Restaurant header imageView gallery

TG Asian Cuisine Express

review star

No reviews yet

6768 Browns Mill Rd Suite 700,

Stonecrest, GA 30038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Fried Spring Rolls

Fried Spring Rolls

$5.99

Beef Lo Mein

$12.99
1/2lb Steam Shrimp

1/2lb Steam Shrimp

$12.99


Fried Rice

Fried rice includes peas, scallions, carrots, chopped onion and egg.

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.99
Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.99

Fried rice includes shrimp, carrots, scallions, chopped onion, peas and egg.

Beef Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$12.99

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.99
Special Fried Rice

Special Fried Rice

$13.99

Fried rice with beef, chicken and shrimp

Plain Fried Rice

$8.99

Lo Mein Noodles

Chicken Lo Mein

$11.99
Shrimp Lo Mein

Shrimp Lo Mein

$13.99

Beef Lo Mein

$12.99
Vegetable Lo Mein

Vegetable Lo Mein

$10.99

Special Lo Mein

$13.99

Plain Lo Mein

$5.99

Fried Chicken Wing

Fried Wings 8pcs. Plain

Fried Wings 8pcs. Plain

$11.99
Fried Wings 10pcs. Plain

Fried Wings 10pcs. Plain

$13.99
Fried Wings 8pcs.

Fried Wings 8pcs.

$11.99
Fried Wings 10pcs.

Fried Wings 10pcs.

$13.99

Fried Wings & Fried Rice

$14.99

Chicken Wing Special Discount

$10.99

Sushi

California Roll

California Roll

$7.99
Crunchy California Roll

Crunchy California Roll

$10.99
Crunchy Tempura Shrimp Roll

Crunchy Tempura Shrimp Roll

$11.99

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$10.99
Spicy Shrimp Roll

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$10.99
Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.99

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.99

Fried Crab and Cream Cheese Roll

$11.99Out of stock

Fried Spicy Shrimp Roll

$12.99Out of stock

Fried Spicy Salmon Roll

Out of stock

Fried Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.99Out of stock
Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$12.99
Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$10.99
Eel Roll

Eel Roll

$10.99
Salmon Nigari Roll

Salmon Nigari Roll

$12.99
Sashimi

Sashimi

$13.99
Chef's Special Sushi Plate

Chef's Special Sushi Plate

$19.99Out of stock
Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$10.99
Tuna Nigiri Roll

Tuna Nigiri Roll

$12.99
Nigiri Sushi Roll Plate

Nigiri Sushi Roll Plate

Out of stock

Veggie Roll

$7.99

Combo

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$12.99
Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$12.99
General Tso Chicken

General Tso Chicken

$12.99

Chicken and Broccoli

$13.99

Teriyaki Beef

$13.99

Shrimp and Broccoli

$14.99

Beef and Broccoli

$14.99

Curry Noodle

Chicken Curry Noodles

Chicken Curry Noodles

$12.99
Vegetable Curry Noodles

Vegetable Curry Noodles

$11.99

Shrimp Curry Noodles

$13.99

Soups

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.99
Vegetable Soup

Vegetable Soup

$5.99

Corn Chowder Soup

$5.99
Egg Drop Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$5.99
Hot N' Sour Soup

Hot N' Sour Soup

$5.99

Sides

Fried Dumplings

Fried Dumplings

$5.99
Fried Spring Rolls

Fried Spring Rolls

$5.99
French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

Broccoli

$4.99

Samosas - 3pc. Potato

$4.99Out of stock

Fried Egg

$2.00Out of stock
Steam Vegetables

Steam Vegetables

$5.99
Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$5.99

Seafood

Lobster Tail

Lobster Tail

$16.99
1/2lb Steam Shrimp

1/2lb Steam Shrimp

$12.99

Sauces

Yum Yum Sauce on Side

$1.00

Spicy Chili Sauce on Side

$1.00Out of stock

Teriyaki Sauce on Side

$1.00

Ranch Sauce on Side

$1.00

Orange Sauce on Side

$1.00

General Sauce on Side

$1.00

Ginger Slices on Side

$1.00Out of stock

Spicy Mayo Sauce on Side

$1.00

Eel Sauce Sauce on Side

$1.00

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.50

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Tea

$2.29

Snapple

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6768 Browns Mill Rd Suite 700,, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

King Henry Turkey Legs - 2870 HWY 212 Ste. D
orange starNo Reviews
2870 Georgia 212 Ste. D Conyers, GA 30094
View restaurantnext
Dabomb Sports Grill -New Account - 2912 Evans Mill Road
orange starNo Reviews
2912 Evans Mill Road Lithonia, GA 30038
View restaurantnext
Fletcher's Place Lithonia
orange starNo Reviews
3025 Turner Hill Rd. Lithonia, GA 30038
View restaurantnext
592 Lounge & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
7301 Stonecrest Concourse Lithonia, GA 30038
View restaurantnext
Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Lithonia
orange star4.2 • 310
2821 Evans Mill Rd Lithonia, GA 30058
View restaurantnext
Grand Anse Restaurant and Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
6420 Old Hillandale Dr. Lithonia, GA 30058
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Stonecrest

Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Lithonia
orange star4.2 • 310
2821 Evans Mill Rd Lithonia, GA 30058
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stonecrest
Conyers
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stockbridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston