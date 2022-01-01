Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thyme For Lunch

review star

No reviews yet

9390 Huebner Road

Suite 104

San Antonio, TX 78240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lemongrass Chicken (g)
Asian Persuasion - Regular or Vegan
El Cerdo

Benedicts

Classic Benny

Classic Benny

$11.00Out of stock

english muffin, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, herb potatoes

Salmon Benny

Salmon Benny

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, herb potatoes

Omelets

Black Bean Omelet

Black Bean Omelet

$11.00

pico, black beans, pepper jack, avocado garnish - with potatoes and corn tortillas

Greek Omelet - Regular

Greek Omelet - Regular

$11.00

3 Egg Omelet stuffed with Spinach, Red Onions, Feta, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives and Colored Peppers, – Served with your choice of Toasted Wheat, Sourdough or English Muffin and Herbed Potatoes

Smoked Gouda Omelet

Smoked Gouda Omelet

$11.00

3 Egg Omelet stuffed with creamy Gouda & Mushrooms cooked in White Wine & fresh Thyme – Served with your choice of Toasted Wheat, Sourdough or English Muffin and Herbed Potatoes

Waffles

Savory Waffles

Savory Waffles

$11.00

Buttermilk and chive waffle stuffed with Applewood smoked ham, Gouda cheese, house candied jalapeños topped with two eggs your way - maple syrup on the side

Sweet Cream Belgian Waffles

Sweet Cream Belgian Waffles

$10.00

Sweet Cream Waffles topped with seasonal berries or our warm Blueberry Compote

Everything Else

Additional Non-Vegetarian breakfast choices

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50

swiss cheese, eggs, thinly sliced grilled ham or bacon on english muffin

Chorizo Plate

Chorizo Plate

$9.00

2 eggs your way, spicy chorizo, avocado, herb potatoes, 3 corn tortillas, house made salsa

Comfort Plate

Comfort Plate

$11.00

3 pancakes or 1 french toast, 2 eggs, your choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage - Maple syrup on the side

English Plate

English Plate

$9.00

2 Eggs, Grilled Tomato, choice of bacon, ham or sausage, herb potatoes - toast

Monte Cristo Toast

Monte Cristo Toast

$11.75

Grilled Ham & melted Swiss Cheese piled on French Toast, 2 eggs your way – Orange Tea Syrup on the side

Vegan / Vegetarian

More non-meat breakfast choices
Aakuri - (v)

Aakuri - (v)

$11.50

Spicy Indian & Persian styled scrambled JUST Egg (Plant based) - with herb potatoes and your choice of bread

Avocado Toast - Reg or Vegan

Avocado Toast - Reg or Vegan

$8.00

Fresh Smashed Avocados seasoned with cumin, chili powder, lime juice and topped with toasted pumpkin seeds, crumbled feta, grape tomatoes, spicy pickled onions and fresh arugula on seeded wheat - Choose an Egg cooked your way or fresh fruit as your side

Barbacoa- (v) (gf)

Barbacoa- (v) (gf)

$14.00

Jackfruit Barbacoa, JustEgg, black refried beans, Avocado, herbed potatoes- topped with fresh cilantro and onions and fresh lime

Breakfast Bowl - Reg or Vegan

Breakfast Bowl - Reg or Vegan

$11.00

Spiced Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Charred Tomatoes, Avocado & fresh Spinach with 3 scrambled Eggs

Breakfast Sandwich - (v)

Breakfast Sandwich - (v)

$6.50

english muffin, just egg, vegan sausage

Breakfast Torta - (v)

Breakfast Torta - (v)

$10.50

refried black beans, JUST Egg, fauxrizo, avocado, pico

Chicken and Waffles - (v) (gf)

Chicken and Waffles - (v) (gf)

$13.50Out of stock

Plant based Chicken & Waffles - maple syrup on the side

Egg White Wrap

Egg White Wrap

$10.50

Egg Whites, Peppers, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Avocado & Pepper Jack cheese Spinach Wrap with Herbed Potatoes & chipotle Chimichurri

Fauxrizo Tacos - (v)

Fauxrizo Tacos - (v)

$9.50

3 Chorizo & Potato Tacos with our salsa rojo & fresh Avocado slices – 100% Plant based

French Toast

French Toast

$9.00

Topped with seasonal berries – with your choice of  Orange Tea or Maple Syrup

French Toast - (v)

French Toast - (v)

$10.00Out of stock

In a creamy Vegan batter with fresh seasonal berries – with your choice of Orange Tea or Maple Syrup

Greek Omelet - (v)

Greek Omelet - (v)

$13.50

JUST Egg (Plant based) Omelet with Kalamata olives, spinach, artichokes, onions - served with herb potatoes, toast & vegan butter on the side

Sushi's Cheesy Scramble - (v)

Sushi's Cheesy Scramble - (v)

$11.50

Creamy JUST Egg (Plant based) scramble with vegan cheese, jalapenos, cilantro and more vegan cheese - served with herb potatoes and your choice of bread

Sweet Oats - (v)

Sweet Oats - (v)

$6.00

Whole Oats cooked to order with Almond milk - topped with Strawberries, Blueberries & toasted Almonds

Waffles - (v) (g)

Waffles - (v) (g)

$11.50

Gluten Free and Vegan waffles topped with fresh fruit and drizzled with our Orange Tea syrup

Weekly Specials

Pastor Amor sandwich

Pastor Amor sandwich

$11.50

Pork tenderloin marinated in a traditional pastor marinade with grilled pineapple, lime cilantro onion slaw and fresh avocado - on a toasted ciabatta bun with a sandwich side.

Fish Curry and Rice

$14.00

South Indian style Pollock fish fillets cooked in a rich gravy with onions, garlic, ginger, turmeric, tamarind, coconut milk, curry leaves and mustard seeds to make a sweet tangy spicy curry. Served over Basmati rice. Good Indian comfort food this week.

Salads

Our Entrée Salads feature healthy house made dressings
Asian Beef Salad (g)

Asian Beef Salad (g)

$14.50

Asian marinated beef grilled with Mangoes and served on top of crisp romaine lettuce, red cabbage, cucumbers, green onions and our Cilantro Lime dressing on the side (g)

Buffalo Chicken Salad (g) (k)

Buffalo Chicken Salad (g) (k)

$14.00

Spicy Chicken breast on Romaine with shredded carrots, diced Celery, Cucumbers, Tomatoes topped with Bleu Cheese and our Greek Yogurt Ranch dressing on the side (g) (k)

Tuna Cakes (k)

Tuna Cakes (k)

$12.00

Zesty tuna cake with jalapeños, onion and cilantro on top of a mixed green salad with capers and colored peppers. A spicy garlic sriracha sauce drizzled on top finishes our fabulous take on crab cakes

Crab Cakes - Vegan

Crab Cakes - Vegan

$14.50

Hearts of Palm, garbanzo beans, and artichoke hearts form the base for this delicious dish. Served on organic greens and drizzled with a fresh avocado, garlic, and lime sauce.

Vietnamese Salad - Reg or Vegan (g)

Vietnamese Salad - Reg or Vegan (g)

$14.00

Served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce with cucumbers, rice noodles, a carrot daikon relish with fresh cilantro, mint and crushed peanuts – Delicious and refreshing. Served with our spicy Nuoc Cham or Cilantro Lime vinaigrette (v) on the side (g)

Sandwiches

Something for everyone - Spicy, savory, Vegan and so on.. Everything cooked here in our own marinades. All sandwiches served with your choice of a seasonal side or chips.
Asian Persuasion - Regular or Vegan

Asian Persuasion - Regular or Vegan

$11.50

An elegant Vietnamese Banh Mi served on French Baguette with an Asian Mayo spread – Choice of Regular (Chicken or Pork) or Vegan (Portabella or Beets)

Awesome Rawsome - Vegan

Awesome Rawsome - Vegan

$11.50

Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus, Avocado, Carrots, Spinach, Cucumbers, Watermelon Radish, Granny Smith Apples, Tomato, Red Onions, Pumpkin Seeds – Choice of Sandwich or Wrap

Boss Hawg

Boss Hawg

$11.50

Savory Pulled Pork, melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Jalapenos

Buddha's Revenge

Buddha's Revenge

$11.00

Indian spiced Chicken Breast, Sriracha Mayo, Asian Slaw on Ciabatta

Bulgogi Hoagie

Bulgogi Hoagie

$12.00

Korean Beef, Sriracha Yogurt spread, Slaw medley

Cheez Meat the Fungi

Cheez Meat the Fungi

$12.00

Shredded roast beef, crimini mushrooms, provolone - on grilled sourdough

Chipotle Grilled Turkey

Chipotle Grilled Turkey

$11.00

Grilled Cheese with Turkey, Pepper Jack, grilled Jalapenos and Avocado - On sourdough and a Chipotle spread

Das Schnitz - Chicken

Das Schnitz - Chicken

$11.00

Schnitzel our way, Swiss, Capers, Arugula - Sage Garlic butter - on Ciabatta

Dual personality

Dual personality

$11.00

Turkey Breast, Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato – Choice of Garlic Wasabi / Avocado Mayo + Wheat / Sourdough

El Cerdo

El Cerdo

$12.00

Our Cuban - ham, pulled pork, Swiss, pickles. Spicy mustard - on toasted ciabatta

Green with Envy - Vegan

Green with Envy - Vegan

$11.50

Fried Green Tomatoes, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Granny Smith Apples, Arugula, spicy Vegan Mayo on Wheat

Hamwich

Hamwich

$11.00

Applewood ham, tomatoes, arugula, red onions, provolone cheese, tarragon lemon aioli - on wheat, sourdough or rye

Hangry Bird

Hangry Bird

$12.00

poached chicken, bacon, romaine, tomato, avocado, creamy ranch – on wheat or sourdough

Hippy Chick

Hippy Chick

$11.00

Tarragon Chicken Salad, Celery, Green Onions – Choice of Wheat or Sourdough

Hook Line & Sinker

Hook Line & Sinker

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Tomato, Radish, Red Onion, Capers, Chive & Dill spread on Wheat

Jacked Reuben - Vegan

Jacked Reuben - Vegan

$11.50Out of stock

Jackfruit pastrami, provolone, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing - on rye

Mojo Pork

Mojo Pork

$11.50

Cuban styled Pulled Pork, Caramelized Onions, Bread & Butter Pickles, Cilantro Garlic Lime spread on Ciabatta

Not yo’ Mama’s meatloaf

Not yo’ Mama’s meatloaf

$11.00Out of stock

Turkey Meatloaf, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Cranberry Honey Mustard spread on Ciabatta

Okie Dokie 2.0 - Vegan

Okie Dokie 2.0 - Vegan

$11.50

Roasted vegetables in a crispy toasted ciabatta with smoked provolone cheese and a sun dried tomato and Olive tapenade spread

Oyster Wrapsody - Vegan

Oyster Wrapsody - Vegan

$11.50Out of stock

Oyster mushroom fried chicken style, romaine, tomatoes and a dill blue cheese vegan dressing - YUM !!

Poblano Picasso - Vegan

Poblano Picasso - Vegan

$11.50

With a 4 Chili spread, fresh Avocados, Slaw on a toasted Ciabatta

The Spice is Right - Vegan

The Spice is Right - Vegan

$11.00Out of stock

Indian Spiced Potatoes, Vegan Mozzarella, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Mint Chutney – On Wheat, Rye or Sourdough

Buddha Bowls

A Buddha bowl is a meal served on a single bowl, which consists of small portions of several ingredients - served hot and cold. Try one of our delicious bowls today!
"Ahi Tuna" Poke - (v) (g)

"Ahi Tuna" Poke - (v) (g)

$14.00Out of stock

Avocado, edamame, carrots, brown rice, mango, in-house tuna - sriracha sauce

Asian Salmon (g)

Asian Salmon (g)

$14.50

spinach, rice, cucumbers, pickled onions, edamame, carrots, red peppers, mango

Bulgogi - Reg or Vegan (g)

Bulgogi - Reg or Vegan (g)

$14.00

korean beef, kimchi, carrots, cucumbers, radish, mango, rice, toasted sesame seeds

Cuban Pork (g)

$12.50

Cuban styled Pulled pork accompanied with Cuban style black beans, rice, mango salsa and grilled sweet plantains - topped with a Cilantro Lime crema.

Fajita - (v) (g)

Fajita - (v) (g)

$13.00

This amazing VEGAN bowl features our fajita seasoned portabella mushrooms cut into fajita like strips, red peppers, and grilled onions served together on a bed of romaine lettuce with cilantro lime rice, black beans, our pickled pineapple salsa, and fresh avocado slices drizzled with a vegan chipotle ranch! This bowl not only is gorgeous, but packs a scrumptious & hearty taste!

Fiesta Beef (g)

Fiesta Beef (g)

$14.00

This Mexican themed shredded beef bowl has Romaine, Radishes, Pickled Onions, Black Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Pico, Fresh Avocado - topped with a Chipotle cream sauce

Lemongrass Chicken (g)

Lemongrass Chicken (g)

$12.50

The lemongrass ginger Chicken Buddha bowl features romaine, carrots, cucumbers, quinoa, mandarin oranges, edamame and green onions - A lemon ginger dressing is drizzled over the top.

Sticky Cauliflower - (v) (g)

Sticky Cauliflower - (v) (g)

$11.50

Chickpea battered fried Cauliflower, Carrots, Mushrooms, Onions, Celery, Rice - tossed in a sweet Asian glaze

Kids Menu

1/2 Grilled Cheese + Bag of Chips

$3.95

½ Sandwich on ¾” Sliced Wheat or Sourdough with melted Swiss Cheese

1/2 Grilled Turkey And Cheese + Bag of Chips

$4.95

½ Sandwich on ¾” Sliced Wheat or Sourdough with Turkey Breast & melted Swiss Cheese

1/2 Ham and Cheese + Bag of Chips

$4.95

½ Sandwich on ¾” Sliced Wheat or Sourdough with Smoked Ham & melted Swiss Cheese

1/2 Peanut Butter Honey + Bag of Chips

$4.25Out of stock

Creamy Peanut butter & Honey on ¾” Seeded Wheat or Sourdough

Bottled Sodas

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95Out of stock

Diet Ginger Beer

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$2.95

Coffee and Teas

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Teas

$2.75

Bottled Iced Teas

$2.75

Fresh Brewed Teas

$2.95

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Fruit Juices

Apple

$2.25

OJ

$2.25

Cranberry

$2.25

Pineapple Mango

$2.25

Kevitas

Ginger

$4.25Out of stock

Grapefruit

$4.25Out of stock

Lavender Melon

$4.25Out of stock

Lemon Ginger

$4.25Out of stock

Mojito lime mint Coconut

$4.25Out of stock

Pineapple Peach

$4.25Out of stock

Raspberry Lemon

$4.25Out of stock

Strawberry Acai

$4.25Out of stock

Turmeric Ginger

$4.25Out of stock

Waters

Bubly Blackberry - Sparkling

$2.75Out of stock

Bubly Cherry - Sparkling

$2.75Out of stock

Bubly Grapefruit - Sparkling

$2.75

Bubly Lime - Sparkling

$2.75Out of stock

Bubly Mango Passionfruit - Sparkling

$2.75Out of stock

Bubly Strawberry - Sparkling

$2.75

Ice water

Still - 1L Ambient

$3.50

Still - 20 oz Cold

$2.75

Bang Energy Drinks

Bang - Blue Razz

$2.75Out of stock

Bang - Peach Mango

$2.75Out of stock

Bang - Purple Guava Pear

$2.75

Bang - Radical Skadattle

$2.75Out of stock

Bang - Star Blast

$2.75Out of stock

Bang - Rainbow Unicorn

$2.75

Unity Hemp Drinks

Blackberry Tea

Blackberry Tea

$5.99
Blueberry Lavender

Blueberry Lavender

$5.99Out of stock
Elderflower Rose

Elderflower Rose

$5.99Out of stock
Ginger Lemonade

Ginger Lemonade

$5.99
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.99Out of stock

Blood Orange Hibiscus

$5.99Out of stock

Chips

Baked Lays Cheetos

$1.50

Kettle Chips - BBQ

$1.50

Kettle Chips - Jalapeno Cheddar

$1.50

Kettle Chips - Salt & Vinegar

$1.50

Kettle Chips - Sea Salt (V)

$1.50

Kettle Chips - Sour Cream & Chive

$1.50Out of stock

Sweets

We have a variety of Vegan (v) & Gluten Free (g) sweets to pick from

Muffins

$3.75

Tarts

$6.50

Cookies

$2.50

Breakfast Extras

Ala Carte Pancake

$2.00

Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Egg Whites

$1.75

English Muffin

$1.00

Extra Egg

$1.50

Herbed Potatoes

$2.50

Irish Banger Sausage

$3.00

Maple Syrup (4 Oz)

$1.00

Orange Tea Syrup (4 Oz)

$1.00

Rye toast

$1.00

Scrambled JUST Egg (Plant Based) - Ala Carte

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Fresh Fruit

$2.00

Side of Ham

$3.00

Side of Plantains

$2.50

Side of Salsa

$0.75

Sourdough Toast

$1.00

Vegan Sausage

$2.50

Wheat Toast

$1.00

Lunch Extras

Mixed Greens tossed with grape tomatoes, artichokes, colored peppers in a light dressing

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Extra Sandwich side

$1.50

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Side of Avocado

$2.50

Side of Jalapenos

$0.75

Side of Candied Jalapenos

$1.00

Mixed Green Salad

$4.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

We don't serve Fast Food, We serve Fresh Food as fast as possible

Website

Location

9390 Huebner Road, Suite 104, San Antonio, TX 78240

Directions

Gallery
Thyme For Lunch image
Thyme For Lunch image
Thyme For Lunch image
Thyme For Lunch image

Similar restaurants in your area

Time to 8
orange starNo Reviews
9390 Huebner Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Juice Punks™ - 9517 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, TX 78240
orange starNo Reviews
9517 Fredericksburg Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio - 10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113
orange starNo Reviews
10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113 San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Martha's Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5822 Babcock Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Culichins N Beer TX
orange starNo Reviews
7271 WURZBACH RD 102 San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Brevity Coffee Co. - Brevity Coffee Co.
orange star4.9 • 528
8802 Huebner Rd San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
orange star4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston