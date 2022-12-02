Main picView gallery

The Granola Bar of Westport 275 Post Road E

review star

No reviews yet

275 Post Road E

Westport, CT 06880

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Eggs

Bacon, egg & cheese on a brioche bun (replace with sausage or pork carnitas +2)
Egg Scramble

Egg Scramble

$9.00

three eggs scramble with two toppings

The Standard

The Standard

$12.00

Three eggs any style with bacon or sausage served with toast or greens

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

bacon , egg & cheese on brioche bun

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, quinoa, black beans , avocado , American cheese & salsa in a whole wheat grilled wrap

The Heisenberg

The Heisenberg

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon , cheddar cheese & hot sauce in a grilled whole wheat wrap

The Dana

The Dana

$10.00

Egg whites, spinach, avocado & turkey bacon in a whole wheat wrap (add sweet potato & hot sauce +2)

Bagel

$2.50

Granola

Toasted coconut granola 9oz

$7.00

Vanilla almond granola 9 oz

$7.00

Cinnamon honey granola 9 oz

$7.00

Lemon cardamom granola 9 oz

$7.00

Dark chocolate granola 9 oz

$7.00

Maple bacon granola 9 oz

$9.00

Grain free granola 9 oz

$9.00

Toasted coconut granola 24 oz

$18.00

Vanilla almond granola 24 oz

$18.00

Cinnamon honey granola 24 oz

$18.00

Lemon cardamom granola 24 oz

$18.00

Dark chocolate granola 24 oz

$18.00

Maple bacon granola 24 oz

$24.00

Grain free granola 24 oz

$22.00

Retail Bakery goods

Paleo Chocolate chunk cookie

$2.75

Vegan Chocolate Chip cookie

$3.50

Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Pumpkin Spice Vegan Cookie

$3.50

Mezcla Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Vegan Breakfast Cookie

$4.00

Fudge Brownie

$4.00

Nutella Brownie

$4.00

Almond butter chocolate chunk Paleo muffin

$4.50

Blueberry chia Paleo Muffin

$4.50

Almond butter Chocolate Chunk Granola bar

$5.00

Cookie Dough brownie

$5.00

Energy Bar

$5.00

Smores bar

$5.00

OG Bar

$5.00

Nutella Bar

$5.00

Vegan Brownie

$5.50

Banana Bread

$6.00

Pumpkin Bread

$6.00

Challah Loaf

$9.00Out of stock

Retail

TGB Sunshine Blend Coffee 12oz

$14.00

TGB Mountain Blend Coffee 12 oz

$14.00

Bottled water 16.9 oz

$2.00

Orange juice 10oz

$3.00Out of stock

Apple juice 10 oz

$1.50Out of stock

San pellegrino

$2.25Out of stock

La croix

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Boxed Water

$3.00

Baked Goods

Chocolate Croissant

$3.00

Croissant

$3.00

Muffin of the day

$2.50

Scones

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

275 Post Road E, Westport, CT 06880

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Arezzo Ristorante and bar - 5 Riverside Ave
orange starNo Reviews
5 Riverside Ave Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Amis in Westport
orange starNo Reviews
1 Church Lane Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Rye Ridge Westport Delicatessen
orange starNo Reviews
159 Main Street Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Terrain Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
561 Post Road East Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Shearwater Coffee Bar - Westport
orange starNo Reviews
833 Post Road East Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
parker. Pizza
orange star4.7 • 49
539 Riverside Ave Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Westport

MACH BURGER LOBSTER
orange star4.6 • 725
580 Riverside Ave Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
The Whelk
orange star4.3 • 681
575 Riverside Avenue Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Basso Restaurant & Wine Bar
orange star4.3 • 621
33 Jesup Rd Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Little Barn
orange star4.0 • 355
1050 Post Rd E Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Tengda of Westport - Westport
orange star4.0 • 278
1330 Post Rd E Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Aux Delices - Westport
orange star4.1 • 70
1035 Post Rd E Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Westport
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Wilton
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
New Canaan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Stamford
review star
Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)
Stratford
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Ridgefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston