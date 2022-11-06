TEZ Indo-American Grill
13005 Worldgate Dr
Herndon, VA 20170
Popular Items
Breakfast
Idli
Vada
Idly Vada Combo
Pongal
Pongal Vada Combo
Ghee Karam Podi Idly
Sambar Idly
Sambar Vada
Upma
Mini-Tiffin
Mysore Bonda
Punugulu
Plain Dosa
Masala Dosa
Onion Dosa
Onion Masala Dosa
Mysore Dosa
Mysore Masala Dosa
Karam Podi Dosa
Karam Podi Masala Dosa
Ghee Roast Dosa
Ghee Roast Masala Dosa
Pizza Masala Dosa
Topi Dosa
Topi Masala Dosa
Pesarattu
Allam & Chili Pesarattu
Upma Pesarattu
Plain Uthappam
Onion & Chili Uthappam
Onion, Chili & Tomato Uthappam
Onion, Chili & Garlic Uthappam
Karam Podi Uthappam
Mysore Uthappam
Ghee Roast Set-Dosa
Ghee Roast Kara Podi Set-Dosa
Pizza Uthappam
Adai
Poori Bhaji
Poori Channa
Poori Korma
Halwa Poori
Masala Tea
Coffee
Chikoo Shake
Chocolate milk
Pancakes
Fruit Custard
Chicken65 Dosa
FishPulusu with Uthappam/Idli
Raju gari mutton pulav
Raju gari Vegetable pulav
Mutton pepper soup
Fried chicken over Raju gari pulav
Raagi Sankati
Onion rava masala dosa
Goat Paya with Minched Paratha
Dosa Night - Tues&Thursdays 5-9PM
Indian Appetizers
Masala Peanuts
Roasted peanuts with onion, tomato, cilantro and chilies
Samosa
Four small deep fried stuffed potato and peas snack
Cut Mirchi
Deep fried, batter covered green peppers
Whole Mirchi
Deep fried, batter covered green peppers and onions
Mix Veg Pakora
Deep fried, batter covered mix vegetables
Gobi Manchurian
Deep fried and batter covered cauliflower with sauce
Chilli Paneer
Paneer cooked in flavorful chilli sauce
Chatpata Paneer
Paneer cooked in flavorful hot and sour sauce
Chilli Chicken
Chicken cubes cooked in flavorful chilli sauce
Chatpata Chicken
Chicken cubes cooked in flavorful hot and sour sauce
Pepper Chicken
Chicken cubes cooked in pepper based recipe
TEZ Chicken 65
Chicken cubes cooked in TEZ 65 sauce
Masala Fish Fry
Chef selected deep fried and battered covered fish
Egg Bonda 4 pieces
Veg Manchurian
Apollo Fish
Pepper Shrimp
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken cooked with tandoori spices
Cut Mirchi Chaat
Gongura Chicken
Orange Chicken
ChukkaKura Chicken
Chaats
Masala Puri
Deep fried dough wafer soaked in hot masala gravy
Bhel Puri
Mixture of puffed rice, onion, tomato, potato and sauces
Pani Puri
Deep fried wafer with potato, onion and flavored water
Sev Puri
Deep fried wafer filled with potato, onion and sauces
Samosa Chaat
Crushed samosa topped with hot masala gravy
Palak Chaat
Deep fried spinach topped with onion, tomato and sauces
Pav Bhaji
Indian fast food delicacy served with bread
Kebabs
Hara Bhara Kebab
Veggie kabab made with potato, spinach and peas
Tangri Kebab
Grilled chicken drumsticks marinated in aromatic sauce
Reshmi Kebab
Hariyali Kebab
Grilled paneer or chicken marinated in mint based sauce
Malai Kebab
Grilled paneer or chicken marinated in yogurt sauce
Tandoori Tikka Kebab
Grilled paneer or chicken marinated in tikka sauce
Tandoori Tikka Fish
Grilled fish marinated in tikka sauce
Kati Rolls
Aloo Masala Roll
Spiced potato patty with tomatoes and green peppers
Unda Roll
Paratha layered with a griddled, freshly beaten egg
Paneer Tikka Roll
Paneer tikka cubes marinated in yogurt and spices
Chicken Tikka Roll
Grilled chicken cubes marinated in yogurt and spices
Unda Chicken Tikka Roll
Chicken tikka roll with a layer of beaten eggs
Biryani
Vegetable Biryani
Cooked with various vegetables
Egg Biryani
Cooked with vegetables and served with sliced boiled egg
Chicken Biryani
Cooked with large chicken pieces
Goat Biryani
Cooked with goat pieces
BoneLess Chicken Biryani
Paneer Biryani
Raju Gari mutton pulao
Raju Gari chicken pulao (buy 1 get 1 free)
Curries
Tadkewali Dal
Dhaba style lentil stew cooked with garlic, chili and cumin
Aloo Gobi Masala
Cauliflower and Potato in Onion and Tomato curry
Channa Masala
Small chick peas in onion and tomato curry
Guthi Vankaya
Stuffed eggplant curry
Malai Kofta
Fried veggie and cheese ball in creamy sauce
Matar Paneer
Peas and Paneer in delicious tomato curry
Navratan Korma
Rich creamy flavorful dish with paneer and vegetables
Saag Paneer
Cottage cheese in spinach puree with flavorful spices
Butter Masala Curry
Rich buttery tomato sauce with flavorful Indian spices (Veg/Paneer/Chk)
Chettinad Curry
Spicy speciality curry from South India (Veg/Egg/Paneer/Chk/Goat)
Kadai Curry
Rustic style onion curry with spices and bell pepper (Veg/Paneer/Chk)
Tikka Masala Curry
Cashew onion tomato curry topped with fresh cream (Veg/Paneer/Chk)
TEZ Special Curry
Our own recipe of homemade curry (Veg/Egg/Paneer/Chk/Goat)
Vindaloo Curry
Spicy Goan curry with Potato (Veg/Paneer/Chk/Goat)
Andhra Chicken Curry
TEZ Chicken Special Curry
Lemon Chicken
Chicken Mughlai
Goat Sukha
Goat pieces cooked in flavorful curry
Goat Curry
Goat pieces cooked in flavorful curry
Telanaga Chicken
ChukkaKura Chicken
Gongura Chicken
Chintachiguru Chicken
Telanaga Mutton Curry
Kheema Curry
ChukkaKura Mutton
Gongura Mutton
Gongura Shrimp
Drumsticks Mutton
Aloo Mutton
Chintachiguru Mutton
Nellore Fish Pulusu
Goat Kali Mirchi
Breads
Taco
Sandwiches
American Appetizers
French Fries
French fries served plain or with masala
Potato Wedges
Deep fried potato wedges served plain or with masala
Onion Rings
Onion rings served plain or with hot and sour spices
Chicken Tenders
Deep fried, batter covered chicken strips
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Mozzarella sticks served with chipotle sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
Deep fried hollowed out peppers stuffed with cheese
Fresh Veggie Omelet
Over well fried egg and veggies
Fried Pickles
Deep fried dill pickles served with ranch
Fried Calamari
Deep fried and batter covered calamari with sauce
Wings
Buffalo Hot Wings
Wings tossed in buffalo sauce
Tandoori Wings
Wings tossed in Tandoori sauce
Chilli Garlic Wings
Wings tossed in Chilli Garlic sauce
TEZ 65 Wings
Wings tossed in TEZ 65 sauce
BBQ Wings
Wings tossed in BBQ sauce
Boneless Chicken Tikka Wings
Wings tossed in sweet and sour wings
Burgers
Wraps
Rice and Noodles
Fried Rice
Chinese stir-fried rice and vegetables
Noodles
Paneer Tikka over Fried Rice
Chinese stir-fried rice and vegetables topped with paneer tikka
Chicken Tikka over Fried Rice
Chinese stir-fried egg fried rice topped with chicken tikka
Fried Chicken over Fried Rice
Deep fried chicken breast served with egg fried rice
Fried Fish over Fried Rice
Deep fried chef selected fish served with egg fried rice
Fried Shrimp over Fried Rice
Deep fried shrimp served with egg fried rice
Entrees
Kids Menu
Desserts
Ice Cream
Gulab Jamun
Deep fried donuts dipped in flavorful sugary syrup
Ras Malai
Cheese dumplings in cream sauce
Double Ka Meeta
Bread pudding soaked in spice induced milk
Cheese Cake
Ultra smooth classic cheese cake
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate lover's dream cake
Tiramisu
Layers of sponge cake soaked in liqueur
Snacks - DineIn only
Samosa
Samosa Chaat
Bhel Puri
Mirchi Bajji Chaat
Delhi Chaat
Mirchi Bajji
Cut Mirchi
Chole Tikki Chaat
Aloo Tikki Chaat
Ragda Chaat
Pani Poori
Dahi Poori
Ponugulu
Masala Chai
Irani Chai
Filter coffee
Bru Coffee
Chikoo Shake
Chocolate Shake
Strawberry Shake
Specials
Goat Haleem
Gongura Mutton Biryani
Gongura Chicken Biryani
Chukkakura Mutton Biryani
Chukkakura chicken Biryani
Avakaya Mutton Biryani
Avakaya chicken Biryani
Avakaya veg Biryani
Gongura veg Biryani
Chukkakura veg Biryani
Gongura Mutton
Gongura Chicken
Avakaya Paneer Biryani
Gongura Paneer Biryani
Chukkakura Paneer Biryani
Dosa Night
Dosa Night - Tues&Thursdays 5-9PM
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Indian Traditional and Fusion Cuisine with Bar.
13005 Worldgate Dr, Herndon, VA 20170