Textile Brewing Company
No reviews yet
146 2nd St NE
Dyersville, IA 52040
Textile Beer
2nd Street - Pale Ale
This traditional pale ale is as American as apple pie! With pale malt as the base we added Munich and Crystal malt for flavor and complexity. A series of hop additions featuring locally grown Nugget and Chinook from Bobst Hops give this beer its undeniable pale ale characteristics. We are located at the corner of 2nd Street and 2nd Avenue in the American heartland, a fitting name for a quintessential blue collar beer. 5.9% ABV 40 IBU
32 oz EMPTY glass growler
64 oz EMPTY glass growler
64 oz EMPTY Stainless Steel growler
Legacy Stainless Steel 64 oz. Single Walled Growler with Swing-Top - Food grade stainless steel construction, corrosion and oxidation resistant, suitable for craft beer, hard cider, cold brew, coffee and water - Pick the beer you would like to fill this with!
ABSURD NOTIONS
Part West Coast IPA, part Abbey Ale, this unique IPA will satiate all fans of these two classic styles. A pilsner base and a duo of Belgian specialty malts set the stage for this malty and smooth brew. Aggressive hopping with Kazbek, Dr. Rudi, Chinook, and Amarillo build out a wonderful collective of citrus, herbal, and fruit forward aromatics. All this is rounded by a traditional Belgian Abbey yeast imparting balanced notes of fruit and spice. 7.2% ABV 50 IBU's
APRICOT TART
Blueberry, graham cracker and secret spices turn this kettle sour into blueberry cobbler. Even if sours are not your thing you will want to try this one! 5 % ABV 5 IBU's
BIRTHDAY BEER & KOOZIE
Blue Suede - Kettle Sour
Blueberry, graham cracker and secret spices turn this kettle sour into blueberry cobbler. Even if sours are not your thing you will want to try this one! 5 % ABV 5 IBU's
Bobcat - American Ale (10% of profits to Western Dubuque High School)
TrALEblazer or Bobcat: Choose your local high school team! 10% of the profit of each of these beers (they're the same beer) sold each month will go to the respective school. #beckmancatholic #westerndubuque 4.6% ABV, 11 IBU's
Cascade - Blonde Ale
This Blonde Ale starts with a classic two row pale malt and a dash of Vienna. We used exclusive Cascade hops to impart both a mild fruity and slight hoppy character. The result is a wonderfully balanced ale that will be a fitting flagship beer for our new taproom in historic Cascade! Enjoy this beer here at Textile and make plans to visit "The Corner Taproom" opening soon in Cascade, IA! 5% ABV, 20 IBU's
Dandy Shandy - Ale + Lemonade
Dandy Shandy is made with 2/3 TrALEblazer/Bobcat and 1/3 Tropicana lemonade. It's a refreshing Summer alternative! ~ 4% ABV, ~9 IBU's
Doo Ron Ron - Ale + IPA
The "Doo Ron Ron" is a Textile original concoction! We mix 2/3 of our American ale (TrALEblazer/Bobcat) + 1/3 of our flagship NEIPA, Seam Ripper, to make a light beer with JUST the right amount of hoppy zip for a IPA newbie! Named after our beloved father-in-law, Ron, who asked for it - and then named it - when Textile was still a dream we brewed up in the basement of our home. Approximately: 5.8% ABV, 20 IBU's
Dyersville - American Lager
This is a classic American lager. Like the beautiful town of Dyersville, this beer is clean, refreshing and approachable. A beer worthy of its name! Enjoy! 4.2% ABV, 11 IBU's
Ginjo
This is a Sake yeast beer that was a week-long project for both Headbrewer Nick and Assistant Brewer Joel (way back in May). The two propagated a smaller homebrew yeast pitch to use on a brewhouse scale and used fresh-steamed rice as an ode to traditional Sake production! Overall, this is a Saison fermented with Sake #9 yeast, imparting complex fruity and floral notes. 乾杯 (Cheers!) 5.9% ABV 33 IBU's
Hawaiian Shirt
This is a delicious sour with mango, guava and passionfruit. It has the perfect balance of crisp and pucker, with a distinct aroma of tropical fruit. You'll want to break out your Hawaiian shirt and book a trip to the Big Island after trying this one. Aloha!
IF YOU BREW IT
This is a classic American lager. Like the beautiful town of Dyersville, this beer is clean, refreshing and approachable. A beer worthy of its name! Enjoy! 4.2% ABV, 11 IBU's
Ja-Va-Lantern - Pumpkin Ale
We are proud to serve this Pumpkin Ale with a collaboration of local partners. Freshly harvested local pumpkins and squash give this an extra special Autumn flavor. Cheryl's Flour Garden in Cascade provided us with some of their excellent cold brewed coffee and a special pumpkin pie spice mix to help us enjoy our favorite fall flavors during these cool Autumn afternoons. 7.1% ABV
MERLIN'S PARADISE
A carefully curated blend of specialty dark malts build out the rich notes of espresso and dark chocolate in this Tropical Stout. Southern hemisphere hops Enigma (Australia) and Southern Cross (New Zealand) push forward dark fruit and berry aromas, perfectly complementing the delicious roasty character. We fermented warm with a kviek yeast accentuating fruity notes and the rich but clean finish on this medium bodied stout.
New Vienna - Vienna Lager
This Vienna style lager is as beautiful as its namesake town just five miles north of Dyersville. Stunning amber color and a clean crisp flavor profile have me looking foward to a pint with some of my very good friends to the north! 5.3% ABV, 22 IBU's
Peach Dreams - Milkshake IPA
A Peaches and Cream Milkshake IPA is something only dreams are made of-- and that was exactly the case here! Our Assistant Brewer, Joel asked HB Nick if he was actually making a Peach-flavored Milkshake IPA or if he had only dreamt it. Nick made that dream happen and man, are you going to LOVE it! Flavored with peach, a bit of vanilla and a bit of lactose to make it a dreamy Milkshake IPA. 7.6% ABV / 33 IBU
Seam Ripper - NEIPA
Dry-hopped with copious amounts of Motueka and Mosaic hops, this New England-style IPA is bursting at the seams with tropical fruit flavors. A generous addition of rolled oats give this beer its traditional haze and soft mouth feel. For a limited time, we also have "Suede Gauntlet" and "Triple Pearl" NEIPA's which were made with the same wort as Seam Ripper, but with different hops. Buy one of each of the three for an at-home beer tasting! 6.4 % ABV 34 IBU's
Snuggy - Irish Red Ale
This Irish red ale is smooth and easy going like its namesake, our friend Snuggy. Slainte! (cheers in Gaelic) 5.6% ABV 20 IBU's
St. Bob - Oatmeal Stout
This classic oatmeal stout is in honor of our amazing Uncle Bob who we have never seen drink anything except Beer Light.... until he drank this and loved it. It was Uncle Bob who jokingly added the "Saint" part, but we couldn't agree more. This is a creamy, smooth, lightly-roasted with no lingering bitterness) American stout. 5.7 % ABV 26 IBU's
Summer Sonata
Maibock means "May Beer" in German. Like Iowa, Germany has a short spring and this style is a perfect transition from the dark beers (dopplebock) of winter to the light crisp beers of the summer. As is the tradition, this amber lager was allowed to mature and soften for two months. The result is a beautiful balance of malt, yeast, and hops.. 8.3 ABV 30 IBU
TrALEblazer American Ale (10% profits to Beckman Catholic High School)
TrALEblazer or Bobcat: Choose your local high school team! 10% of the profit of each of these beers (they're the same beer) sold each month will go to the respective school. #beckmancatholic #westerndubuque 4.6% ABV, 11 IBU's
Pretzels & Bites
Pretzel - CLASSIC w/ 4 oz Snuggy beer cheese
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked butter and salt-- served with our house-made Snuggy beer cheese
Pretzel - PIZZA w/ 4 oz marinara
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with mozzarella and pepperoni-- served with warm marinara
Pretzel - BACON w / 4 oz Snuggy beer cheese
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with Swiss cheese, bacon, bourbon-maple seasoning and a 100% REAL maple syrup drizzle-- served with our house-made Snuggy beer cheese
Pretzel - GERMAN w / 4 oz Snuggy beer cheese
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with Swiss cheese, Canadian Bacon and sauerkraut-- served with our house-made Snuggy beer cheese
Pretzel - HONEY HAM & SWISS w / 4 oz Snuggy beer cheese
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with Swiss cheese, Canadian Bacon and a honey drizzle-- served with our house-made Snuggy beer cheese
Pretzel - EVERYTHING BAGEL w/ 4 oz cream cheese
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with butter and "Everything Bagel" seasoning-- served with Philadelphia cream cheese
Pretzel - FRENCH TOAST w/ 4 oz 100% Wisconsin maple syrup
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with butter, light salt, salted caramel seasoning, and a caramel drizzle-- served with 100% pure maple syrup
Pretzel - GARLIC PARMESAN w/ 4 oz marinara
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with butter, garlic parmesan seasoning and a sprinkle of mozzarella-- served with warm marinara
Pretzel - CINNAMON ROLL w/ 4 oz REAL cream cheese icing
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with butter and a blend of cinnamon & sugar-- served with cream cheese icing
Pretzel - PUMPKIN SPICE w/ 4 oz REAL cream cheese icing
BITES: Classic w/ 2 oz Snuggy beer cheese
A Baker's Dozen of Bavarian pretzel bites baked with butter and salt-- served with our housemade Snuggy beer cheese
BITES: Cinnamon Roll w/ 2 oz REAL cream cheese icing
A Baker's Dozen of Bavarian pretzel bites baked with butter and a cinnamon sugar blend-- served with cream cheese icing
BITES: Everything Bagel w/ 2 oz cream cheese
A Baker's Dozen of Bavarian pretzel bites baked with butter and "Everything Bagel" seasoning-- served with our Philadelphia cream cheese
BITES: Garlic Parmesan w/ 2 oz marinara
A Baker's Dozen of Bavarian pretzel bites baked with butter and a garlic parmesan blend-- served with warm marinara
BITES: French Toast w/ 2 oz 100% maple syrup
A Baker's Dozen of Bavarian pretzel bites baked with butter, salted caramel seasoning and a caramel drizzle-- served with 100% real and organic maple syrup
BITES: Pumpkin Spice w/ 2 oz REAL cream cheese icing
Flatbreads & Cauliflower Crusts
Flatbread: Meat
Our delicious flatbread with marinara, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and sausage
Flatbread: BBQ Chicken
Our delicious flatbread with black pepper BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
Flatbread: Buffalo Chicken
Our delicious flatbread with Frank's Hot Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken-- served w/ ranch
Flatbread: Spicy Mexican
Our delicious flatbread baked with our housemade Snuggy beer cheese as the base, Chorizo sausage and mozzarella cheese
Flatbread: Spicy Italian
Our delicious flatbread baked with marinara, Chorizo sausage and mozzarella cheese
Flatbread: German
Our delicious flatbread baked with marinara, mozzarella, Canadian bacon and sauerkraut
Flatbread: Cowboy
Our delicious flatbread baked with ranch as the base, mozzarella, grilled chicken and bacon
Flatbread: Cheese
Our delicious flatbread baked with marinara and mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Crust: Meat
Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with marinara, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and sausage
Cauliflower Crust: German
Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with marinara, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon and sauerkraut
Cauliflower Crust: BBQ Chicken
Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with black pepper BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
Cauliflower Crust: Buffalo Chicken
Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with Frank's Hot Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken-- served with ranch
Cauliflower Crust: Spicy Italian
Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with marinara, Chorizo sausage and mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Crust: Spicy Mexican
Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with our housemade Snuggy beer cheese as the base, Chorizo sausage, and mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Crust: Cheese
Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with marinara and mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Crust: Cowboy
Our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust baked with ranch as the base, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and bacon
Nachos
Extra sides & toppings
"Everything Bagel" seasoning added
Bacon added: specify which dish in each dishes' comments, but order 1 per dish here
Beer cheese instead of cream cheese or marinara (4 oz size upgrade)
CC icing: 2 oz extra
CC icing: 4 oz extra
Cream cheese: 1 oz extra (prepackaged, single-serve)
Maple syrup: 2 oz extra
Marinara: 2 oz extra
Marinara: 4 oz extra
Mustard: 2 oz extra
Mustard: 4 oz extra
Ranch dressing: 2 oz extra
Snuggy beer cheese: extra 2 oz
Snuggy beer cheese: extra 4 oz
Snuggy substitute 2 oz
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Textile Brewing Company serves craft beer made onsite and delicious food inside a vintage, historic sewing factory! The sewing factory was in operation from 1910 - 2018, and is the site of the 1916 strike that led to the book "7 1/2 Cents" and then the Tony-award winning musical, "The Pajama Game." We are open 7 days a week, and have a gorgeous outdoor Biergarten! Beer and food menu available online! www.textilebrews.com COVID-19 hours of operation: Sunday - Thursday: 11 am - 8 pm Fridays and Saturdays: 11 am - 10 pm
