Textile Taphaus 76 Main Ave

THE PINEAPPLE BANANA WIZARD

When humans first began brewing beer, the science behind fermentation was not well understood and probably seemed a bit like magic. We now know that around 1000 AD in Goslar, lactic producing bacteria from the grain and air combined with the salinity of their local water source to help the brewers produce a tart, refreshing brew that we call Gose (GO-zuh). In conjuring up a plan for this brew, we honored that natural sort of magic by utilizing cultured lactobacillus to quickly sour the whole batch of beer. The resulting brew retains the magic of the original, with a citrus-like tartness and minerality that awakens and refreshes your palate with each sip. Of course any wizard worth the name has more than one trick up their sleeve. 4.7% ABV