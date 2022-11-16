Textile Taphaus 76 Main Ave
76 Main Ave
Atkins, IA 52206
Textile Beer
32 oz EMPTY glass growler
64 oz EMPTY glass growler
64 oz EMPTY Stainless Steel growler
Legacy Stainless Steel 64 oz. Single Walled Growler with Swing-Top - Food grade stainless steel construction, corrosion and oxidation resistant, suitable for craft beer, hard cider, cold brew, coffee and water - Pick the beer you would like to fill this with!
Atkins Ale
This wonderful American Pale Ale showcases the Experimental Hop HBC 586 which aromas and flavors highlight bright tropical fruit and slight dank/ new world hop notes you'd expect from a big IPA . The restrained bitterness let's the malt shine through making this beer well balanced, drinkable and thirst quenching. 5.5% ABV
Blue Suede - Kettle Sour
Blueberry, graham cracker and secret spices turn this kettle sour into blueberry cobbler. Even if sours are not your thing you will want to try this one! 5 % ABV 5 IBU's
New Vienna - Vienna Lager
This Vienna style lager is as beautiful as its namesake town just five miles north of Dyersville. Stunning amber color and a clean crisp flavor profile have me looking foward to a pint with some of my very good friends to the north! 5.3% ABV, 22 IBU's
Peach Dreams - Milkshake IPA
A Peaches and Cream Milkshake IPA is something only dreams are made of-- and that was exactly the case here! Our Assistant Brewer, Joel asked HB Nick if he was actually making a Peach-flavored Milkshake IPA or if he had only dreamt it. Nick made that dream happen and man, are you going to LOVE it! Flavored with peach, a bit of vanilla and a bit of lactose to make it a dreamy Milkshake IPA. 7.6% ABV / 33 IBU
QuarterMaster
Roasty/caramel and malty Nobel Hop and bitter Dry finish 5.1% ABV 51 IBU
Seam Ripper - NEIPA
Dry-hopped with copious amounts of Motueka and Mosaic hops, this New England-style IPA is bursting at the seams with tropical fruit flavors. A generous addition of rolled oats give this beer its traditional haze and soft mouth feel. For a limited time, we also have "Suede Gauntlet" and "Triple Pearl" NEIPA's which were made with the same wort as Seam Ripper, but with different hops. Buy one of each of the three for an at-home beer tasting! 6.4 % ABV 34 IBU's
St. Bob - Oatmeal Stout
This classic oatmeal stout is in honor of our amazing Uncle Bob who we have never seen drink anything except Beer Light.... until he drank this and loved it. It was Uncle Bob who jokingly added the "Saint" part, but we couldn't agree more. This is a creamy, smooth, lightly-roasted with no lingering bitterness) American stout. 5.7 % ABV 26 IBU's
Guest Taps
BERRY PATCH FANDANGO
Berry Patch Fandango kettle sours flavor profile is a melange of blueberries, mulberries & raspberries. Inspired by homemade jam, it balances the sweet and tart notes of all three fruits, leaving you with the perfect taste of summer's harvest. 5.3% ABV
BIKINI BOTTOM
Who drinks pineapple wheat under the sea?! This classic American Wheat beer was hit with a healthy dose of pure pineapple, giving off a sweet taste that'll remind you of a Hawaiian breeze. Perfect beer to go with a beautiful summer day. 5.7% ABV 19 IBU
CHERRY BOMBED
A beer brewed to celebrate the notorious Cherry Sisters, a nationally recognized Vaudeville act out of Cedar Rapids. Brewed in collaboration with the NewBo City Market for their NewBo Women's Arts Festival. Sweet cherries and cheesecake on top of a tart base to make a delightfully entertaining beer. 5.5% ABV
EXTINCTION EVENT
This series is our ever-evolving answer to the shifting landscape of IPA's. Each batch is created with a similar malt backbone, but with enough variance from its own sequence of lush, tropical-forward hops to be a unique species. Our passion for maximum flavor drives our unstoppable quest for incredible hop combinations. In this fun-filled exploration of the depths of the lupulin landscape, we are proud to share a fleeting glimpse of our short-lived creation. It's designed with a softer body, sweeter profile, and low bitterness, to showcase many of today's designer hops. Every batch in this hazy series will have its own unique hops line-up. You might be tempted to shelter this creation from extinction by squirreling it away, but enjoy it now! 6.2% ABV 58 IBU
HOLIDOTZ
Festive, refreshing, and fun. One time per year we brew our classic Dorothy's lager with cranberry, apples, and cinnamon for a delicious holiday treat. Cheers! 4.7% ABV
KIWI CLOWN CAR
A silly sour brewed in collaboration with the troop at Singlespeed Brewing! Kiwi Clown Car is dosed with heaps of kiwi and mango and topped off with New Zealand Pacifica hops. Who doesn't want a circus themed, New Zealand inspired sour? 5% ABV 10 IBU
PUMPKIN PORTER
This dessert Porter is not your typical Pumpkin beer, robust with Fall spices, hints of graham cracker, vanilla, and squash. 6.5% ABV
ROYAL EDDY
Huge tropical hop notes from the irresponsible amounts of Citra and Talus dry hops. This big hazy is royally hazy and silky smooth. 9% ABV 20 IBU
RUTHIE
A Des Moines original, Ruthie became a staple in the 1950s bar scene. Her tips were so exorbitant that they tried to impose a burlesque tax on her, leading to national fame and all charges being dropped. Our classic lager is a tribute to the finest woman to ever serve a beer. 4.9% ABV 18 IBU
TAG
Inspired by German “Radlers” that combine beer and soda to produce a light and refreshing beverage. TAG Tangerine Wheat is a juicy and slightly hazy American wheat beer with the zesty citrus bite of tangerine. Enjoy a TAG! Enjoy the Day! 4.2% ABV
THE PINEAPPLE BANANA WIZARD
When humans first began brewing beer, the science behind fermentation was not well understood and probably seemed a bit like magic. We now know that around 1000 AD in Goslar, lactic producing bacteria from the grain and air combined with the salinity of their local water source to help the brewers produce a tart, refreshing brew that we call Gose (GO-zuh). In conjuring up a plan for this brew, we honored that natural sort of magic by utilizing cultured lactobacillus to quickly sour the whole batch of beer. The resulting brew retains the magic of the original, with a citrus-like tartness and minerality that awakens and refreshes your palate with each sip. Of course any wizard worth the name has more than one trick up their sleeve. 4.7% ABV
VANILLA PORTER
Deep in the jungles of Papua New Guinea and Madagascar grows the perfect ingredient for an extraordinary Porter brewed in Colorado. Breckenridge Brewery’s Vanilla Porter. An ale that has all the chocolate and roasted nut flavor of a classic Porter, with an enigmatic surprise thrown in for good measure. 5.4% ABV 16 IBU
WITCHSLAP
Come get your hands on our Hazy, Murky, Juicy Witch! We threw enough late addition hops at her that she’s sure to knock you off your bar stool. Low bitterness, high tropical fruit flavor, to be enjoyed by all. 6% ABV 50 IBU
ZACH'S MEXICAN DONUTS
Locally roasted coffee, Ecuadorian cacao nibs, vanilla bean and a spince blend transform this standard take on the stout style into a full blown life-altering experience. 5.6% ABV 20 IBU
ZOMBIE AWAKENING
A hauntingly good collaboration with Bloomsbury Farm and their Scream Acres haunted attractions in Atkins, Iowa. Black as the inside of a buried coffin, with enough Dash dark roast coffee to put a pep in the step of even the most lumbering undead walker. 7% ABV
Pretzels & Bites
Pretzel - CLASSIC w/ 4 oz Snuggy beer cheese
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked butter and salt-- served with our house-made Snuggy beer cheese
Pretzel - PIZZA w/ 4 oz marinara
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with mozzarella and pepperoni-- served with warm marinara
Pretzel - BACON w / 4 oz Snuggy beer cheese
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with Swiss cheese, bacon, bourbon-maple seasoning and a 100% REAL maple syrup drizzle-- served with our house-made Snuggy beer cheese
Pretzel - GERMAN w / 4 oz Snuggy beer cheese
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with Swiss cheese, Canadian Bacon and sauerkraut-- served with our house-made Snuggy beer cheese
Pretzel - HONEY HAM & SWISS w / 4 oz Snuggy beer cheese
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with Swiss cheese, Canadian Bacon and a honey drizzle-- served with our house-made Snuggy beer cheese
Pretzel - GARLIC PARMESAN w/ 4 oz marinara
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with butter, garlic parmesan seasoning and a sprinkle of mozzarella-- served with warm marinara
Pretzel - CINNAMON ROLL w/ 4 oz REAL cream cheese icing
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with butter and a blend of cinnamon & sugar-- served with cream cheese icing
Pretzel - PUMPKIN SPICE w/ 4 oz REAL cream cheese icing
BITES: Classic w/ 2 oz Snuggy beer cheese
A Baker's Dozen of Bavarian pretzel bites baked with butter and salt-- served with our housemade Snuggy beer cheese
BITES: Cinnamon Roll w/ 2 oz REAL cream cheese icing
A Baker's Dozen of Bavarian pretzel bites baked with butter and a cinnamon sugar blend-- served with cream cheese icing
BITES: Garlic Parmesan w/ 2 oz marinara
A Baker's Dozen of Bavarian pretzel bites baked with butter and a garlic parmesan blend-- served with warm marinara
BITES: Pumpkin Spice w/ 2 oz REAL cream cheese icing
Flatbreads & Cauliflower Crusts
Flatbread: Meat
Our delicious flatbread with marinara, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and sausage
Flatbread: BBQ Chicken
Our delicious flatbread with black pepper BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
Flatbread: Buffalo Chicken
Our delicious flatbread with Frank's Hot Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken-- served w/ ranch
Flatbread: Spicy Mexican
Our delicious flatbread baked with our housemade Snuggy beer cheese as the base, Chorizo sausage and mozzarella cheese
Flatbread: Spicy Italian
Our delicious flatbread baked with marinara, Chorizo sausage and mozzarella cheese
Flatbread: German
Our delicious flatbread baked with marinara, mozzarella, Canadian bacon and sauerkraut
Flatbread: Cowboy
Our delicious flatbread baked with ranch as the base, mozzarella, grilled chicken and bacon
Flatbread: Cheese
Our delicious flatbread baked with marinara and mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Crust: Meat
Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with marinara, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and sausage
Cauliflower Crust: German
Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with marinara, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon and sauerkraut
Cauliflower Crust: BBQ Chicken
Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with black pepper BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
Cauliflower Crust: Buffalo Chicken
Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with Frank's Hot Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken-- served with ranch
Cauliflower Crust: Spicy Italian
Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with marinara, Chorizo sausage and mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Crust: Spicy Mexican
Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with our housemade Snuggy beer cheese as the base, Chorizo sausage, and mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Crust: Cheese
Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with marinara and mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Crust: Cowboy
Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with ranch as the base, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and bacon
Appetizers
1/2 Order Chicken NACHOS
Full Order Chicken NACHOS
1/2 Order Chorizo NACHOS
Full Order Chorizo NACHOS
Extra Jalapenos (2oz cup)
Extra Jalapenos (4oz cup)
Sidewinder Fries
Seasoned Sidewinder Fries. Served with Beer Cheese or Ranch Dressing.
Sidewinder Fries LOADED
LOADED with our Beer Cheese, Bacon, Chives, and a side of Sour Cream.
Extra sides & toppings
Bacon added: specify which dish in each dishes' comments, but order 1 per dish here
Beer cheese instead of cream cheese or marinara (4 oz size upgrade)
CC icing: 2 oz extra
CC icing: 4 oz extra
Maple syrup: 2 oz extra
Marinara: 2 oz extra
Marinara: 4 oz extra
Ranch dressing: 2 oz extra
Ranch dressing: 4 oz extra
Snuggy beer cheese: extra 2 oz
Snuggy beer cheese: extra 4 oz
Snuggy substitute 2 oz
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are a taproom located in the beautiful, historic and growing town of Atkins, Iowa. With 24 taps, we feature local craft beer and hard ciders. We also offer wine, fine spirits, and other liquor and beer.
76 Main Ave, Atkins, IA 52206