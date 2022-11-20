River Ridge Brewing 303 S Riverview St
303 S Riverview St
Bellevue, IA 52031
ON TAP
FLIGHT
HOP CANOE
BULLHEAD LAGER
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
GRANDPA AL'S PUMPKIN ALE
It must be fall because we got pumpkins straight from Grandpa Al's farm! To celebrate the season, we bring the return of Grandpa Al's Pumpkin Ale. This brew is a malt forward ale with the addition of these locally grown pie pumpkins. ABV 5%
PEACH MANGO SOUR
We paired our delectable kettle sour base with a load of the juiciest the juiciest peaches and mangos, and voila. This sour is a refreshing fruit forward brew that will have you smacking your lips.
BELLEVUE BEACH
We took our Wheat, a crisp refreshing brew, and hit it with a healthy dose of Mango. YUM! ABV 4.5%
SUTLIFF CIDER
LOCK 12 LAGER
This brew is a crisp, refreshing, pale lager for long days on the river, patio, or your backyard. With a dry finish and just the right amount of hop character, this is a "dam" good beer that will have you coming back for more. ABV 4.2%
VERNA'S HONEY BLONDE
This brew is for Grandma Verna. Clean & Crisp. The added local honey gives a nice sweet taste & velvety mouthfeel. ABV 4.5%
WHO GIVES A RASP
We take our Verna's Honey Blonde and add fresh raspberry puree during fermentation because why not. The raspberries add a beautiful color and light tartness. ABV 4.5%
IOWA BALE ALE
Big malt backbone makes this a well balanced IPA...or what. Few bittering hops are added in the boil for a slight hoppy taste. Dry-Hopped with Citra gives off a pleasant fruity aroma. ABV 7%
OAR WHAT IPA
FLATBOTTOM AMBER
Just like a glass water day on the river this beer is smooth. The blend of malts give this brew a nice caramel taste and a clean finish. ABV 6%
RURAL ROUTE STOUT
BELLEVUE SUNSET
BEER TOKEN
Pretzels & Bites
Pretzel - CLASSIC w/ 4 oz Snuggy beer cheese
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked butter and salt-- served with our house-made Snuggy beer cheese
Pretzel - PIZZA w/ 4 oz marinara
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with mozzarella and pepperoni-- served with warm marinara
Pretzel - BACON w / 4 oz Snuggy beer cheese
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with Swiss cheese, bacon, bourbon-maple seasoning and a 100% REAL maple syrup drizzle-- served with our house-made Snuggy beer cheese
Pretzel - GERMAN w / 4 oz Snuggy beer cheese
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with Swiss cheese, Canadian Bacon and sauerkraut-- served with our house-made Snuggy beer cheese
Pretzel - HONEY HAM & SWISS w / 4 oz Snuggy beer cheese
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with Swiss cheese, Canadian Bacon and a honey drizzle-- served with our house-made Snuggy beer cheese
Pretzel - EVERYTHING BAGEL w/ 4 oz cream cheese
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with butter and "Everything Bagel" seasoning-- served with Philadelphia cream cheese
Pretzel - FRENCH TOAST w/ 4 oz 100% Wisconsin maple syrup
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with butter, light salt, salted caramel seasoning, and a caramel drizzle-- served with 100% pure maple syrup
Pretzel - GARLIC PARMESAN w/ 4 oz marinara
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with butter, garlic parmesan seasoning and a sprinkle of mozzarella-- served with warm marinara
Pretzel - CINNAMON ROLL w/ 4 oz REAL cream cheese icing
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with butter and a blend of cinnamon & sugar-- served with cream cheese icing
Pretzel - PUMPKIN SPICE w/ 4 oz REAL cream cheese icing
BITES: Classic w/ 2 oz Snuggy beer cheese
A Baker's Dozen of Bavarian pretzel bites baked with butter and salt-- served with our housemade Snuggy beer cheese
BITES: Cinnamon Roll w/ 2 oz REAL cream cheese icing
A Baker's Dozen of Bavarian pretzel bites baked with butter and a cinnamon sugar blend-- served with cream cheese icing
BITES: Everything Bagel w/ 2 oz cream cheese
A Baker's Dozen of Bavarian pretzel bites baked with butter and "Everything Bagel" seasoning-- served with our Philadelphia cream cheese
BITES: Garlic Parmesan w/ 2 oz marinara
A Baker's Dozen of Bavarian pretzel bites baked with butter and a garlic parmesan blend-- served with warm marinara
BITES: French Toast w/ 2 oz 100% maple syrup
A Baker's Dozen of Bavarian pretzel bites baked with butter, salted caramel seasoning and a caramel drizzle-- served with 100% real and organic maple syrup
BITES: Pumpkin Spice w/ 2 oz REAL cream cheese icing
Flatbreads & Cauliflower Crusts
Flatbread: Meat
Our delicious flatbread with marinara, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and sausage
Flatbread: BBQ Chicken
Our delicious flatbread with black pepper BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
Flatbread: Buffalo Chicken
Our delicious flatbread with Frank's Hot Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken-- served w/ ranch
Flatbread: Spicy Mexican
Our delicious flatbread baked with our housemade Snuggy beer cheese as the base, Chorizo sausage and mozzarella cheese
Flatbread: Spicy Italian
Our delicious flatbread baked with marinara, Chorizo sausage and mozzarella cheese
Flatbread: German
Our delicious flatbread baked with marinara, mozzarella, Canadian bacon and sauerkraut
Flatbread: Cowboy
Our delicious flatbread baked with ranch as the base, mozzarella, grilled chicken and bacon
Flatbread: Cheese
Our delicious flatbread baked with marinara and mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Crust: Meat
Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with marinara, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and sausage
Cauliflower Crust: German
Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with marinara, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon and sauerkraut
Cauliflower Crust: BBQ Chicken
Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with black pepper BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
Cauliflower Crust: Buffalo Chicken
Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with Frank's Hot Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken-- served with ranch
Cauliflower Crust: Spicy Italian
Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with marinara, Chorizo sausage and mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Crust: Spicy Mexican
Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with our housemade Snuggy beer cheese as the base, Chorizo sausage, and mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Crust: Cheese
Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with marinara and mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Crust: Cowboy
Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with ranch as the base, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and bacon
Nachos
Extra sides & toppings
Amber beer cheese: extra 2 oz
Amber beer cheese: extra 4 oz
Amber beer cheese SUBSTITUTE 2oz
Amber beer cheese SUBSTITUTE 4oz
Bacon added: specify which dish in each dishes' comments, but order 1 per dish here
Marinara: 2 oz extra
Marinara: 4 oz extra
Marinara: 2 oz SUBSTITUTE
Marinara: 4 oz SUBSTITUTE
Ranch dressing: 4oz Extra
Ranch dressing: 2 oz extra
Maple syrup: 2 oz extra
Mustard: 2 oz extra
Mustard: 4 oz extra
"Everything Bagel" seasoning added
CC icing: 2 oz extra
CC icing: 4 oz extra
Cream cheese: 1 oz extra (prepackaged, single-serve)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
303 S Riverview St, Bellevue, IA 52031