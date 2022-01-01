- Home
Thyme For Lunch
9390 Huebner Road
Suite 104
San Antonio, TX 78240
Benedicts
Omelets
Black Bean Omelet
pico, black beans, pepper jack, avocado garnish - with potatoes and corn tortillas
Greek Omelet - Regular
3 Egg Omelet stuffed with Spinach, Red Onions, Feta, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives and Colored Peppers, – Served with your choice of Toasted Wheat, Sourdough or English Muffin and Herbed Potatoes
Smoked Gouda Omelet
3 Egg Omelet stuffed with creamy Gouda & Mushrooms cooked in White Wine & fresh Thyme – Served with your choice of Toasted Wheat, Sourdough or English Muffin and Herbed Potatoes
Waffles
Everything Else
Breakfast Sandwich
swiss cheese, eggs, thinly sliced grilled ham or bacon on english muffin
Chorizo Plate
2 eggs your way, spicy chorizo, avocado, herb potatoes, 3 corn tortillas, house made salsa
Comfort Plate
3 pancakes or 1 french toast, 2 eggs, your choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage - Maple syrup on the side
English Plate
2 Eggs, Grilled Tomato, choice of bacon, ham or sausage, herb potatoes - toast
Monte Cristo Toast
Grilled Ham & melted Swiss Cheese piled on French Toast, 2 eggs your way – Orange Tea Syrup on the side
Vegan / Vegetarian
Aakuri - (v)
Spicy Indian & Persian styled scrambled JUST Egg (Plant based) - with herb potatoes and your choice of bread
Avocado Toast - Reg or Vegan
Fresh Smashed Avocados seasoned with cumin, chili powder, lime juice and topped with toasted pumpkin seeds, crumbled feta, grape tomatoes, spicy pickled onions and fresh arugula on seeded wheat - Choose an Egg cooked your way or fresh fruit as your side
Barbacoa- (v) (gf)
Jackfruit Barbacoa, JustEgg, black refried beans, Avocado, herbed potatoes- topped with fresh cilantro and onions and fresh lime
Breakfast Bowl - Reg or Vegan
Spiced Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Charred Tomatoes, Avocado & fresh Spinach with 3 scrambled Eggs
Breakfast Sandwich - (v)
english muffin, just egg, vegan sausage
Breakfast Torta - (v)
refried black beans, JUST Egg, fauxrizo, avocado, pico
Chicken and Waffles - (v) (gf)
Plant based Chicken & Waffles - maple syrup on the side
Egg White Wrap
Egg Whites, Peppers, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Avocado & Pepper Jack cheese Spinach Wrap with Herbed Potatoes & chipotle Chimichurri
Fauxrizo Tacos - (v)
3 Chorizo & Potato Tacos with our salsa rojo & fresh Avocado slices – 100% Plant based
French Toast
Topped with seasonal berries – with your choice of Orange Tea or Maple Syrup
French Toast - (v)
In a creamy Vegan batter with fresh seasonal berries – with your choice of Orange Tea or Maple Syrup
Greek Omelet - (v)
JUST Egg (Plant based) Omelet with Kalamata olives, spinach, artichokes, onions - served with herb potatoes, toast & vegan butter on the side
Sushi's Cheesy Scramble - (v)
Creamy JUST Egg (Plant based) scramble with vegan cheese, jalapenos, cilantro and more vegan cheese - served with herb potatoes and your choice of bread
Sweet Oats - (v)
Whole Oats cooked to order with Almond milk - topped with Strawberries, Blueberries & toasted Almonds
Waffles - (v) (g)
Gluten Free and Vegan waffles topped with fresh fruit and drizzled with our Orange Tea syrup
Weekly Specials
Pastor Amor sandwich
Pork tenderloin marinated in a traditional pastor marinade with grilled pineapple, lime cilantro onion slaw and fresh avocado - on a toasted ciabatta bun with a sandwich side.
Fish Curry and Rice
South Indian style Pollock fish fillets cooked in a rich gravy with onions, garlic, ginger, turmeric, tamarind, coconut milk, curry leaves and mustard seeds to make a sweet tangy spicy curry. Served over Basmati rice. Good Indian comfort food this week.
Salads
Asian Beef Salad (g)
Asian marinated beef grilled with Mangoes and served on top of crisp romaine lettuce, red cabbage, cucumbers, green onions and our Cilantro Lime dressing on the side (g)
Buffalo Chicken Salad (g) (k)
Spicy Chicken breast on Romaine with shredded carrots, diced Celery, Cucumbers, Tomatoes topped with Bleu Cheese and our Greek Yogurt Ranch dressing on the side (g) (k)
Tuna Cakes (k)
Zesty tuna cake with jalapeños, onion and cilantro on top of a mixed green salad with capers and colored peppers. A spicy garlic sriracha sauce drizzled on top finishes our fabulous take on crab cakes
Crab Cakes - Vegan
Hearts of Palm, garbanzo beans, and artichoke hearts form the base for this delicious dish. Served on organic greens and drizzled with a fresh avocado, garlic, and lime sauce.
Vietnamese Salad - Reg or Vegan (g)
Served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce with cucumbers, rice noodles, a carrot daikon relish with fresh cilantro, mint and crushed peanuts – Delicious and refreshing. Served with our spicy Nuoc Cham or Cilantro Lime vinaigrette (v) on the side (g)
Sandwiches
Asian Persuasion - Regular or Vegan
An elegant Vietnamese Banh Mi served on French Baguette with an Asian Mayo spread – Choice of Regular (Chicken or Pork) or Vegan (Portabella or Beets)
Awesome Rawsome - Vegan
Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus, Avocado, Carrots, Spinach, Cucumbers, Watermelon Radish, Granny Smith Apples, Tomato, Red Onions, Pumpkin Seeds – Choice of Sandwich or Wrap
Boss Hawg
Savory Pulled Pork, melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Jalapenos
Buddha's Revenge
Indian spiced Chicken Breast, Sriracha Mayo, Asian Slaw on Ciabatta
Bulgogi Hoagie
Korean Beef, Sriracha Yogurt spread, Slaw medley
Cheez Meat the Fungi
Shredded roast beef, crimini mushrooms, provolone - on grilled sourdough
Chipotle Grilled Turkey
Grilled Cheese with Turkey, Pepper Jack, grilled Jalapenos and Avocado - On sourdough and a Chipotle spread
Das Schnitz - Chicken
Schnitzel our way, Swiss, Capers, Arugula - Sage Garlic butter - on Ciabatta
Dual personality
Turkey Breast, Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato – Choice of Garlic Wasabi / Avocado Mayo + Wheat / Sourdough
El Cerdo
Our Cuban - ham, pulled pork, Swiss, pickles. Spicy mustard - on toasted ciabatta
Green with Envy - Vegan
Fried Green Tomatoes, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Granny Smith Apples, Arugula, spicy Vegan Mayo on Wheat
Hamwich
Applewood ham, tomatoes, arugula, red onions, provolone cheese, tarragon lemon aioli - on wheat, sourdough or rye
Hangry Bird
poached chicken, bacon, romaine, tomato, avocado, creamy ranch – on wheat or sourdough
Hippy Chick
Tarragon Chicken Salad, Celery, Green Onions – Choice of Wheat or Sourdough
Hook Line & Sinker
Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Tomato, Radish, Red Onion, Capers, Chive & Dill spread on Wheat
Jacked Reuben - Vegan
Jackfruit pastrami, provolone, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing - on rye
Mojo Pork
Cuban styled Pulled Pork, Caramelized Onions, Bread & Butter Pickles, Cilantro Garlic Lime spread on Ciabatta
Not yo’ Mama’s meatloaf
Turkey Meatloaf, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Cranberry Honey Mustard spread on Ciabatta
Okie Dokie 2.0 - Vegan
Roasted vegetables in a crispy toasted ciabatta with smoked provolone cheese and a sun dried tomato and Olive tapenade spread
Oyster Wrapsody - Vegan
Oyster mushroom fried chicken style, romaine, tomatoes and a dill blue cheese vegan dressing - YUM !!
Poblano Picasso - Vegan
With a 4 Chili spread, fresh Avocados, Slaw on a toasted Ciabatta
The Spice is Right - Vegan
Indian Spiced Potatoes, Vegan Mozzarella, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Mint Chutney – On Wheat, Rye or Sourdough
Buddha Bowls
"Ahi Tuna" Poke - (v) (g)
Avocado, edamame, carrots, brown rice, mango, in-house tuna - sriracha sauce
Asian Salmon (g)
spinach, rice, cucumbers, pickled onions, edamame, carrots, red peppers, mango
Bulgogi - Reg or Vegan (g)
korean beef, kimchi, carrots, cucumbers, radish, mango, rice, toasted sesame seeds
Cuban Pork (g)
Cuban styled Pulled pork accompanied with Cuban style black beans, rice, mango salsa and grilled sweet plantains - topped with a Cilantro Lime crema.
Fajita - (v) (g)
This amazing VEGAN bowl features our fajita seasoned portabella mushrooms cut into fajita like strips, red peppers, and grilled onions served together on a bed of romaine lettuce with cilantro lime rice, black beans, our pickled pineapple salsa, and fresh avocado slices drizzled with a vegan chipotle ranch! This bowl not only is gorgeous, but packs a scrumptious & hearty taste!
Fiesta Beef (g)
This Mexican themed shredded beef bowl has Romaine, Radishes, Pickled Onions, Black Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Pico, Fresh Avocado - topped with a Chipotle cream sauce
Lemongrass Chicken (g)
The lemongrass ginger Chicken Buddha bowl features romaine, carrots, cucumbers, quinoa, mandarin oranges, edamame and green onions - A lemon ginger dressing is drizzled over the top.
Sticky Cauliflower - (v) (g)
Chickpea battered fried Cauliflower, Carrots, Mushrooms, Onions, Celery, Rice - tossed in a sweet Asian glaze
Kids Menu
1/2 Grilled Cheese + Bag of Chips
½ Sandwich on ¾” Sliced Wheat or Sourdough with melted Swiss Cheese
1/2 Grilled Turkey And Cheese + Bag of Chips
½ Sandwich on ¾” Sliced Wheat or Sourdough with Turkey Breast & melted Swiss Cheese
1/2 Ham and Cheese + Bag of Chips
½ Sandwich on ¾” Sliced Wheat or Sourdough with Smoked Ham & melted Swiss Cheese
1/2 Peanut Butter Honey + Bag of Chips
Creamy Peanut butter & Honey on ¾” Seeded Wheat or Sourdough
Fountain Drinks
Kevitas
Waters
Bang Energy Drinks
Unity Hemp Drinks
Chips
Sweets
Breakfast Extras
Ala Carte Pancake
Corn Tortillas
Egg Whites
English Muffin
Extra Egg
Herbed Potatoes
Irish Banger Sausage
Maple Syrup (4 Oz)
Orange Tea Syrup (4 Oz)
Rye toast
Scrambled JUST Egg (Plant Based) - Ala Carte
Side of Bacon
Side of Fresh Fruit
Side of Ham
Side of Plantains
Side of Salsa
Sourdough Toast
Vegan Sausage
Wheat Toast
Lunch Extras
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
We don't serve Fast Food, We serve Fresh Food as fast as possible
9390 Huebner Road, Suite 104, San Antonio, TX 78240