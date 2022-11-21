A map showing the location of Thai Avenue Restaurant 4791 W. Tilghman St.View gallery
Thai
Salad
Seafood

Thai Avenue Restaurant 4791 W. Tilghman St.

No reviews yet

4791 W. Tilghman St.

Allentown, PA 18104

Popular Items

Drunken Noodle
Pad Thai
Spring Roll

Appetizers

Chicken Satay

$9.00

Grilled marinated chicken on wooden skewers served with cucumber & peanut sauce

Spring Roll

$8.00

Spring rolls stuffed with cabbage, carrot, celery & bean thread noodle served with plum sauce.

Dumpling

$8.00

Steamed wontons stuff with crab meat, ground pork, chicken, shrimp & water chestnut served with house sauce.

Summer Roll

$8.00Out of stock

Rice paper wrapped with carrot, lettuce, basil & vermicelli noodle served with peanut sauce.

Thai Wings

$12.00

Deep fried chicken wings served with hot & spicy sauce.

Tofu Tod

$8.00

Deep fried tofu with special house sauce & ground peanut.

Mermaid

$9.00

Deliciously marinated shrimp wrapped in crispy rice paper & served with special house sauce.

Calamari

$12.00

Golden fried, battered calamari served with Thai Spicy sauce.

Mussels

$12.00Out of stock

Steamed fresh mussels with lemongrass, basil leaves, shallots, white wine served with spicy sauce.

Edamame

$8.00

Steamed soy beans.

Soups

Royale Tom Yum

$8.00+

The spicy soup with Half & Half, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushroom, chili & lime juice,

Tom Yum

$8.00+

Famous Thai Spicy soup with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, lime juice & chili.

Tom Kha

$8.00+

Coconut milk soup with mushroom, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, chili & lime juice.

Salads

Thai Salad

$8.00

Tossed fresh Romaine lettuce & carrot served with peanut sauce dressing.

Somtum (Papaya Salad)

$12.00

Shredded green papaya, shrimp, carrot, tomato, string bean, peanuts, chili & lime juice.

Chicken Larb

$12.00

Ground chicken with red onion, scallion, chili, ground toasted rice & lime juice.

Yum Nua (Beef Salad)

$13.00

Grilled marinated slice steak, lettuce, cucumber, onion, scallion, tomato with spicy lime vinaigrette.

Nua Nam Tok

$13.00

Grilled marinated slice steak with red onion, scallion, ground toasted rice, chili & lime juice.

Duck

Half boneless crispy roast duck topped with sautéed onion, scallion, bell peppers, celery, pineapple chunks in brown sauce.

Honey Duck

$26.00

Half boneless crispy roast duck, carrot, green peas, cashew nut with homemade honey sauce.

Holy Basil Duck

$26.00

Half boneless crispy roast duck with onion, bell peppers, chili, mushroom, & basil leaves.

Three Flavor Duck

$26.00

Half boneless crispy roast duck with onion, scallion, bell peppers & pineapple chunk in three flavor sauce.

Spicy Duck

$26.00

Half boneless crispy roast duck topped with sautéed onion, scallion, bell peppers, celery, pineapple chunks in brown sauce.

Ginger Duck

$26.00

half boneless crispy roast duck with young ginger, mushroom, onion, scallion, black bean in brown sauce.

Red Curry Duck

$26.00

Half boneless crispy roast duck, topped with red curry , pineapple, green peas, cherry tomato, bell pepper & basil leaves.

Stir-Fry Entrees

Basil

Sautéed with garlic, onion, bell peppers, chili, mushroom & basil leaves.

Garlic

Sautéed with garlic, carrot, mushroom & scallion in brown sauce.

Ginger

Sautéed with young ginger, mushroom, onion, scallion, bell peppers, celery & black bean in brown sauce.

Prik Khing

Sautéed with chili paste, string beans & red bell peppers.

Prik Pao

Sautéed with chili paste, onion, scallion, red bell peppers, & cashew nut.

Cashew Nut

Sautéed with cashew nuts, onion, scallion, celery, bell pepper & pineapple.

Pad Pak

Sautéed Napa cabbage, mushroom, broccoli, carrot, baby corn, string bean in brown sauce.

Pad Phed Nor Mai

Sautéed bamboo shoot slice with red curry paste, Half & Half, string bean, bell pepper and basil.

Curry

Red

Slice bamboo shoots, string bean, eggplant, bell peppers, kaffir lime leaves, basil, coconut milk.

Green

Slice bamboo shoots, string bean, eggplant bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves, basil with coconut milk.

Panang

String bean, red bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves, ground peanut with coconut milk.

Massaman

Potato, onion, peanut with coconut milk.

Noodle

Pad Thai

Stir fried rice noodle with egg, ground peanut, scallion, bean sprouts,

Drunken Noodle

Stir fried flat noodle with broccoli, egg & seasoning soy sauce.

Pad See Aew

Lad Nar

Stir fried flat noodle with broccoli, mushroom, baby corn, with brown gravy sauce.

Pad Woon Sen

Stir fried glass noodle with egg, mushroom, baby corn, celery, onion, scallion, tomato & bell pepper.

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Onion, tomato, peas, carrot, scallion & egg.

Basil Fried Rice

Onion, egg, bell peppers, chili, & basil leaves.

Pineapple Fried

Curry powder, pineapple onion, scallion, tomato, cashew nuts, raisins & fried shallot.

Seafood Fried (Shrimp, Scallop, Squid & Mussel)

$20.00

Onion, scallion, egg, chili, bell peppers, & basil leaves.

Seafood

Deep fried fillet red snapper topped with garlic, onion, bell pepper, chili, mushroom & basil leaves.

Three Flavor Shrimp

$22.00

Sautéed jumbo shrimps with bell pepper, onion, scallion, & pineapple chunks in three flavor sauce.

Spicy Shrimp

$22.00

Sautéed jumbo shrimps with onion, scallion, red bell pepper, celery, pineapple chunks & home made spicy sauce.

Seafood In Love

$26.00

Sautéed jumbo shrimps, scallops, squids, mussels, scallion, onion, bell pepper, with soy bean chili paste.

Pla Jean (Fish w Ginger sauce)

$27.00

Deep fried fillet red snapper topped with young ginger, mushroom, onion, scallion, celery, bell pepper & black bean in brown sauce.

Pla Rad Prik (Three flavor sauce)

$27.00

Deep fried fillet red snapper topped with bell pepper, scallion, onion in three flavor sauce.

Pla Kraprow (Basil)

$27.00

Chef Special

Lobster Prik Pao

$32.00

Sautéed 8 oz. of lobster with jumbo shrimps & scallops with Prik Pao sauce, cashew nuts, red bell pepper, onion & scallion.

Lobster Pad Thai

$32.00

Famous Thai Noodle with 8 oz. of lobster, jumbo shrimps, egg, ground peanut, scallion & bean sprouts.

Lobster Drunken Noodle

$32.00

Sautéed 8 oz. of lobster with jumbo shrimps & flat noodles with egg, onion, bell peppers, broccoli, tomato, chili & basil leaves.

Lobster Kraprow (Basil)

$32.00

Sautéed 8 oz. of lobster with jumbo shrimps, scallops, with garlic, onion, bell peppers, chili, mushrooms & basil.

Salmon Panang Avocado

$25.00

Pan seared tuna steak, bell pepper, string bean with ground peanut & Panang curry sauce topped with avocado.

Salmon Kangkua

$25.00

Pan seared Tuna Steak or Salmon over vegetable topped with Kangkua curry sauce.

Emerald Salmon

$25.00

Pan seared salmon with green peas, carrot, bell pepper, basil with green curry sauce & topped with avocado.

Salmon Chuchee

$25.00

Pan seared salmon over vegetable topped with Chuchee sauce, bell pepper & kaffir lime leaves.

Shrimp or Chicken Praram

Sautéed slice chicken breast or crispy jumbo shrimps with lightly spicy peanut sauce & steamed broccoli.

Side Orders

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.50

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Sweet Coconut Rice

$5.00

Steamed Noodles

$4.00

Steamed Mix Vegetables

$5.00

Avocado

$3.00

Dessert

Honey Banana w Coconut Ice Cream

$8.00Out of stock

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Fried Asian Cheese Cake

$8.00

Sticky Rice w Mango

$8.00Out of stock

Sticky Rice w Coconut Ice Cream

$8.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$6.00

Sweet Sticky Rice

$6.00

Chocolate Bomb

$8.00Out of stock

Boston Creme Bomb

$8.00Out of stock

Beverages

Hot Tea Green

$3.50

Hot Tea Jasmine

$3.50

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Soda

$4.00

Thai iced Tea

$5.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.50Out of stock

Mango Juice

$4.50

Sparkling Water (Perrier)

$4.50

Lunch Special

Basil -L-

Prik Khing -L-

Pad Pak-L-

Garlic -L-

Ginger -L-

Cashew Nut -L-

Pad Thai -L-

Drunken Noodle -L-

Pad See Aew -L-

Thai Fried Rice -L-

Basil Fried Rice -L-

Red Curry -L-

Green Curry -L-

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
4791 W. Tilghman St., Allentown, PA 18104

