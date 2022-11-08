Thai Amarin
287 Centre St
Newton, MA 02458
Popular Items
Featured Dishes
Pad Thai
Rice noodle wok fried with egg, crushed peanut, scallion, bean sprout and tamarind juice.
Pad See Ew
One of the most popular street noodle dishes! Soft wide rice noodle wok fired with egg, Chinese broccoli and carrots in delicate sweet soy sauce.
Tofu Spinach Noodle
Green spinach noodle wok fried with egg, tofu, black bean, ginger, Chinese broccoli and curry powder.
CH mango spaghetti
Soft-Shell Crab Beach Curry**
Crunchy soft-shell crab tossed in an egg-infused yellow coconut curry with shrimps, onion, bell peppers, celery, scallion, cilantro and toasted garlic.
Golden Bags
Crispy petit bags of chopped chicken seasoned with onion, carrot, corn, peas and curry powder. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Crab Rangoon
Homemade crunchy cream chess filled wonton, served with sweet chili sauce
Chicken Satay
Grilled turmeric-marinated, coconut cream bathed strips of chicken tender on skewer, served with peanut sauce
CH cashew spaghetti
Vegetable Rolls
Crispy spring rolls, stuffed with vegetables, served with sweet chili sauce
Soups
Tom Yum Goong*
Thai most popular hot and sour soup with shrimps, lemongrass, lime juice, mushroom and herbs
Tom Kar Kai
Thai traditonal soup of chicken with coconut cream, galangal, lemongrass, lime juice, mushroom and herbs
Seafood Rice Soup
Asian bowl of seafood soup in seasoned clear broth with aromatic jasmine rice
Glass Noodle Soup
Clear warm soup with shrimps, bean threads noodle, mushroom, snow peas and leaks
Vegetable Soup
Warm bowl of vegetable soup in clear broth seasoned with soy sauce
Wonton Soup
Shrimp wontons soup in seasoned soy broth with chopped lettuce
Salads
Fresh Garden Salad-Sm
Garden salad of assorted fresh vegetables, served with peanut or lemon dressing
Seaweed Salad - Sm
Japanese- Inspired salad of seasoned seaweed over lettuce
Garden Salad w Chicken
Salad of fresh vegetables topped with grilled chicken, served with peanut or lemon dressing
Garden Salad w Shrimps
Salad of fresh vegetables topped with grilled shrimps, served with peanut or lemon dressing
Larb Gai
Rustic salad of minced chicken, seasoned with dried pepper, onion, scallion, ground toasted rice and herbs in spicy lime dressing over lettuce
Papaya Salad
The most popular tangy & spicy salad with shrimps, shredded green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, beans, garlic, palm sugar, lime juice and roasted peanut
Yum Seafood Salad
Assort of seafood seasoned with mushroom, onion, scallions and herbs in spicy lime dressing over lettuce
Chicken (D)
Chicken Basil***
Chicken sauteed with hot chili pepper, basil, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, squash and zucchini
Chicken Ginger*
Chicken sauteed with ginger, wood's ear mushroom, onion, scallion, baby corn and bell peppers
Chicken mango Curry**
Chicken Summered in the yellow coconut curry with mango, onion, tomatoes, bell peppers, squash and zucchini
Black Pepper Curry w Chicken**
Indian-inspired coconut curry with chicken, black pepper, onion, ginger, mango, cashew and zesty spices.
Chicken Cashew*
Chicken sautéed with pineapple, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, snow pea, scallion, squash, zucchini and cashew.
Chicken Gaprow***
A street stall favorite brought over to fine dining! Ground chicken sautéed with hot chili, garlic, bell peppers, onion, string beans and basil.
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Chicken sautéed with pineapple, onion, tomatoes and assorted vegetables in sweet & sour sauce.
Chicken Rama Garden*
Steamed chicken over a bed of assorted vegetables, served with house peanut sauce.
Chicken vegetable Delight
Chicken sautéed with assorted vegetables in light delicious oyster sauce.
CH broccoli
Pork (D)
Pork Garlic
Tender pork pan fried with garlic, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, peppers and scallion in house oyster sauce over fresh cucumber and lettuce.
Pork Ginger*
Tender pork sautéed with ginger, onions, scallion, mushrooms, bell peppers in Asian black bean sauce.
Wild Boar Basil***
Tender pork pan fried with chili pepper, string beans, green peppercorns, mushrooms, bell peppers and basil in spicy sauce.
Pork sting bean
Beef (D)
Beef Basil***
Beef sirloin sautéed with hot chili pepper, basil, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, squash and zucchini.
Beef Oyster Sauce
Beef sirloin sautéed with onion, scallion and mushrooms in delicious house oyster sauce.
Purple Dres Beef**
Beef sirloin wok fried with Asian purple eggplant, onion, bell peppers, mushrooms and basil in spicy black bean chili sauce.
Beef Broccoli
Beef sautéed with fresh broccoli, mushrooms and carrots in house oyster sauce.
Hot Beef Mixed Vegetables***
Tender beef sautéed with assorted vegetables in spicy Thai southern region style sauce.
Beef cashew
Duck (D)
Hot Tangerine Duck**
Slices of roasted duck pan fried with string beans, bell peppers,snow peas and cashew in Sriracha/tangerine sauce.
Duck Choo Chee Curry**
Slices of roasted duck simmered in special Choo Chee curry with snow peas, baby corns, bell peppers, pineapple, tomato, squash, zucchini, bell peppers and basil.
Home-Style Duck
Crispy half boneless roasted duck with delicious mongo/lemon-infused brown sauce over assorted vegetables.
Tamarind Duck
Crispy half boneless roasted duck browned and topped with fruity tamarind sauce over assorted vegetables.
Shrimps (D)
Shrimp Cashew*
Shrimps sautéed with pineapple, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, snow peas, scallion, squash, zucchini and cashew.
Shrimp Yellow Sky**
Shrimps simmered in delicious yellow coconut curry with pineapple, onion, bell peppers, tomatoes and a drop of egg yolk.
Lover's Scampi*
Shrimps tossed in Thai spices, sautéed with Malaysian curry sauce, served over vegetables.
Shrimp Broccoli
Shrimps sautéed with broccoli, carrots and mushrooms in house oyster sauce.
Pad Pik Khing Shrimp**
Shrimps sautéed with string beans and bell peppers in a unique blend of herbs and chili, spices and shredded lime leave.
Grandma'Shrimp
Shrimp basil
Seafood (D)
Seafood Madness***
Assorted seafood sautéed with hot chili, bell peppers, onion, mushroom, squash, zucchini, spice, basil and herbs.
Siam Seafood*
Assorted seafood sautéed with cashew, mushrooms, celery and scallion in a mild chili sauce.
Soft-Shell Crab Beach Curry**
Crunchy soft-shell crab tossed in an egg-infused yellow coconut curry with shrimps, onion, bell peppers, celery, scallion, cilantro and toasted garlic.
Chonburi Squid***
Fresh calamari sautéed with hot chili peppers, basil, jalapeno, bell peppers, onion and mushroom.
Fish (D)
Hot Salmon Classic***
Salmon fillet golden fried, tossed with roasted chili sauce, garlic, string beans, mushrooms and hot chili peppers.
Salmon Choo Chee**
Salmon grilled, topped with spicy Choo Chee coconut curry sauce, with snow peas, baby corns, bell peppers, pineapple and basil.
Fish & Vegetable Delight
Battered fish fillets golden fried and sautéed with assorted vegetables in garlic oyster sauce.
Sizzling Fish Platter - White Fish
Battered fish fillets golden fried and sautéed with ginger, onion, mushrooms and scallion in a house special sauce.
Sizzling Fish Platter - Whole Fish
Fisherman Platter - White Fish
Battered fish fillets golden fried and sautéed with chopped garlic and hot chili sauce.
Fisherman Platter - Whole Fish
Noodles (D)
Pad Thai
Rice noodle wok fried with egg, crushed peanut, scallion, bean sprout and tamarind juice.
Drunken Noodle
Ultimate spicy noodle dish! Soft wide rice noodle wok fried with crushed chili, bell peppers, bamboo, onion, string beans, tomatoes, herbs and basil.
Pad See Ew
One of the most popular street noodle dishes! Soft wide rice noodle wok fired with egg, Chinese broccoli and carrots in delicate sweet soy sauce.
Pad Woon Sen
Shrimps stir fried with egg, bean thread noodle, Napa, celery, mushrooms and assorted vegetables. A healthy choice for noodle lovers!
Tofu Spinach Noodle
Green spinach noodle wok fried with egg, tofu, black bean, ginger, Chinese broccoli and curry powder.
Jade Noodle
Shrimps stir fried with green spinach noodle, onion, bell peppers, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, scallion and bean sprout.
Curries (D)
Fried Rice (D)
Vegetarian (D)
Tofu Basil**
Tofu wok fried with bell peppers, onion, squash, zucchini, mushrooms and basil in chili brown sauce.
Tofu Ginger*
Tofu wok fried with bell peppers, onion, zucchini, squash,mushrooms and scallions in Asian black bean sauce.
Tofu Bok Choy
Tofu wok fried with the freshest Bok Choy from China Town in an Asian black bean sauce.
Vegetable Delight
Assorted vegetables wok fried with mushrooms in a light delicious oyster sauce.
Tamarind Tofu**
Tofu stir fried with assorted vegetables in sweet and tangy tamarind brown sauce.
Tofu Cashew*
Tofu stir fried with pineapple, bell peppers, onion, scallion, mushrooms, zucchini, squash and cashew in a mild chili jam brown sauce.
Tofu Kana*
Tofu stir fried with fresh Chinese broccoli in a black bean brown sauce.
Steamed Vegetable Rama Garden
Assorted vegetables quick steamed for a nice and fresh flavor, served with peanut sauce.
Tofu Royal
Delicious fried tofu sautéed with assorted vegetables and bean sprout in light brown sauce.
Merlot, KJ
Cabernet, Waterbrook
Cabernet, KJ
Pinot Noir, Beringer
Syrah, McManis
Malbec, Nieto Rsv
Chard, KJ
Chard, Chat St. John
Sauv Blanc, KJ
Sauv Blank, DB
Pinot Grigio, Kris
Pinto Gris, A-Z
Riesling, Clean Slate
White Zin, Beringer
Brut NV, Crane Lake
Tray of Crispy rolls(25 PCs.)
Tray of Vegetable roll(25 PCs.)
Tray of fresh roll with shrimp(10 PCs.)
Tray of chicken Satay(25 PCs.)
Tray of crab Rangoon(30 pcs.)
Tray of shumai(35 PCs.)
Tray of kui chain(20 PCs.)
Tray of scallion pancake
Tray of edamame
Tray of chicken dumplings(30 PCs.)
Tray of shrimp Tod nun(15 PCs.)
Tray of blanketed Shrimp(25 PCs.)
Tray of tofu triangle(50-60 PCs.)
Tray of chicken wings(25 PCs.)
Tray of golden bags(20 PCs.)
Tray of basil
Tray of Ginger
Tray of Pik Khing
Tray of Grapow chicken
Tray of Cashew
Tray of Broccoli
Tray of Sting bean
Tray of Kana
Tray of bok choy
Tray of Purple Dress
Tray of Rama garden
Tray of Veggie delight
Tray of Hot mixed with vegetable
Tray of Sweet and sour
Tray of Oyster sauce
Tray of Tamarind
Tray of Yellow sky
