Tez Wingz Norman
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1107 East Constitution Street, Norman, OK 73072
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 211-Norman
5.0 • 229
3450 Chautauqua Ave Norman, OK 73072
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Norman
El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant2 - 1424 W Lindsey St
4.8 • 413
1424 W Lindsey St Norman, OK 73069
View restaurant