Textile Brewing Company

Peach Dreams - Milkshake IPA

$8.25 +

A Peaches and Cream Milkshake IPA is something only dreams are made of-- and that was exactly the case here! Our Assistant Brewer, Joel asked HB Nick if he was actually making a Peach-flavored Milkshake IPA or if he had only dreamt it. Nick made that dream happen and man, are you going to LOVE it! Flavored with peach, a bit of vanilla and a bit of lactose to make it a dreamy Milkshake IPA. 7.6% ABV / 33 IBU