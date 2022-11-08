Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Thai Amarin

1,185 Reviews

$$

287 Centre St

Newton, MA 02458

Order Again

Popular Items

Yellow Curry**
Pad See Ew
Edamame

Featured Dishes

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.75

Rice noodle wok fried with egg, crushed peanut, scallion, bean sprout and tamarind juice.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$13.25

One of the most popular street noodle dishes! Soft wide rice noodle wok fired with egg, Chinese broccoli and carrots in delicate sweet soy sauce.

Tofu Spinach Noodle

Tofu Spinach Noodle

$13.25

Green spinach noodle wok fried with egg, tofu, black bean, ginger, Chinese broccoli and curry powder.

CH mango spaghetti

CH mango spaghetti

$15.95
Soft-Shell Crab Beach Curry**

Soft-Shell Crab Beach Curry**

$23.00

Crunchy soft-shell crab tossed in an egg-infused yellow coconut curry with shrimps, onion, bell peppers, celery, scallion, cilantro and toasted garlic.

Golden Bags

Golden Bags

$9.50

Crispy petit bags of chopped chicken seasoned with onion, carrot, corn, peas and curry powder. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$9.00

Homemade crunchy cream chess filled wonton, served with sweet chili sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Grilled turmeric-marinated, coconut cream bathed strips of chicken tender on skewer, served with peanut sauce

CH cashew spaghetti

CH cashew spaghetti

$14.95
Vegetable Rolls

Vegetable Rolls

$8.00

Crispy spring rolls, stuffed with vegetables, served with sweet chili sauce

Crispy Rolls

$8.00

Crispy spring rolls, stuffed with chicken, served with sweet chili sauce.

Vegetable Rolls

Vegetable Rolls

$8.00

Crispy spring rolls, stuffed with vegetables, served with sweet chili sauce

Fresh Rolls with Shrimps

$9.50

Vietnamese-inspired fresh rolls w shrimps, lettuce, basil and fresh vegetables, served with sweet brown Hoisin sauce.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Grilled turmeric-marinated, coconut cream bathed strips of chicken tender on skewer, served with peanut sauce

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$9.00

Homemade crunchy cream chess filled wonton, served with sweet chili sauce

Shumai

$8.00

Japanese-inspired steamed shrimp dumplings topped with roasted garlic & cilantro, served with sweet ginger sauce.

Vegetable Kui Chai

$8.00

Vegetarian chive dumplings in thick dough, served with mildy spicy ginger sauce

Scallion Pancake

$8.00

Vegetarian fried pancake w chopped scallion, served w sweet ginger sauce.

Edamame

$8.00

Vegetarian Japanese soy bean pods, steamed and seasoned w sea salt.

Chicken Dumplings

$8.00

Homemade steamed chicken dumplings, served w sweet brown Hoisin sauce.

Shrimp Todmun*

$10.00

Fried shrimp cakes seasoned w Thai curry paste, lime leaves, served w chopped cucumber sweet chili sauce and crushed peanuts

Blanked Shrimps

$9.50

Seasoned delicate crispy shrimp rolls, served with sweet plum sauce

Tofu Triangles

$8.00

Golden-fried tofu traingles, served with sweet chili sauce and crushed peanuts

Chicken Wings*

$10.00

Breaded chicken wings golden fried, served with Thai sweet chili sauce

Golden Bags

Golden Bags

$9.50

Crispy petit bags of chopped chicken seasoned with onion, carrot, corn, peas and curry powder. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Beef Saigon*

$11.00

Slices of tenderloin beef pan- fried with black pepper. Served with pepper lime sauce

Soups

Tom Yum Goong*

$7.00+

Thai most popular hot and sour soup with shrimps, lemongrass, lime juice, mushroom and herbs

Tom Kar Kai

$7.00+

Thai traditonal soup of chicken with coconut cream, galangal, lemongrass, lime juice, mushroom and herbs

Seafood Rice Soup

$8.00

Asian bowl of seafood soup in seasoned clear broth with aromatic jasmine rice

Glass Noodle Soup

$7.50

Clear warm soup with shrimps, bean threads noodle, mushroom, snow peas and leaks

Vegetable Soup

$7.00

Warm bowl of vegetable soup in clear broth seasoned with soy sauce

Wonton Soup

$8.00

Shrimp wontons soup in seasoned soy broth with chopped lettuce

Salads

Fresh Garden Salad-Sm

$9.50

Garden salad of assorted fresh vegetables, served with peanut or lemon dressing

Seaweed Salad - Sm

$9.00

Japanese- Inspired salad of seasoned seaweed over lettuce

Garden Salad w Chicken

$12.00

Salad of fresh vegetables topped with grilled chicken, served with peanut or lemon dressing

Garden Salad w Shrimps

$12.00

Salad of fresh vegetables topped with grilled shrimps, served with peanut or lemon dressing

Larb Gai

$15.00

Rustic salad of minced chicken, seasoned with dried pepper, onion, scallion, ground toasted rice and herbs in spicy lime dressing over lettuce

Papaya Salad

$14.50

The most popular tangy & spicy salad with shrimps, shredded green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, beans, garlic, palm sugar, lime juice and roasted peanut

Yum Seafood Salad

$17.95

Assort of seafood seasoned with mushroom, onion, scallions and herbs in spicy lime dressing over lettuce

Chicken (D)

Chicken Basil***

$17.50

Chicken sauteed with hot chili pepper, basil, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, squash and zucchini

Chicken Ginger*

$17.50

Chicken sauteed with ginger, wood's ear mushroom, onion, scallion, baby corn and bell peppers

Chicken mango Curry**

$17.50

Chicken Summered in the yellow coconut curry with mango, onion, tomatoes, bell peppers, squash and zucchini

Black Pepper Curry w Chicken**

$17.50

Indian-inspired coconut curry with chicken, black pepper, onion, ginger, mango, cashew and zesty spices.

Chicken Cashew*

$17.50

Chicken sautéed with pineapple, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, snow pea, scallion, squash, zucchini and cashew.

Chicken Gaprow***

$17.50

A street stall favorite brought over to fine dining! Ground chicken sautéed with hot chili, garlic, bell peppers, onion, string beans and basil.

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$17.50

Chicken sautéed with pineapple, onion, tomatoes and assorted vegetables in sweet & sour sauce.

Chicken Rama Garden*

$17.50

Steamed chicken over a bed of assorted vegetables, served with house peanut sauce.

Chicken vegetable Delight

$17.50

Chicken sautéed with assorted vegetables in light delicious oyster sauce.

CH broccoli

$17.50

Pork (D)

Pork Garlic

$17.50

Tender pork pan fried with garlic, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, peppers and scallion in house oyster sauce over fresh cucumber and lettuce.

Pork Ginger*

$17.50

Tender pork sautéed with ginger, onions, scallion, mushrooms, bell peppers in Asian black bean sauce.

Wild Boar Basil***

$17.50

Tender pork pan fried with chili pepper, string beans, green peppercorns, mushrooms, bell peppers and basil in spicy sauce.

Pork sting bean

$17.50

Beef (D)

Beef Basil***

$20.00

Beef sirloin sautéed with hot chili pepper, basil, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, squash and zucchini.

Beef Oyster Sauce

$20.00

Beef sirloin sautéed with onion, scallion and mushrooms in delicious house oyster sauce.

Purple Dres Beef**

$20.00

Beef sirloin wok fried with Asian purple eggplant, onion, bell peppers, mushrooms and basil in spicy black bean chili sauce.

Beef Broccoli

$20.00

Beef sautéed with fresh broccoli, mushrooms and carrots in house oyster sauce.

Hot Beef Mixed Vegetables***

$20.00

Tender beef sautéed with assorted vegetables in spicy Thai southern region style sauce.

Beef cashew

$20.00

Duck (D)

Hot Tangerine Duck**

$24.00

Slices of roasted duck pan fried with string beans, bell peppers,snow peas and cashew in Sriracha/tangerine sauce.

Duck Choo Chee Curry**

$24.00

Slices of roasted duck simmered in special Choo Chee curry with snow peas, baby corns, bell peppers, pineapple, tomato, squash, zucchini, bell peppers and basil.

Home-Style Duck

$25.00

Crispy half boneless roasted duck with delicious mongo/lemon-infused brown sauce over assorted vegetables.

Tamarind Duck

$25.00

Crispy half boneless roasted duck browned and topped with fruity tamarind sauce over assorted vegetables.

Shrimps (D)

Shrimp Cashew*

$20.00

Shrimps sautéed with pineapple, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, snow peas, scallion, squash, zucchini and cashew.

Shrimp Yellow Sky**

$20.00

Shrimps simmered in delicious yellow coconut curry with pineapple, onion, bell peppers, tomatoes and a drop of egg yolk.

Lover's Scampi*

$20.00

Shrimps tossed in Thai spices, sautéed with Malaysian curry sauce, served over vegetables.

Shrimp Broccoli

$20.00

Shrimps sautéed with broccoli, carrots and mushrooms in house oyster sauce.

Pad Pik Khing Shrimp**

$20.00

Shrimps sautéed with string beans and bell peppers in a unique blend of herbs and chili, spices and shredded lime leave.

Grandma'Shrimp

$20.00

Shrimp basil

$20.00

Seafood (D)

Seafood Madness***

$23.00

Assorted seafood sautéed with hot chili, bell peppers, onion, mushroom, squash, zucchini, spice, basil and herbs.

Siam Seafood*

$23.00

Assorted seafood sautéed with cashew, mushrooms, celery and scallion in a mild chili sauce.

Soft-Shell Crab Beach Curry**

Soft-Shell Crab Beach Curry**

$23.00

Crunchy soft-shell crab tossed in an egg-infused yellow coconut curry with shrimps, onion, bell peppers, celery, scallion, cilantro and toasted garlic.

Chonburi Squid***

$23.00

Fresh calamari sautéed with hot chili peppers, basil, jalapeno, bell peppers, onion and mushroom.

Fish (D)

Hot Salmon Classic***

$24.00

Salmon fillet golden fried, tossed with roasted chili sauce, garlic, string beans, mushrooms and hot chili peppers.

Salmon Choo Chee**

$24.00

Salmon grilled, topped with spicy Choo Chee coconut curry sauce, with snow peas, baby corns, bell peppers, pineapple and basil.

Fish & Vegetable Delight

$22.00

Battered fish fillets golden fried and sautéed with assorted vegetables in garlic oyster sauce.

Sizzling Fish Platter - White Fish

$22.00

Battered fish fillets golden fried and sautéed with ginger, onion, mushrooms and scallion in a house special sauce.

Sizzling Fish Platter - Whole Fish

$34.95

Fisherman Platter - White Fish

$22.00

Battered fish fillets golden fried and sautéed with chopped garlic and hot chili sauce.

Fisherman Platter - Whole Fish

$34.95

Noodles (D)

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.00

Rice noodle wok fried with egg, crushed peanut, scallion, bean sprout and tamarind juice.

Drunken Noodle

$15.00

Ultimate spicy noodle dish! Soft wide rice noodle wok fried with crushed chili, bell peppers, bamboo, onion, string beans, tomatoes, herbs and basil.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$15.00

One of the most popular street noodle dishes! Soft wide rice noodle wok fired with egg, Chinese broccoli and carrots in delicate sweet soy sauce.

Pad Woon Sen

$15.00

Shrimps stir fried with egg, bean thread noodle, Napa, celery, mushrooms and assorted vegetables. A healthy choice for noodle lovers!

Tofu Spinach Noodle

Tofu Spinach Noodle

$15.00

Green spinach noodle wok fried with egg, tofu, black bean, ginger, Chinese broccoli and curry powder.

Jade Noodle

$15.00

Shrimps stir fried with green spinach noodle, onion, bell peppers, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, scallion and bean sprout.

Curries (D)

Red Curry**

$15.50

Green Curry***

$15.50

Yellow Curry**

$15.50

Massaman Curry*

$15.50

Panang Curry***

$15.50

Fried Rice (D)

House Fried Rice

$15.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$15.00

Basil Fried Rice

$15.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.50

Mango Fried Rice

$15.50

Vegetarian (D)

Tofu Basil**

$16.00

Tofu wok fried with bell peppers, onion, squash, zucchini, mushrooms and basil in chili brown sauce.

Tofu Ginger*

$16.00

Tofu wok fried with bell peppers, onion, zucchini, squash,mushrooms and scallions in Asian black bean sauce.

Tofu Bok Choy

$16.00

Tofu wok fried with the freshest Bok Choy from China Town in an Asian black bean sauce.

Vegetable Delight

$16.00

Assorted vegetables wok fried with mushrooms in a light delicious oyster sauce.

Tamarind Tofu**

$16.00

Tofu stir fried with assorted vegetables in sweet and tangy tamarind brown sauce.

Tofu Cashew*

$16.00

Tofu stir fried with pineapple, bell peppers, onion, scallion, mushrooms, zucchini, squash and cashew in a mild chili jam brown sauce.

Tofu Kana*

$16.00

Tofu stir fried with fresh Chinese broccoli in a black bean brown sauce.

Steamed Vegetable Rama Garden

$16.00

Assorted vegetables quick steamed for a nice and fresh flavor, served with peanut sauce.

Tofu Royal

$16.00

Delicious fried tofu sautéed with assorted vegetables and bean sprout in light brown sauce.

Sides & Extra

White Rice

$1.85

Brown Rice

$2.25

Sticky Rice

$2.25

Steamed Noodle

$2.25

Steamed Broccoli

$4.25

Steamed Vegetable

$5.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.25

Cucumber sauce

$1.25

Sweet n sour sauce

$1.25

Ginger sauce

$1.25

Hot sauce

$0.50

Dessert

Fried banana/ w Honey

$6.95

Mango Sweet sticky Rice

$9.95

Lychee (chilled)

$5.95

Ice cream

$5.95

Fried ice cream

$6.95

spaghetti

Bf Pahang spaghetti

$15.95
CH mango spaghetti

CH mango spaghetti

$15.95

Sh red curry spaghetti

$15.95
CH cashew spaghetti

CH cashew spaghetti

$14.95

Seafood madness spaghetti

$17.95

Crispy CH basil spaghetti

$16.95

Beer

Singha

$6.95

Stella Artois

$6.95

Modelo

$6.95

Sam Adams

$5.95

Sapporo

$6.95

Sapporo (can)

$9.95

Wine

Merlot, KJ

$9.50+

Cabernet, Waterbrook

$9.25+

Cabernet, KJ

$9.50+

Pinot Noir, Beringer

$9.25+

Syrah, McManis

$9.25+

Malbec, Nieto Rsv

$9.25+

Chard, KJ

$9.25+

Chard, Chat St. John

$9.25+

Sauv Blanc, KJ

$9.25+

Sauv Blank, DB

$9.25+

Pinot Grigio, Kris

$9.25+

Pinto Gris, A-Z

$10.25+

Riesling, Clean Slate

$9.00+

White Zin, Beringer

$9.00+

Brut NV, Crane Lake

$9.50

Sake

Oseki reg

$5.50

Ozeki large

$13.50

Sho chiku

$12.50

Kinoene

$14.50

Murai

$17.50

Nigori (silky)

$12.50

Tozai(silky)

$18.50

Choya

$9.50

Non a/c

Thai Iced Tea

$4.95

Ice tea unsweet

$4.00

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.95

Poland spring

$1.50

Sparking water

$3.50+

Juice

$4.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Cherry temple

$4.95

Soda togo

$1.50

Soda : coke

$2.95

Soda : diet coke

$2.95

Soda : ginger ale

$2.95

Soda : sprite

$2.95

Hot tea

$3.50

Custard

Appetizers

Tray of Crispy rolls(25 PCs.)

$40.00

Tray of Vegetable roll(25 PCs.)

$40.00

Tray of fresh roll with shrimp(10 PCs.)

$40.00

Tray of chicken Satay(25 PCs.)

$40.00

Tray of crab Rangoon(30 pcs.)

$40.00

Tray of shumai(35 PCs.)

$35.00

Tray of kui chain(20 PCs.)

$40.00

Tray of scallion pancake

$30.00

Tray of edamame

$30.00

Tray of chicken dumplings(30 PCs.)

$40.00

Tray of shrimp Tod nun(15 PCs.)

$40.00

Tray of blanketed Shrimp(25 PCs.)

$40.00

Tray of tofu triangle(50-60 PCs.)

$35.00

Tray of chicken wings(25 PCs.)

$40.00

Tray of golden bags(20 PCs.)

$40.00

Salad

Tray of Garden salad

$35.00

Tray of Seaweed salad

$30.00

Tray of Chicken salad

$55.00

Tray of Shrimp salad

$65.00

Tray of papaya salad

$65.00

Tray of larb gai

$70.00

Tray of yum-seafood

$90.00

Curries

Tray of Red curry

$85.00

Tray of yellow curry

$85.00

Tray of green curry

$85.00

Tray of massaman curry

$85.00

Tray of Panang curry

$85.00

Tray of mangoes curry

$85.00

Tray of black pepper curry

$85.00

Fried rice

Tray of House fried rice

$80.00

Tray of Basil fried rice

$80.00

Tray of Mango fried rice

$80.00

Tray of Pineapple fried rice

$80.00

Noodles

Tray of Pad Thai

$80.00

Tray of Pad see ew

$90.00

Tray of Drunken noodle

$90.00

Tray of Spinach noodle

$90.00

Tray of Jade noodle

$90.00

Stir-fry

Tray of basil

$90.00

Tray of Ginger

$90.00

Tray of Pik Khing

$90.00

Tray of Grapow chicken

$90.00

Tray of Cashew

$90.00

Tray of Broccoli

$90.00

Tray of Sting bean

$90.00

Tray of Kana

$90.00

Tray of bok choy

$90.00

Tray of Purple Dress

$90.00

Tray of Rama garden

$90.00

Tray of Veggie delight

$90.00

Tray of Hot mixed with vegetable

$90.00

Tray of Sweet and sour

$90.00

Tray of Oyster sauce

$90.00

Tray of Tamarind

$90.00

Tray of Yellow sky

$90.00

Side order for catering

Tray of white rice

$15.00

Tray of brown rice

$20.00

Tray of steamed broccoli

$30.00

Tray of steamed vegetable

$30.00

Pint of sauce

$6.00
