Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thaal

review star

No reviews yet

15600 Northeast 8th Street

Suite 09

Bellevue, WA 98008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Thaal is known for revolutionizing the way people eat and enjoy Indian food. We take pride in our ability to discover the most unique flavors from India and share them with Seattle. With all the sumptuous dishes, intricate ingredients, and tongue-tickling flavors, there is a lot on our menu for you to choose from. Being one of the best Restaurants to serve authentic Indian food, we occupy a special place for ourselves and our cuisine in the hearts of our customers.

Website

Location

15600 Northeast 8th Street, Suite 09, Bellevue, WA 98008

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The French Bakery - Crossroads Bellevue
orange starNo Reviews
15600 NE 8th St Bellevue, WA 98008
View restaurantnext
Anjappar Indian Reataurant
orange starNo Reviews
14625 Northeast 24th Street Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext
Supreme Dumplings - 14603 Northeast 20th Street #4B
orange starNo Reviews
14603 Northeast 20th Street #Unit 4B Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext
Bai Tong Thai - Redmond
orange starNo Reviews
14804 NE 24th St. Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurantnext
Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea - WA - Redmond
orange starNo Reviews
15169 NE 24TH STREET REDMOND, WA 98052
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.3 • 5,074
14845 Main St Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bellevue

Daniel's Broiler-Bellevue
orange star4.3 • 7,714
10500 NE 8th Suite 2100 Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.3 • 5,074
14845 Main St Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Bellevue WA
orange star4.1 • 3,602
302 108th Ave NE Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Bellevue
orange star4.5 • 3,167
1505 156th Ave NE Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext
Monsoon - Bellevue - 10245 Main St
orange star4.3 • 3,162
10245 Main St Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Tavern Hall - Bellevue Square
orange star4.4 • 2,567
505 Bellevue Sq Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bellevue
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (628 restaurants)
Issaquah
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston