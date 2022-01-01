Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

TFC Cafe 1319 S Main St.

review star

No reviews yet

1319 S Main St.

Mc Cormick, SC 29835

Meat w/ 2 Sides

Your Choice of 1 Meat, 2 Sides, Dessert and Drink

Fried Boneless Chicken Breast

$12.00

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast

$12.00
Hamburger Steak

Hamburger Steak

$12.00

4-Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Veggie Plate

$9.00

Smothered Porkchop

$12.00

Soup/Salad

Small Salad

$3.50

A small portion trip to our salad bar

To Go Salad

$0.50

Salad you make to go at the salad bar and is priced by weight

Soup

$4.00

Soup changes daily

Unlimited Soup & Salad

$12.00

Unlimited Trips to our salad bar and soup stations

Small Salad & Soup

$7.00

Small Portion trip to salad bar plus a bowl of soup

Salad & 1/2 Sandwich

$6.50

Bowl of soup and 1/2 a sandwich of your choice

Quart of Soup

$8.00

16 ounces of the daily soup

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.00

Thinly sliced beef steak with mozzarella cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, & bell peppers on a hoagie bun.

BLT

$7.00

Sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on choice of bread.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Seasoned 4 oz. chicken breast with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickle on toasted bun.

Chicken Fil-a Sandwich

$8.00

Fried chicken breast with pickle on toasted bread.

Grilled Cheese Deluxe

$7.00

Bacon strips, sliced tomato, and American cheese on toast.

Patty Melt

$8.00

Seasoned 5 oz. ground beef patty, cheddar cheese, and diced onion on toasted wheat bread

PBJ

$4.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

Hamburgers

Hamburger

$8.00

served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, ketchup

Cheeseburger

$8.50

Served with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, ketchup

Wraps

Grilled/Fried Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Fried or Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, & your choice of honey mustard, ranch, or bbq

Ham/Turkey Wrap

$8.00

Ham/Turkey with tomato, shredded cheese, bacon, cucumbers, and honey mustard, ranch, or bbq

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$8.00

Grilled chicken, grilled onions, grilled peppers, lettuce, cheese, and salsa

Kids Menu

Served with kid side

Grilled Cheese w/kid side

$4.00

2 Chicken Tenders w/kid side

$4.00

Meats

Hamburger Steak

$5.50

Fried Boneless Chicken Breast

$5.50

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast

$5.50

Fried pork Chops

$5.00

Grilled Pork Chops

$5.00

Chicken Tenders (4)

$5.00

Smothered Porkchop

$5.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$3.00

Broccoli Casserole

$3.00

Cheese Sticks

$3.00

Chips

$1.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Corn

$2.75

Corn Nuggets

$3.00

Crinkle Cut French Fries

$3.00

Fried Mushrooms

$3.00

Fried Pickles

$3.00

Fried Squash

$3.00

Lima Beans

$3.00

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

No Side

-$2.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Pinto Beans

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Small Side Salad

$3.50

Stewed Tomatoes

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Turnip Greens

$3.00

Specials

Lasagna

$12.00

Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Can Mt. Dew

$2.00

Can Pepsi

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Canned Dr Pepper

$2.00

Ice Water dine in

Ice Water to go

$0.25

Lemonade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

TFC Café came into being in 2016. Here at the café, we believe in delivering top notch food for affordable prices. We take pride in cooking to order so your order may take a few minutes but it is well worth the wait. We offer everything from Hamburger Steak to Salads to Fried Bologna Sandwiches. There is something for everyone so come on down!

Location

1319 S Main St., Mc Cormick, SC 29835

Directions

