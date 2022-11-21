Restaurant header imageView gallery

TEXICUREAN

412 W Ave F

Midlothian, TX 76065

Order Again

Salads

Jalapeno & Habanero Chicken Salad

$10.50
Chopped Chicken & Peanut Salad

Garden Salad with Handcrafted Ranch

$10.00

Chopped Chicken & Peanut Salad

$11.00
Pineapple Spinach Salad

Pineapple Spinach Salad

$11.00

Soups

Queso Potato Chowder

$8.50

Entrees

Grain Bowl with Spicy Mustard Dressing

Grain Bowl with Spicy Mustard Dressing

$12.00
Firecracker Salmon Bowl

Firecracker Salmon Bowl

$13.00

Garlic Chicken & Rice with a Cucumber Salad

$13.00

Kid's Meals

Spaghetti & Marinara with Garden Salad & Handcrafted Ranch

$8.50

Chicken Tenders with Handcrafted Ranch, Sweet Corn, Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Desserts

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Texas Honey Cheesecake

$5.50Out of stock

Specials

Charcuterie Board for Two

Charcuterie Board for Two

$30.00

Beverages

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Texicurean is handcrafted, restaurant-quality food for people who love to eat well, but hate to cook. We are Midlothian’s kitchen, making Texas favorites from scratch using local ingredients whenever possible. Better than a meal subscription service because everything is made from scratch right here in Midlothian, not some faraway processing center. And, our delicious meals are fully cooked, ready to heat and enjoy. Convenient because they’re available grab ‘n go-style at our kitchen. From grab ‘n go meals and catering to private events and cooking classes, Texicurean is Midlothian’s kitchen. Eat well. Eat fresh. No matter how busy life gets. No matter how much you hate to cook. That’s Texicurean style. in and enjoy!

Location

412 W Ave F, Midlothian, TX 76065

Directions

