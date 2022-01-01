Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Farm Brewery at Broad Run

424 Reviews

$$

16015 John Marshall Hwy

Broad Run, VA 20137

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

To Go

Blonde Can

$8.00

Broad Run Blonde 4 Pack

$14.00

Build 6 Pack

$22.00

Chill 6 Pack

$12.00

Chill Can

$7.00

Hi 5 Saison 4 pack

$14.00

Moon 4 pack

$18.00

Mosiac 4 pack

$14.00

Mosiac Can

$8.00

Passion Prism 4 pack

$16.00

Rasp Prism 4 pack

$16.00Out of stock

Stargazer 4 pack

$18.00

Sour Can

$8.00

ANXO Cider Crowler

$14.00

Blackberry Prism Crowler

$14.00

Blueberry SMOOV Crowler

$14.00

Broad Run Blonde Crowler

$14.00

Cherry Prism Crowler

$14.00

Chill Crowler

$12.00

Cobbler Mountain Cranberry Hard Seltzer Crowler

$14.00

Cobbler Mountain Pomegranate Black Currant Cider Crowler

$14.00

Crocodile Tears Crowler

$16.00

Dealers Choice Crowler

$20.00

Diamonds Crowler

$14.00

Dreams Crowler

$14.00

Fat Bird Crowler

$16.00

Frost Cold IPA Crowler

$14.00

Ghost Crowler

$14.00

Luchador Crowler

$16.00

Mist Crowler

$16.00

Night Eyes Crowler

$12.00

Oktoberfest Crowler

$14.00

Oktoberfest Special Crowler

$8.00

Peach SMOOV Crowler

$14.00

Piggyback Crowler

$12.00

Punkin Drublic Crowler

$14.00

Rooster King Crowler

$12.00

TIPA Crowler

$14.00

West Coast Sunrise Crowler

$14.00

White Wine Saison Crowler

$16.00

ANXO Blanc Cider Growler

$25.00

Blackberry Prism Growler

$25.00

Blueberry SMOOV Growler

$25.00

Broad Run Blonde Growler

$25.00

Cherry Prism Growler

$25.00

Cobbler Mountain Cranberry Hard Seltzer Growler

$25.00

Cobbler Mountain Pomegranate Black Currant Cider Growler

$25.00

Crocodile Tears Growler

$29.00

Dealers Choice Growler

$35.00

Diamonds Growler

$25.00

Dreams Growler

$25.00

Empty Growler

$6.00

Fat Bird Growler

$29.00

Frost Cold IPA Growler

$25.00

Ghost Growler

$25.00

Luchador Growler

$29.00

Mist Growler

$29.00

Night Eyes Growler

$22.00

Oktoberfest Marzen Growler

$22.00

Peach SMOOV Growler

$25.00

Piggyback Growler

$22.00

Punkin Drublic Growler

$25.00

Rooster King Growler

$22.00

Stargazer Growler

$29.00

TIPA Growler

$25.00

White Wine Saison Growler

$29.00

Moon Beam 750ml

$22.00

Cherry Moon 750ml

$22.00

Moon Creek 750ml

$22.00

Moon Series All Three

$60.00

Red Wine By The Bottle

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$32.00

Merlot BTL

$32.00

Staff BTL

$10.00

Zinfandel BTL

$32.00

Rose'

$32.00

White Wine By The Bottle

Chardonnay BTL

$32.00

Pinot Gris BTL

$32.00

Staff BTL

$10.00

Sauvign Blanc BTL

$32.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Spend the day with us on our bucolic farm sipping one of our 13 beers on tap or if you prefer try our ciders, wines or wine slushies. Kids will enjoy our homemade craft sodas and our wings are not to be missed!

Website

Location

16015 John Marshall Hwy, Broad Run, VA 20137

Directions

Gallery
The Farm Brewery at Broad Run image
Banner pic
The Farm Brewery at Broad Run image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket
orange starNo Reviews
15125 WASHINGTON ST HAYMARKET, VA 20169
View restaurantnext
Olde Dominion Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
5351 Merchants View Sq Haymarket, VA 20169
View restaurantnext
The Bone BBQ - Gainesville
orange starNo Reviews
8045 Stonewall Shops Sq. Gainesville, VA 20155
View restaurantnext
La Finca - Gainesville
orange starNo Reviews
7615 Heritage Village Plaza Gainesville, VA 20155
View restaurantnext
Choong Man Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
7929 Heritage Village Plaza Gainesville, VA 20155
View restaurantnext
CraftWorx Taproom - Gainesville
orange starNo Reviews
5615 Wellington Road Suite 101 Gainesville, VA 20155
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Broad Run
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Middleburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Manassas
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ashburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston