
Angus Quesadilla Burger
$14.99Out of stock
The Texan ( Burrito) Hicky Chx
$13.99Out of stock
8 Shells
$21.99
15 Shells
$43.50
30 Shells
$87.00
45 Shells
$130.50
60 Shells
$174.00
6 Layer Dip w/ Chips
$6.99Out of stock
Chicken Fingers 20 Piece
$24.99
Boneless Wings 40 Pc
$39.99
Full Tray Of Chips
$22.99
Boneless Wings (20 Piece)
$25.99
12 pc. Buffalo Wings
$14.99
24 pc. Buffalo Wings
$29.98
50 pc. Buffalo Wings
$59.96
100 pc. Buffalo Wings
$119.99
20 pc. Empanada
$65.00
25 pc. Empanada
$81.25
50 pc. Empanada
$150.00
Grilled Chicken /per person
$13.99Out of stock
Grilled Steak /per person
$14.99Out of stock
5 pc. Jalapeno Poppers
$6.99
10 pc. Jalapeno Poppers
$13.98
20 pc. Jalapeno Poppers
$19.99
40 pc. Jalapeno Poppers
$35.99
Chicken Strips 10 Pc
$13.98
Fried Shrimpn 20 Pc
$29.99
10 pc. Mini Chimichangas
$12.99Out of stock
20 pc. Mini Chimichangas
$25.99Out of stock
40 pc. Mini Chimichangas
$45.99
Half Tray Cheese Quesa
$54.95
Half Tray Quesa Chicken
$59.95
Full Tray Quesa
$109.90
Full Tray Quesa Chicken
$119.90
Fried Shrimpn20 Pc
$29.99Out of stock
Fried Shrimp (10 Pc)
$14.99Out of stock
Specialty Burritos
BBQ Fried Chicken Burrito
$13.99
Buffalo Chicken Burrito
$13.99
Buffalo Fried Shrimp Burrito
$14.99
Grilled Shrimp Burrito
$14.99
Jalapeno Steak Burrito
$13.99
Philly Cheese Steak Burrito
$13.99
Pulled Pork Burrito
$13.99
Surf-n-Turf Burrito
$21.99
Two Bean Combo Burrito
$11.99
Tijuana Joe
$12.99
Machete Burrito
$11.99Out of stock
Vegan Buffalo Veg Burrito
$11.99
BBB
$13.98Out of stock
Enchiladas
Quesadillas
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
$13.99
Cheese Quesadilla
$11.99
Chicken Quesadilla
$12.99
Shrimp Quesadilla
$14.99
Steak Quesadilla
$13.99
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
$13.99
Vegetable Quesadilla
$12.99
Avocado Quesa (Vegan)
$9.99
Refried Pinto Quesa Vegan
$9.99
Buffalo Shrimp Quesadilla
$13.99
Purple Yam Vegan Quesa
$11.99Out of stock
Brisket Quesadilla
$14.99Out of stock
Fajitas
Favorites Burrito
Rajun Cajun Burrito
$12.99Out of stock
Jalapeño Steak Burrito
$13.99
Pulled Pork Burrito
$12.99Out of stock
Shrimp Po Boy
$14.99Out of stock
Texicana Steak
$12.99Out of stock
The Mayan
$12.99Out of stock
The Outlaw
$12.99Out of stock
Chicken Breast Sandwich
$12.99Out of stock
California Sandwich
$12.99Out of stock
Machete Sandwich
$12.99Out of stock
Sub Waffle Fries
$1.99
Red Fox Burrito
$13.99
Soups
Burgers
Kids Menu
Homemade Desserts
Extras
Bag Chips
$2.25
Guac On Side
$1.90+
Order Tortilla Chips
$3.99
Beans
$3.99+
Grilled Veggies
$3.99+
Rice
$3.99+
Onion Rings
$3.99+Out of stock
Waffle Fries
$3.99+
Guac Inside
$1.90
Fresh Avocado Inside
$1.90
Add Grilled Veggies
$1.99
Add Steak
$6.99
Add Chicken
$4.99
Add Picadillo
$4.99
Add Pulled Pork
$6.99
Add Carnitas
$6.99
Add Shrimp
$7.99
Extra Celery And Carrots
$0.75
8oz Rice And Beans Mixed
$3.99
16 Oz Rice And Beans Mixed
$5.99
8 oz Jalapeños
$3.99
Edible Bowl
$0.99
Jalepeños
$0.75
Enchilada Style
$2.49
Xtra Tortilla
$0.99
Sub Fries
$1.99
Cheese $
$0.99
1 Extra Popper
$1.50
Jicama Slaw 8 Oz
$3.99Out of stock
Sub Jicama Slaw
$1.99Out of stock
Empanadas
BBQ Picadillo Empanada
$3.99
Chili Empanada
$3.99
Chili cheese Empanada
$3.99
Chipotle Picadillo Empanada
$3.99
Chicken Empanada
$3.49Out of stock
Picadillo Empanada
$3.99
Picadillo Cheese Empanada
$3.99
Pulled Pork Empanada
$3.99
Chiple Meatball Chese Emp
$3.79Out of stock
Spicy Pork Empanada
$3.99
Chicken Cheese Empanada
$3.49Out of stock
Cheese Empanada
$3.99
Cheese / Jalapeño Empanada
$3.99
Smky Chx Chs Emp
$3.49Out of stock
Purple Yam Emp
$3.99Out of stock
BBQ Brisket Cheese Emp
$3.99Out of stock
BBQ Vegetables Empanada
$3.99
Black Bean & Cheese Empanada
$3.99
Black Bean & Jalapeno Empanada
$3.99
Black Bean Empanada
$3.99
Cheese Jalapenos Empanada
$3.99
Cheese Empanada
$3.99
Vegetable Empanada
$3.99
Refried Bean & Cheese Empanada
$3.99
Refried Pinto Bean Empanada
$3.99
Spicy Vegetables Empanada
$3.99
Vegetables & Cheese Empanada
$3.99
Apple Empanada
$3.99Out of stock
Chocolate Empanada
$1.99
S'mores Empanada
$1.99
Vanilla Empanada
$1.99
Vanilla S'mores Empanada
$1.99
Choc Churro Empanada
$3.99
Triple X Emp
$3.49Out of stock
Vegan Market
Avocado Vegan Quesa
$11.99
Refried Pinto Vegan Quesa
$11.99
Purple Yam Vegan Quesa
$11.99Out of stock
Vegan Cheese Quesa
$11.99
Vegan Beef Burrito
$11.99
Vegan Buffalo Veg Burrito
$11.99
Vegan Nachos
$10.99
8oz Vegan Gumbo
$5.99Out of stock
Vegan Beef Nachos
$12.99
16 Oz Vegan Gumbo
$6.99Out of stock
Vegan Beef Tacos (2+chips)
$11.99
Vegan " Beef" Tacos (3)
$12.99
Sauces
BBQ Ranch
$0.99+
Bleu Cheese
$0.99+
Chimi Sauce
$0.99+
Chipotle Mayo
$0.99+
Chipotle Ranch
$0.99+
Cilantro Vinaigrette
$0.99+
Jalapeño Ranch
$0.99+
Pico de Gallo
$0.99+
Popper Sauce
$0.99+
Salsa Azteca
$0.99+
Salsa Chipotle
$0.00+
Salsa Ranchera
$0.00+
Salsa Verde
$0.00+
Sriracha Sour Cream
$0.99+
Texas Sauce
$0.99+
Sea Salt Sour Cream
$0.99+
Inside Chipotle Ranch
$0.99+
BBQ Sauce
$0.99+
Fresh Avocado
$1.75
Hot Sauce
Vegan Cheese 8oz
$4.99
Add Vegan Cheese Sauce
$2.99
Xtra Buffalo Sauce 8oz
$2.99
Mason Jar Bleu Cheese
$5.49Out of stock
NA Beverages
Poland Spring
$2.05
Can Coke
$1.90Out of stock
Can Diet Coke
$1.90Out of stock
20oz Coke
$2.50
20oz Diet Coke
$2.50Out of stock
Can Ginger Ale
$1.90Out of stock
Can Selzer
$1.90Out of stock
Can Sprite
$1.90
Sm Iced Tea
$2.25Out of stock
Med Iced Tea
$3.25Out of stock
Lg Iced Tea
$4.25Out of stock
Sm Limade
$2.25Out of stock
Med Limade
$3.25Out of stock
Lg Limade
$4.25Out of stock
Jarritos Fruit Punch
$2.50
Jarritos Grapefruit
$2.50Out of stock
Jarritos Mango
$2.50Out of stock
Jarritos Pineapple
$2.50Out of stock
Jarritos Strawberry
$2.50Out of stock
Snapple Diet Lemon
$2.50
Snapple Diet Peach Tea
$2.50
Mexican Hot Choc
$3.49Out of stock
Snapple Lemon Tea
$2.31
Snapple Mango Madness
$2.50
Snapple Peach Tea
$2.50
Snapple Apple
$2.50
Mexican Coke
$2.50Out of stock
Stewart's Cream Soda
$2.50Out of stock
Stewart's Diet Root Beer
$2.50
Stewart's Root Beer
$2.50
Small 1/2 1/2
$2.25Out of stock
Medium 1/2 And 1/2
$3.25Out of stock
Large 1/2 1/2
$4.25Out of stock
Jarritos Mandarin
$2.31Out of stock
Mexican 7up
$2.50Out of stock
Ice Cream
Cinnamon Ice Cream
$2.50
Chocolate Ice Cream
$4.99Out of stock
Mango Ice (:Vegan)
$4.99Out of stock
Vegan , non dairy, no sugar
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
$4.99Out of stock
Churro Chip Ice Cream
$4.99Out of stock
Churro Ice Cream
$2.50
Vanilla Choc Chip
$4.99Out of stock
Supremo Ice Cream
$4.99Out of stock
Cinnamon Choc Chip Ice Cream
$2.50
Supremo Churro Ice Cream
$4.99Out of stock
Purple Yam Chip Ice Cream
$4.99Out of stock
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2713 Merrick Rd, Bellmore, NY 11710
Gallery
