The Granola Bar of Stamford 700 Canal Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
700 Canal Street, Stamford, CT 06902
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
21 Harbor Point Rd - CT, Stamford [25]
No Reviews
21 Harbor Point Road Stamford, CT 06902
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Stamford
More near Stamford