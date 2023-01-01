Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thafoodsnatcha2 108 West Greens Road

No reviews yet

108 West Greens Road

Houston, TX 77067

Wings

6 WINGS

$8.00

8 WINGS

$12.00

10 WINGS

$14.00

12 WINGS

$16.00

Skinless Baked Potato

SEAFOOD BAKED POTATO

$18.00

BEEF BAKED POTATO

$13.00

Snatched Boudin Bowl

TWO BOUDIN BALLS

$5.00

REGULAR

$13.00

LOADED BOUDIN BOWL

$18.00

Snatched Platter

4 WINGS, 6 SHRIMP, 1 PORK CHOP

$20.00

Spazz Platter

$14.00

D&M Kids Menu

DIOR HAMBURGER

$7.00

MADDIE CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

4 SHRIMP & FRIES

$7.00

Fish & Wings Combo

3 SHRIMP & 3 WINGS

$12.00

1 FISH & 3 WINGS

$12.00

Burgers & Fries

HAMBURGER

$8.00

CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

UNTAMED BURGER

$18.00

Boudin Egg Roll

REGULAR

$8.00

SEAFOOD

$12.00

HAMBURGER

$8.00

SUPREME

$12.00

Snatched Specialty

2 PORK CHOPS W/ FRIES

$12.00

FISH W/ ETOUFEE OVER RICE

$18.00

Loaded Snatched Fries

GROUND MEAT

$10.00

SEAFOOD

$15.00

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$18.00

Snatched Nachos

GROUND MEAT

$10.00

SEAFOOD

$13.00

Seafood Combo

1 FISH & FRIES

$7.00

2 FISH & FRIES

$10.00

2 FISH & 5 SHRIMPS

$12.00

10 SHRIMP & FRIES

$18.00

4 FISH & 10 SHRIMP

$20.00

CRAWFISH ETOUFEE BOWL (160 oz)

$12.00

Salads

REGULAR SALD

$5.00

SNATCHED SALAD

$10.00

Snatched Sides

REGULAR FRIES

$2.00

SNATCHED FRIES

$4.00

ROLLS

$1.00

Condiments

CHEESE

$0.75

RANCH

$0.75

KETCHUP

$0.75

MUSTARD

$0.75

MAYONAISSE

$0.75

SNATCHED SAUCE

$0.75

JALAPENOS

$0.75

BACON

$0.75

Cake

$1.00

Drinks

SNATCHED KOOL-AID

$3.00

SPRITE

$1.50

COKE

$1.50

DR. PEPPER

$1.50

ORANGE

$1.50

STRAWBERRY

$1.50

SWEET TEA

$1.50

WATER

$1.50

Soul Menu

OX Tails

$25.00

Lamb Chops

$25.00

Baked Chicken

$13.00

Pork Chop

$15.00

SIDES

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Cabbage

$3.00

Yams

$3.00

Sweet Corn

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Greens

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

108 West Greens Road, Houston, TX 77067

