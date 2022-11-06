Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian
American

TEZ Indo-American Grill

5 Reviews

$$

13005 Worldgate Dr

Herndon, VA 20170

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Rice
Gobi Manchurian
Matar Paneer

Breakfast

Idli

$7.99

Vada

$7.99

Idly Vada Combo

$9.99

Pongal

$8.99

Pongal Vada Combo

$9.99

Ghee Karam Podi Idly

$8.99

Sambar Idly

$8.99

Sambar Vada

$8.99

Upma

$7.99

Mini-Tiffin

$12.99

Mysore Bonda

$9.99

Punugulu

$9.99

Plain Dosa

$7.99

Masala Dosa

$9.99

Onion Dosa

$8.99

Onion Masala Dosa

$9.99

Mysore Dosa

$8.99

Mysore Masala Dosa

$9.99

Karam Podi Dosa

$8.99

Karam Podi Masala Dosa

$9.99

Ghee Roast Dosa

$9.99

Ghee Roast Masala Dosa

$10.99

Pizza Masala Dosa

$12.99

Topi Dosa

$7.99

Topi Masala Dosa

$9.99

Pesarattu

$9.99

Allam & Chili Pesarattu

$10.99

Upma Pesarattu

$11.99

Plain Uthappam

$7.99

Onion & Chili Uthappam

$8.99

Onion, Chili & Tomato Uthappam

$8.99

Onion, Chili & Garlic Uthappam

$8.99

Karam Podi Uthappam

$8.99

Mysore Uthappam

$8.99

Ghee Roast Set-Dosa

$8.99

Ghee Roast Kara Podi Set-Dosa

$10.99

Pizza Uthappam

$11.99

Adai

$11.99

Poori Bhaji

$9.99

Poori Channa

$9.99

Poori Korma

$9.99

Halwa Poori

$10.99

Masala Tea

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Chikoo Shake

$5.99

Chocolate milk

$2.99

Pancakes

$4.99

Fruit Custard

$5.99

Chicken65 Dosa

$11.99

FishPulusu with Uthappam/Idli

$14.99

Raju gari mutton pulav

$15.99

Raju gari Vegetable pulav

$13.99

Mutton pepper soup

$7.99

Fried chicken over Raju gari pulav

$13.99

Raagi Sankati

$15.99

Onion rava masala dosa

$14.99

Goat Paya with Minched Paratha

$15.99

Dosa Night - Tues&Thursdays 5-9PM

$14.99

Indian Appetizers

Masala Peanuts

$6.99

Roasted peanuts with onion, tomato, cilantro and chilies

Samosa

$5.99

Four small deep fried stuffed potato and peas snack

Cut Mirchi

$8.99

Deep fried, batter covered green peppers

Whole Mirchi

$8.99

Deep fried, batter covered green peppers and onions

Mix Veg Pakora

$8.99

Deep fried, batter covered mix vegetables

Gobi Manchurian

$11.99

Deep fried and batter covered cauliflower with sauce

Chilli Paneer

$11.99

Paneer cooked in flavorful chilli sauce

Chatpata Paneer

$11.99

Paneer cooked in flavorful hot and sour sauce

Chilli Chicken

$11.99

Chicken cubes cooked in flavorful chilli sauce

Chatpata Chicken

$11.99

Chicken cubes cooked in flavorful hot and sour sauce

Pepper Chicken

$11.99

Chicken cubes cooked in pepper based recipe

TEZ Chicken 65

$10.99

Chicken cubes cooked in TEZ 65 sauce

Masala Fish Fry

$11.99

Chef selected deep fried and battered covered fish

Egg Bonda 4 pieces

$8.99

Veg Manchurian

$11.99

Apollo Fish

$13.99

Pepper Shrimp

$14.99

Tandoori Chicken

$13.99

Chicken cooked with tandoori spices

Cut Mirchi Chaat

$8.99

Gongura Chicken

$10.99Out of stock

Orange Chicken

$10.99Out of stock

ChukkaKura Chicken

$10.99Out of stock

Chaats

Masala Puri

$9.99

Deep fried dough wafer soaked in hot masala gravy

Bhel Puri

$9.99

Mixture of puffed rice, onion, tomato, potato and sauces

Pani Puri

$9.99

Deep fried wafer with potato, onion and flavored water

Sev Puri

$9.99

Deep fried wafer filled with potato, onion and sauces

Samosa Chaat

$9.99

Crushed samosa topped with hot masala gravy

Palak Chaat

$9.99

Deep fried spinach topped with onion, tomato and sauces

Pav Bhaji

$9.99

Indian fast food delicacy served with bread

Kebabs

Hara Bhara Kebab

$12.99

Veggie kabab made with potato, spinach and peas

Tangri Kebab

$14.99

Grilled chicken drumsticks marinated in aromatic sauce

Reshmi Kebab

$14.99

Hariyali Kebab

$14.99

Grilled paneer or chicken marinated in mint based sauce

Malai Kebab

$14.99

Grilled paneer or chicken marinated in yogurt sauce

Tandoori Tikka Kebab

$14.99

Grilled paneer or chicken marinated in tikka sauce

Tandoori Tikka Fish

$15.99

Grilled fish marinated in tikka sauce

Kati Rolls

Aloo Masala Roll

$9.99

Spiced potato patty with tomatoes and green peppers

Unda Roll

$9.99

Paratha layered with a griddled, freshly beaten egg

Paneer Tikka Roll

$11.99

Paneer tikka cubes marinated in yogurt and spices

Chicken Tikka Roll

$11.99

Grilled chicken cubes marinated in yogurt and spices

Unda Chicken Tikka Roll

$11.99

Chicken tikka roll with a layer of beaten eggs

Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$11.99

Cooked with various vegetables

Egg Biryani

$12.99

Cooked with vegetables and served with sliced boiled egg

Chicken Biryani

$13.99

Cooked with large chicken pieces

Goat Biryani

$15.99

Cooked with goat pieces

BoneLess Chicken Biryani

$13.99

Paneer Biryani

$12.99

Raju Gari mutton pulao

$16.99

Raju Gari chicken pulao (buy 1 get 1 free)

$21.99

Curries

Tadkewali Dal

$10.99

Dhaba style lentil stew cooked with garlic, chili and cumin

Aloo Gobi Masala

$10.99

Cauliflower and Potato in Onion and Tomato curry

Channa Masala

$10.99

Small chick peas in onion and tomato curry

Guthi Vankaya

$11.99

Stuffed eggplant curry

Malai Kofta

$12.99

Fried veggie and cheese ball in creamy sauce

Matar Paneer

$12.99

Peas and Paneer in delicious tomato curry

Navratan Korma

$12.99

Rich creamy flavorful dish with paneer and vegetables

Saag Paneer

$12.99

Cottage cheese in spinach puree with flavorful spices

Butter Masala Curry

$11.99

Rich buttery tomato sauce with flavorful Indian spices (Veg/Paneer/Chk)

Chettinad Curry

$11.99

Spicy speciality curry from South India (Veg/Egg/Paneer/Chk/Goat)

Kadai Curry

$10.99

Rustic style onion curry with spices and bell pepper (Veg/Paneer/Chk)

Tikka Masala Curry

$11.99

Cashew onion tomato curry topped with fresh cream (Veg/Paneer/Chk)

TEZ Special Curry

$11.99

Our own recipe of homemade curry (Veg/Egg/Paneer/Chk/Goat)

Vindaloo Curry

$10.99

Spicy Goan curry with Potato (Veg/Paneer/Chk/Goat)

Andhra Chicken Curry

$12.99

TEZ Chicken Special Curry

Lemon Chicken

$13.99

TEZ Chicken Special Curry

Chicken Mughlai

$13.99

TEZ Chicken Special Curry

Goat Sukha

$15.99

Goat pieces cooked in flavorful curry

Goat Curry

$14.99

Goat pieces cooked in flavorful curry

Telanaga Chicken

$14.99Out of stock

ChukkaKura Chicken

$15.99Out of stock

Gongura Chicken

$15.99Out of stock

Chintachiguru Chicken

$15.99Out of stock

Telanaga Mutton Curry

$16.99Out of stock

Kheema Curry

$18.99Out of stock

ChukkaKura Mutton

$17.99Out of stock

Gongura Mutton

$17.99Out of stock

Gongura Shrimp

$17.99Out of stock

Drumsticks Mutton

$17.99Out of stock

Aloo Mutton

$16.99Out of stock

Chintachiguru Mutton

$17.99Out of stock

Nellore Fish Pulusu

$17.99Out of stock

Goat Kali Mirchi

$17.99Out of stock

Breads

Roti

$2.99

Whole wheat bread cooked in Tandoor

Plain Naan

$2.99

Leavened Indian bread

Butter Naan

$2.99

Leavened Indian bread

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Leavened Indian bread with garlic pieces

Chilli Garlic Naan

$3.99

Leavened Indian bread with garlic and chili pieces

Chapati

$1.99

Taco

Aloo Masala Taco

$9.99

Potato based recipe served with soft or hard taco

Egg Burji Taco

$10.99

Scrambled eggs served with soft or hard taco

Paneer Tikka Taco

$10.99

Stuffed paneer tikka in soft or hard taco

Chicken Tikka Taco

$10.99

Chicken Tikka in soft or hard taco

Sandwiches

Veg Sandwich

$10.99

Layered sandwich with beets, potato, onion and tomato

Grilled Veg Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled sandwich with chef selected vegetables

Egg Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled sandwich with omelette

American Appetizers

French Fries

$6.99

French fries served plain or with masala

Potato Wedges

$8.99

Deep fried potato wedges served plain or with masala

Onion Rings

$9.99

Onion rings served plain or with hot and sour spices

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Deep fried, batter covered chicken strips

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Fried Mozzarella sticks served with chipotle sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.99

Deep fried hollowed out peppers stuffed with cheese

Fresh Veggie Omelet

$9.99

Over well fried egg and veggies

Fried Pickles

$10.99Out of stock

Deep fried dill pickles served with ranch

Fried Calamari

$14.99

Deep fried and batter covered calamari with sauce

Wings

Buffalo Hot Wings

$8.99+

Wings tossed in buffalo sauce

Tandoori Wings

$8.99+

Wings tossed in Tandoori sauce

Chilli Garlic Wings

$8.99+

Wings tossed in Chilli Garlic sauce

TEZ 65 Wings

$8.99+

Wings tossed in TEZ 65 sauce

BBQ Wings

$8.99+

Wings tossed in BBQ sauce

Boneless Chicken Tikka Wings

$8.99+

Wings tossed in sweet and sour wings

Burgers

Veggie Burger

$10.99

Traditional veggie burger

Buffalo Chicken Burger

$10.99

Grilled chicken burger with buffalo sauce

Fried Chicken Burger

$10.99

Tasty fried chicken burger

Tandoori Chicken Burger

$10.99

TEZ Specialty Burger

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Chef selected veggie wrap

Egg Wrap

$10.99

Eggs, onions, mint sauce

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Buffalo chicken, greens, chipotle sauce

Rice and Noodles

Fried Rice

$10.99

Chinese stir-fried rice and vegetables

Noodles

$10.99

Paneer Tikka over Fried Rice

$13.99

Chinese stir-fried rice and vegetables topped with paneer tikka

Chicken Tikka over Fried Rice

$13.99

Chinese stir-fried egg fried rice topped with chicken tikka

Fried Chicken over Fried Rice

$13.99

Deep fried chicken breast served with egg fried rice

Fried Fish over Fried Rice

$14.99

Deep fried chef selected fish served with egg fried rice

Fried Shrimp over Fried Rice

$14.99

Deep fried shrimp served with egg fried rice

Entrees

Classic Pasta

$15.99Out of stock

Pasta cooked in Marinara sauce

Alfredo Fettuccine Pasta

$16.99Out of stock

Pasta cooked in Alfredo sauce

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

Tortilla with grated cheese heated on a griddle

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Buttered slices of bread with cheese in the middle

Mac and Cheese

$10.99

Cooked macaroni pasta in cheese sauce

Desserts

Ice Cream

$6.99

Gulab Jamun

$6.99

Deep fried donuts dipped in flavorful sugary syrup

Ras Malai

$7.99

Cheese dumplings in cream sauce

Double Ka Meeta

$8.99

Bread pudding soaked in spice induced milk

Cheese Cake

$7.99

Ultra smooth classic cheese cake

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Chocolate lover's dream cake

Tiramisu

$8.99

Layers of sponge cake soaked in liqueur

Snacks - DineIn only

Samosa

$3.99

Samosa Chaat

$5.99

Bhel Puri

$5.99

Mirchi Bajji Chaat

$5.99

Delhi Chaat

$5.99

Mirchi Bajji

$5.99

Cut Mirchi

$5.99

Chole Tikki Chaat

$5.99

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$5.99

Ragda Chaat

$5.99

Pani Poori

$5.99

Dahi Poori

$5.99

Ponugulu

$5.99

Masala Chai

$1.99

Irani Chai

$1.99

Filter coffee

$1.99

Bru Coffee

$1.99

Chikoo Shake

$5.99

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Specials

Goat Haleem

$16.99

Gongura Mutton Biryani

$18.99

Gongura Chicken Biryani

$16.99

Chukkakura Mutton Biryani

$18.99

Chukkakura chicken Biryani

$16.99

Avakaya Mutton Biryani

$18.99

Avakaya chicken Biryani

$16.99

Avakaya veg Biryani

$14.99

Gongura veg Biryani

$14.99

Chukkakura veg Biryani

$14.99

Gongura Mutton

$17.99

Gongura Chicken

$15.99

Avakaya Paneer Biryani

$15.99

Gongura Paneer Biryani

$15.99

Chukkakura Paneer Biryani

$15.99

Dosa Night

$14.99

Dosa Night - Tues&Thursdays 5-9PM

Dosa Night-Tues&Thurs 5-9PM

$14.99

Buffet

Adult Buffet

$16.99

Kids Buffet

$10.99

Takeout Buffet

$18.99
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Indian Traditional and Fusion Cuisine with Bar.

Website

Location

13005 Worldgate Dr, Herndon, VA 20170

Directions

Map
