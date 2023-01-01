Thaal
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Thaal is known for revolutionizing the way people eat and enjoy Indian food. We take pride in our ability to discover the most unique flavors from India and share them with Seattle. With all the sumptuous dishes, intricate ingredients, and tongue-tickling flavors, there is a lot on our menu for you to choose from. Being one of the best Restaurants to serve authentic Indian food, we occupy a special place for ourselves and our cuisine in the hearts of our customers.
Location
15600 Northeast 8th Street, Suite 09, Bellevue, WA 98008
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Supreme Dumplings - 14603 Northeast 20th Street #4B
No Reviews
14603 Northeast 20th Street #Unit 4B Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurant