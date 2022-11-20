Restaurant header imageView gallery

River Ridge Brewing 303 S Riverview St

review star

No reviews yet

303 S Riverview St

Bellevue, IA 52031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

ON TAP

FLIGHT

HOP CANOE

$3.09+

BULLHEAD LAGER

$3.09+

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

$3.09+

GRANDPA AL'S PUMPKIN ALE

$3.09+

It must be fall because we got pumpkins straight from Grandpa Al's farm! To celebrate the season, we bring the return of Grandpa Al's Pumpkin Ale. This brew is a malt forward ale with the addition of these locally grown pie pumpkins. ABV 5%

PEACH MANGO SOUR

$3.09+

We paired our delectable kettle sour base with a load of the juiciest the juiciest peaches and mangos, and voila. This sour is a refreshing fruit forward brew that will have you smacking your lips.

BELLEVUE BEACH

$3.09+

We took our Wheat, a crisp refreshing brew, and hit it with a healthy dose of Mango. YUM! ABV 4.5%

SUTLIFF CIDER

$3.09+

LOCK 12 LAGER

$3.09+

This brew is a crisp, refreshing, pale lager for long days on the river, patio, or your backyard. With a dry finish and just the right amount of hop character, this is a "dam" good beer that will have you coming back for more. ABV 4.2%

VERNA'S HONEY BLONDE

$3.09+

This brew is for Grandma Verna. Clean & Crisp. The added local honey gives a nice sweet taste & velvety mouthfeel. ABV 4.5%

WHO GIVES A RASP

$3.09+

We take our Verna's Honey Blonde and add fresh raspberry puree during fermentation because why not. The raspberries add a beautiful color and light tartness. ABV 4.5%

IOWA BALE ALE

$3.09+

Big malt backbone makes this a well balanced IPA...or what. Few bittering hops are added in the boil for a slight hoppy taste. Dry-Hopped with Citra gives off a pleasant fruity aroma. ABV 7%

OAR WHAT IPA

$3.09+

Big malt backbone makes this a well balanced IPA...or what. Few bittering hops are added in the boil for a slight hoppy taste. Dry-Hopped with Citra gives off a pleasant fruity aroma. ABV 7%

FLATBOTTOM AMBER

$3.09+

Just like a glass water day on the river this beer is smooth. The blend of malts give this brew a nice caramel taste and a clean finish. ABV 6%

RURAL ROUTE STOUT

$3.09+

Just like a glass water day on the river this beer is smooth. The blend of malts give this brew a nice caramel taste and a clean finish. ABV 6%

BELLEVUE SUNSET

$3.09+

BEER TOKEN

$6.00

RIVER RIDGE

MIXED NUTS

$2.06

FREDDIES POPCORN

$5.15

MAGOO'S PIZZA

$12.89+

SOFT PRETZEL

$6.19

NACHOS

$4.12

Pretzels & Bites

Pretzel - CLASSIC w/ 4 oz Snuggy beer cheese

$16.49

Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked butter and salt-- served with our house-made Snuggy beer cheese

Pretzel - PIZZA w/ 4 oz marinara

Pretzel - PIZZA w/ 4 oz marinara

$17.53

Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with mozzarella and pepperoni-- served with warm marinara

Pretzel - BACON w / 4 oz Snuggy beer cheese

$17.53

Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with Swiss cheese, bacon, bourbon-maple seasoning and a 100% REAL maple syrup drizzle-- served with our house-made Snuggy beer cheese

Pretzel - GERMAN w / 4 oz Snuggy beer cheese

$17.53

Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with Swiss cheese, Canadian Bacon and sauerkraut-- served with our house-made Snuggy beer cheese

Pretzel - HONEY HAM & SWISS w / 4 oz Snuggy beer cheese

Pretzel - HONEY HAM & SWISS w / 4 oz Snuggy beer cheese

$17.53

Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with Swiss cheese, Canadian Bacon and a honey drizzle-- served with our house-made Snuggy beer cheese

Pretzel - EVERYTHING BAGEL w/ 4 oz cream cheese

$17.53

Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with butter and "Everything Bagel" seasoning-- served with Philadelphia cream cheese

Pretzel - FRENCH TOAST w/ 4 oz 100% Wisconsin maple syrup

$17.53

Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with butter, light salt, salted caramel seasoning, and a caramel drizzle-- served with 100% pure maple syrup

Pretzel - GARLIC PARMESAN w/ 4 oz marinara

Pretzel - GARLIC PARMESAN w/ 4 oz marinara

$17.53

Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with butter, garlic parmesan seasoning and a sprinkle of mozzarella-- served with warm marinara

Pretzel - CINNAMON ROLL w/ 4 oz REAL cream cheese icing

$17.53

Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with butter and a blend of cinnamon & sugar-- served with cream cheese icing

Pretzel - PUMPKIN SPICE w/ 4 oz REAL cream cheese icing

$17.53

BITES: Classic w/ 2 oz Snuggy beer cheese

$10.31

A Baker's Dozen of Bavarian pretzel bites baked with butter and salt-- served with our housemade Snuggy beer cheese

BITES: Cinnamon Roll w/ 2 oz REAL cream cheese icing

$11.34

A Baker's Dozen of Bavarian pretzel bites baked with butter and a cinnamon sugar blend-- served with cream cheese icing

BITES: Everything Bagel w/ 2 oz cream cheese

$11.34

A Baker's Dozen of Bavarian pretzel bites baked with butter and "Everything Bagel" seasoning-- served with our Philadelphia cream cheese

BITES: Garlic Parmesan w/ 2 oz marinara

$11.34

A Baker's Dozen of Bavarian pretzel bites baked with butter and a garlic parmesan blend-- served with warm marinara

BITES: French Toast w/ 2 oz 100% maple syrup

$11.34

A Baker's Dozen of Bavarian pretzel bites baked with butter, salted caramel seasoning and a caramel drizzle-- served with 100% real and organic maple syrup

BITES: Pumpkin Spice w/ 2 oz REAL cream cheese icing

$11.34

Flatbreads & Cauliflower Crusts

Flatbread: Meat

$13.40

Our delicious flatbread with marinara, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and sausage

Flatbread: BBQ Chicken

$13.40

Our delicious flatbread with black pepper BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken

Flatbread: Buffalo Chicken

$13.40

Our delicious flatbread with Frank's Hot Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken-- served w/ ranch

Flatbread: Spicy Mexican

$13.40

Our delicious flatbread baked with our housemade Snuggy beer cheese as the base, Chorizo sausage and mozzarella cheese

Flatbread: Spicy Italian

$13.40

Our delicious flatbread baked with marinara, Chorizo sausage and mozzarella cheese

Flatbread: German

$13.40

Our delicious flatbread baked with marinara, mozzarella, Canadian bacon and sauerkraut

Flatbread: Cowboy

$13.40

Our delicious flatbread baked with ranch as the base, mozzarella, grilled chicken and bacon

Flatbread: Cheese

$13.40

Our delicious flatbread baked with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Cauliflower Crust: Meat

$16.49

Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with marinara, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and sausage

Cauliflower Crust: German

$16.49

Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with marinara, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon and sauerkraut

Cauliflower Crust: BBQ Chicken

$16.49

Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with black pepper BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken

Cauliflower Crust: Buffalo Chicken

$16.49

Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with Frank's Hot Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken-- served with ranch

Cauliflower Crust: Spicy Italian

$16.49

Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with marinara, Chorizo sausage and mozzarella cheese

Cauliflower Crust: Spicy Mexican

$16.49

Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with our housemade Snuggy beer cheese as the base, Chorizo sausage, and mozzarella cheese

Cauliflower Crust: Cheese

$16.49

Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Cauliflower Crust: Cowboy

$16.49

Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with ranch as the base, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and bacon

Nachos

1/2 Order Chicken

$8.25

Full Order Chicken

$13.40

1/2 Order Chorizo

$8.25

Full Order Chorizo

$13.40

Extra Jalapenos (2oz cup)

$0.52

Extra Jalapenos (4oz cup)

$1.03

Extra sides & toppings

Amber beer cheese: extra 2 oz

$1.55

Amber beer cheese: extra 4 oz

$3.09

Amber beer cheese SUBSTITUTE 2oz

Amber beer cheese SUBSTITUTE 4oz

Bacon added: specify which dish in each dishes' comments, but order 1 per dish here

$1.03

Marinara: 2 oz extra

$1.03

Marinara: 4 oz extra

$2.06

Marinara: 2 oz SUBSTITUTE

Marinara: 4 oz SUBSTITUTE

Ranch dressing: 4oz Extra

$1.03

Ranch dressing: 2 oz extra

$0.52

Maple syrup: 2 oz extra

$1.03

Mustard: 2 oz extra

$0.52

Mustard: 4 oz extra

$1.03

"Everything Bagel" seasoning added

$0.52

CC icing: 2 oz extra

$0.52

CC icing: 4 oz extra

$1.55

Cream cheese: 1 oz extra (prepackaged, single-serve)

$0.52

SIZE

Slushie 5oz

$3.09

Slushie 13oz

$6.19

GREEN HOUSE RESERVATION

GREEN HOUSE 1

$1.00

GREEN HOUSE 2

$1.00

GREEN HOUSE 3

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

303 S Riverview St, Bellevue, IA 52031

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Galena Bakehouse - 421 S Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
421 S Main Street Galena, IL 61036
View restaurantnext
Galena Roasters Coffee Shop - 118 N. Main Street, Galena IL 61036
orange star5.0 • 4
118 N. Main Street Galena, IL 61036
View restaurantnext
Campeche Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 632
230 N Commerce St Galena, IL 61036
View restaurantnext
Cannova’s Pizzeria - Galena
orange starNo Reviews
247 N. Main St Galena, IL 61036
View restaurantnext
The Maquoketa Cave - 128 North Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
128 North Main Street Maquoketa, IA 52060
View restaurantnext
3 Mile House Supper 'Club - 370 WI-35
orange starNo Reviews
370 WI-35 Hazel Green, WI 53811
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Bellevue
Dubuque
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Bettendorf
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Rock Falls
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Dixon
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston